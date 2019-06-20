Home of the Week: An overhauled Victorian steps from an Arlington beach

The butcher-block island seats four in this Arlington Victorian on the market for $995,000.

7 Westmoreland Ave., Arlington

$995,000

Style: Victorian

Year built: 1900

Square feet: 2,165

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full, 1 half

Sewer/water: Public

Taxes: $8,437 (2019)

Reservoir Beach in Arlington will never be confused with the sandy shores of the Cape, but if you owned this newly renovated Victorian, summer fun would be only steps away.

This 119-year-old house still has the hallmarks of its original state — the welcoming front porch wraps around to the right, and the stairway is framed by bracketed wood columns. The front door opens to a foyer with an oak floor, a window, and the main stairway with its original posts and railings.

On the right, a French door opens into a living room with a bay window bump-out, oak flooring, and thin crown molding. Another French door connects to a family room that has a gas fireplace with a wooden mantel — part of the extensive renovations that re-energized this house in 2001. The room also boasts built-in bookshelves to the left of the fireplace, a ceiling fan, thin crown molding, hardwood flooring, and a bank of three windows that allow light to pour into the space. The dining room, which runs parallel to the family room, features a candle-like chandelier, sconces, a coat closet, and oak flooring.

The family and dining rooms, as well as an office nook with a built-in desk, spill into an entryway to the kitchen. Highlights of the kitchen include an island with a butcher-block top that seats four; a Marmoleum floor; dark-toned granite counters; stainless-steel appliances, including a trash compactor; a floor-to-ceiling pantry; and solid wood cabinets (some with glass fronts) painted a light gray. French doors lead to a deck.

A half bath with honeycomb tile flooring and a porcelain sink completes the first floor.

All three bedrooms are on the second floor. The master suite, which is 234 square feet, offers a hallway with two closets, oak flooring, a ceiling fan, a cathedral ceiling, and a bath with a double vanity, a soaking tub/shower combo with a tile surround (there’s wood paneling along the front of the tub that matches the cabinets) and a Carrara marble counter and flooring.

The other bedrooms are carpeted and have ceiling fans and wide windows. The main bathroom features a pedestal sink, a tub/shower combo, a subway tile surround, a linen closet, and a basketweave tile floor.

In 2012, the formerly drab attic space was transformed into a bonus room with skylights.

The basement is unfinished except for the laundry room. The house has central air and the windows are new.

The lot is 0.12 of an acre with a bluestone patio, a fence, a mature Japanese zelkova tree, a brick paver and cobblestone driveway, and a rock wall.

Judy Weinberg of Leading Edge Real Estate in Arlington is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on this property.

See more photos of the home below:

