Home of the Week: For under $450,000, a former parsonage in Wrentham

The home dates to 1837 and offers three levels of living space.

183 Burnt Swamp Road, Wrentham

$449,900

Style: Antique Colonial

Year built: 1837

Square feet: 2,465

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 1 full, 1 half

Sewer/water: Private

Taxes: $6,324 (2019)

It has a knotty-pine mudroom on the left side now, but this three-bedroom home in Wrentham’s Sheldonville neighborhood still looks like the Baptist parsonage it once was.

The house was moved decades ago to its current location — a 2.02-acre parcel on a country road. It is set deep on the lot, allowing for a circular driveway.

A farmer’s porch runs across the front, and an extensive lawn with a children’s play structure slips along the right.

Inside the entrance, one finds built-in shelving on the right and stairs. To the left is a 210-square-foot living room that has shelving and a fireplace with a carved-wood mantel and a red-brick firebox.

From here, a doorway connects to the dining room, which shares the chimney with the living room. A chandelier hangs from a plaster medallion. The decorative cast-iron stove is nestled in the fireplace. The home has four fireplaces in all, but the owners have never used them.

The house flows into the kitchen, which underwent a renovation that pulled down the ceilings and opened up the room. Two large skylights brighten the space. Light-brown beams cross the ceiling. The galley kitchen features white solid wood cabinets, a ceramic tile floor, track lighting, a double sink, a bead-board backsplash, white and stainless-steel appliances, a breakfast nook, and glass doors to the backyard and built-in pool.

Off the kitchen, there’s a half bath with a porcelain pedestal sink and ceramic tile flooring.

From the rear of the kitchen, a doorway leads to a 224-square-foot family room that has a faux-wood laminate floor, a cathedral ceiling, French doors to the pool area, and a winterized door to the mudroom, which has cubbies, coat hooks, and a ceramic tile floor.

The second floor houses the home’s three bedrooms and the full bath. The master bedroom — at 210 square feet, the largest of the trio — has three windows and a fireplace with a surround painted white. It shares the closet with the second bedroom, and the flooring is the original knotty pine.

The full bath offers a blue-and-white ceramic tile floor, a tub/shower combo, blue bead-board wainscot, a single vanity topped with a light gray manmade material, and a tub/shower combo with a subway tile surround.

A carpeted stairwell leads to the third floor, where the attic has been converted into a partially carpeted bonus room with a skylight, a half moon window, built-in shelving, and kneewall storage. The laundry setup is in the unfinished basement.

The listing agent, Missy Wagner of Keller Williams Elite in Plainville, will hold an open house on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 4 to 6 p.m.

