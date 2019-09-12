$3,499,000

Style: Shingle style

Year built: 2001

Square feet: 8,024

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 4 full, 2 half

Sewer/water: Private

Taxes: $41,496 (2019)

Architect D. Michael Collins’s design for this Shingle-style home was influenced by the 12.24-acre cul-de-sac lot on which the mansion sits.

The circular driveway travels past the front of the house and a three-car garage with a curve that mirrors the street. And since the lot secures the entire end of the cul-de-sac, extensive windows on the front and back of the house allow one to stand inside and admire the front and back yards at the same time.

“The sweeping rooflines were designed to keep the scale of the house low and inviting,’’ Collins said in an e-mail.

Past columns near the main entry, the house opens to a wide foyer with a high ceiling and mahogany flooring with a rose compass inlay — a visual hint that it’s something of a journey to travel through this 8,024-square-foot home.

To the immediate left of the foyer is a formal dining room of about 280 square feet with a cove ceiling, hardwood floors, a chandelier, and a long bank of windows. To the right of the foyer, a grand library with a coffered ceiling beckons. The walls, shelving, and beams are a coffee-colored cherry. The textured mocha-colored wallpaper on the ceiling adds visual interest in this, one of the largest rooms (some 650 square feet). The space easily accommodates a hefty desk, a sitting area, and a pool table.

Those rooms impress, but the visual magnet off the foyer is the family room directly ahead. It’s two steps down to the carpeted room, which is flanked by curved walls lined with tall windows. The roughly 530-square-foot space offers a wood-burning fireplace with columns, a white wood mantel, and a stone surround.

A hallway to the left leads to one of the more intimate spaces — a 182-square-foot sunroom with pocket doors, skylights, blue grass-cloth wallpaper, and a door to the expansive covered patio and a backyard that includes a pool, a pool house with a half bath, and a tennis court.

Opposite the sunroom is a half bath.

The heart of the home is the kitchen, which is more of a “kitchen suite.’’ The traditional kitchen area is a rectangle of some 510 square feet that runs from the front of the house to the back. On the right and overlooking the back yard is a window seat in a nook seating area with built-in cabinetry. Turning left into the space is a two-tiered granite-topped island (one of two) with a double sink. The main cooking area features cherry cabinets, granite counters, an island with cabinetry befitting a French manor house, high-end stainless-steel appliances, and a sink directly under windows in front of the house.

Collins then created an intimate circular dining space lined with windows in the turret. The flooring throughout the kitchen suite is reclaimed limestone tile.

The house bends to the left as it connects to the three-car garage, creating a mudroom with a walk-in pantry, cabinets, a closet, and a separate laundry room.

Curving stairs off the dining alcove and a set off the foyer lead to the second floor.

The second floor has a master suite, a guest suite, two bedrooms that are mirror images of each other, two full baths, an office area, and a 744-square-foot game room.

The guest room is carpeted, and its en-suite bath offers a single stone-topped vanity with a white cabinet, a shower/tub combo, and a stone tile floor.

The master suite opens up to floor-to-ceiling shelving perfect for photos. The bedroom area is some 430 square feet and carpeted, and it features a curving wall of double-hung windows that draw the eye to the center of the curve — and a wood-burning fireplace with reclaimed limestone and a white wooden mantel. Lighting adds warmth to the white cove ceiling. On the other side of the bedroom is a walk-in closet with custom cabinetry and shelving. There are also two closets out in the main hallway, one of which is cedar.

The master bath features a jetted soaking tub, a steam shower with three heads, and a double vanity with a limestone top and white cabinetry. Reclaimed limestone lines the floor and shower.

Down the hall are the two final bedrooms. Each is 330 square feet with three windows, a walk-in closet, and birch flooring. The closets share a door, sort of a sibling highway. Opposite the twin bedrooms is a full bath with a tub/shower combo and a double vanity.

An office with three large closets; the game room, cavernous at 740 square feet; and a full shower-only bath with a single vanity and a marble counter and floor complete this level.

The basement is partially finished, offering a second game room and a temperature-controlled wine cellar. The attached three-car garage includes a dog wash.

Jen Atwood and Nicole Scannell of the Atwood Scannell Team at Dover Country Properties Inc. are the listing agents.

See more photos of the home below:

Previous -- of -- Next Advertisement