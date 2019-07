Recent home sales in Boston and Cambridge (July 10)

ALLSTON

15 N Beacon St. #901 Condominium Mid-Rise, built in 1989, 1,245 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,245-square-foot lot. $850,000

1419 Commonwealth Ave. #503 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1920, 1,017 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,017-square-foot lot. $565,000

43 Park Vale Ave. #8 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1910, 775 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, one bath, on 775-square-foot lot. $475,000

BACK BAY

63 Saint Botolph St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 1,839 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 1,839-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

10 Charlesgate E #301 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1910, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,050-square-foot lot. $1,162,500

230 Beacon St. #7 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 951 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, one bath, on 951-square-foot lot. $992,500

324-332 Beacon St. #75 Condo High-Rise, built in 1960, 800 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, one bath, on 800-square-foot lot. $811,882

192 Beacon St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1863, 571 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, one bath, on 571-square-foot lot. $702,000

BEACON HILL

10 Charles River Sq One-family Row-Middle, built in 1899, 4,412 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 1,268-square-foot lot. $4,107,500

21 S Russell St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1870, 1,333 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 504-square-foot lot. $2,350,000

15 River St. #504 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1900, 841 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, one bath, on 841-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

59 Hancock St. #1 Condo Row-End, built in 1880, 532 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, one bath, on 532-square-foot lot. $537,000

BOSTON DOWNTOWN

1 Dalton St. #2901, Condo. $6,250,000

305 Commonwealth Ave. #3 Condo. $5,000,000

477 Harrison Ave. #A Condo. $4,000,000

300 Pier 4 Blvd #6R Condo. $2,795,000

21 Rutland Sq #1 Condo. $2,317,500

300 Pier 4 Blvd #8M Condo. $2,088,000

477 Harrison Ave. #4B Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2016, 1,687 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,000,000

300 Pier 4 Blvd #3J Condo. $1,923,000

300 Pier 4 Blvd #5K Condo. $1,869,300

580 Washington St. #8C Condo High-Rise, built in 2013, 1,420 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,420-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

300 Pier 4 Blvd #3K Condo. $1,596,010

300 Pier 4 Blvd #5L Condo. $1,328,000

232 Old Colony Ave. #506 Condo. $1,200,000

121-127 Portland St. #608 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2017, 1,018 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,090,000

121-127 Portland St. #807 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2017, 794 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, one bath. $770,000

25 Beech Glen St. #1 Condo. $765,000

65 Broad St. #6 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1910, 762 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, one bath, on 762-square-foot lot. $675,000

21 Beacon St. #3N Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1899, 563 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, one bath, on 563-square-foot lot. $630,000

18 Cummins Hwy #2 Condo. $445,000

10 Hawthorne Place #9-115 Condo. $405,000

10 Bowdoin St. #204 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2003, 735 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, one bath, on 735-square-foot lot. $349,583

34 Paris St. #3 Condo. $180,000

21 Beacon St. #7S Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1899, 508 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, one bath, on 508-square-foot lot. $100,000

BRIGHTON

18-20 Turner St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1910, 3,238 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,323-square-foot lot. $1,104,000

1501 Commonwealth Ave. #301 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2015, 1,103 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $865,000

70-72 Cresthill Road Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 2,236 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,162-square-foot lot. $820,000

300 Allston St. #512 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2002, 1,003 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, one bath, on 1,003-square-foot lot. $592,000

1691 Commonwealth Ave. #29 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1925, 965 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, one bath, on 965-square-foot lot. $511,800

184 Newton St. #3 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1960, 923 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, one bath, on 923-square-foot lot. $476,000

1706 Commonwealth Ave. #2 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1890, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, one bath, on 950-square-foot lot. $397,000

CAMBRIDGE

975 Memorial Drive #812 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,374 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $2,625,000

39 Hammond St. #3 Condo. $2,350,000

232 Brookline St. Three-family Victorian, built in 1873, 3,077 square feet, 13 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 3,780-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

26 Camp St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1904, 3,552 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 3,250-square-foot lot. $1,700,500

128 Cherry St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1854, 1,180 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 5,030-square-foot lot. $1,340,000

20 Tufts St. #1 Condo. $1,310,000

30 Clifton St. #1 Condo. $1,150,000

178 Fayerweather St. #1 Condo Family Flat, built in 1911, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $938,000

186-188 Richdale Ave. #1 Condo Family Flat, built in 1887, 982 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $777,025

240 Concord Ave. #3 Condo Family Flat, built in 1906, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, one bath. $775,000

169 Monsignor Obrien Hwy #802 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 977 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $700,000

2 Earhart St. #602 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 769 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, one bath. $699,800

393 Broadway #23 Condo/Apt, built in 1935, 854 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, one bath. $680,000

9 Seagrave Road #1 Condo Two Story, built in 1930, 1,055 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, one bath. $650,000

189 Charles St. #3 Condo. $631,000

42-44 Madison Ave. #1 Condo Family Flat, built in 1925, 968 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, one bath. $600,000

122 Trowbridge St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 948 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, one bath. $545,000

159 5th St. #2 Condo. $545,000

6 Washington Ave. #22 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 607 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, one bath. $534,000

395 Broadway #L4E Condo/Apt, built in 1935, 537 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, one bath. $495,000

CHARLESTOWN

8 Bunker Hill Industrial Pa. $10,050,000

19 Charles St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 2001, 1,714 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 1,396-square-foot lot. $1,312,000

380 Bunker Hill St. #208 Condo. $1,180,000

57 Washington St. #2 Condo Row-End, built in 1870, 1,709 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,110,000

82 School St. #1 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1999, 1,708 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,050,000

78 Elm St. One-family Semi Detachd, built in 1899, 1,527 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,052-square-foot lot. $1,043,000

30 Oak St. #1 Condo Row-End, built in 1875, 2,032 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,010,184

60 Chappie St. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,676 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,458-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

223 Main St. #4 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1899, 1,387 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $963,525

8 Cook St. One-family Semi Detachd, built in 1920, 1,270 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,142-square-foot lot. $665,000

31 Main St. #C Condo Row-Middle, built in 1987, 669 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, one bath. $576,000

DORCHESTER

25 Harbor View St. Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 3,903 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,293-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

110 Greenbrier St. Three-family Decker, built in 1910, 4,482 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,372-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

6 Pearl St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,727 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, one bath, on 6,047-square-foot lot. $980,000

87 Sawyer Ave. #1 Condo. $888,000

132 Homes Ave. Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 3,329 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,943-square-foot lot. $870,000

53 Bakersfield St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2016, 2,410 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $848,000

3 Westville Ter Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 3,312 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,650-square-foot lot. $820,000

87 Sawyer Ave. #3 Condo. $799,000

47 Mount Bowdoin Ter Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 3,662 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,841-square-foot lot. $767,000

20 Lenoxdale Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, one bath, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $705,000

65 Westmoreland St. #2 Condo. $701,000

331-333 Fuller St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1920, 3,331 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,060-square-foot lot. $700,000

336 East St. #1 Condo. $660,000

16 Warner St. One-family Colonial, built in 1887, 1,878 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,814-square-foot lot. $542,000

101 Sawyer Ave. #1 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1900, 1,041 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, one bath, on 1,041-square-foot lot. $525,000

13 Buttonwood St. #1 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 1,142 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, one bath, on 1,142-square-foot lot. $505,000

5 Whitby Ter #3 Condo. $495,000

7 Van Winkle St. #1 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 923 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 923-square-foot lot. $485,000

64 Greenwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,672 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,986-square-foot lot. $470,000

75 Church St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,322 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,082-square-foot lot. $465,000

5 Payson Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1925, 1,499 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, one bath, on 2,444-square-foot lot. $445,000

42 Cameron St. #3 Condo. $440,500

27 S Munroe Ter #1 Condo Decker, built in 1925, 1,303 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, one bath, on 1,303-square-foot lot. $440,000

54 Leonard St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1871, 1,244 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, one bath, on 1,520-square-foot lot. $425,000

95 Sawyer Ave. #3 Condo Decker, built in 1900, 1,000 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths, on 1,000-square-foot lot. $408,000

19 Warner St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1890, 2,060 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,697-square-foot lot. $400,000

45 King St. #3 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 805 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, one bath, on 805-square-foot lot. $395,000

78 Houghton St. #1 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1880, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, one bath, on 1,002-square-foot lot. $360,000

EAST BOSTON

968 Bennington St. Three-family Decker, built in 1900, 3,126 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,513-square-foot lot. $1,140,000

303 Maverick St. Three-family Decker, built in 1900, 2,994 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,725-square-foot lot. $1,045,000

89 Princeton St. Three-family Decker, built in 1890, 2,916 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,400-square-foot lot. $801,600

119 Princeton St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,598 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $780,000

130 Coleridge St. #2 Condo. $745,000

274-276 Sumner St. #3 Condo. $740,000

56 Beachview Road One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,532 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,361-square-foot lot. $725,000

156 Porter St. #414 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1910, 1,136 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,072-square-foot lot. $675,000

130 Coleridge St. #6 Condo. $669,000

130 Coleridge St. #4 Condo. $655,000

336 Saratoga St. #3 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1923, 1,579 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,579-square-foot lot. $605,000

65 Waldemar Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,300-square-foot lot. $600,000

336 Chelsea St. #1 Condo. $599,000

65 Meridian St. #2 Condo. $500,000

1098 Bennington St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1900, 1,132 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, one bath, on 1,132-square-foot lot. $480,000

280 Chelsea St. Three-family Decker, built in 1910, 2,244 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,750-square-foot lot. $470,000

74 Webster St. #2 Condo. $454,000

15 Everett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1861, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, one bath, on 1,140-square-foot lot. $445,000

20 Leverett Ave. #2 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1982, 948 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 948-square-foot lot. $420,000

86 Liverpool St. #5 Condo. $353,000

320 Maverick St. #205 Condo. $281,600

113 Sumner St. #24 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2004, 657 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, one bath, on 657-square-foot lot. $245,665

FENWAY

137 Peterborough St. #3 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1927, 700 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, one bath, on 700-square-foot lot. $599,000

1091 Boylston St. #48 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1900, 340 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, one bath, on 340-square-foot lot. $370,000

HYDE PARK

1824 River St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 826 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, one bath, on 8,549-square-foot lot. $650,000

35 Braeburn Road One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, one bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $473,000

22 Oakwood St. #22 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2003, 1,760 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,760-square-foot lot. $472,000

9 Greenwood Ave. #3 Condo. $435,000

9 Mariposa St. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, one bath, on 4,655-square-foot lot. $415,000

41 Dietz Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1955, 1,781 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,150-square-foot lot. $396,375

165 Neponset Valley Pkwy One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,147 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, one bath, on 3,750-square-foot lot. $370,000

16 Barry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,242 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,568-square-foot lot. $363,000

8 Washington St. #A Condo Free-Standng, built in 1910, 591 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, one bath, on 591-square-foot lot. $347,500

54 Thatcher St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1925, 858 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, one bath, on 4,987-square-foot lot. $275,000

196 Wood Ave. Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 4,896 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,252-square-foot lot. $100,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

20 Orchard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,508 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,378-square-foot lot. $925,000

57 Wachusett St. #2 Condo, built in 2015, 1,313 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $840,000

110 Mcbride St. #110 Condo, built in 1900, 1,162 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,162-square-foot lot. $820,000

11 Revere St. #6 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1930, 1,088 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,088-square-foot lot. $730,000

85 Patten St. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,274 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,097-square-foot lot. $690,000

121-123 Saint Rose St. #1 Condo, built in 1920, 1,150 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, one bath, on 1,150-square-foot lot. $660,000

15 Enfield St. #1 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1900, 1,263 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, one bath, on 1,263-square-foot lot. $630,000

143 Williams St. #2 Condo, built in 2016, 1,002 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $615,000

25 Custer St. #102 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1965, 803 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, one bath, on 803-square-foot lot. $432,000

179 Chestnut Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1895, 1,499 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,720-square-foot lot. $431,500

MATTAPAN

39-41 Pleasant Hill Ave. Two-family Conventional, built in 1922, 3,589 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,700-square-foot lot. $775,000

57 Rexford St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1925, 2,277 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,246-square-foot lot. $740,000

1172 Morton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 1,452 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,725-square-foot lot. $587,000

52 Idaho St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,996 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $490,000

93 Itasca St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1950, 2,208 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $450,000

NORTH END

8 Battery St. #4 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 520 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, one bath, on 520-square-foot lot. $525,000

ROSLINDALE

19 Haslet St. #1 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1920, 983 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, one bath, on 983-square-foot lot. $475,000

28 Tyndale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,573 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,037-square-foot lot. $457,000

137 Florence St. #137 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1920, 1,003 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,003-square-foot lot. $435,000

192 Orange St. #192 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2013, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, one bath, on 950-square-foot lot. $423,000

18 Hewlett St. #1 Condo Decker, built in 2000, 720 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, one bath, on 720-square-foot lot. $325,000

ROXBURY

40 Schuyler St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1905, 6,353 square feet, 16 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $750,000

5 Ruthven St. Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 4,245 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,337-square-foot lot. $550,000

45 Winthrop St. One-family Semi Detachd, built in 1890, 2,316 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 2,750-square-foot lot. $520,000

102-A Mount Pleasant Ave. Two-family Conventional, built in 1880, 2,257 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,880-square-foot lot. $500,000

15 Guild St. #404 Condo. $439,000

4 Centre Place #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 619 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, one bath, on 619-square-foot lot. $390,000

117 Wayland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,490 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $290,000

SOUTH BOSTON

30-32 Marine Road Two-family Conventional, built in 1929, 3,285 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 4,750-square-foot lot. $2,380,000

37 Farragut Road #1 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1924, 2,225 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,679-square-foot lot. $2,112,500

405 W 1st St. #402 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2015, 1,967 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,713,750

583 E 4th St. Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 3,033 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,000-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

5 Douglas St. Three-family Row-End, built in 1900, 2,418 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,306-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

233 East St.. $1,550,000

602 E 7th St. One-family Row-End, built in 1890, 2,067 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,710-square-foot lot. $1,299,000

428 W 4th St. #428 Condo Duplex, built in 2009, 1,809 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,384-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

146 Athens St. #3 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2013, 1,515 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,515-square-foot lot. $1,155,000

37 Farragut Road #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1920, 2,051 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,051-square-foot lot. $1,137,500

537 E 1st St. #6 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2013, 1,396 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,396-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

309 E St. #42 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2015, 1,202 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,022,000

225 Dorchester St. #4 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2016, 1,846 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $1,007,500

599-601 E 3rd St. Two-family Semi Detachd, built in 1890, 2,008 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,740-square-foot lot. $968,000

122 W 7th St. #18 Condo. $880,000

410 W Broadway #304 Condo. $865,000

410 W Broadway #201 Condo. $862,500

103 Bolton St. One-family Row-End, built in 2004, 1,166 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,032-square-foot lot. $819,000

881 E 1st St. #403 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1899, 1,051 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, one bath, on 1,051-square-foot lot. $749,000

714 E 5th St. #1 Condo. $719,000

866 E 4th St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 1,137 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,157-square-foot lot. $715,000

1788 Columbia Road #3 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 1,094 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, one bath, on 1,094-square-foot lot. $680,000

241 L St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 1,076 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, one bath, on 1,076-square-foot lot. $671,500

169 W 9th St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,588 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,230-square-foot lot. $650,000

258-260 W 3rd St. #1 Condo. $644,515

10 Mitchell St. #3 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 809 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, one bath, on 809-square-foot lot. $630,000

595 E 4th St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 974 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, one bath, on 974-square-foot lot. $625,000

515 E 1st St. #1 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2017, 693 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, one bath. $619,000

111 W 8th St. #H Condo Low-Rise, built in 2000, 773 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, one bath, on 773-square-foot lot. $615,000

821 E Broadway #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1910, 628 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, one bath, on 628-square-foot lot. $559,000

562 E 8th St. #3 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1905, 845 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, one bath, on 845-square-foot lot. $522,000

16 Emerson St. #1 Condo Row-End, built in 1890, 536 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, one bath, on 536-square-foot lot. $475,000

104 D St. #1 Condo Decker, built in 1899, 426 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, one bath, on 457-square-foot lot. $429,100

35 Channel Center St. #302 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1919, 1,732 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,732-square-foot lot. $1,310,000

SOUTH END

165 W Canton St. Two-family Row-End, built in 1890, 4,373 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,200-square-foot lot. $4,600,000

92 Appleton St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1890, 3,301 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 1,350-square-foot lot. $3,000,000

12 Saint Charles St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1890, 2,457 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,122-square-foot lot. $2,450,000

30 Union Park St. #203 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2006, 2,015 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 2,015-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

144 W Concord St. #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1875, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,600-square-foot lot. $2,025,000

446 Shawmut Ave. #3 Condo Row-End, built in 1890, 1,294 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,294-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

635 Tremont St. #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1899, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,008-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

27 Worcester St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,008-square-foot lot. $1,020,000

76 Warren Ave. #76 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1900, 945 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, one bath, on 945-square-foot lot. $950,000

67 Worcester St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1899, 580 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, one bath, on 580-square-foot lot. $661,000

1387 Washington St. #306 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1999, 702 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, one bath, on 702-square-foot lot. $645,000

WEST ROXBURY

12 White Oak Road One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 2,384 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,035-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

17 Centre Ter Two-family Conventional, built in 1910, 2,304 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,185-square-foot lot. $750,000

34 Hackensack Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,040 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,764-square-foot lot. $710,000

19 Franclaire Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,068-square-foot lot. $630,000

79 Willowdean Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,990-square-foot lot. $608,580

55 New Haven St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1980, 1,991 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, one bath, on 6,253-square-foot lot. $600,000

8 Furbush Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1965, 1,605 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 3,910-square-foot lot. $578,000

7-9 Midvale Road #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1901, 1,766 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,766-square-foot lot. $565,000

448 Baker St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1930, 1,400 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,340-square-foot lot. $489,000

26 Potomac St. #28 Condo. $475,000

10 Spring Valley Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 992 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,580-square-foot lot. $460,000

50-56 Broadlawn Park #210 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1974, 1,164 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,164-square-foot lot. $370,500

41 Vershire St. #L Condo Free-Standng, built in 1960, 775 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, one bath, on 775-square-foot lot. $309,000

377 Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,668 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,950-square-foot lot. $225,000

