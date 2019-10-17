Home of the Week: For less than $500,000, a condo with a roof deck in Roslindale

Sites

For Sale

  • For Sale
    For Rent

Any Price

  • Any
  • $0
  • $50,000
  • $75,000
  • $100,000
  • $150,000
  • $200,000
  • $250,000
  • $300,000
  • $350,000
  • $400,000
  • $450,000
  • $500,000
  • $750,000
  • $1,000,000
  • $1,500,000
  • $2,000,000
  • $0
  • $500
  • $750
  • $1000
  • $1,250
  • $1,500
  • $1,750
  • $2,000
  • $2,500
  • $3,000
  • $3,500
  • $4,000
  • $4,500
  • $5,000
  • $5,500
  • $6,000

Any Beds

  • Any
  • Studio
  • 1
  • 1+
  • 2
  • 2+
  • 3
  • 3+
  • 4
  • 4+
  • 5
  • 5+
Search

Filters

listing type

For Sale
For Rent

property type

price range

Max Price

Min Price

beds

Beds

More Filters

baths

Baths

Any Baths

  • Any
  • 1+
  • 2+
  • 3+
  • 4+
  • 5+

square feet

Max Sq. Ft

Min Sq. Ft

Any Sq. Feet

  • Any
  • 500
  • 600
  • 700
  • 800
  • 900
  • 1,000
  • 1,250
  • 1,500
  • 1,750
  • 2,000
  • 3,000
  • 4,000
  • 5,000
  • 10,000

lot size

Max Acres

Min Acres

Any Acres

  • Any
  • 0.05
  • 0.1
  • 0.15
  • 0.2
  • 0.25
  • 0.5
  • 0.75
  • 1
  • 2
  • 5
  • 10

year built

Any Year

Search

  • Any
  • $0
  • $50,000
  • $75,000
  • $100,000
  • $150,000
  • $200,000
  • $250,000
  • $300,000
  • $350,000
  • $400,000
  • $450,000
  • $500,000
  • $750,000
  • $1,000,000
  • $1,500,000
  • $2,000,000

  • Any
  • $0
  • $500
  • $750
  • $1,000
  • $1,250
  • $1,500
  • $1,750
  • $2,000
  • $2,500
  • $3,000
  • $3,500
  • $4,000
  • $4,500
  • $5,000
  • $5,500
  • $6,000

  • Any
  • 0
  • 1
  • 1+
  • 2
  • 2+
  • 3
  • 3+
  • 4
  • 4+
  • 5
  • 5+

  • Any
  • 1+
  • 2+
  • 3+
  • 4+
  • 5+

  • Any
  • 500
  • 600
  • 700
  • 800
  • 900
  • 1,000
  • 1,250
  • 1,500
  • 1,750
  • 2,000
  • 3,000
  • 4,000
  • 5,000
  • 10,000

  • Any
  • 0.05
  • 0.1
  • 0.15
  • 0.2
  • 0.25
  • 0.5
  • 0.75
  • 1
  • 2
  • 5
  • 10

  • 1700
  • 1750
  • 1800
  • 1850
  • 1900
  • 1950
  • 1975
  • 1980
  • 1985
  • 1990
  • 1995
  • 2000
  • 2005
  • 2010
  • 2015

Home of the Week: For less than $500,000, a condo with a roof deck in Roslindale

Home of the Week
75-Seymour-St-Unit-A-Roslindale-Exterior
The condo featured here is one of two units in the building. Pat Greenhouse/Globe staff

John Ellement

Boston Globe Staff

October 17, 2019 6:45 am

75 Seymour St., Roslindale

$499,900
Style: Condo
Year built: 2005
Square feet: 1,244
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1 full, 1 half
Sewer/water: Public
Fee: $250 monthly for water, sewer, and master insurance
Taxes: $2,079 (2019)

It’s about a 15-minute walk to Roslindale Village, but you can get in your steps on the stairs of this three-level town house-style condo.

Inside the entrance to the condo, one of two in the building, there is a long ceramic tile hallway that runs from front to back, ending at a door to a yard fully given over to a driveway.

From the front entrance, it is two steps down to the French door that opens into the family room. There are recessed lights, large aboveground windows, and a closet with two wide doors that also serves as the space for the full-size laundry facilities and utilities.

Just outside the family room, a stairwell leads to the main living level. To the right is the kitchen, which is shaped like a horseshoe. The counters are a dark granite with iridescent flecks, and the cabinets are solid cherry. The double sink sits underneath a window, and the appliances are stainless steel, including the gas stove. The flooring, as is the case throughout much of the house, is oak.

A pass-through cast in the glow from two small pendant lights with Art Deco-style shades opens to the shared living and dining area. The latter is set in a bump-out. The living room has a gas fireplace with a white mantel. There’s a lot of natural light in this area, with two windows on either side of the fireplace and a string of three lining the dining area.

Double doors lead to a private deck that runs the width of the house and is wide enough for a chair. A half bath with a granite counter, porcelain sink, and ceramic tile floor also juts off the living and dining area.

The third floor houses two bedrooms, a full bath, and a linen closet. The master bedroom is the larger of the two, of course, but both boast similar, appealing features: recessed lighting and four windows that allow in significant natural light. The master, however, offers separate closets, both of which are roomy and has built-in shelving.

The full bath boasts a double vanity topped with granite and blue glass vessel sinks. The cabinet is a cousin to the cherry kitchen cabinets. There is also a whirlpool bath and shower. The flooring is ceramic tile, while the shower surround is terrazzo.

The final stairwell leads to the roof deck, which appears to be a rarity in the immediate neighborhood. There is not another one visible, including Unit B’s, which is hidden behind rooftop utility structures. A gas line is available on the deck, which is large enough for two seats and a small table.

Each unit comes with two deeded parking spaces.

Diane Capodilupo of RE/Max Achievers in West Roxbury is the listing agent.

See more photos of the home below:

Previous -- of -- Next
Advertisement

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp.

Related Articles

View More

Related Listings

See All >
See More Local Listings

Categories

Buying Home Improvement Luxury New Developments Open Houses Real Estate News Renting