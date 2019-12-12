The home features an open-concept design comprising the living area, kitchen, and dining space.

$799,000

Style: Colonial

Year built: 2019

Square feet: 3,900

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3 full

Sewer/water: Public

Taxes: $10,500 (estimated)

With its black trim, contrasting white stucco, and metal overhangs, this newly built four-bedroom home puts a modern twist on the ubiquitous Colonial style.

A short curving walkway ends at a porch with a pitched roof held up by three square columns, and the front door reveals an open floor plan comprising the kitchen and living and dining areas.

But this area has a spacious difference: The first-floor ceiling ends in the right-hand corner. Instead, the space features a 17-foot high cathedral ceiling cast in the sunshine from two tiers of double-hung windows. In lieu of a chandelier, the ceiling hosts an industrial-size fan, 8 feet wide, with narrow blades, creating a dramatic visual.

To the left of the front door is the kitchen, which offers a peninsula with a waterfall quartz counter and seating for four, a glass-tile backsplash, recessed lighting, and stainless-steel appliances, including a gas stove and a wine refrigerator. The rectangular framing on the white cabinetry mimics the picture-frame wainscot found here and throughout the home.

The dining area, which sits to the right of the kitchen, has three windows, recessed lighting, and a door to the lower level.

Past the kitchen is an expansive living area with a gas fireplace that has a quartz surround. A glass door opens to the rear deck and the professionally landscaped backyard of the 0.32-acre property.

To the left of the living room, a hallway leads to a full bath in which the black-framed shower door highlights the enclosure’s white subway tile surround and gray-and-white-patterned marble floor. The flooring in the bath and on the three main levels is a red oak with an espresso stain.

The last room on this floor is an office with a single window and recessed lighting.

In the living room, a wide stairwell with glass panels and espresso-stained rails leads to the second floor and the four bedrooms.

The master suite door opens into a bedroom area with three windows and recessed lighting. The hallway to the en-suite bath is flanked by walk-in closets with custom shelving. The bathroom features a double vanity with a quartz counter and white cabinetry; a ceramic-tile floor that looks like wood; Edison-bulb light fixtures; round, black-framed mirrors; and an open shower with a patterned marble floor and black dual shower heads.

The three other bedrooms vary in size and closet space. The main bath offers a single vanity and a shower/tub combination. The flooring is a ceramic tile that mimics wood grain. A laundry room serves as the entrance to the bathroom.

At first, the access point to the top floor looks like an alcove, but a turn reveals the stairs to the finished attic, which has a single window, recessed lighting, and hidden storage.

The finished basement offers two small windows, a closet with sliding glass doors, and the same ceramic tile flooring used in two of the bathrooms.

The attached two-car garage is ready for an electric car plug.

John Oliveira of Castles Unlimited is the listing agent.

See more photos of the home below:

