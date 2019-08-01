286 Central Ave., Milton

$649,900

Style: Ranch

Year built: 1953

Square feet: 1,533

Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 2 full

Sewer/water: Public

Taxes: $7,316 (2019)

It’s not the most expensive house in this town, nor is it the biggest. But this ranch is probably one of the best known, with its distinctive cast-iron and brick fencing and its famous neighbor — Turner’s Pond.

A sign heralding Turner’s Pond, which is behind the home. —Pat Greenhouse/Globe staff

The house started as a ranch, but over the years, the owners added two Colonial-style dormers to the gabled roofline. A red-brick walkway goes to a portico and a front door with sidelights.

The first step leads to an open area with classical columns and the golden-hued hardwood flooring that runs throughout much of the house. To the right is the formal dining room, with picture frame wainscot, wallpaper, two sets of windows with wood shutters, recessed lighting, and an iron chandelier with lampshades that hangs from a dormer.

The dining room offers just a taste of what makes this home stand out. At the back is something rare in a ranch — a large open space with a vaulted ceiling criss-crossed by beams. This space houses living and office areas and a kitchen.

The area is graced by a stone gas fireplace with a white wood mantel in the living area, as well as two Palladian windows and French doors topped with a half-moon window.

A breakfast counter with seating for two delineates the kitchen from the larger space. The cabinets are maple. A few of the uppers offer clear-glass doors. The countertops are a black man-made material. The stainless-steel appliances include a gas cooktop with a grill and a separate bank of two ovens.

Off the main room is a short hallway leading to a full bath on the left with a long, white single vanity and a beige granite counter, a tub/shower combo, a white ceramic tile floor, and a stacked laundry setup.

The hallway ends with doors to the two bedrooms on the right and left. Found on the right, the guest bedroom is 125 square feet with recessed lights, windows with wood shutters, mirrored sliding closet doors, and a wide clear-glass slider that leads to a four-season room with views of the pond and the people walking the trail that circles it.

The master suite is 192 square feet and features recessed lights, windows with wood shutters, an accent wall, and a dormer that casts natural light into the space. The en-suite bath has a single white vanity topped with porcelain and a shower with opaque, pebbled-glass doors. The shower surround and flooring are an off-white ceramic tile.

The basement is unfinished.

Tall vinyl fencing lines the right and left sides of the 0.17-acre property, but the rear fence is iron and bolstered with flowering bushes. The highlight of the backyard is the paving stone patio, but there is a separate stone patio for grilling. There are two outbuildings. One has electricity.

Vera Lúcia Dias of LAER Realty Partners is the listing agent.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The property had a cash offer over the asking price days after it hit the market.

See more photos of the home below:

Previous -- of -- Next Advertisement