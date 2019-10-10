Home of the Week: For $799,000, an urban oasis with a pool

4 Huntoon St., Dorchester

$799,000

Style: Colonial

Year built: 1920

Square feet: 2,125

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 1 full, 1 half

Sewer/water: Public

Taxes: $5,777 (2019, without residential exemption)

It’s only a 1,000-foot walk to the Butler stop on the MBTA’s Red Line trolley and close to trendy restaurants on Dorchester Avenue and the Neponset River Trail if you want to get away from it all.

This four-bedroom house in the Lower Mills section of Dorchester sits on a leafy double corner lot with a heated pool and a large deck for entertaining. A set of stairs topped with slabs of granite leads to the front door of this nearly century-old — yet fully updated — home, which has a solar array on the roof.

When you enter the roomy foyer, the kitchen is straight ahead, a wide stairwell is on the right, and to the left is a doorway flanked by Roman Tuscan columns that leads to an expansive living room. A massive wood-burning fireplace has brick facing and a wood mantel. A set of French doors leads to the 128-square-foot den, where the walls are mostly windows.

The dining room entry has its own set of columns, a built-in china cabinet, a candle-like chandelier, and crown and chair rail molding.

Here, and throughout most of the house, the walls and ceilings are textured plaster, and the crown molding and baseboards are of a light brown tone. The flooring is hardwood.

The kitchen, which can be reached from both the foyer and dining room, has been updated with gray porcelain tile flooring that resembles barnwood. The wood cabinets, some of which have clear-glass doors, are painted a flat green. There is an island with a curved overhang of white quartz, which also tops the rest of the counters. The backsplash is a brown-glass tile, and the stainless-steel appliances include an induction oven with a glass cooktop.

Off the kitchen and behind a pocket door with translucent windows is a half bath with white subway tile that runs about three-fourths up the walls, a porcelain sink on top of a white cabinet, and porcelain tile flooring.

The four bedrooms are on the second floor, as is the full bath. The master is a two-room suite with carpeting, a ceiling fan, and a lighted recess framed by natural wood trim.

The adjoining space is used as an office, as well as the laundry room. Full-sized appliances are kept behind closet doors.

The full bath has bead-board wainscot and a single white vanity with a porcelain sink. There is an additional white cabinet for storage. The backsplash on the shower/tub combination and flooring is ceramic tile squares.

The three other bedrooms on the floor have lots of natural light and nice closets.

The backyard, which slopes significantly in some areas, combines nature with skilled craftsmanship. Exposed boulders surface near the rear fence, while off the house there’s a multitiered wooden deck, stained red, that surrounds an inviting aboveground pool. The deck has a covered area for warm-weather dining. There is a shed in another corner of the lot, and a slate pathway meanders through the boulders. The lot is just over a quarter acre.

The basement is unfinished but provides direct access to the one-car garage under the left side of the home.

Kerry Dowlin of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on this property.

See more photos of the home below:

