$549,900

Style: Contemporary Cape

Year built: 1983

Square feet: 2,265

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 1 full, 1 half

Sewer/water: Public

Taxes: $7,810 (2019)

Capes are modest by design, but this custom home is deliberately exuberant. Two dormers with points like sharpened pencils burst upward from the roof, and the larger of the two holds two long plate-glass windows. Adding to the visual joy of the home is a covered farmer’s porch, where the ceiling is unpainted wood.

The front door opens into a foyer where the personality of this home is on full display: It’s an abode for a wood lover. The flooring is glistening hardwood, the door and window frames have a mostly clear, light stain, and the ceilings in some rooms are crossed by thick exposed beams. The foyer has a cathedral ceiling crowned with a ceiling fan.

The reason for the towering foyer ceiling becomes clear as one enters the front-to-back living room, one third of which features a cathedral ceiling with a pair of large windows that climb the street-facing wall. The space also has dark exposed beams and a wood-burning fireplace. The master bedroom on the second floor overlooks the space.

At the end of the room is a set of insulated French doors leading to the backyard deck, plus the entrance to the dining room and U-shaped kitchen, where the flooring is tile. The dining room is cast in the glow of natural light from another set of French doors to the deck, a willowy cast-iron chandelier, and a brick wood-burning fireplace.

The space ends in the U-shaped kitchen. The base of the U is home to a sink underneath a window looking out at the sideyard. The left arm includes the refrigerator, while the right has the electric stove. The appliances are stainless steel, and the cabinets are white. The kitchen island is a light-colored wood.

An arched pass-through connects the kitchen to a side door hallway with a big closet and a half bath with a white wood vanity, a ribbed vessel sink, and a marble counter.

An office accessed via French doors off the foyer or side hallway completes this floor. It offers three windows, recessed lighting, and a nook for a couch or desk.

A shed dormer running the width of the back of the home expanded the second-floor space. The lofted master bedroom is roughly 245 square feet and has recessed lights, space for an exercise machine and dressers, two windows, a deep walk-in closet with built-in shelving, that view of the living room ­— and the opportunity to share the light coming in from those tall windows.

All but one of the bedrooms have hardwood flooring; the outlier offers a dark floating laminate.

The home’s full bath is easily reached from every bedroom, though it is the farthest from the master. The full bath has a single vanity with a marble counter, marble trim, a Jacuzzi, and a separate shower behind clear-glass doors.

The basement, unfinished except for one small room, houses the laundry and workspace.

The 14-by-28-foot composite deck, accessible from the living and dining rooms, offers a great space to entertain. The fenced-off pool area takes up a corner of the flat 0.62-acre lot.

Dan DiRenzo with Realty Choice in Rockland is the listing agent.

See more photos of the home below:

