The home sits on nearly two acres of waterfront and has a terraced stone patio to take in the view.

$4,350,000

Style: Colonial

Year built: 2010

Square feet: 4,269

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 6 full

Sewer/water: Public

Fee: $1,500 a year

Taxes: $32,843 (2019)

The eyebrow windows make it seem as if this house is surprised by just how good the view of Gloucester Harbor is from the front porch, the kitchen, the first-floor master suite, the second-floor master suite — from every front-facing window of this home.

Built in 2010 by Richard Caturano, the national leader of culture, diversity, and inclusion at the at the national consulting firm of RSM US LLP, and his wife, Barbara, this home sits behind a sloping lawn some 225 feet back from the harbor but still connected to it — the 1.74-acre lot includes 150 feet of private rocky beachfront across the street.

The front of the house impresses with a terraced and eyebrow-windowed covered porch with retractable screens that is designed for outdoor entertaining. To the left, there’s a hot tub and a kitchen with a gas grill, stainless-steel cabinets, granite counters, and a wood-burning oven nestled in a wall faced with stone. The porch can accommodate a table for eight.

From the porch, a set of sliders — one of three that connect the house to the porch and the front yard — opens into a living room anchored by a working fireplace with a granite-topped hearth and a stainless-steel surround. The ceilings are lined with track lighting — trained on some of the Caturanos’ art collection — and the flooring is maple with a clear finish.

Maple flooring and track lighting are found throughout most of the house. On the first floor, the hardwood comes from Massachusetts.

The living room connects to the kitchen via a wide hallway occupied by a wet bar with a granite countertop and a chiller. The kitchen is open to the dining area, and both have glass sliders in which the muntins don’t interfere with the view. Off-white porcelain tiles distinguish the kitchen. The white cabinets have two thin, vertical, honeycombed windows cut into each door, and the appliances — including the gas cooktop with built-in grill — are stainless steel. The backsplash is subway tile, and the irregularly shaped island seats three.

A hallway leads toward the rear of the house, and on the right is a shower-only bath with a surround of square glass tile and a wood vanity with a sandy-colored granite counter that has a towel holder cut into it. That’s the case in all of the baths.

Farther down a hall (with two walk-in closets) and behind a pocket door is a master suite with two shower-only baths. The baths use the same porcelain tile flooring found in the kitchen and have floating wood vanities topped with a sandy-colored granite. Both showers are lined with subway tile and have riverstone floors and granite seats, but one features a glass-tile inlay; the other is riverstone.

The expansive bedroom has maple floors, track lighting, and sliders on two walls — one offering an ocean view, the other looking out to a stone platform and the smallish backyard. The bed area is flanked by another set of windows.

A laundry/crafts room with shelving, a sink, and sliders to a stone patio in the rear of the house completes this floor. The remainder of the house is reached by wide stairwells flowing from the living room down to the lower and upper levels. On something of a mezzanine level, there is a gym with cork flooring, a bedroom with water views, and a shower-only bath with a porthole skylight and a granite-topped white vanity.

The second master suite is the star of the second level. It is focused on sliders to a private deck with curved railings that overlooks the lawn, the road, the shore, Niles Beach, Ten Pound Island, and, in the distance, Boston. The ceiling is vaulted, and the room has several windows, including an eyebrow one over the slider, and a walk-in closet. The shower-only bath offers a granite-topped white vanity and a porcelain tile floor.

The final bedroom has its own nice view of the waterfront and a closet with built-ins.

The utilitarian basement contains a wine room in which the walls are covered with the ends of wine boxes.

The house has a three-car garage.

Devlyn Brackett and Tom Janis of the Brackett Janis Group at Engel & Völkers By the Sea in Gloucester are the listing agents.

