Built-ins in the living room flank the doorway to the dining area.

176 South St., No. 1, Hingham

$369,000

Style: Condo

Year built: 1750

Square feet: 846

Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 1 full

Sewer/water: Public

Fee: $270 a month

Taxes: $3,304 (2019)

The first battles in the French and Indian War were four years away when the foundation was laid for what is now a shingle- and clapboard-sided four-unit condo building in Hingham. The first-floor unit offers proof of its history just inside the front door.

The foyer opens into a living room with flooring of wide-planked pine, a hallmark of Colonial homes. The 211-square-foot sunny room has three windows, a deep closet (not a hallmark of antique homes), and a wood-burning fireplace with a wooden mantel and a brick firebox that the owner has never used.

A wide doorway flanked by bookshelves leads into a space encompassing the dining area and kitchen, a setup that illustrates that the home has undergone updates. Stepping into the shared space offers further proof underfoot and overhead; the pine flooring has given way to a modern oak with a clear finish that shines under recessed lighting. The dining area hugs a three-window bump-out and features a mounted cabinet.

An island with seating for two delineates the kitchen from the dining area. The kitchen offers granite counters in a mix of beige and gray to offset the white raised-panel cabinetry, subway tile backsplash, and appliances.

A nearly 4-foot-wide hallway connects the living area to the first of the home’s two bedrooms, a full bath, and a door to a private deck that is about 12 feet long by 6 feet wide. The teak cabinet on the deck is being sold with the home.

The guest bedroom has a closet with shutter-like sliding doors.

The next stop down the hallway is a full bath with a ceramic tile floor, a single vanity topped with gray granite, built-in cabinetry, and a shower-tub combination with frameless-glass doors and a shower surround that is ceramic tile with a glass tile inlay.

The hallway ends at the master suite, a roughly 165-square-foot space that currently holds a king-size bed positioned between two large windows on opposite walls. The closet has shutter-like sliding doors, but it is larger than the one in the guest bedroom. The flooring in both bedrooms is oak.

Ceiling heights throughout the condo are about 7 feet.

The unfinished basement is part of the unit and houses the laundry area. It also holds the utility equipment for the other units, but at 292 square feet, it is large enough for the current owner to use it as a workshop.

The unit comes with two deeded parking spaces, including one close to the unit’s rear entrance.

The home is across the street from the MBTA commuter rail tracks, but it is just over a half mile from West Hingham Station.

The furniture is negotiable, and pets under 40 pounds are permitted.

McKenzie Howarth of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Commonwealth Real Estate in Chestnut Hill is the listing agent. As of press time, the seller had accepted an offer with a contingency.

See more photos of the home below:

McKenzie Howarth of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Commonwealth Real Estate in Chestnut Hill is the listing agent. As of press time, the seller had accepted an offer with a contingency.