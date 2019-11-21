The view from the upper deck of this Plymouth home is unobscured.

$649,900

Style: Colonial

Year built: 1955

Square feet: 1,643

Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 2 full

Sewer/water: Private (Title V not completed)

Taxes: $8,571 (2019)

A short drive down a narrow private road leads to a fork, and on the left a 64-year-old Colonial in “America’s Hometown’’ that has been so refreshed it might as well have a smile painted on its facade.

There is no smiley face, but there is a porch big enough for a couple of relatives to relax after consuming a big Thanksgiving meal. The entry hallway runs straight to the rear of the house, where plate-glass windows and sliders in the master suite capture the ocean view.

To the left off the hallway is a shower-only bath/laundry room. There is a single vanity with a white cabinet topped with a man-made material. To the right off the hallway is a small bedroom with one large window, space for a twin bed, and no closet.

The hallway ends in a master suite that is essentially five connected spaces: The bedroom area; an alcove one step down with views of the water; a walk-in closet with built-in shelving; a living area with a gas fireplace and a slider to a deck; and a shower-only bath with a subway tile surround. Here the single vanity is an elaborately carved, repurposed dresser with a marble top and a porcelain vessel sink.

A short stairwell at the front of the house leads to the upper level, which is three living spaces: the kitchen, the dining area, and a family room with breathtaking ocean views. The flooring on both levels is planked vinyl that looks like wood, but the staircase is hardwood.

The kitchen is one step up and features an island topped with leathered granite that has seating for at least two. The appliances, including the gas stove, are white, and a white porcelain farmhouse sink sits beneath a long rectangular window. The dining area has its own rectangular window and a candle-like chandelier.

The family room, part of a recent expansion of the house, features built-in bookshelves and a gas fireplace that generates a fearsome amount of heat. The fireplace, positioned between two windows, has a wooden mantel with a stone inset. In the middle of the room’s sharply angled ceiling is a small hatch to a loft that currently holds five twin beds separated by partitions. The owner’s grandchildren use a rolling library ladder with bronze hardware to access the loft.

But the real draw here, of course, are the water views, which are fantastic whether one is sitting inside or opening the sliders to relax on the deck.

Here’s an important fact about this lot: The property line is just a few feet beyond the house, identified by two concrete markers. The land from the markers to the bluff belongs to a neighbor, but it’s so close to the cliff that it is not considered buildable, according to the listing agent, Nicolette D’Angelo of Keller Williams Realty in Cranston, R.I. The house does not require flood insurance because it sits back from the bluff.

The 0.19-acre lot has a shed.

A bit farther down the road is the entrance to a private beach on Cape Cod Bay.

See more photos of the home below:

