Recent home sales north of Boston (July 3)

AMESBURY

1 Rocky Hill Road One-family Conventional, built in 1850, 1,873 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,636-square-foot lot. $536,500

3 Carpenter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 2,042 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,560-square-foot lot. $495,000

52 Fern Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,176 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $485,000

14 Summit Ave. #A Condo. $480,000

14 Summit Ave. #B Condo. $480,000

63 High St. One-family Conventional, built in 1860, 1,336 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,890-square-foot lot. $371,000

72 Madison St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,570-square-foot lot. $325,000

25 Cedar St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,137 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom1 bath. $300,000

28 Glen Devin St. #28 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $230,000

12 Mockingbird Hill Road One-family Cottage, built in 1930, 684 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 3,010-square-foot lot. $217,900

1 Glen Devin St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 650 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom1 bath. $175,000

ANDOVER

24 Muirfield Circle #24 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 5,144 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths. $1,180,000

9 Alison Way One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,946 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 31,360-square-foot lot. $963,000

4 Orchard St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,370 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $910,000

284 N Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,384 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 35,690-square-foot lot. $899,900

55 Gray Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1967, 2,405 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,647-square-foot lot. $734,000

20 Woodhaven Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,900 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 22,700-square-foot lot. $685,000

1 Ellsworth Road One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 3,047 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,021-square-foot lot. $669,000

38 Juniper Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1968, 2,482 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 76,666-square-foot lot. $615,000

8 Princeton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 2,150 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,830-square-foot lot. $601,000

348 River Road #3 Condo Town House, built in 1905, 2,498 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $545,000

39 Clark Road One-family Split Level, built in 1963, 1,848 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,235-square-foot lot. $529,000

4 Longwood Drive #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1961, 1,081 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms,1 bath. $259,000

BEVERLY

3 Piper Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,551 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 21,023-square-foot lot. $805,000

201 Elliott St. #300 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 2,127 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $674,900

201 Elliott St. #403 Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,710 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $593,000

8 Princeton Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,668 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,800-square-foot lot. $586,000

102 Corning St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,631 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,945-square-foot lot. $545,000

15 Brimbal Hills Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,375-square-foot lot. $505,000

32 Mechanic St. One-family Old Style, built in 1890, 1,106 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,100-square-foot lot. $475,000

44 Baker Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,637 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $469,000

13 Bates Park Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,326 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,715-square-foot lot. $390,000

15 Bates Park Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $374,500

9 Dodge St. #2 Condo. $325,000

26 Mechanic St. One-family Old Style, built in 1905, 900 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,350-square-foot lot. $320,000

5-R Lindsey Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1930, 744 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,497-square-foot lot. $289,500

BILLERICA

4 Fieldstone Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,774 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $797,370

40 Endleigh Ave. One-family Gambrel, built in 1998, 1,976 square feet, 1.5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $534,150

42 Pond Lane Ext One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 1,535 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $534,000

43 Allen Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1970, 2,610 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,851-square-foot lot. $533,500

15 Lake St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,598-square-foot lot. $510,000

7 Avondale Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 9,776-square-foot lot. $508,000

17 Kensington Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1965, 1,548 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,002-square-foot lot. $480,000

13 Belmont Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1970, 1,346 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 32,046-square-foot lot. $475,000

7 Hattie Lane One-family Split Entry, built in 1977, 1,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 25,305-square-foot lot. $462,500

464 Middlesex Tpke One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,216 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,850-square-foot lot. $422,000

32 Pinedale Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,810 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,752-square-foot lot. $350,000

41 Boston Road #351 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,020 square feet, 1.5 baths. $321,000

36 Beech St. One-family Ranch, built in 1920, 723 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $317,500

6 Tufts Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1948, 2,139 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,910-square-foot lot. $305,000

1 Georgianna Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,800-square-foot lot. $275,000

14 Kenmar Drive #108 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 610 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $185,000

24 Kenmar Drive #219 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 610 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $185,000

BOXFORD

39 Lilly Pond Road One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 5,146 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 360,677-square-foot lot. $1,262,500

209-A Ipswich Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 5,531 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 288,367-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

19-C Bayns Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,983 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 264,845-square-foot lot. $867,500

9 Ipswich Road One-family Antique, built in 1685, 2,164 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 235,224-square-foot lot. $744,000

3 Perkins Way One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,874 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 90,169-square-foot lot. $691,000

10 Carleton Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,520 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 108,900-square-foot lot. $635,000

BURLINGTON

2 Derryfield Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,508 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,414-square-foot lot. $734,900

13 Cresthaven Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 2,980 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,333-square-foot lot. $725,000

9 Dearborn Road One-family Garrison, built in 1959, 1,542 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,280-square-foot lot. $621,500

36 Beaverbrook Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,548 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,222-square-foot lot. $555,000

64 Villagewood Drive #64 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,323 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $510,000

CHELMSFORD

25 Singlefoot Road One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,020 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $560,000

200 Old Westford Road One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,751 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 26,063-square-foot lot. $512,000

61 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,127 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 88,427-square-foot lot. $500,000

1 Dornoch Circle #1 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,206 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $499,000

7 Waterford Place One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 60,113-square-foot lot. $470,000

24 Algonquin Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 2,265 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 22,550-square-foot lot. $465,000

35 Cambridge St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1967, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 40,500-square-foot lot. $461,000

24 Priscilla Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,840-square-foot lot. $426,000

10 State St. One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,032 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 22,501-square-foot lot. $425,000

21 Augusta Way #21 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 2,358 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $420,000

229 Wellman Ave. #229 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,156 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

255 North Road #70 Condo Town House, built in 1976, 1,253 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $348,000

34 Manning Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $308,000

360 Littleton Road #G19 Condo Town House, built in 1992, 1,009 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000

69 Prescott Drive #69 Condo Town House, built in 1979, 994 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $300,000

318 Wellman Ave. #318 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,164 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $295,000

249 Wellman Ave. #249 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,134 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $268,000

27 Prescott Drive #27 Condo Town House, built in 1979, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $267,400

87 Meadowbrook Road One-family Split Level, built in 1957, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,995-square-foot lot. $225,000

144 Dunstable Road One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,137 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,827-square-foot lot. $130,000

CHELSEA

73 Bellingham St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1910, 3,246 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,023-square-foot lot. $765,000

10 Blossom St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 2,944 square feet, 13 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,850-square-foot lot. $600,000

60 Dudley St. #109 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,317 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $419,000

81 Broadway #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1912, 738 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,101-square-foot lot. $405,000

56 Beacon St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,010 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $378,500

44 Lafayette Ave. #207 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 738 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $279,750

DANVERS

1 Neal Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 2014, 3,037 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,174-square-foot lot. $940,000

7 Oakland Road One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,459 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 18,296-square-foot lot. $826,500

18 Patricia Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1968, 2,038 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 31,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

9 Exeter St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,260-square-foot lot. $562,000

80 Pickering St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,891 square feet, 2.5 baths. $525,000

17 Bradley Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,724 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,637-square-foot lot. $470,000

35 Vista Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,431 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,015-square-foot lot. $441,000

7 Arthur St. One-family Ranch, built in 1920, 1,101 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $407,000

29 N Shetland Road One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 840 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $385,000

5 Hyde St. One-family Old Style, built in 1925, 1,427 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,906-square-foot lot. $360,000

16 Water St. One-family Old Style, built in 1865, 1,046 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,947-square-foot lot. $350,000

EVERETT

77 Pearl St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1920, 4,563 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,099-square-foot lot. $930,000

34 Gilmore St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,768 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,287-square-foot lot. $795,000

25 Franklin St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,415 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,474-square-foot lot. $725,000

223 Ferry St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 2,696 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,251-square-foot lot. $691,000

43 Charlton St. #B509 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 1,272 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $647,000

34 Fuller St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1925, 2,112 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,238-square-foot lot. $585,000

120 Wyllis Ave. #405 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,831 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $554,705

117 Linden St. #117 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,505 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $490,000

16 Lawrence St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1895, 2,318 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $475,000

120 Wyllis Ave. #105 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,180 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $443,500

194 Bradford St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,053 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,669-square-foot lot. $381,000

42 May St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 839 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,873-square-foot lot. $295,000

GEORGETOWN

6 Birch Tree Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,282 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 52,632-square-foot lot. $774,000

5 Davis Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,298 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 42,178-square-foot lot. $715,000

9 Marlboro Road One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,840 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 41,742-square-foot lot. $501,000

6 Charles St. One-family Ranch, built in 1961, 1,936 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,920-square-foot lot. $490,000

178 North St. One-family Conventional, built in 1875, 1,445 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $450,000

12 Meadowview Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1971, 1,002 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 81,382-square-foot lot. $415,000

2 Noyes Road One-family Ranch, built in 1961, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,328-square-foot lot. $392,500

12 Linden Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,209 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 17,900-square-foot lot. $388,000

17 Andover St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1810, 1,006 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $175,000

GLOUCESTER

21 River Road One-family Colonial, built in 1866, 2,272 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,068-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

5 Howard Road One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 3,032 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 28,500-square-foot lot. $1,090,000

2 Dornell Road One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,872 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 32,297-square-foot lot. $730,000

166 Atlantic St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,515 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $635,000

376 Essex Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,884 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 29,194-square-foot lot. $605,000

260 Main St. #2 Condo. $550,000

1 Birch Grove Hts #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,744 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $549,000

50 Pleasant St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,590 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $455,000

32 Lyndale Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,632 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,250-square-foot lot. $435,000

459 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,426 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,360-square-foot lot. $434,000

12 Granite St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 1,706 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,400-square-foot lot. $420,000

171 Hesperus Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,052 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,631-square-foot lot. $390,000

9 Marshfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,831 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $345,000

GROVELAND

6 Mulberry St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,641 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $650,000

6 Dartmouth St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,386 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 17,980-square-foot lot. $392,000

HAMILTON

173 Sagamore St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,992 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,499-square-foot lot. $809,000

16 Chebacco Road One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,708 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $610,000

HAVERHILL

17 Riverdale Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1983, 3,262 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,700-square-foot lot. $622,000

69-B Merrimac Road One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,384 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 36,224-square-foot lot. $550,000

73 Bailey Court One-family Cape Cod, built in 2000, 3,081 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 88,427-square-foot lot. $500,000

164 Golden Hill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,436 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 359,806-square-foot lot. $439,900

7 Bartlett St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1930, 3,844 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $422,000

9 Bartlett St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1930, 1,936 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,701-square-foot lot. $422,000

8 Greenlawn Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 1,928 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,102-square-foot lot. $405,000

43 Lucas Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,093 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,000-square-foot lot. $370,000

90 Den Worth Bell Circle #90 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,717 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $340,500

22 Swasey St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 1,817 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,001-square-foot lot. $340,000

18 Hamel Way #18 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,756 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $329,900

645 Salem St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 968 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,411-square-foot lot. $326,000

22 Hamel Way #22 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,756 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $314,900

70 Washington St. #602 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,126 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000

49 Rockland St. One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 940 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,015-square-foot lot. $300,000

18 Twin Brooks Circle #18 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,467 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $295,000

35 Glen Meadow Road #35 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,724 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $290,000

39 Saint Botolph St. #39 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $275,000

63 Mercury Ter #63 Condo Town House, built in 1993, 1,171 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $240,000

73 Auburn St.. $239,900

27 Mercury Ter #27 Condo Town House, built in 1993, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $225,000

56 Steeplechase Court #56 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 930 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $205,000

61 Jackson St. Ext Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,136 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,570-square-foot lot. $193,846

IPSWICH

10 Perley Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1935, 906 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,050-square-foot lot. $635,000

14 Farley Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,544 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,640-square-foot lot. $422,500

LAWRENCE

594-594A Andover St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 3,792 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,345-square-foot lot. $507,000

58-60 Bellevue St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1920, 3,420 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $495,000

161-163 Foster St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1920, 2,464 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $460,000

143-A&B Bennington St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 2007, 2,316 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,480-square-foot lot. $450,000

87 Knox St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,059 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,069-square-foot lot. $384,000

202 Willow St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 1,992 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,800-square-foot lot. $360,000

32 Lenox Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,528 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $340,000

182 Andover St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 2,110 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,395-square-foot lot. $327,000

96 Sylvester St. One-family Ranch, built in 1961, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,432-square-foot lot. $320,000

18 Louisberg St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,245 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $307,000

538 Andover St. One-family Conventional, built in 1914, 1,772 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $299,700

7-9 Bennington St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 3,258 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $280,000

22 Amherst St. One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,314 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,800-square-foot lot. $275,000

698 Lowell St. One-family Ranch, built in 1920, 1,116 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $270,000

50 Hillside Ave. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1910, 3,312 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,140-square-foot lot. $265,000

180 Exchange St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,281 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $222,000

33 Warren St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 966 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,857-square-foot lot. $180,000

242 Mount Vernon St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 785 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $155,000

262 E Haverhill St. #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 689 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $115,500

170 Gilbert St. One-family Conventional, built in 1940, 1,358 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,785-square-foot lot. $113,700

100 Maple St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 572 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,250-square-foot lot. $50,000

LOWELL

649 Westford St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 5,997 square feet, 16 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,200-square-foot lot. $575,000

92 Lamb St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 3,960 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 6,357-square-foot lot. $550,000

393 High St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1890, 3,923 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 12,031-square-foot lot. $539,000

226 Central St. #3F Condo/Apt, built in 1800, 1,842 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $495,000

191 Princeton Blvd Two-family Two Family, built in 1980, 3,778 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 4,218-square-foot lot. $400,000

108 Jenness St. One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,616 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,394-square-foot lot. $390,000

47 Cogger Road One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 2,035 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,792-square-foot lot. $350,000

636 Varnum Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1925, 2,711 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,113-square-foot lot. $349,000

629 Wilder St. One-family Conventional, built in 1894, 2,044 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,126-square-foot lot. $343,000

109 Webber St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,677 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,065-square-foot lot. $320,000

18 Meadowcroft St. One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,554 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,419-square-foot lot. $296,000

1401 Pawtucket Blvd #10 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,267 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $290,000

168 Shaw St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,687 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,120-square-foot lot. $280,000

35 Riverwalk Way #121 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,416 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $266,500

125 Mount Vernon St. #D Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 604 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $265,000

84 S Highland St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,212 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,364-square-foot lot. $250,000

52 Lawrence Drive #413 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,022 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $243,000

131 Humphrey St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,486 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $220,000

44 5th Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,256 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,608-square-foot lot. $220,000

11 Cottage St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,840 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,546-square-foot lot. $212,000

60 Fulton St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,104 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,940-square-foot lot. $204,900

11 Harding St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1919, 1,984 square feet, 10 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $185,000

2400 Skyline Drive #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 912 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $185,000

256-R Market St. #4305 Condo/Apt, built in 1908, 631 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $158,500

320 Nesmith St. #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 548 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $93,000

307 Pawtucket Blvd #16 Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 845 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $90,000

381 Hildreth St. #108 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 648 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $80,000

LYNN

14 Kirtland St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 2,874 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 4,523-square-foot lot. $585,000

39 Bowler St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,112 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,701-square-foot lot. $560,000

25 Herschel St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1924, 2,376 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,031-square-foot lot. $555,000

42 Coburn St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 2,419 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,364-square-foot lot. $536,000

90 Fellsmere St. One-family Ranch, built in 1969, 1,300 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,693-square-foot lot. $466,000

22 Euclid Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,326-square-foot lot. $460,000

220 Woodland N One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,840 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $450,000

33 Oneida St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,340 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,712-square-foot lot. $439,500

6 Stephen St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,911 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,262-square-foot lot. $432,000

332 Euclid Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,176 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,239-square-foot lot. $415,000

44 Light St. One-family Old Style, built in 1997, 1,518 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,156-square-foot lot. $410,000

62 Superior St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,862 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $410,000

17 Belleaire Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,478 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,471-square-foot lot. $406,000

17 S St. Court One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 1,583 square feet, 2 rooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,357-square-foot lot. $394,000

19 Haviland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1911, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $360,000

60 Maple St. One-family Old Style, built in 1890, 1,116 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,909-square-foot lot. $351,000

727 Boston St. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,082 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,738-square-foot lot. $350,000

21 Johnson St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 2,520 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 2,856-square-foot lot. $335,400

106 Timson St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,146 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 2,773-square-foot lot. $330,000

36 Lily St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,663 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,397-square-foot lot. $309,000

15 High St. #15 Condo Duplex, built in 1994, 1,598 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,363-square-foot lot. $300,000

276 Chestnut St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,113 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,476-square-foot lot. $300,000

97 Garfield Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,107 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $280,000

26 Woodlawn St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,452 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,917-square-foot lot. $265,000

48 Fair Oaks Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 780 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,505-square-foot lot. $225,000

21 Story Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 792 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,342-square-foot lot. $217,500

LYNNFIELD

576 Lowell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1944, 3,078 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 130,567-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

17 W Tapley Road One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,628 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 78,339-square-foot lot. $850,000

1 Lovell Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 2,085 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,180-square-foot lot. $850,000

24 Bluejay Road One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 3,067 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $753,000

2 Oxbow Road One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 1,910 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 12,660-square-foot lot. $695,000

42 Maple St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,008 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $632,700

4 Mirabeau Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1961, 1,697 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,510-square-foot lot. $615,000

710 Summer St. One-family Ranch, built in 1966, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,504-square-foot lot. $410,000

MALDEN

102-104 Lyme St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1920, 3,620 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,418-square-foot lot. $930,000

47-49 Rockwell St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1940, 2,570 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,595-square-foot lot. $697,000

23 2nd St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1974, 3,911 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 12,898-square-foot lot. $600,000

41 N Milton St. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,523 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,817-square-foot lot. $520,000

36 Fairview Ter One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,773 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,290-square-foot lot. $480,000

136 Hadley St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1935, 1,476 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,159-square-foot lot. $460,000

18 Salem Place One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 2,160-square-foot lot. $421,000

112 Maple St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 897 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $387,000

72 Ashland St. #209 Condo/Apt, built in 1889, 782 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $355,000

95-99 Maple St. #14 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 639 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $299,900

793 Main St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 527 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $230,000

MANCHESTER

53 Raymond St. One-family Old Style, built in 1928, 3,294 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,316-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

5 Tucks Point Road One-family Old Style, built in 1890, 3,419 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 51,552-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

1 Crooked Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 4,011 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 38,860-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

2 Woodholm Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 3,588 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,615-square-foot lot. $1,444,500

55 Forest St. One-family Old Style, built in 1810, 1,583 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 41,866-square-foot lot. $615,000

MARBLEHEAD

16 Waldron St. One-family Colonial, built in 1914, 3,235 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 19,427-square-foot lot. $1,810,000

12 Gilbert Heights Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1990, 3,462 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,418-square-foot lot. $1,221,000

6 Blanchard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 2,425 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,426-square-foot lot. $1,220,000

25 Brookhouse Drive One-family Old Style, built in 1930, 2,802 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 13,946-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

50 Cornell Road One-family Split Level, built in 1959, 3,670 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,032-square-foot lot. $790,000

46 Lafayette St. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,756 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,700-square-foot lot. $645,000

19 Cheever Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,762 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 13,860-square-foot lot. $559,000

55 Brackett Place #C Condo Town House, built in 1971, 1,200 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $535,000

123 Elm St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,352 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $445,000

MEDFORD

79 Governors Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,802 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,335-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

11 Usher Road One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,578 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,776-square-foot lot. $750,000

73 George St. One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,559 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $675,000

15 Hicks Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1925, 1,026 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,083-square-foot lot. $662,000

116 Wolcott St. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,484 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,275-square-foot lot. $650,000

104 Emerald St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,650 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,029-square-foot lot. $640,000

35-37 Emerald St. #2 Condo. $626,500

111 Fulton Spring Road One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,499 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,520-square-foot lot. $600,000

52 Edward St. #1 Condo. $599,000

123 Sturges St. One-family Conventional, built in 1925, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $523,000

32 Maurice St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1909, 1,185 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,419-square-foot lot. $510,000

520 High St. #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1926, 613 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $360,000

MELROSE

4 Country Club Road One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,092 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

156-158 Vinton St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1850, 4,235 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,535-square-foot lot. $910,000

80 Russell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,125 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,644-square-foot lot. $856,000

3 Ashland St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 2,585 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,627-square-foot lot. $849,000

114 Warwick Road One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,616-square-foot lot. $800,000

6 Stowecroft Road One-family Garrison, built in 1957, 2,077 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,064-square-foot lot. $699,000

1019 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,246 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,128-square-foot lot. $687,400

45 Maple Road One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,512 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $680,000

11 Spear St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1961, 1,419 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,434-square-foot lot. $630,000

47 Auburn St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,430-square-foot lot. $515,000

5 S Mountain Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,320-square-foot lot. $455,000

43-51 Albion St. #B10 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 1,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $322,500

340 Main St. #501 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 624 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $246,600

MERRIMAC

4 Adams St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1998, 2,006 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $489,000

METHUEN

5 Bedford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,193 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,502-square-foot lot. $479,900

41 Fenwick Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 1,873 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 57,064-square-foot lot. $470,000

19 Lancaster Road One-family Gambrel, built in 2000, 2,153 square feet, 2.5 baths, on 14,501-square-foot lot. $445,000

129 Milk St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1973, 2,061 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,846-square-foot lot. $440,000

45 Ayers Village Road One-family Ranch, built in 1968, 2,216 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,602-square-foot lot. $437,500

23 Shirley Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 2,408 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $430,550

2 Applewood Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1970, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,000-square-foot lot. $362,000

19 Brown Court One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,436 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $350,000

1 Hayes St. One-family Ranch, built in 1961, 2,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,711-square-foot lot. $350,000

54 Harris St. One-family Ranch, built in 1940, 1,651 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $331,000

20 Ruskin Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,802 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 16,039-square-foot lot. $310,000

100-102 Jackson St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1920, 2,816 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $285,000

45 Washington St. #18 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,316 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $265,000

45 Railroad St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,575 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,479-square-foot lot. $240,000

29 Ashland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $239,900

945 Riverside Drive #18D Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,047 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $205,000

21 Hampshire Road #306 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 715 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $189,900

48 High St. #15 Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 794 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $162,500

MIDDLETON

6 Augusta Way #6 Condo. $1,232,500

5 Augusta Way #5 Condo. $1,225,000

8 Maplewood Road One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 4,145 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 43,360-square-foot lot. $1,045,000

15 Sawyer Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $950,000

11 Dansreau Place #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 2,973 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $567,500

158 Boston St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 1,824 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $555,000

28 Hilldale Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1990, 1,028 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $380,000

38 Village Road #511 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $365,000

NEWBURY

5 54th St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,635 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,602-square-foot lot. $670,000

158 High Road One-family Ranch, built in 1974, 1,094 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,176-square-foot lot. $480,000

10 Old Rowley Road One-family Conventional, built in 1948, 3,325 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 53,579-square-foot lot. $410,000

NEWBURYPORT

43 Market St. One-family Federalist, built in 1753, 3,935 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 12,556-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

10 Ashland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,026 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,768-square-foot lot. $1,193,000

184 High St. One-family Old Style, built in 1941, 3,016 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 27,405-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

10 Harrison St. One-family Old Style, built in 1860, 2,651 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,460-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

3 Lois St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,887 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,238-square-foot lot. $744,900

124 Merrimac St. #E Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,564 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $635,000

29 Franklin St. One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,436 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,390-square-foot lot. $600,000

66 Curzon Mill Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1981, 3,262 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 33,068-square-foot lot. $600,000

127 Old Point Road One-family Conventional, built in 1940, 1,167 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,900-square-foot lot. $410,000

134 High St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 944 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000

11 Carter St. One-family Conventional, built in 1850, 1,044 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,820-square-foot lot. $365,000

58 Merrimac St. #2-5 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 828 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $310,000

NORTH ANDOVER

94 Windkist Farm Road One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 5,295 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 61,420-square-foot lot. $885,000

1975 Salem St.. $839,000

231 Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 4,299 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $775,000

73 Riverview St. Two-family Decker, built in 1900, 1,730 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 68,389-square-foot lot. $525,000

4 Compass Point #L1 Condo. $512,215

171 Summer St. One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $439,000

23 Wright Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 1,958 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,852-square-foot lot. $419,000

26 Main St. #7 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,418 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $395,000

633 Turnpike St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 884 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,789-square-foot lot. $375,000

148 Main St. #O103 Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,296 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $312,800

80 Prospect St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1930, 1,275 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,436-square-foot lot. $232,500

4 Fernview Ave. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $217,500

NORTH READING

32 Kings Row One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,666 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 41,687-square-foot lot. $805,000

8 Putnam Road One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,072 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,473-square-foot lot. $585,000

26 Orchard Drive One-family Garrison, built in 1968, 2,105 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $557,500

4 Winter St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $555,000

2 Pine Glen Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,900 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 30,013-square-foot lot. $545,000

19 Woodland Drive One-family Garrison, built in 1950, 1,510 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $525,000

279 Haverhill St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,852 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $475,000

19 Burditt Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,038 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $430,000

5 Shore Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1930, 1,133 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $325,000

1 Greenbriar Drive #107 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1974, 800 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $169,900

PEABODY

1 Felton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,896 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 41,927-square-foot lot. $656,000

8 Elmwood Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,993 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,869-square-foot lot. $592,000

8 Ash St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1979, 1,872 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,335-square-foot lot. $565,000

14 Westview Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,484 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 9,196-square-foot lot. $550,000

13 Heath Road One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,644 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,490-square-foot lot. $485,000

16 Alden Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,412-square-foot lot. $468,000

10 Pierpont St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,349-square-foot lot. $448,700

403 Foxwood Circle #403 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,640 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $420,000

64 Wallis St. One-family Salt Box, built in 1890, 1,348 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,382-square-foot lot. $395,000

9 Ledgewood Way #14 Condo, built in 86, 1,535 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $378,000

10 Crowninshield St. #305 Condo Townhse-End, built in 2005, 1,311 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $362,000

457 Lowell St. One-family Old Style, built in 1925, 1,275 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 25,578-square-foot lot. $358,000

21 Oak Leaf Way #21 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,258 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $356,000

17 Andover St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,136 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $322,500

32 Mount Vernon St. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,999-square-foot lot. $310,000

17 Bourbon St. #78 Condo, built in 1989, 939 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $290,000

READING

62 Whittier Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 2,596 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 14,578-square-foot lot. $718,000

62 Abigail Way #1-3009 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,715 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $624,900

13 Winthrop Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,228 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,797-square-foot lot. $576,000

911 Gazebo Circle #911 Condo/Apt, built in 1996, 1,038 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $419,000

147 Main St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,006 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,314-square-foot lot. $399,900

15 Winthrop Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1810, 1,065 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,251-square-foot lot. $354,000

REVERE

33 Tedford Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 2004, 3,216 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 8,658-square-foot lot. $950,000

109 Davis St. Two-family Two Family, built in 2014, 2,314 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,561-square-foot lot. $735,000

235 Reservoir Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1960, 1,503 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,039-square-foot lot. $455,000

360 Revere Beach Blvd #102 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,213 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $444,000

9 Arcadia St. #B Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,393 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $420,000

Suffolk Ave.. $400,000

42 Dawes St. One-family Ranch, built in 1913, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $391,000

382 Ocean Ave. #607 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,057 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $375,000

332 Vane St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $230,000

ROCKPORT

43-A&B Squam Road Two-family Family Flat, built in 1969, 1,468 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 53,579-square-foot lot. $530,000

1 Briny Way One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1961, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,250-square-foot lot. $420,000

ROWLEY

21 Hillside St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,374 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,536-square-foot lot. $574,900

5 Vito Court #5 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,406 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $460,000

SALEM

1 Forrester St. One-family Antique, built in 1770, 3,300 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $780,000

144 Federal St. #144 Condo. $739,000

5 Hersey St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1915, 3,300 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $540,000

1 Broad St. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,963 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $519,000

112 Margin St. #1 Condo. $510,000

1 Mount Vernon St. One-family Old Style, built in 1915, 1,580 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $510,000

3 Cedarcrest Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,772 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $454,000

7 Freedom Holw #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,329 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $430,000

28 English St. One-family Old Style, built in 1860, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $412,000

387 Essex St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,337 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $402,000

79 Valley St. One-family Ranch, built in 1965, 1,828 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $400,000

414 Loring Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,184 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $390,000

7 Burnside St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1870, 1,864 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $390,000

7 Beacon St. One-family Old Style, built in 1870, 1,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $387,000

57 Weatherly Drive #57 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 2,236 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $377,500

318 Jefferson Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,436 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $371,000

48 Aurora Lane #48 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,294 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $370,000

33 Roslyn St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1926, 1,741 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $369,000

22 Monroe Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,896 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $365,000

141 Washington St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,071 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $360,000

52 Northey St. #52 Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $350,000

11 Church St. #413 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 976 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $342,000

9 Cressey Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,619 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $325,000

21 Mall St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1800, 1,007 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,614-square-foot lot. $315,000

1 Nimitz Way #41B Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,600 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $299,900

7 Griswold Drive #14A Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,682 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $228,501

SALISBURY

44 Central Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,656 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $640,000

73 N End Blvd One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1945, 528 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 162,478-square-foot lot. $410,000

188 Beach Road #16 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,463 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $389,000

115 Beach Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1950, 1,757 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $325,000

42 Central Ave. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 965 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $325,000

9 Elmwood St. One-family Old Style, built in 1895, 940 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $235,000

10 Fowler St. One-family Cottage, built in 1920, 680 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,400-square-foot lot. $185,000

54 Seabrook Road One-family Ranch, built in 1974, 1,615 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 82,501-square-foot lot. $160,000

SAUGUS

102 Central St. #4D Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,507 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $1,437,244

35 Lynn Fells Pkwy One-family Gambrel, built in 2003, 2,734 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,255-square-foot lot. $695,000

77 Bristow St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1920, 2,130 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,489-square-foot lot. $620,000

23 Birch St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,852 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $527,500

90 Hobson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,538 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,187-square-foot lot. $450,000

85 Vine St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,920 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,901-square-foot lot. $431,000

915 Sherwood Forest Lane #915 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,581 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $425,000

2 Cliff St. One-family Old Style, built in 1913, 1,704 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,157-square-foot lot. $418,000

34 Riverbank Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,319 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,474-square-foot lot. $385,000

10 Fairmount Place Two-family Split Entry, built in 1987, 2,294 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,009-square-foot lot. $285,277

5 Wormstead St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,065 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,990-square-foot lot. $230,000

30 Henry St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1928, 1,521 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,036-square-foot lot. $100,000

SOMERVILLE

26 Adrian St. Three-family Decker, built in 1900, 3,816 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,043-square-foot lot. $1,560,000

47 Lexington Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 3,156 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,906-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

13 Quincy St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1890, 2,558 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

261 Willow Ave. #2 Condo Two Family, built in 1900, 1,877 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $1,200,021

7 Webster St. #2 Condo. $1,095,000

125 Bailey Road Two-family Decker, built in 1931, 2,420 square feet, 14 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,960-square-foot lot. $975,000

42 Bow St. #3 Condo. $940,000

93 Winslow Ave. #93 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,298 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $930,000

9 Medford St. #501 Condo. $915,000

40 Harvard St. #1 Condo. $865,000

21 Park St. #2 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2003, 1,746 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 baths. $850,000

14 Trull St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 2,130 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,422-square-foot lot. $827,775

69 Rush St. #2 Condo. $820,000

11 Tannery Brook Row #1 Condo. $809,650

3 Banks St. #3 Condo Two Family, built in 1920, 949 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $808,000

141 Central St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1889, 1,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,691-square-foot lot. $775,000

89 Lowden Ave. #1 Condo Two Family, built in 1905, 1,240 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $775,000

42 Oak St. One-family Row-End, built in 1920, 952 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,505-square-foot lot. $749,000

23 Dell St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 2,353 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,679-square-foot lot. $735,000

12 Montgomery Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1915, 1,548 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,328-square-foot lot. $710,000

9 Medford St. #511 Condo. $691,000

108 Belmont St. #108 Condo Two Family, built in 1920, 1,728 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $690,000

26 Teele Ave. #26 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 1,164 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $647,000

124 Pearson Road #2 Condo. $640,000

7 Mountain Ave. #2 Condo Two Family, built in 1905, 866 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $635,000

11 Cameron Ave. #3 Condo Decker, built in 1900, 1,033 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $625,000

115 Highland Ave. #17 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1978, 918 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $617,000

44 Radcliffe Road #3 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 1,069 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $590,500

9 Medford St. #203 Condo. $573,500

9 Moreland St. #9 Condo Conventional, built in 1900, 1,275 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $570,000

5 Cooney St. #1 Condo Decker, built in 1900, 741 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,050-square-foot lot. $549,900

52 Florence St. #3 Condo Decker, built in 1890, 613 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $500,000

82 Munroe St. #11 Condo Conventional, built in 1896, 548 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $452,000

9 Auburn Ave. #1 Condo Conventional, built in 1900, 350 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $345,000

261 Highland Ave. #1 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1900, 440 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $339,000

375 Canal St. #705 Condo. $177,298

STONEHAM

61 Middlesex Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1962, 2,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,710-square-foot lot. $651,000

123 Spring St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 2,274 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

106 Westwood Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 1,325 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $525,000

3 Walsh Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,674 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,200-square-foot lot. $525,000

122 Main St. #104 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 700 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $238,000

436-438 Main St. #3 Condo Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1890, 2,495 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $216,000

436-438 Main St. #1 Condo Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1890, 1,311 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $215,000

436-438 Main St. #2 Condo Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1890, 1,309 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $215,000

120 Fellsview Ter #124 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 700 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $209,900

SWAMPSCOTT

16 Cutting Road One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 3,238 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 24,350-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

180 Aspen Road One-family Colonial, built in 1923, 2,061 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $725,000

48 Winshaw Road One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,938 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,888-square-foot lot. $655,000

18 Brooks Ter One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,578 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,490-square-foot lot. $645,000

8 Mapledale Place Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1860, 2,312 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,140-square-foot lot. $619,000

TEWKSBURY

61 Harold Place One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,082 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $770,000

41 Sesame St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1975, 1,898 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $590,000

18 Regis Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,846 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $555,000

147 Bradford Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1986, 1,300 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,007-square-foot lot. $520,000

426 Woburn St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,394 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $395,000

1228 Emerald Court #1228 Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,408 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $375,000

136 Patrick Road #136 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,240 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $330,000

839 East St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1965, 2,026 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $330,000

80 Quail Run #80 Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,212 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $317,000

61 Carleton Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 1,306 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 49,223-square-foot lot. $250,000

332 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1912, 2,025 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,320-square-foot lot. $215,000

1147 Main St. #109 Condo. $125,000

TOPSFIELD

4 Aaron Drive One-family Conventional, built in 1993, 4,287 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,008-square-foot lot. $885,000

142 Perkins Row One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 2,439 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,870-square-foot lot. $690,000

170 Haverhill Road One-family Conventional, built in 1948, 2,201 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $607,000

22 Andrews Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1979, 1,908 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 42,900-square-foot lot. $545,000

WAKEFIELD

44 Jordan Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1940, 2,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 13,682-square-foot lot. $750,000

15 Summer St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 3,143 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,693-square-foot lot. $740,000

17 Lilah Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,888 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,565-square-foot lot. $720,000

21 Shumway Circle One-family Dutch Colonl, built in 1910, 2,927 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,514-square-foot lot. $699,900

15 Old Nahant Road One-family Split Level, built in 1960, 2,268 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 13,769-square-foot lot. $600,000

9 Blue Jay Circle #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 1,748 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 24,746-square-foot lot. $560,000

8 Fielding St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,309 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 9,500-square-foot lot. $550,000

102 Butler Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1966, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $535,000

18 Millbrook Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1969, 1,925 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $500,500

3 Bennett St. #202 Condo. $499,900

3 Bennett St. #203 Condo. $479,900

3 Bennett St. #201 Condo. $469,900

3 Bennett St. #102 Condo. $467,900

410 Salem St. #811 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,076 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $455,000

3 Bennett St. #106 Condo. $449,900

3 Bennett St. #309 Condo. $449,900

3 Bennett St. #402 Condo. $449,900

102 New Salem St. One-family Colonial, built in 1885, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $395,000

29-31 Bartley St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1940, 1,456 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $370,000

68 Preston St. #7F Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 732 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $285,000

WENHAM

49 William Fairfield Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 4,664 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 120,586-square-foot lot. $1,115,000

30 William Fairfield Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 3,220 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 112,310-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

3 Virginia Place One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 5,266 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 113,181-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

45 Cherry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,741 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,049-square-foot lot. $800,000

15-R Cherry St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 2,521 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,216-square-foot lot. $632,100

7 Foster St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,473 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,522-square-foot lot. $535,000

WESTFORD

1 Downing Place One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,411 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 41,679-square-foot lot. $875,000

7 Abby Road One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,548 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,990-square-foot lot. $780,000

4 Rush Road One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,160 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 82,582-square-foot lot. $770,000

29 Banbury Drive One-family Garrison, built in 1973, 2,191 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,119-square-foot lot. $630,000

55 Elm Road One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,136 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,667-square-foot lot. $600,000

41 Tadmuck Road One-family Garrison, built in 1986, 2,152 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,859-square-foot lot. $570,000

9 Jefferson Road One-family Ranch, built in 1972, 1,274 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 55,321-square-foot lot. $505,000

67 Concord Road #7 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 2,342 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $500,000

7 Monadnock Drive #7 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 2,096 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $489,900

65 Lake Shore Drive N One-family Gambrel, built in 1974, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,377-square-foot lot. $470,000

2 Osprey Lane #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 639 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $160,000

WEST NEWBURY

13 Steed Ave. Two-family Cape Cod, built in 2006, 5,083 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 136,343-square-foot lot. $950,000

205 Crane Neck St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 3,251 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 87,556-square-foot lot. $610,000

17 Daley Drive #17 Condo. $518,775

WILMINGTON

2 Olive St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1950, 886 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,087-square-foot lot. $720,000

16 Sherwood Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,316 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $705,000

54 Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 1,904 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 22,618-square-foot lot. $580,000

37 Fairmont Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1969, 1,050 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $475,000

3002 Pouliot Place One-family Conventional, built in 1994, 1,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,860-square-foot lot. $380,000

7 Rhodes St. One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $355,000

1 Murray Hill Circle One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,992 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 14,442-square-foot lot. $10,000

WINCHESTER

1 Central Grn One-family Revival, built in 1930, 5,818 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 19,458-square-foot lot. $2,450,000

94 Church St. One-family Victorian, built in 1895, 6,035 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 22,706-square-foot lot. $2,303,000

15 Yale St. One-family Revival, built in 1906, 2,959 square feet, 10 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 11,221-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

30 S Gateway One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 4,384 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,939-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

47 Arlington St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 8,093 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 21,224-square-foot lot. $1,910,000

6 Agawam Road One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 4,290 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 19,331-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

20 Wedgemere Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 3,100 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

158 Highland Ave. One-family Victorian, built in 1895, 4,243 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 24,300-square-foot lot. $1,610,000

23 Hutchinson Road One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 4,101 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 17,607-square-foot lot. $1,496,000

30 Prospect St. One-family Victorian, built in 1934, 2,426 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,289-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

16 Yale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 3,593 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 10,425-square-foot lot. $1,285,800

196 Highland Ave. One-family, on 13,600-square-foot lot. $1,160,000

79 Pond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1942, 2,463 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,300-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

19 Salem St. #19 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 3,503 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $1,039,000

29 Nelson St. One-family Old Style, built in 1898, 1,275 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,221-square-foot lot. $832,000

8 Prince Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,770 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,005-square-foot lot. $805,000

36 Baldwin St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1990, 2,233 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,862-square-foot lot. $690,000

18 Border St. One-family Old Style, built in 1890, 1,198 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,690-square-foot lot. $680,000

WINTHROP

300 Pleasant St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1925, 2,620 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,196-square-foot lot. $649,000

85 Terrace Ave. #85 Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 2,166 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $625,000

214 Court Road One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 2,421 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,749-square-foot lot. $610,000

76 Sagamore Ave. #2 Condo. $532,000

142 Pleasant St. #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 1,151 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $500,000

55 Waveway Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1889, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $442,500

400 Governors Drive #13 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 989 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $270,000

41 Cutler St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 658 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $181,250

WOBURN

9 Arlington Road One-family Victorian, built in 1840, 3,205 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $850,000

5 Arthur G Pernokas Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $700,000

160 Winn St. One-family Conventional, built in 1912, 1,924 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 12,037-square-foot lot. $680,000

6 Rose Farm Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,372 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,833-square-foot lot. $650,000

22 Scott St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,454 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,525-square-foot lot. $625,000

16 Scott St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1895, 2,727 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,013-square-foot lot. $600,000

16 Surrey Road One-family Split Level, built in 1964, 1,004 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,600-square-foot lot. $569,000

118 Bedford Road One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 1,552 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,613-square-foot lot. $561,000

61 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 1,916 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 13,582-square-foot lot. $545,000

14 Bradford Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1979, 1,220 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 13,690-square-foot lot. $535,000

2 Inwood Drive #15 Condo. $519,000

3 Pheasant Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,372 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $500,000

55 Mount Pleasant St. One-family Conventional, built in 1890, 1,483 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,300-square-foot lot. $484,900

295 Salem St. #20 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,252 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $469,900

322 Place Lane #322 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,550 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000

11 Churchill Road One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 872 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,246-square-foot lot. $459,000

224 Cambridge Road One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,112-square-foot lot. $451,500

201 Bedford Road #47 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,142 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $449,000

122 Main St. One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,336 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,280-square-foot lot. $445,000

28 Chester Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 1,908 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,050-square-foot lot. $435,000

8 Emeline St. One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,116 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $425,000