A large dormer adds to the headroom on this Gloucester Cape's second floor.

$437,000

Style: Modified Cape

Year built: 1948

Square feet: 1,292

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full

Sewer/water: Public

Taxes: $4,782 (2019)

It’s about a 20-minute walk to Good Harbor Beach from this Cape on a dead end street off Eastern Avenue. But with a nice backyard, and a small city playground right behind it, there’s a strong argument for staying home.

The exterior is painted blue on the first floor, but weathered gray shingles cover the large dormer — all framed by white trim. The entry is a small mudroom — just large enough for one to sit and de-boot — with a historic feature: The flooring is slate that once served as chalkboards at an Eastern Avenue school, which now houses offices.

Slate from a shuttered elementary school lines the mudroom. —Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Farther inside the home is an open space of slightly more than 300 square feet created when a wall was taken down during renovations. On the right is the living room, which currently holds a full-size upright piano. The flooring is hardwood, and the casings on the twin windows on each side are unpainted — a design feature found throughout the house.

To the left is the dining area, which is next to the kitchen. The kitchen is set apart from the open space by partial walls. Counters and cabinets line the right and left sides of the room. The counters are a dark soapstone, the cabinets are white, and the appliances are white, including the gas stove.

The living/dining space also connects to two other essential rooms: a bedroom of roughly 100 square feet with two windows and a decent closet. Across the hall is one of two full baths. This one features a handicapped-accessible walk-in shower with a blue glass tile backsplash and rainshower head. The flooring is white tile.

Off the kitchen, a short set of wooden stairs descends into a three-season room, where every wall has windows looking out to the backyard. The flooring is worth a view, too — about one-third of it is gray slate from the former school.

There are three rooms on the second floor: two bedrooms and the final full bath, fashioned out of a dormer. The largest bedroom is roughly 170 square feet, has two two-over-one windows, recessed lighting, a coffered ceiling, and a closet. The second bedroom is nearly a mirror image, but slightly smaller (150 square feet). Both bedrooms have wall-mounted air-conditioning units. The flooring in both is hardwood.

The full bath features a white subway tile around the tub/shower combo; a rainfall showerhead; flooring composed of small blue circle tiles; a vaulted ceiling clad in charred cedar planks; and an industrial-style double-faucet sink without a vanity.

The laundry setup is in the unfinished fieldstone basement.

The freestanding two-car garage is insulated and has a second level. It lacks an operating garage door.

The 0.23-acre lot features a flat, fenced-in backyard, a granite fire pit, and a crow’s nest-like play structure.

Kristy Aparo of Churchill Properties in Gloucester is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer with contingencies had been accepted on this property.

See inside the home below:

