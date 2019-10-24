Sites

For Sale

  • For Sale
    For Rent

Any Price

  • Any
  • $0
  • $50,000
  • $75,000
  • $100,000
  • $150,000
  • $200,000
  • $250,000
  • $300,000
  • $350,000
  • $400,000
  • $450,000
  • $500,000
  • $750,000
  • $1,000,000
  • $1,500,000
  • $2,000,000
  • $0
  • $500
  • $750
  • $1000
  • $1,250
  • $1,500
  • $1,750
  • $2,000
  • $2,500
  • $3,000
  • $3,500
  • $4,000
  • $4,500
  • $5,000
  • $5,500
  • $6,000

Any Beds

  • Any
  • Studio
  • 1
  • 1+
  • 2
  • 2+
  • 3
  • 3+
  • 4
  • 4+
  • 5
  • 5+
Search

Filters

listing type

For Sale
For Rent

property type

price range

Max Price

Min Price

beds

Beds

More Filters

baths

Baths

Any Baths

  • Any
  • 1+
  • 2+
  • 3+
  • 4+
  • 5+

square feet

Max Sq. Ft

Min Sq. Ft

Any Sq. Feet

  • Any
  • 500
  • 600
  • 700
  • 800
  • 900
  • 1,000
  • 1,250
  • 1,500
  • 1,750
  • 2,000
  • 3,000
  • 4,000
  • 5,000
  • 10,000

lot size

Max Acres

Min Acres

Any Acres

  • Any
  • 0.05
  • 0.1
  • 0.15
  • 0.2
  • 0.25
  • 0.5
  • 0.75
  • 1
  • 2
  • 5
  • 10

year built

Any Year

Search

  • Any
  • $0
  • $50,000
  • $75,000
  • $100,000
  • $150,000
  • $200,000
  • $250,000
  • $300,000
  • $350,000
  • $400,000
  • $450,000
  • $500,000
  • $750,000
  • $1,000,000
  • $1,500,000
  • $2,000,000

  • Any
  • $0
  • $500
  • $750
  • $1,000
  • $1,250
  • $1,500
  • $1,750
  • $2,000
  • $2,500
  • $3,000
  • $3,500
  • $4,000
  • $4,500
  • $5,000
  • $5,500
  • $6,000

  • Any
  • 0
  • 1
  • 1+
  • 2
  • 2+
  • 3
  • 3+
  • 4
  • 4+
  • 5
  • 5+

  • Any
  • 1+
  • 2+
  • 3+
  • 4+
  • 5+

  • Any
  • 500
  • 600
  • 700
  • 800
  • 900
  • 1,000
  • 1,250
  • 1,500
  • 1,750
  • 2,000
  • 3,000
  • 4,000
  • 5,000
  • 10,000

  • Any
  • 0.05
  • 0.1
  • 0.15
  • 0.2
  • 0.25
  • 0.5
  • 0.75
  • 1
  • 2
  • 5
  • 10

  • 1700
  • 1750
  • 1800
  • 1850
  • 1900
  • 1950
  • 1975
  • 1980
  • 1985
  • 1990
  • 1995
  • 2000
  • 2005
  • 2010
  • 2015

Ask the Carpenter: How to protect your new deck this winter

Ask the Expert Home Improvement
Construction-Plank-Deck
. Adobe Stock

Rob Robillard - Globe Correspondent

October 24, 2019 1:55 pm

Q. I replaced my 20-by-14-foot deck with new pressure-treated wood five weeks ago, and the surface is still beading up. What kind of protection can I put on the deck for the winter that will allow me to apply semi-transparent stain in the spring?

ROLAND BOURQUE

A. You are referring to the advice that you shouldn’t stain pressure-treated lumber until water stops beading up on the surface and the wood is ready to soak up the stain. Following construction, most manufacturers of stains recommend waiting a few months before applying a finish to pressure-treated wood.

Applying a water-repellent sealer or a penetrating semi-transparent stain to all exposed wood surfaces is recommended for new pressure-treated Southern pine lumber. A water-repellent sealer will help control surface splitting. Deck boards are often exposed to the direct rays of the sun and tend to collect moisture, so the weathering process is accelerated.

You should be able to use a sealant in a week or two. Follow up with a stain in the summer — but avoid using a solid-color stain, which peels.

 

Q. Several years ago I filled nail holes in my exterior siding with DAP plastic wood filler. It didn’t hold. It is western red cedar siding, and I’m preparing to stain it. I have applied an oil based-primer. What do you recommend to fill the holes? I also re-nailed the siding to the studs, so now I have nail-less holes. Thoughts?

RICH

A. Caulk is not the best-looking solution, but it certainly will work. For years I primed the nail holes, stuffed them with window-glazing putty, and smoothed the areas with a putty knife. When they were dry, I primed the filled spots again, then painted. Nowadays, I use Elmer’s exterior putty with great results. One of my painting contractors uses a product from Abatron, but I have not tired it yet.

Rob Robillard is a general contractor, carpenter, editor of AConcordCarpenter.com, and principal of a carpentry and renovation business. Send your questions to homerepair@globe.com or tweet them to @robertrobillard. Subscribe to our free real estate newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp.

Related Articles

View More

Related Listings

See All >
See More Local Listings

Categories

Buying Home Improvement Luxury New Developments Open Houses Real Estate News Renting