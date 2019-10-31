16 Millbrook Road, Westwood

$869,900

Style: Cape

Year built: 1948

Square feet: 2,141

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 1 full, 1 half

Sewer/water: Public

Taxes: $9,679 (2019)

Stairs with new granite slab treads and a massive dormer hint at the extensive renovations this Westwood Cape has undergone.

Inside the foyer, the signs are numerous: hardwood flooring refinished in a dark walnut stain, windows that look original but are new and insulated, fresh paint, and recessed lighting.

To the left of the foyer, the front-to-back living room offers crown molding and a working fireplace with a white wooden mantel and a brick surround. One section of the room has been transformed into a tranquil work area with windows overlooking the backyard.

Wide windows brighten the dining room, which is to the right off the foyer. The space features crown molding and two chandeliers with four cylindrical shades.

A wide archway connects the dining room and the kitchen, which, like every room in this home, has been updated. It has cherry cabinets, an island, granite countertops, undermount lighting, stainless-steel appliances, and a pantry cabinet.

An expansion added a family room that’s open to the kitchen. The family room is roughly 500 square feet with a ceiling height of about 9 feet. Many of the windows are floor-to-ceiling (topped with transoms). The new owners will welcome the working fireplace this winter. Lining the rear wall is floor-to-ceiling built-in shelving interrupted by two windows. A windowed slider with a transom leads to a terraced backyard with privacy hedges.

This level also has a half bath with a white ceramic tile floor, a pedestal sink, and board-and-batten wainscot.

The home’s three bedrooms are on the second floor. At the top of the stairs is the renovated full bath — now with marble flooring in a herringbone pattern, a contemporary vanity with a quartz counter, a long mirror, and a tub/shower combination with a white subway tile surround.

The master bedroom, which is about 260 square feet, runs the length of the left side of the house. It has recessed lighting and a nook with a double closet. All of the bedrooms have hardwood flooring like the first level.

Both the master and a bedroom in the front of the house are beneficiaries of another renovation: a windowed extension that connected the original two dormers, increasing both the space in the rooms and the volume of sunlight they receive. Other recent updates include a new roof, spray-foam insulation, the boiler, two-zone central air, the water heater, and the electrical.

The basement is unfinished and houses the laundry. A door connects to the garage. The home sits on 0.39 of an acre.

Susan Brunelli of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Westwood is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer contingent on financing had been accepted on this property.

See more photos of the home below:

