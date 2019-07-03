Home of the Week: For $374,900, a Cape with a pool and solarium

The solarium overlooks the pool in a yard filled with greenery, including fruit trees and vegetable plants.

$374,900

Style: Cape

Year built: 1976

Square feet: 1,682

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 1 full, 1 half

Sewer/water: Private/public

Taxes: $4,770 (2019)

This Cape, pushed back from a road that draws its name from the Ivy League college in New Jersey, sits in a neighborhood where the streets are named after the nation’s top universities.

Entering the front door, one finds the vaulted living room on the right. Sunlight flows from a plate-glass window flanked by two smaller windows, all with simulated divided-glass framing. A fireplace with an exposed brick mantel now holds a wood-burning stove.

A doorway leads to the dining area, brightened by a chandelier and a solarium that is glass — including the domed ceiling — except for its thick metal framing. It’s heated for four-season use, and a large ceiling fan provides a cooling breeze in warm weather.

Next to the dining area, the U-shaped kitchen features brown-and-gray veined Juparana Classico granite counters and solid maple cabinets. Some shelves are open. The appliances are stainless steel, and the double sink is underneath the window, looking out to the backyard and the in-ground pool.

The current owner has outfitted the final room on the first floor as an office, but it used to be a master bedroom. At some 225 square feet, it’s one of the biggest spaces in the home, running from front to back. The closet has been removed, but this room has its own half bath with a porcelain bowl sink atop a solid wood cabinet.

With thick wooden railings adding a touch of farmhouse styling, the stairwell to the second floor leads to an open hallway that juts out above the living room below. The flooring here, as it is throughout most of the house, is wide-planked pine. Off the hallway are two bedrooms and the full bath. The current master bedroom is about 11½ feet by 15 feet.

The full bath offers a white whirlpool tub with a shower area formed by a translucent half-moon wall. The linen closet has been converted into a laundry room with a stacked washer and dryer. The flooring is porcelain tile, and the vanity has a white porcelain bowl atop a dark, solid wood cabinet.

The two upstairs bedrooms have good-sized closets, and both are carpeted.

The basement features a carpeted game room and utility space with a workbench.

The current owners are lovers of flowers, fruits, and vegetables and have planted many around the terraced yard, including purple Concord grape vines, Granny Smith and Delicious apple trees, corn, and tomatoes. There is also a Japanese maple. The fenced-in yard has a water feature and a tool shed.

A wooden deck, which is currently set up with a shaded picnic table, overlooks the pool area. To the right of the house is where a new four-bedroom septic system was recently installed. The home sits on just shy of a half acre.

Dottie Gay with RE/Max Spectrum in Plymouth is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer with a contingency had been accepted on this home.

