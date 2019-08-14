The home offers four bedrooms, three full baths, and one half bath.

$989,000

Style: Victorian

Year built: 1910

Square feet: 4,064

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3 full, 1 half

Sewer/water: Public

Taxes: $10,752 (2019)

Here’s something important about this expansive home in Marshfield’s Brant Rock section: Flood insurance isn’t required. The property is two homes in from the ocean and not in a flood zone, but any potential buyer should do his or her research.

That this location doesn’t detract from the ocean view is just one of the endearing characteristics of this house, which was once a cottage but has since grown into something that is more like three homes stitched into a cohesive whole.

From the sidewalk, the left side of the house rises to three stories topped by a widow’s walk. The middle, the front entry, sits in the recessed section of the wraparound porch. On the right is where the Victorian comes in with the style’s ubiquitous octagonal tower.

The doorway in the middle section leads into an open design and an eye-catching floor. A prior owner installed a compass rose of inlaid woods: purple heart, mahogany, and red oak. The N-S-E-W letters surrounding it are brass. (There’s a time capsule under it.)

To the right is a family room with a fireplace cloaked in stone chosen from the Brant Rock neighborhood, and this room flows in the octagonal space the tower creates.

The flooring is a wide-planked knotty pine with a clear seal. On this entire floor, there are two colors: white for the walls and ceiling and a flat Colonial blue for the trim, including the broad crown molding.

Walk through French doors and the flooring changes to fir in what is believed to have been the original cottage. Here, the kitchen is in a private corner. There is also a walk-in pantry. A counter with an overhang delineates the cook’s area, which features stainless-steel appliances and plenty of flat-blue cabinets. The countertop is dark granite. There is also a dining area and a half bath nearby.

This level ends in a living room with built-ins, a door to the farmer’s porch, a window seat, and a plate-glass window offering unimpeded ocean views.

From here, a winding stairwell leads to the second floor and three of the four bedrooms, including the master suite. The main full bath has a tub/shower combo, a single vanity with a granite counter and white cabinet, and blue ceramic tile flooring.

The master suite has different flooring from the rest of the house, giving it a whitewashed appearance. The bedroom features a cathedral ceiling with dormers, a marble fireplace with an antique mantel, a walk-in closet, and a loft. The master bath offers a double vanity topped with a man-made material, a marble floor, and a multihead shower with a seat behind a wall of glass blocks.

The final bedroom, found on the third floor, is gorgeous, with wide-planked flooring and a half-moon window. A set of doors opens to the widow’s walk, which circles the square-shaped room. The full bath offers a single white vanity topped with a white manmade material, marble flooring, and a tub/shower combo.

The finished basement features a black-and-white-checkered floor and a fireplace. It’s being used as a game room.

The fenced-in backyard has a deck that runs the width of the house. The home sits on a 0.16-acre lot.

The freestanding two-door garage contains an unfinished second floor that’s been wired but not plumbed. There are ocean views from there, too.

Cindi Lee McTiernan of Success Real Estate is the listing agent.

