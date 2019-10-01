$1,928,800

Style: Greek Revival

Year built: 2010

Square feet: 5,563

Bedrooms: 6

Baths: 5 full, 1 half

Sewer/water: Public

Taxes: $22,852 (2019)

This town was founded 255 years ago, and with its cobblestone driveway and Greek Revival facade, this home on one of Newburyport’s main streets looks as if it were built about a half century later. But step inside, and it’s clear this home dates to the modern era.

A chandelier of globes lights the foyer. To the right of the front door is a living room with a bay window bump-out, recessed lighting, and a double-sided gas fireplace with a white mantel. Above this, the wall is covered with board-and-batten molding that reaches to the curving crown molding, custom work found in nearly every room.

A pair of Greek-like columns marks the entrance to the dining room and the other side of the dual fireplace. The room has a chandelier with candle-like lights, board-and-batten wainscot, and a wide plate-glass window flanked by two smaller ones.

Straight ahead, a hallway leads to an open space encompassing the kitchen and family room. (A recessed area in the hallway that was earmarked for an elevator now houses a small office.)

The kitchen is expansive. It has a four-seat island with black cabinets topped with a slab of reclaimed oak. A circular sink is built into a white marble counter with gray accents. The backsplash behind the stainless-steel stove is the same material. The cabinets are white with black pulls, and some have clear-glass doors. The kitchen also offers a bump-out with a window seat, as well as a pantry and a mudroom.

The kitchen flows into a family room with a television that is set into a recess above the gas fireplace. French doors open to a sunroom where the owners have placed a long dining set. The flooring is ceramic tile, and a door leads to the fenced-in backyard.

The entire level is bright, thanks to 9-foot ceilings, glossy oak flooring, and a multitude of windows.

A half bath completes this floor.

The second floor holds three bedrooms, including a master suite that has two walk-in closets with custom cabinetry, a gas fireplace, recessed lighting, a sitting area, a soaking tub, a double vanity topped with a cream-colored onyx, a water closet, and a multi-head shower with frameless glass walls, a subway tile surround, and a puddingstone floor. The flooring is also onyx. A private deck juts off the suite.

The two other bedrooms on this level have en-suite baths with single vanities and tub/shower combinations. The laundry room has marble counters.

The third floor offers two bedrooms, a great room that connects them, and a shower-only bath with a single vanity, as well as a marble counter and floor.

The walk-out lower level features a home theater, the sixth bedroom, a wet bar with a black quartz counter, a wine cellar, a sauna, and a full bath with a bowl sink atop a wood stand and a tub/shower combo with a subway tile surround. The flooring is hand-painted concrete.

The home sits on 0.22 of an acre. At the end of the cobblestone driveway is a stand-alone two-car garage.

Robert Bentley of Bentley’s Greater Newburyport is the listing agent.

