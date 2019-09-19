$1,589,000

Style: Colonial

Year built: 2010

Square feet: 3,701

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 2 full, 2 half

Sewer/water: Private/public

Taxes: $20,037 (2019)

Travels to Paris, New York, and her native Italy inspired fashionista Maria Fei when she modeled this Colonial after her favorite hotels. “I realized you don’t have to have a lot of clutter,’’ said Fei, a top executive at the now-closed Louis Boston whom the Globe declared a fashion trendsetter in 2006. “I wanted it like a gallery. I didn’t want any clutter.’’

This design choice is clear immediately upon entering the house: The foyer is nearly empty and has 9-foot high ceilings with recessed lights and three lines of 2-by-2-foot porcelain tiles with radiant heat that run past the stairs and the width of this wing. (Fei said the large tiles have less grout to keep clean, and she would have used even larger tile if she could). A double closet marks the end of the foyer.

As one looks deeper into the house, a jewel of a room appears: a five-sided sunroom — Fei prefers to call it the “casual dining room’’ — that juts out into the backyard and with its 10 windows seems to draw in the mature landscape. Visual charm aside, this is the only room in the house with anything close to a curve; Fei insisted that the rooms be rectangles and squares. The sunroom offers access to a bluestone patio.

A more formal dining area separates the sunroom and a 255-square-foot kitchen that includes a distinctive Fei touch. The backsplash flanking the stainless-steel stove is clear glass with an undercoat of a green paint that reminds Fei of the Mediterranean Sea. The glass covers an entire wall and, Fei proudly noted, reflects life as one cooks. To the right is a 36-square-foot pantry with built-in shelving lined with stainless steel.

The kitchen features a long island topped with honed marble. It has a sink and seating for four. Those large tiles with radiant heat (the casual dining room has them, too) are underfoot, the counters are a dark honed, polished soapstone, and the cabinetry is solid wood painted white. A stainless-steel undermount sink sits before a set of three muntin-less windows. Wavy-glass light fixtures appear to pour from the ceiling.

The flooring changes to quartersawn oak in the dining area and continues into the living room. Fei insisted that there be a physical pause — “a respite’’ — between the kitchen and the living room. So instead of a workaday hallway of little interest, there is an alley that provides a stop-and-look-through-the-glass-door view of the backyard and her Nantucket hydrangeas, tree hydrangea, monarch daisies, rose of Sharon, and roses on a 2.45-acre lot.

The 322-square-foot living room features a bay window on the right and directly across from that a gas fireplace with a bluestone hearth and a metal surround painted a dark black. A lighted inset for sculptures sits above it all.

A long hallway off the kitchen leads to two 198-square-foot bedrooms with quartersawn oak floors, a half bath with a floating brown vanity and a porcelain sink, and a shower-only bath with a porcelain tile floor. The seat and base of the shower are marble. Its surround is porcelain with a black tile inlay. A trough sink sits above a wood vanity.

A laundry room with a sink, extensive white cabinetry, and a door to the patio completes this floor.

Ascending the stairs in the foyer leads to a long hallway that draws natural light from dormers. This level houses the master suite and the fourth bedroom (150 square feet). The master suite is composed of three rooms, plus a 266-square-foot deck over the sunroom.

Fei is a minimalist when it comes to furniture, but not clothes. Proof? The walk-in closet is 110 square feet and has two windows, cabinetry, and drawers. The master bedroom area is 255 square feet and is dotted with recessed lighting and windows overlooking the backyard.

The adjoining bath includes a vanity Fei designed. A white porcelain single sink sits atop a slab of marble and a floating brown cabinet. The drawers have horizontal dividers.

The bath doesn’t have a tub, but there is plenty of space for one. The shower features a half pane of clear glass, multiple shower heads, and a porcelain tile backsplash. The flooring is large porcelain tiles with radiant heat. The room is painted a green similar to the color under the glass backsplash in the kitchen. It’s the only other room in the house painted a different color.

The home doesn’t have a basement, but there’s a bonus room with a half bath above the two-car garage.

Stephen Dirrane with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate in Lexington is the listing agent.

See more photos of the home below:

