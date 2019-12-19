Home of the Week: Ipswich ranch expansion bears fruit — literally

294 High St., Ipswich

$699,900

Style: Ranch

Year built: 1952

Square feet: 3,112

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3 full, 1 half

Sewer/water: Private (Title V not done)/public

Taxes: $8,378 (2019)

This expanded ranch has a neighbor worth talking about winter, summer, spring, and fall — and it’s visible from nearly every window in the rear of this house, transforming even the lowly laundry room into a hangout.

That neighbor is Dow Brook Reservoir, and this home’s sprawling 3.9-acre lot ends 10 feet from the shore. The house itself, built in 1952 but expanded since, sits some 200 feet back from High Street and is reached via a driveway that travels past a 20-tree orchard and a sweeping sports-ready lawn. The orchard is composed of peach, apple, plum, and pear trees planted last season. The family wanted fresh fruit and perhaps to open a fruit stand later on.

The main entry is at the end of a walkway with granite risers. This is the front door to the original part of the house. It opens into a foyer with a closet and the flooring found throughout the single-floor home, narrow strips of hardwood.

Moving to the right leads to three original bedrooms, including a master suite, one of two in the home. The bedroom is some 173 square feet with a built-in dresser and a large closet behind sliding white doors. It’s in the rear of the house and has nice views. The full bath has a single porcelain vanity with an espresso-colored cabinet. The flooring and backsplash in the shower/tub combo is ceramic tile.

The other two bedrooms are about equally sized, and the main full bath offers a single solid-wood vanity with a quartz top and a shower with ceramic tile and glass accents behind a translucent door. The flooring is porcelain tile with a wood appearance.

Moving toward the left-hand side of the house leads to one of the nicest spaces here, the original living room, which features a plate-glass window flanked by double-hung windows and a fireplace surrounded by built-ins. The room overlooks a broad wooden deck and has an unblocked view of the reservoir, where skating and ice fishing is allowed in winter and fishing only in summer, according to town officials.

The front-to-back kitchen/dining area stretches some 41 feet. The kitchen, which takes up most of the space, features cabinets with a laminate finish that looks like cherry. The counters are a dark granite, including on the island, where offers seating for four. The stainless-steel stove is fueled by propane, and the backsplash is ceramic tile. The sink is under two double-hung windows. Sliders open to the back deck.

The dining area, found in the front of the house, easily fits an eight-person table. The powder room, found off the dining area, offers a quartz-topped vanity with an espresso-colored cabinet and a ceramic-tile floor.

A doorway in the dining area leads to the addition, which includes a three-car garage and on the lower level, a full-sized laundry room with a large window that pulls in the view, making it a charming place to perform an irksome task.

A set of stairs leads up to a long hallway that ends with sliders to the backyard. But the main attraction in the addition, however, is the master suite. The bedroom area is a roughly 500-square-foot square with recessed lighting, three windows, and sliders connecting to a wooden deck with great views. The room also offers a deep walk-in closet with built-in shelving and a full-sized window.

The master bath comes with a double vanity that has cabinetry like the kitchen. There is a step-in shower with multiple heads and a separate oval soaking tub.

The basement is unfinished.

The lot has an outbuilding wired for heat and electricity and a separate utility shed.

Siga Snipas of the Bean Group in Newburyport is the listing agent.

See more photos of the home below:

Previous -- of -- Next Advertisement