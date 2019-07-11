Home of the Week: For $619,900, a slice of Foxborough lakefront

9 Idlewild St., Foxborough

$619,900

Style: Ranch

Year built: 1964

Square feet: 3,104

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full

Sewer/water: Private/public

Taxes: $5,906 (2019)

For a landlocked town best known for hosting the New England Patriots, Foxborough sure has some nice waterfront. The Neponset Reservoir, the headwaters of a river that eventually flows into Dorchester Bay, has 9-plus miles of shoreline.

Unlike some reservoirs where the beauty is to be seen but not touched, the reservoir is active with kayakers, anglers, and jon boat captains. It also hosts numerous homes, including one with a 45-foot-wide deck and direct water access. This three-bedroom house sits back from the road, reached by passing the free-standing two-bay garage.

Inside the home, a short hallway leads to the kitchen, the focal point of the house. The room is separated from the fireplaced dining area by a pass-through with seating for three. The reservoir is on display in the kitchen, through glass doors leading to the deck. The flooring is ceramic tile, the counters are granite, and a band of gold-toned embossed metal serves as the backsplash. The kitchen has a walk-in pantry with floor-to-ceiling shelving, a must when you are hosting summer guests.

To the right of the kitchen is a living area that features exposed beams, a view of the water, and a door to a terraced garden located between the home and the waterfront.

The flooring in the living and dining areas is hardwood. The dining area also opens to the deck.

On the left side of the dining area is a door leading to the master suite. The bedroom has its own slider to the deck, recessed lighting, hardwood flooring, and two closets with bifold doors. The full bath features a double vanity with blue sinks and matching blue cabinets. The counter is quartz, and the flooring is a multicolored stone. The shower/tub combo has a blue subway tile surround and a smoked-glass door.

A hallway off the kitchen leads to a carpeted guest bedroom with two closets and a full bath with a single vanity, a granite counter, and a tub/shower combo with a white subway tile surround. The flooring is ceramic tile.

A wide set of stairs leads to the walk-out lower level. On the left is a laundry room with a dropped ceiling and shelving. The main room is set up as a home theater, with rows of overstuffed chairs. The space offers a brick fireplace and a set of doors to the backyard. There are two other rooms here: the first, a bedroom set up as an office, and the second, a workout space with a 10-person sauna.

The home sits on 0.44 of an acre and comes with a two-car detached garage.

Benjamin Esposito of the Esposito Realty Group at RE/Max Real Estate Center in Foxborough is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on this property.

See more photos of the property below:

