$1,659,000

Style: Contemporary

Year built: 1980

Square feet: 2,861

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3 full, 1 half

Sewer/water: Public

Taxes: $13,506 (2019)

It’s possible for passersby to miss this contemporary home. Its weathered tongue-and-groove cedar siding blends in with the mature broadleaf trees and pine that surround it on the nearly half-acre lot.

The home’s sharply angled rooflines come into view only as one takes the winding paving stone and granite slab walkway to the front door, which opens into a vestibule with closets on either side and room for a small couch (remove your boots, please). The home is a testament to the beauty of wood: All of the doors are solid fir, and the flooring on the first level is a glistening Brazilian cherry.

To the right of the vestibule is the foyer, open to an expansive living room bathed in the light from three windows (the middle one is a wide rectangle). The space also has two skylights, a ceiling fan, and flush-mount lights that follow the angled ceiling, which peaks at about 20 feet. The visual centerpiece of the space, however, is the gas fireplace, which runs from floor to ceiling, is clad in rough-hewn stone, and surprises with bright-blue glass over the firebox.

Two wide openings flank the chimney, and each leads deeper into the house. One goes to a family room with a wood-burning fireplace and a carved-wood mantel. Windows flank the fireplace, and insulated sliding doors connect to a slate patio. The other opening is to the dining area and kitchen.

The dining area, defined by a candle-like chandelier, flows seamlessly into the living room and kitchen, where the cabinets are cherry, the counters are granite, the backsplash is ceramic tile, and the appliances are stainless steel. An island sits at its center. There is abundant sunshine, courtesy of a solarium-like breakfast nook, wide windows, and skylights.

The kitchen connects to a sunroom in which the ceiling is quartered by skylights and the flooring is ceramic tile. A pair of French doors reveals a sought-after feature: a first-floor master suite. It has two closets, both with bifold doors. The bath features a single cherry vanity with a marble counter, and the floor, backsplash, and most of the walls are ceramic tile. There is a steam shower with multiple heads behind a frameless glass door.

A second door in the master opens into the foyer. Here there is a half bath with a marble sink. Stairs with an intricate custom-made brushed-nickel railing lead to a landing used as an office. On this level, most of the flooring is a Brazilian bloodwood, and those elegant railings afford views of the main living spaces below.

The home’s second master suite is off the landing. There is a short hallway with a closet on the left before the bedroom area, which features a cathedral ceiling with exposed beams and a wood-burning fireplace with a raised hearth. The full bath has a shower with a frameless glass door and multiple heads, a long single cherry vanity with a marble counter, and an oval soaking tub underneath a skylight with a retractable shade. The flooring and the shower surround are ceramic tile. A ductless mini-split unit controls the heating and cooling for the suite.

The other two bedrooms have closets with sliding doors, recessed lighting, and multiple windows. The main full bath offers a tub/shower combo, a single cherry vanity with a marble top, and ceramic tile flooring.

In the poured-concrete basement, there is a drop ceiling, laundry area, cabinets, utility space, and a door to the two-car garage.

Phil Massa, cofounder of REthink39 Group at LAER Realty Partners in Winchester is the listing agent.

