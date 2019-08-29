122 Spring St., Hanover

$459,900

Style: Antique Cape farmhouse

Year built: 1795

Square feet: 2,184

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 1 full, 1 half

Sewer/water: Private/public

Taxes: $6,415 (2019)

People dye their hair to mask their age, but in this house, the dark wood beams found in every major room serve as a boast that it still stands 224 years after it was built for Josiah Chamberlain.

The front door is little used now, supplanted by one off the crushed-stone driveway between the original house and what was once a barn.

A short hallway leads into the heart of the home: a mostly up-to-date kitchen with dark honed-granite counters, white cabinets, and a white undermount farmhouse sink positioned under a window overlooking the backyard. There is an island with seating for two and an oak counter, a cast-iron stove believed to be about 100 years old, a wood floor, and stainless-steel appliances. Inset into an original brick wall, now painted white, is a working wood fireplace.

Off the kitchen is the home’s one full bath — with blue porcelain tile flooring, a pedestal porcelain sink, Nantucket bead-board wainscot, and a shower/bath combo — as well as a bedroom with a long rectangular window over the bed, a built-in dresser common to Capes, and a closet with a bifold door.

The kitchen connects with two main rooms in the original house that have low ceilings characteristic of the period: the living and dining rooms. Both have hardwood flooring original to the house, three six-over-six true divided-light windows, and several beams (some of which are believed to have been salvaged from ships) rippling across the white ceilings. The owner installed a wood-burning stove in the living room, and the dining room features shelving with a pretty sliding barn door. Chalkboard paint on one wall in the dining room affords space for the day’s menu or inspirational messages.

The stairs to the second floor are in the front of the home. The bedrooms on this level are essentially a master and a nursery, with a partial wall separating the two. The master offers exposed beams, a skylight, a set of standard windows, and an octagonal window. The second bedroom has windows and a skylight. The flooring in both is the original planks.

In the former barn section of the house, one encounters the home’s agrarian past. The property used to be known as Maplehurst Farm, and this building has been transformed into a family room, solarium, and half bath — a renovation that deliberately exposed the wood beams. The hardwood flooring is new. A short hallway leads to the final space on this floor: an exercise room/office with a linoleum floor.

A door leads to the free-standing two-car garage/workshop. The door knocker on its entrance is a metal whale, and a handwritten account of its history is in the house book. It was all that was left when a Provincetown whaling vessel sank in 1794. The knocker stays with the house.

The basement is unfinished.

The 0.67-acre lot is flat and shaped something like a saucepan, creating a long alley. There is a paving stone patio.

Jodi Neagle, Jill Caffrey, and Courtney Durkin of the Neagle, Caffrey, Durkin Group at William Raveis Real Estate in Scituate are the listing agents.

See more photos of the home below:

Previous -- of -- Next Advertisement