Home of the Week: For less than $500,000, a condo with a roof deck in Roslindale

The condo featured here is one of two units in the building.

$499,900

Style: Condo

Year built: 2005

Square feet: 1,244

Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 1 full, 1 half

Sewer/water: Public

Fee: $250 monthly for water, sewer, and master insurance

Taxes: $2,079 (2019)

It’s about a 15-minute walk to Roslindale Village, but you can get in your steps on the stairs of this three-level town house-style condo.

Inside the entrance to the condo, one of two in the building, there is a long ceramic tile hallway that runs from front to back, ending at a door to a yard fully given over to a driveway.

From the front entrance, it is two steps down to the French door that opens into the family room. There are recessed lights, large aboveground windows, and a closet with two wide doors that also serves as the space for the full-size laundry facilities and utilities.

Just outside the family room, a stairwell leads to the main living level. To the right is the kitchen, which is shaped like a horseshoe. The counters are a dark granite with iridescent flecks, and the cabinets are solid cherry. The double sink sits underneath a window, and the appliances are stainless steel, including the gas stove. The flooring, as is the case throughout much of the house, is oak.

A pass-through cast in the glow from two small pendant lights with Art Deco-style shades opens to the shared living and dining area. The latter is set in a bump-out. The living room has a gas fireplace with a white mantel. There’s a lot of natural light in this area, with two windows on either side of the fireplace and a string of three lining the dining area.

Double doors lead to a private deck that runs the width of the house and is wide enough for a chair. A half bath with a granite counter, porcelain sink, and ceramic tile floor also juts off the living and dining area.

The third floor houses two bedrooms, a full bath, and a linen closet. The master bedroom is the larger of the two, of course, but both boast similar, appealing features: recessed lighting and four windows that allow in significant natural light. The master, however, offers separate closets, both of which are roomy and has built-in shelving.

The full bath boasts a double vanity topped with granite and blue glass vessel sinks. The cabinet is a cousin to the cherry kitchen cabinets. There is also a whirlpool bath and shower. The flooring is ceramic tile, while the shower surround is terrazzo.

The final stairwell leads to the roof deck, which appears to be a rarity in the immediate neighborhood. There is not another one visible, including Unit B’s, which is hidden behind rooftop utility structures. A gas line is available on the deck, which is large enough for two seats and a small table.

Each unit comes with two deeded parking spaces.

Diane Capodilupo of RE/Max Achievers in West Roxbury is the listing agent.

See more photos of the home below:

