$549,000

Style: Colonial

Year built: 2013

Square feet: 1,070

Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 1 full

Sewer/water: Private/public

Taxes: $6,971 (2020)

It’s not as well known as Walden Pond, and it’s not as deep as Henry David Thoreau’s watery muse, but Foster’s Pond in Andover is a fine neighbor for kayaking and ice skating. And this home is on a point of land that’s properly positioned for the active type — or for those who just want to watch sunsets and sunrises in New England’s two true seasons: summer and winter.

Foster’s Pond is partially bordered by some 400 acres of conservation land managed by municipal and nonprofit organizations that offer public access in multiple locations.

Built just seven years ago, this home is reached by an unpaved driveway that serves as a mental separator between the outside world and this pond-side two-bedroom house and its wooden (is “rustic-esque’’ a word?) deck. It feels like two houses: one for eating and sleeping, the second for submerging into pond-side living.

The driveway ends in a tree-shaded space, where a white front door is set into a wall faced with stone. Behind the door of this cabin-like home is a 148-square-foot kitchen where the flooring reinforces the sense you are in the country: The porcelain tile is a light gray like barnwood. Medium-brown cabinets run the length of the two long walls in this rectangular space. The appliances are white, and the counters are a sandy-colored unknown material.

The kitchen flows into the dining room, a 150-square-foot rectangle that includes a closet underneath the stairway and an area set aside as a mudroom. On the right as one enters, a three-bulb ceiling light marks where a pub table currently sits.

Heading toward the rear of the house, there is a short hallway to the guest bedroom and the home’s only bath. The guest room is about 100 square feet and has a ceiling fan, a closet with bifold doors, two windows, ash-colored carpeting, and a view of the woods and water. The bath, which also serves as a laundry room with full-size appliances, offers a shower/tub combination, a single vanity with a toffee-colored granite top, and a speckled brown floor.

The stairwell in the dining room leads to the primary bedroom, which occupies the entire second floor. Measuring 300 square feet and located in the back of the home, it has two closets, the same carpeting found in the guest room, and six windows. Three look out at the pond, and the others offer views of the woods.

Back downstairs in the dining room, the home transitions from everyday living to pond life. It’s three steps down to the 125-square-foot living room. The visual heart of the space is an electric fireplace set under a stone mantel. The room also has a ceiling fan and recessed lighting. A French door opens onto a 144-square-foot screen porch overlooking the water. The flooring, railings, and ceiling are all wood, so as not to detract from the natural surroundings. A ceiling fan with lights and metallic-looking blades cools the space, and a screen door leads to a wooden landing and a stairway that ends in a 114-square-foot deck with built-in seating.

A pathway at the rear of the house heads down to Foster’s Pond. Waterside, there is room to store three personal watercraft next to one another without blocking the way.

The house, which sits on 0.45 of an acre, has a small, unfinished basement accessed via bulkhead. The property comes with a barn and a shed.

Lucille D. Murray of William Raveis Real Estate in Lexington has the listing.

See more photos of the home below:

Previous -- of -- Next Advertisement

Take a video tour.