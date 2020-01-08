Home of the Week: For $1.6 million, luxury condo in rebuilt Newton Victorian

Unit A at 217 Church St. in Newton Corner has five bedrooms and 4.5 baths.

$1,625,000

Style: Condo

Year built: 1830/2019

Square feet: 3,604

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 4 full, 1 half

Sewer/water: $200 a month(estimated)

Taxes: $15,000 (estimated)

Built the same year that poet Emily Dickinson was born in Amherst, this Newton Corner Victorian was gutted, rebuilt, expanded, and converted into two condo units.

A concrete paver walkway leads to a mahogany farmer’s porch with columns and a tongue-and-groove Douglas fir ceiling. The porch wraps to the right, where a secondary door opens into the kitchen.

The kitchen is part of an open layout, shared with the dining area, that runs the width of the back of the house. The appliances, numerous and stainless steel, include a six-burner gas cooktop, double ovens, and two refrigerators: one for beverages and the other with a freezer drawer topped with side-by-side doors. The rest of the kitchen is white ­— the quartz counters, cabinets, and subway tile backsplash — except for the pop of blue from the island, which seats at least four and has a sink. The kitchen boasts a breakfast nook in a windowed bump-out.

There’s a bump-out in the dining area, too, as well as picture-frame molding, a wet bar, and a door to a mudroom that wraps around the unit’s one-car garage. There’s a half bath off the mudroom, which has a ceiling that’s 12 feet 8 inches high, a ceramic tile floor, white shelving with a bench, and three doors: to the garage, driveway, and a private paving stone patio framed with arborvitae.

The mudroom doors are designed for everyday life, but the home’s front entrance off the farmer’s porch is ready to make an impression on guests. It opens to a foyer with the stairwell to the second floor slightly to the right. On the left awaits an elegant living room with a coffered ceiling, three windows that run nearly floor to ceiling, recessed lighting, and picture-frame wainscot. The living room has a wide entrance to the dining area, offering easy transitions for guests.

The flooring on the first and second levels is an oak stained a dark walnut.

A bump-out on the second floor creates a wonderful sitting area in the front of the house. The space also offers access to a full bath with a tub/shower combination, a white subway tile surround, and a single white vanity with a quartz countertop. The flooring is porcelain tile with an encaustic-style design. The space serves as an en-suite bath to one of the home’s four bedrooms on this level. The bedroom is 182 square feet.

Two bedrooms (192 and 126 square feet) share a shower-only bath with multiple shower heads and a gray subway tile surround. The gray dual vanity is topped with quartz, and the flooring is an encaustic-style porcelain tile.

The master suite, found in an addition to the house, has three closets, including a walk-in. The 266-square-foot bedroom area features a high ceiling, recessed lighting, a line of windows on one wall, and a set of glass doors to a private mahogany deck that is 7 feet wide and 20 feet long.

The master bath offers a Carrara marble floor in a basketweave pattern. The shower, behind a frameless glass wall, boasts multiple heads, including a rainshower one, and a marble surround. The blue dual vanity is topped with marble.

A laundry closet that can accommodate full-size appliances completes this floor.

The fifth bedroom is in the finished lower level, where it shares space with a bonus room. The flooring here is a vinyl plank that mimics wood. Natural light comes from full-sized windows that are below grade but pull in light through window wells covered with a granite veneer. A full bath with a tub/shower combination, a white subway tile surround, a single vanity with a quartz countertop, and dotted tile flooring completes this floor.

The home has a central vacuum system.

The unit also comes with a deeded parking spot in the driveway.

Pam Gilman of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Newton is the listing agent.

See more photos of the home below:

Previous -- of -- Next Advertisement