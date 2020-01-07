What other looks are Boston-area designers loving?

A wood-plank ceiling and mix of multitextured fabrics in a neutral palette with richly colored accents turn this bright contemporary room in the Seaport by Dee Elms into a cozy urban retreat. A curved seating arrangement, circular rug, and round ottomans further soften the hard-edged space.

■ Fireplaces in master bathrooms. New England winters call for a toasty way to start the morning. Bonus if we can get one behind a soaking tub! — Nikki Dalrymple, Acquire

■ Mirror-finish lacquer paint. — Aimee Anderson, Aimee Anderson Design

■ As we move away from fast fashion, so too with art. Not all original art needs to be a huge investment. Real art adds depth and authenticity to spaces. — Deborah Berger, August Interiors

■ Kitchen cabinets in unexpected colors with oversized knobs. — Taryn Bone, Bone Collective Studio

■ We love the idea of moving away from geometric prints and moving toward more romantic motifs, like chintz and other traditional patterned fabric for furniture, drapes, and wallcoverings. — Carolyn Thayer, Carolyn Thayer Interiors

■ New fabrics from Old World patterns re-created in larger scales in warm whites and strong secondary colors. — Paula Daher, Daher Interior Design

■ A return to more traditional silhouettes for furniture juxtaposed with modern art and accessories. — Dane Austin, Dane Austin Design

■ Custom, contemporary murals on walls and ceilings. — Michael Ferzoco, Eleven Interiors

■ Intentional architecture built for sculpture. — Elizabeth Benedict, Elizabeth Home & Decor

■ I’ve been desperate to turn one of those bland skyscraper units into a work of art, where the entire unit feels like a super-edgy gallery. — Josh Linder, Evolve Residential

■ The mix of fine art and antiques to elevate contemporary design and vice versa. And color, color, COLOR! — Steven Favreau, Favreau Design

■ I’m moving away from Shaker cabinet fronts to recessed panels with a minimal edge. — Ariel Roth, Helios Design Group

■ I love emerald green with hits of navy and white for a fresh take on beach style. — Holly Joe, Holly Joe Interiors

■ Large-scale scenic mural wallcoverings. — Jill Najnigier, JN Interior Spaces

■ Cerused wood islands. We are always getting requests for color in the kitchen, but our clients hate when the cabinetry chips. — Laura Keeler Pierce, Keeler & Co. Design

■ Custom large-scale millwork and architectural details. — Kristine Irving, Koo de Kir Architectural Interiors

■ Easy-to-use walk-in pantries with open shelving. — Kristina Crestin, Kristina Crestin Design

■ I want to go deeper (not brighter) with color. — Angela Hamwey, Mackenzie & Company

■ Colors that have some depth or are more complicated; colors that can lean in one direction in the morning, then look different when the sun sets. — Meg McSherry, Meg McSherry Interiors

■ Walnut-lined cabinet interiors. — Meredith Rodday, Meredith Rodday Design

■ Painted interior doors and trim painted a color other than white. — Tracy Parkinson, Nest + Co.

■ Too often we are placing art in a space after its completed. I would love to have a client let us turn their house into a gallery for their collection. — Cory Gans, Planeta Design Group

■ Right now, I’m very drawn to furniture from the seventies. I’m excited about the return of elements like caning, shag rugs, wood paneling. — Robin M. Anderson

■ I love white plaster accessories and lighting. It complements both classic and contemporary spaces. . . . It’s always chic and lends an organic handmade feel to a room. — Petra Hausberger, Somerton Park Interiors

■ We love collaborating with clients and local artists on custom pieces. . . . It’s a great way to connect communities. — Steven Santosuosso, Squarehouse Studios

■ The playful, chunky, and cartoon-like shapes of neotenic furniture and accents. — Trevor Fulmer, Trevor Fulmer Design.