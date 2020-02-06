$699,000

Style: Condo

Year built: 1890

Square feet: 1,665

Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 2 full

Sewer/water: Public

Fee: $202.08 a month

Taxes: $6,364 (2019)

Four years ago, two condos were carved out of a 130-year-old Victorian, and the division created a private farmer’s porch for this unit with two entries. Design elements of the elaborate housing style remain, including the turret, built-ins, and pocket doors.

The front entry to this unit opens into a living room in which the ceiling is about 9 feet, the original hardwood floors remain, and light comes from three windows, a chandelier hung from a plaster medallion, and recessed lighting. The doorways to the den and foyer feature the original pocket doors.

The den is larger than the living room. It is also the lower level of the Victorian’s iconic turret, giving this space a three-window bump-out.

A working pocket door opens into the dining room, which boasts a windowed bump-out and a built-in china cabinet painted white. It’s identical in size to the living room. The den and dining and living rooms have crown molding and matching chandeliers with plaster medallions.

An open doorway leads to the fully updated kitchen. It’s a study in white and light gray. The white cabinets have undermounted lighting, the backsplash is a mix of ceramic and glass tiles, and the appliances are stainless-steel. The counters are marble, and the flooring is ceramic tile. Modern elements are standouts in the space, including a chrome glass-sphere chandelier and an island with a waterfall edge and seating for two. The kitchen also offers a pantry, a mudroom, a door to the back porch, and stairs to the basement.

Another door opens back into the foyer, where one can access the first-floor bedroom suite, currently outfitted as an office with a daybed. The room comes with a closet, recessed lighting, and a pair of windows. The adjoining bath, which also can be accessed from the foyer, has a shower/whirlpool tub combination, a single floating vanity with an acrylic counter, ceramic tile flooring, and the laundry setup.

The second bedroom — the master suite — is an island unto itself; it is the only room on the second level in the unit. The bedroom is some 210 square feet and retains the high ceilings of the first level. There are two windows, hardwood flooring, and a deep closet.

The master bath, which sits behind a pocket door, was renovated recently. There is a dual-sink vanity with an acrylic counter and a frameless-glass shower with multiple heads. The flooring and shower surround are ceramic tile.

The unit includes 429 square feet of storage space in the unfinished basement, but does not come with parking.

Patricia Baker of the Baker Realty Group at Keller Williams Luxury International in Newton is the listing agent.

See more photos of the home below:

Previous -- of -- Next Advertisement