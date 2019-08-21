1700 Great Plain Ave., Needham

$1,099,000

Style: Colonial

Year built: 1864

Square feet: 3,776

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 2 full, 2 half

Sewer/water: Public

Taxes: $9,732 (2019)

Built in 1864, this Greek Revival farmhouse recognized by the Massachusetts Historical Commission has been expanded twice. It’s three red doors open to reveal its past.

The central door, found on the farmer’s porch, is the entrance to the oldest section of the Charles McIntosh House. There are stairs with green carpet on the left. On the right, pocket doors open to a living room with crown molding and a clutch of six-over-six windows — standard throughout most of the home. A second set of pocket doors leads to a dining room with grass-cloth wallpaper, a chair rail, and a candle-like chandelier. The adjoining family room features a gas fireplace nestled under the original wood mantel. There is a half bath with a low ceiling off the family room.

The middle red door leads to the heart of the house — the renovated and expanded eat-in kitchen, which is one of the largest spaces in the house. The granite counters are dark-toned, in harmony with the shiny black appliances. The light walls and ceramic tile floor provide a counterbalance. There is an electric cooktop embedded in the counter, a double sink, and an extensive span of solid cherry cabinets. Other highlights include an office area just around the corner, a walk-in pantry that serves as a capacious laundry room, and doors to the backyard. (The pantry/laundry room once served as cold storage, with sawdust in the walls and on the floor.

The third red door opens into a two-level suite the owner used as a home office. The first floor served as the waiting room; the second, reached via stairs in the kitchen, was the office. The office suite was originally used as the summer kitchen and farmhand quarters.

The original pine flooring on the first level was covered with oak.

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. The master suite is the star. The sitting area is lined with built-in cabinetry, shelving, and two closets (one is a walk-in). The hardwood flooring here flows into the bedroom and then is laid perpendicularly. It complements the natural wood ceiling. Light pours in from two skylights and three windows.

The master bath offers something rare: a steam shower combined with a whirlpool tub — all behind translucent glass. The flooring is white ceramic tile, and the double vanity has a cherry cabinet and a Corian top.

Of the other two bedrooms on this floor, the larger has a walk-in closet. A full bath with retro-looking blue ceramic tile offers a shower/tub combo.

The final two bedrooms are on the third floor, which has retained the original wide-planked pine flooring. It is painted a minty green. A half bath completes this level.

There’s a workshop in the unfinished basement. The two-car garage is attached, and the lot is 0.42 of an acre.

Maura Dolan of Compass in Wellesley is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer with contingencies had been accepted on this property.

See more photos of the home below:

Previous -- of -- Next Advertisement