7 Silverwood Road, Pembroke

$639,100

Style: Colonial/new American farmhouse

Year built: 2018

Square feet: 2,368

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full, 1 half

Sewer/water: Private/public

Fee: $25 a month covers entry landscaping and snowplowing

Taxes: $9,329 (estimated)

The model home at Stonebridge Homes’ Copperwood Circle offers plenty of space to meet the new neighbors.

The Pembroke development of single-family homes is entering its second phase of development. GPS coordinates are the most efficient way of finding what will eventually be 34 homes on cul-de-sacs on 53 acres. About half will remain wetlands or conservation land. Prices start at $579,900 for the two- to- three-bedroom, 1,762-square-foot “Beacon II’’ design and top out at $639,900 for the 2,749-square-foot, three-bedroom “Gloucester,’’ according to the company. Lot sizes range from 0.23 to 0.76 of an acre, although there is one lot that’s 1.6 acres.

The model featured here is called “The Dalton Grand.’’ The board-and-batten siding on its most prominent gable and the stone facade make this three-bedroom home on 0.61 of an acre really stand out.

The front door opens into something out of the ordinary for new homes and condos these days — a floor plan that isn’t open. To the left is a chandeliered dining room with a set of windows looking out at the front lawn.

Farther down on the left is the kitchen. The model displays several upgrades, including a glass shield on the stainless-steel exhaust hood, a larger island, and cabinets with roll-out shelving and soft-close drawers. In this iteration, the kitchen features a white farmer’s sink, white quartz counters with marble-like gray veining, and a stainless-steel gas stove. The backsplash is a white ceramic subway tile with a gray accent that mimics the counters. The island has a microwave, but the pantry’s sliding barn door is the highlight of the space.

Off the kitchen and to the left off a short hallway is a half bath with walls clad in bead board, a concrete farmhouse-style sink, and engineered-wood flooring.

The ceiling height throughout most of the house is 8 feet, but that all changes when the kitchen flows into the family room, where it rises to 14 feet. The flooring in both rooms is a medium brown engineered hardwood with a distressed appearance.

At 368 square feet, the family room is one of the largest spaces in the home and a study in how to use white. The gas fireplace is clad in white shiplap pine that climbs to the ceiling. On either side are cubbie-like bookshelves. The room ends in a sitting area in front of a set of windows.

All three bedrooms are on the second floor, along with a laundry closet big enough for full-size appliances.

The master suite features a walk-in closet that has built-in shelving and a bath that impresses: a two-person shower with a two-toned ceramic tile surround, a soaking tub, and a double vanity topped with black granite that is linked to a makeup table. The cabinetry is white. The bedroom is 320 square feet.

The other two bedrooms are 165 square feet and 140 square feet in size, and both feature deep, wide closets. All three bedrooms are carpeted.

The main full bath has a tub/shower combo, a single vanity with a gray and white granite counter, and a porcelain tile floor that looks like gray barnwood.

The walk-out basement is unfinished.

Sharon McNamara, broker/owner of Boston Connect Real Estate Services in Pembroke, is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on this property.

See more photos of the property below:

Previous -- of -- Next Advertisement