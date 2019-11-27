$999,000

Style: Antique, Federal

Year built: 1850 (perhaps as early as 1790)

Square feet: 3,575

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3 full, 1 half

Sewer/water: Public

Taxes: $10,383 (2019)

It’s just a short walk from this three-story Federal-style home to the banks of the Merrimack River and Newburyport’s thriving waterfront.

A pair of doors, a holdover from when the home was a two-family, sits atop the small, covered front entry. Stepping inside, the age of the home is apparent, as is the restoration work the current owners have undertaken. The windows are new, and the floors are wide refinished pine planks. Planked flooring can be found on all three levels of the home, including some kingwood.

To the right is a formal living room with a candle-like chandelier, waist-high wainscot, and a fireplace with a brick firebox and a wooden mantel. All of the fireplaces in the home are decorative.

The living room offers direct access to an updated kitchen with an eye-catching brick hearth. The wall above it is painted a flat Colonial-era blue, as are the cabinets on the island, which has a granite counter and seating. The rear wall is lined with solid-wood cabinets painted white, a long granite counter, a white sink, stainless-steel appliances, and a series of windows that overlook a backyard bounty: fencing, a stone patio, built-in benches, a deck, gardens, a kidney-shaped pool, and a hot tub.

Off the kitchen there is a raised, narrow sunroom with a window seat and a door to the backyard, as well as a full bath with a claw-foot tub, a pedestal porcelain sink, and built-in shelving.

The listing agent, Gretchen Maguire of RE/Max on the River, said a previous longtime owner may have recycled the bow of a boat to form the dining room, which does have a wide, curving entry not unlike an upturned hull. The room also features a candle-like chandelier, a fireplace, shutters, built-in cabinetry, and board-and-batten wainscot.

A sitting room, found to the left off the front entryway, completes this floor.

The second floor houses all four bedrooms, two full baths, and a half bath/laundry with full-size appliances.

The master suite offers a small fireplace, walls of board-and-batten molding painted blue, and two closets with double doors and built-in bookcases. Its updated bath has a double-headed shower with a subway tile backsplash and riverstone floor. The vanity is a repurposed dresser with a porcelain inset sink.

All of the bedrooms are sunny and offer significant closet space. The main full bath is large and shower-only. The vanity is a repurposed cabinet painted a flat Colonial blue with a white sink.

The third floor is a great room with a fireplace and no columns to break up the flow. Several walls have built-in bookshelves painted the aforementioned blue. A thick wooden ladder rises to a hatchway to access the roof deck and its spectacular views: three church spires, the Merrimack River, and the ocean.

The basement is unfinished. The driveway of the 0.11-acre lot can hold three vehicles.

Maguire will host an open house on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

See more photos of the property below:

