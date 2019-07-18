The mahogany and glass stairway is accented by a 14-globe chandelier that illuminates all three levels.

118 Winthrop Shore Drive, Winthrop

$859,000

Style: Contemporary

Year built: 2006

Square feet: 2,376

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full, 1 half

Sewer/water: Public

Taxes: $8,241 (2019)

With shingles that cloak the home in a sunny yellow, this three-story home stands out among its neighbors, which includes the Atlantic Ocean.

The lot is framed with a waist-high picket fence, and the house is surrounded by thick grass and bright flowers maintained by a landscaper. A rain-forest brown and green granite walkway leads to the front door.

The interior is a breathtaking contemporary surprise given the home’s Colonial-like exterior. Wide windows bathe the quartersawn oak floors in sunlight, and mahogany stairs with clear-glass balusters anchor the space. A Bocci chandelier with 14 globes at staggered lengths punctuates the stairwell all the way down from the third floor and over the dining space.

On the main floor, the living area offers room for a television, but the main attraction is the view across Winthrop Shore Drive to the ocean via a bank of windows.

Behind this space on the left side as one walks toward the rear of the home is a half bath with a handmade ceramic tile floor by Trikeenan featuring parallelograms of varying sizes. Opposite is the dining area, which is flanked by the family room and the kitchen.

The high-end six-burner gas cooktop sits among unpolished black anthracite granite counters above solid red birch cabinets. A white subway tile backsplash provides contrast. The triangular-shaped island has two ovens, but the raised red birch top is of sentimental value; the owners are taking it with them, but will negotiate the cost of replacing it.

A mudroom off the kitchen opens to a backyard that boasts a brick patio.

There are two bedrooms on the second floor, including the master. The latter has two sets of exterior windows with views of the ocean and an interior one with stained glass. A ceiling fan cools the space. The suite also offers a walk-in closet and a bath with a ceramic-tile floor, a double red birch vanity with a marble counter, and a shower.

The second bedroom has two closets with bifold doors and windows that look out to the ocean.

There’s a third tile design in the main bath — a wavy pattern weaving green, blue, and white. The bath has a single vanity with a porcelain sink and a tub/shower combo.

An open space with banks of windows completes this level and offers a calming retreat with a view.

The third bedroom takes up the entire third floor and features an eyebrow window above a set of four rectangular windows. Just below the roofline is a separate set of six windows, so the space is very sunny.

The home sits on 0.1 of an acre, and flood insurance, estimated to be $4,000 a year, is required.

Justin L. Green and Chris Poulos of In Realty Inc. in Dorchester are the listing agents. They will host an open house on Sunday, July 21, from noon to 3 p.m.

See more photos of the home below:

