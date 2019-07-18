Sites

A R.I. farm — you can buy the alpacas — hits the market for $625,000

Buying
96-Sandra-Lee-Lane-Tiverton-Alpacas
Prospective buyers can negotiate to purchase the farm's 15 alpacas, which the owner wants to keep together. First Look Photo

Abigail DesVergnes -- Boston Globe correspondent

July 18, 2019 5:54 pm

You can buy the alpacas, too — all 15 of them.

A Tiverton, R.I., farm that’s home to alpacas and a doggie bed-and-breakfast went on the market earlier this month for $625,000.

Lazy Creek Farm at 96 Sandra Lee Lane sits on 5 pastoral acres just minutes from the beach. Renee Durost of Century 21 Topsail Realty in Tiverton said the 3,161-square-foot Cape is “a great country retreat.’’

Country-rustic details — think exposed beam ceilings, bead board, and wainscot — can be found throughout the four-bedroom, three-bath home, which dates to 1996.

The first floor features a 1,500-square-foot great room, a dining room, a reading nook, a kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances, and a living room with cathedral ceilings.

The wood-beamed ceiling is a highlight of the master suite, also on the first floor. The master bath features a double vanity, standing shower, and soaking tub. The home’s other bedrooms can be found on the second floor.

The house is set back from the main road and offers a patio, front porch, and panoramic views of the meadows through large windows. Wood shingles on the exterior of the home were recently painted a pewter color.

The detached three-car garage, five-stall barn, and a pasture for animals to graze are included in the sale.

Durost says the property is a match for prospective buyers who enjoy farming or gardening or who are simply looking for privacy. And if you are interested, even the alpacas can be included in the sale, she said.

See more photos of the home below:

Abigail DesVergnes can be reached at abigail.desvergnes@globe.com. Subscribe to the Globe’s free real estate newsletter — our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design — at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @globehomes.

