Home of the Week: For less than $1 million in Cambridge, a two-bedroom condo with a deck and loft

A blue cathedral ceiling enhances the open layout of this penthouse condo on the market for $988,000.

City data shows that some 75 percent of Cambridgeport’s residents get to work by biking, walking, taking public transit, or using a home office. And this penthouse condo with its own deck and excellent views offers a great place to enjoy the neighborhood, whether biking, “Red Line-ing,’’ walking, or using the second-story loft as a sunny office.

This condo building stands out because of its size — there are 15 units – but at the same time, it blends into the neighborhood. Its exterior is clad in cedar shingles with a natural stain and forest green trim. A visual standout is the wood lattice sheltering the private deck.

This home is a walk-up, and the stairwell is thickly carpeted, ensuring that fellow residents won’t be disturbed by passing clodhoppers. Once inside, there is another stairwell to ascend before reaching the living area, where it’s immediately clear that the journey has been worth it.

This home is open with a towering cathedral ceiling, skylights, glistening hardwood floors, and no support columns to crowd the space. The walls are white, and the ceiling is painted a contrasting, rich blue.

Off to the right, and behind two solid doors, is a bonus room with built-in cabinets, some with glass fronts; three windows lining one wall; and a high ceiling.

Back out in the main room and up two steps is the door leading to the wooden deck, which is not a classic city space with room just for two. This one could host a party with an expanse for tables and chairs and a grill.

Toward the rear of the main room is a closet with narrow doors that holds the stacked washer/dryer. The unit’s two bedrooms are just past this closet on the left. The larger of the pair has two closets, one with double doors, on opposite ends of the room. The bed is positioned underneath three windows and a skylight.

The second bedroom has an en-suite bath. The closet features mirrored sliding doors, and the bedroom area has a pair of windows and a skylight. A pocket door opens to a shower-only bath with a small industrial-style sink and a green glass tile wall. The shower is door-less with a tile floor and a rain shower head. A ladder leads to storage.

The second full bath is around the corner and has a shower/bathtub combo, a single vanity with a porcelain top, and a wood cabinet. The flooring is tile.

The kitchen anchors the rear of the unit and features granite counters, white cabinetry, and a square tile backsplash of gray glass. The appliances are stainless steel, including the gas stove, and the breakfast bar offers seating for at least two and holds the sink.

Stairs next to the kitchen lead to a sunny, lofted studio with built-in cabinetry.

The unit comes with a deeded, uncovered parking space and additional storage.

Ilona Kuphal of Robert Paul Properties in Boston is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer with a contingency had been accepted on this home.