What other looks are Boston-area designers loving?

Ask the Expert Style
Curved-Seating-Seaport-Dee-Elms
A wood-plank ceiling and mix of multitextured fabrics in a neutral palette with richly colored accents turn this bright contemporary room in the Seaport by Dee Elms into a cozy urban retreat. A curved seating arrangement, circular rug, and round ottomans further soften the hard-edged space. Michael J. Lee

Marni Elyse Katz - Globe Correspondent

January 7, 2020 4:26 pm

■ Fireplaces in master bathrooms. New England winters call for a toasty way to start the morning. Bonus if we can get one behind a soaking tub! Nikki Dalrymple, Acquire

■ Mirror-finish lacquer paint. — Aimee Anderson, Aimee Anderson Design

■ As we move away from fast fashion, so too with art. Not all original art needs to be a huge investment. Real art adds depth and authenticity to spaces. Deborah Berger, August Interiors

■ Kitchen cabinets in unexpected colors with oversized knobs. Taryn Bone, Bone Collective Studio

■ We love the idea of moving away from geometric prints and moving toward more romantic motifs, like chintz and other traditional patterned fabric for furniture, drapes, and wallcoverings. Carolyn Thayer, Carolyn Thayer Interiors

■ New fabrics from Old World patterns re-created in larger scales in warm whites and strong secondary colors. Paula Daher, Daher Interior Design

■ A return to more traditional silhouettes for furniture juxtaposed with modern art and accessories.Dane Austin, Dane Austin Design

(See what’s in — and out — in home design this year.)

■ Custom, contemporary murals on walls and ceilings. Michael Ferzoco, Eleven Interiors

■ Intentional architecture built for sculpture. Elizabeth Benedict, Elizabeth Home & Decor

■ I’ve been desperate to turn one of those bland skyscraper units into a work of art, where the entire unit feels like a super-edgy gallery. Josh Linder, Evolve Residential

■ The mix of fine art and antiques to elevate contemporary design and vice versa. And color, color, COLOR! Steven Favreau, Favreau Design

■ I’m moving away from Shaker cabinet fronts to recessed panels with a minimal edge. Ariel Roth, Helios Design Group

■ I love emerald green with hits of navy and white for a fresh take on beach style. Holly Joe, Holly Joe Interiors

■ Large-scale scenic mural wallcoverings. Jill Najnigier, JN Interior Spaces

■ Cerused wood islands. We are always getting requests for color in the kitchen, but our clients hate when the cabinetry chips. Laura Keeler Pierce, Keeler & Co. Design

■ Custom large-scale millwork and architectural details. — Kristine Irving, Koo de Kir Architectural Interiors

■ Easy-to-use walk-in pantries with open shelving. Kristina Crestin, Kristina Crestin Design

■ I want to go deeper (not brighter) with color. Angela Hamwey, Mackenzie & Company

■ Colors that have some depth or are more complicated; colors that can lean in one direction in the morning, then look different when the sun sets. Meg McSherry, Meg McSherry Interiors

■ Walnut-lined cabinet interiors. Meredith Rodday, Meredith Rodday Design

■ Painted interior doors and trim painted a color other than white.Tracy Parkinson, Nest + Co.

■ Too often we are placing art in a space after its completed. I would love to have a client let us turn their house into a gallery for their collection. Cory Gans, Planeta Design Group

■ Right now, I’m very drawn to furniture from the seventies. I’m excited about the return of elements like caning, shag rugs, wood paneling. Robin M. Anderson

■ I love white plaster accessories and lighting. It complements both classic and contemporary spaces. . . . It’s always chic and lends an organic handmade feel to a room. Petra Hausberger, Somerton Park Interiors

■ We love collaborating with clients and local artists on custom pieces. . . . It’s a great way to connect communities. Steven Santosuosso, Squarehouse Studios

■ The playful, chunky, and cartoon-like shapes of neotenic furniture and accents. Trevor Fulmer, Trevor Fulmer Design.

Marni Elyse Katz blogs about design at StyleCarrot.com. Send comments to Address@globe.com. Subscribe to the Globe’s free real estate newsletter — our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design — at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @globehomes.

