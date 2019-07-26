Sites

For $1.4 million, live in a R.I. mill where cornmeal, sermons were the daily grind

Buying
581-West-Main-St-Little-Compton
The home operated as a gristmill until 1886. Stephen Blythe

Abigail DesVergnes -- Boston Globe correspondent

July 26, 2019 1:46 pm

It’s a property any fan of Rhode Island Johnny Cakes would appreciate.

The property at 581 West Main Road in Little Compton sits on 1.18 acres and has been in the same family for more than 130 years. In 1886, the main home — “The Mill’’ — was carved out of a gristmill that operated throughout the 19th century, grinding cornmeal for the state’s famous pancakes.

The history of the three-story structure is seen throughout the interior: wooden beams and archways, mahogany floors, and artistic plastering by the famed American artist Sydney Richmond Burleigh. The granite steps leading to the entrance were made from stones once used in the grinding process.

With five bedrooms, two full baths, and two half baths, the 2,939-square-foot main home offers “an artistic masterpiece of subtle charm,’’ according to the listing description by Renee M. Welchman of Welchman Torrey Real Estate Group.

The asking price? $1,495,000.

Views from the third-floor “Tower Suite,’’ a space the original owner used as a study where he wrote sermons, offers views of the Sakonnet River, open ocean, acres upon acres of rolling pastures, and the Newport Mansions.

A 1,684-square-foot cottage nestled among the pasture is included in the sale. The four-bedroom, two-bath “Dinghy’’ is a “perfect escape from civilization,’’ Welchman said.

Welchman said the property is ideal for any lover of history who has an appetite for restoration, and she hopes the new owner will enjoy the property for 100-plus years, just as the current family has.

See more photos of the home below:

Abigail DesVergnes can be reached at abigail.desvergnes@globe.com. Subscribe to the Globe’s free real estate newsletter — our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design — at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @globehomes.

