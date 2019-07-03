Recent home sales south of Boston (July 3)

ABINGTON

84 Hamilton St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,958 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,436-square-foot lot. $515,000

197 Ashland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,934 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 39,621-square-foot lot. $489,900

33 E Battery St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,414 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,990-square-foot lot. $394,900

631 Plymouth St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,756 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,216-square-foot lot. $350,000

802 Thayer St. #802 Condominium Condo/Apt,, built in 2001, 1,433 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000

BRAINTREE

5 Maplewood Ter One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,838 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,006-square-foot lot. $801,000

18 Dean St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,930 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,254-square-foot lot. $800,000

11 Hazel Court One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 3,546 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 24,158-square-foot lot. $750,000

27 Amherst Road One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,764 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,780-square-foot lot. $702,000

44 Bv French St. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,944 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,721-square-foot lot. $685,000

150 Academy St. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,952 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 9,230-square-foot lot. $625,000

53 Birch St. One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 2,052 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,339-square-foot lot. $608,800

100 Bradford Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1965, 1,952 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,054-square-foot lot. $600,000

36 Newport Ave. One-family Split Entry, built in 1970, 1,810 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $549,900

94 Edgemont Road One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,650 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,251-square-foot lot. $530,000

32 Elm Knoll Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1952, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,802-square-foot lot. $462,500

403 Liberty St. One-family Split Level, built in 1960, 1,655 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,701-square-foot lot. $420,000

63 Brookside Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,599-square-foot lot. $375,000

25 Harbor Villa Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1938, 768 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $360,000

647 Granite St. One-family Old Style, built in 1940, 1,464 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,050-square-foot lot. $310,000

153 Commercial St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 590 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $164,010

BRIDGEWATER

35-37 Edge Hill Drive Two-family Duplex, built in 2000, 2,232 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $435,000

981 Plymouth St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 2,203 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 14,370-square-foot lot. $406,000

66-68 Oak St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1832, 2,130 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,300-square-foot lot. $335,000

472 Pleasant St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 919 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,189-square-foot lot. $319,000

33 Old Cedar Vlg #33 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,593 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $302,000

308-R Main St. One-family Ranch, built in 1990, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,279-square-foot lot. $255,000

67 Old Forge Road #67 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,116 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $210,000

180 Main St. #D83 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 969 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $155,000

180 Main St. #B30 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 708 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $127,500

BROCKTON

160 Melrose St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 3,965 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,418-square-foot lot. $475,000

215 Candy Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1976, 2,002 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,168-square-foot lot. $453,000

91 Parker St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,532 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,508-square-foot lot. $430,000

105 Morse Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,858 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $407,000

63 Ashfield Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1969, 1,584 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $392,000

100 Jordan St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1984, 1,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,874-square-foot lot. $390,100

20 Delaware St. One-family Colonial, built in 1895, 2,268 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,601-square-foot lot. $383,500

1120 W Elm St. Ext One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1986, 1,954 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 72,745-square-foot lot. $377,000

22 N Bassett Road One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,650 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,202-square-foot lot. $360,000

179 Ellsworth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,472 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,789-square-foot lot. $355,000

16 Scott Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,972 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,202-square-foot lot. $348,900

25 Grant Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,744 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,956-square-foot lot. $340,000

49 E Union St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1859, 1,085 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,756-square-foot lot. $325,000

21 Patricia Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,512 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 16,200-square-foot lot. $320,000

24 Yarmouth Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,229-square-foot lot. $315,000

339 Jon Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,202-square-foot lot. $300,000

66 Heath St. One-family Ranch, built in 1971, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,552-square-foot lot. $300,000

286 Jon Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,362-square-foot lot. $295,000

83 Myrtle St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,060 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,162-square-foot lot. $285,000

151 Drew Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,008 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,349-square-foot lot. $280,000

35 N Quincy St. One-family Split Level, built in 1960, 1,338 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,123-square-foot lot. $270,000

19 Belmont Place One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1927, 975 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,685-square-foot lot. $269,900

36 Sylvester St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,439 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,864-square-foot lot. $264,221

27 Fulton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1894, 1,044 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,696-square-foot lot. $259,900

107 Carroll Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1926, 1,384 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,065-square-foot lot. $241,900

42 Weston St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,156 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,630-square-foot lot. $231,000

185 N Quincy St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,239-square-foot lot. $225,000

27 Galen St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,268-square-foot lot. $180,000

35 Longworth Ave. #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 920 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $153,900

52 Marie Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,135-square-foot lot. $150,000

CANTON

15 Evelyn Way One-family Contemporary, built in 2010, 3,624 square feet, 4.5 baths, on 15,943-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

20 Chapelgate Road One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,734 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,115-square-foot lot. $830,000

45 Century Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,124 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 14,985-square-foot lot. $759,000

25 Longmeadow Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 2,482 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,712-square-foot lot. $665,000

21 Algonquin Road One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 2,544 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 30,013-square-foot lot. $650,000

57 Canton Point Road #57 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 2,263 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $649,900

1823 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1921, 1,884 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,494-square-foot lot. $599,000

27 Rebecca Road One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,384 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,492-square-foot lot. $544,000

40 Curtis Road #40 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,539 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $450,000

2 Reynolds St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 972 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $380,000

59 Walpole St. #209 Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 894 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $323,500

717 Washington St. #G Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 704 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $255,000

80 Walnut St. #202 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 612 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $190,000

CARVER

14 Bow St. One-family Split Level, built in 1985, 2,232 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 41,817-square-foot lot. $420,000

1 Cherry Hill Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 1,634 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 67,135-square-foot lot. $360,000

16 Bisbee Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1984, 1,400 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 154,202-square-foot lot. $311,458

66 Plymouth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 131,003-square-foot lot. $310,000

4 Crystal Lake Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,018-square-foot lot. $294,900

10 Copper Lantern Lane #10 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,794 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $290,000

23 Oak Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,227-square-foot lot. $260,000

49 Crystal Lake Drive One-family Cottage, built in 1953, 576 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,484-square-foot lot. $135,000

COHASSET

296 S Main St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1986, 3,480 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 35,217-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

140 N Main St. One-family Victorian, built in 1883, 4,784 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 27,225-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

7 Haystack Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1883, 2,438 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 29,176-square-foot lot. $834,500

86 Pond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,623 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 23,280-square-foot lot. $756,000

19 Tupelo Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 2,293 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $745,000

580 Jerusalem Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 2,314 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 27,640-square-foot lot. $650,000

23 Hull St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,367 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,300-square-foot lot. $406,000

550 Jerusalem Road #1 Condo Conventional, built in 1978, 948 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $339,000

DEDHAM

203 Meadowbrook Road One-family Contemporary, built in 2016, 3,246 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 63,522-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

78 Village Ave. One-family Antique, built in 1845, 3,403 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 14,652-square-foot lot. $1,340,000

20 Jackson Pond Road #20 Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 2,893 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $1,200,410

116 Tower St. One-family Ranch, built in 1949, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $730,000

26 Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,544 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,120-square-foot lot. $715,000

29 Tarbox St. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,904 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $649,000

8 Fox Meadow Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1980, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,012-square-foot lot. $556,000

14 Charles St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 1,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,260-square-foot lot. $550,000

27 Mulberry Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1977, 1,576 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 13,075-square-foot lot. $515,000

11 Dixon Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1925, 2,186 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,994-square-foot lot. $490,000

104 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,306 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $485,000

25 Arbor Lane One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $462,500

83 Dedham Blvd One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,496 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,988-square-foot lot. $450,000

130 Chickering Road One-family Split Level, built in 1958, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,991-square-foot lot. $432,500

120 Tarbox St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,676-square-foot lot. $420,500

37 Farrington Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1941, 936 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $355,000

31 Mount Hope St. One-family Antique, built in 1859, 1,302 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,370-square-foot lot. $330,000

67 Clisby Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,067 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $200,000

DUXBURY

44 River Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 3,034 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 138,881-square-foot lot. $3,300,000

29 Harrison St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 3,891 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,520-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

39 Hornbeam Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,751 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,019-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

12 Hounds Ditch Lane One-family Contemporary, built in 1991, 2,692 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 51,326-square-foot lot. $874,900

39 Ship Yard Lane One-family Conventional, built in 1945, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $800,000

10 Hidden Acres Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,388 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 44,792-square-foot lot. $785,000

348 Chandler St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 3,834 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $720,000

4 Apple Hill Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1981, 2,032 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 59,602-square-foot lot. $659,900

144 Buckboard Road One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,216 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 56,553-square-foot lot. $639,000

101 Tussock Brook Road #101 Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 2,231 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $470,000

97 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 1,684 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 40,871-square-foot lot. $460,000

6 Trout Farm Lane One-family Contemporary, built in 1978, 1,712 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $430,000

143 Franklin St. One-family Ranch, built in 1968, 1,630 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 39,640-square-foot lot. $408,000

80 Parks St. #8 Condo/Apt, built in 1883, 1,990 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $300,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

61 Captains Way One-family Ranch, built in 2003, 2,370 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 35,066-square-foot lot. $560,000

494 W Union St. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,448 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 129,025-square-foot lot. $331,600

101 Washington St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 1,630 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $327,000

898 Crescent St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1965, 1,312 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,030-square-foot lot. $288,700

1 Lynn Lee Ter Two-family Ranch, built in 1963, 1,724 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,130-square-foot lot. $261,000

20 Chestnut St. #1 Condo Duplex, built in 1988, 1,102 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $209,000

29 Hayes Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1925, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $175,000

EASTON

6 Amber Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,665 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 27,076-square-foot lot. $780,000

38 Serenade Park One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,326 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $767,200

9 Pond St. One-family Conventional, built in 1875, 1,552 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,491-square-foot lot. $500,000

92 Foundry St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1988, 1,170 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 135,036-square-foot lot. $499,000

8 Nancy Road #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 1,052 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $241,500

41 Foundry St. #14-3 Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,024 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $223,000

2 Janet Road #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 1,052 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $222,500

18 Mary Dyer Lane #18 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 736 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1-square-foot lot. $170,000

FOXBOROUGH

11 Hayden Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,708 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 60,038-square-foot lot. $737,500

11 Woodland Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,524 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 22,946-square-foot lot. $690,000

21 Fairway Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1977, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 76,590-square-foot lot. $690,000

1 Roseland St. #A10 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,270 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $581,431

1 Roseland St. #B6 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,709 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $515,160

184 Mechanic St. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 3,972 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 75,284-square-foot lot. $429,000

14 Foxhill Road One-family Split Level, built in 1956, 1,155 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 30,632-square-foot lot. $390,000

2 Shaw Place One-family Conventional, built in 1909, 1,392 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,880-square-foot lot. $385,000

21 Granite St. One-family Ranch, built in 1900, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,800-square-foot lot. $288,000

7 Summerville Road #7 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,109 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $283,250

FREETOWN

19 Water St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 3,204 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 135,036-square-foot lot. $519,900

122 Howland Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1974, 1,547 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,234-square-foot lot. $385,000

HALIFAX

2 Old Farm Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 2,706 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 40,100-square-foot lot. $599,900

69 Oak St. One-family Gambrel, built in 1972, 1,778 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 40,066-square-foot lot. $372,500

82 Annawon Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 1,596 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $359,900

HANOVER

39 Sheila Way One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 4,619 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 168,142-square-foot lot. $799,500

315 Union St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 3,292 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 88,427-square-foot lot. $705,000

20 Buttercup Lane One-family Contemporary, built in 1993, 2,559 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,269-square-foot lot. $690,000

17 Mayflower Circle One-family Contemporary, built in 1971, 2,324 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,209-square-foot lot. $589,000

388 Old Town Way One-family Split Level, built in 1965, 1,880 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $580,000

63 Country Road One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 1,814 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 39,204-square-foot lot. $550,000

51 Larchmont Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1971, 1,184 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 71,874-square-foot lot. $455,000

HANSON

40 Independence Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,740 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 42,866-square-foot lot. $605,000

19 Sydney Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,520 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 67,997-square-foot lot. $539,900

89 Thayer Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,224 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 32,666-square-foot lot. $525,000

42 Lance Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 1,870 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 39,000-square-foot lot. $400,000

318 Pleasant St. One-family Conventional, built in 1907, 1,007 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,670-square-foot lot. $189,000

HINGHAM

71 Fearing Road One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 4,848 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $2,895,000

16 Miles Road One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 4,513 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 30,420-square-foot lot. $1,925,000

24 Paige St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,652 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 22,095-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

12 Golfview Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 2,802 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 24,239-square-foot lot. $1,359,000

55 Gilford Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,943 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,018-square-foot lot. $1,219,400

178 Halsted Drive #178 Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 2,466 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $1,172,532

158 Stayner Drive #158 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 2,153 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,055,000

6 Governor Long Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1985, 2,515 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,703-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

20 Sherwood Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 2,388 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 9,248-square-foot lot. $930,000

107 Amesbury Drive #107 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 2,329 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $910,000

3 French St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 2,524 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,609-square-foot lot. $750,000

271 North St. #D Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,945 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $745,000

15 Leonard St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1962, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,106-square-foot lot. $605,000

3 Bonnie Brier Circle One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,112 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 13,368-square-foot lot. $585,000

30 Downer Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1925, 2,086 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,598-square-foot lot. $499,000

167 Whiting St. One-family Antique, built in 1825, 1,682 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,757-square-foot lot. $495,000

1702 Hockley Drive #1702 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000

HOLBROOK

60 S Shore Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 16,750-square-foot lot. $420,000

38 Rindone St. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,656 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $383,000

173 Pond St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,470 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,867-square-foot lot. $372,000

26 Overlook Road One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $345,000

3 King Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1987, 1,510 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $288,000

11 Dianthus Road One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,270 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,018-square-foot lot. $105,000

HULL

24 Standish Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,388 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 18,418-square-foot lot. $780,000

83 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,725 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 28,400-square-foot lot. $759,000

10 Brewster St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1930, 2,192 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,607-square-foot lot. $389,000

38 J St. One-family Gambrel, built in 1920, 1,375 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,105-square-foot lot. $355,000

89 Samoset Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 750 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,580-square-foot lot. $340,000

700 Nantasket Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1900, 1,075 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $335,000

6 Hadasah Way One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,540 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $315,000

12 Fairmount Way One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1914, 741 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,146-square-foot lot. $269,000

59 Bay St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1910, 592 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 2,683-square-foot lot. $255,000

45 A St. #5 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 859 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $215,000

KINGSTON

27 Round Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,032 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,511-square-foot lot. $582,500

58 3 Rivers Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 1,785 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $475,000

4 Prospect Court One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,936 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 28,750-square-foot lot. $461,500

48 Prospect St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 816 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $335,000

26 Riverside Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 962 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $34,500

LAKEVILLE

3 Sand Trap Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,685 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 70,000-square-foot lot. $530,000

215 Old Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1780, 2,418 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 108,768-square-foot lot. $468,750

122 Nelsons Grv One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,408 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,825-square-foot lot. $355,000

14 Pilgrim Road One-family Ranch, built in 1987, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,410-square-foot lot. $264,900

57 Lakeside Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 1,814 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 116,609-square-foot lot. $250,000

MANSFIELD

602 Maple St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 2,227 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $525,000

87 Angell St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,656 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $419,000

1438 West St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,706 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 31,900-square-foot lot. $415,000

421 Elm St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1968, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 31,230-square-foot lot. $365,000

4 Erick Road #90 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,066 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $210,000

MARION

50 Olde Knoll Road One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,728 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,108-square-foot lot. $555,000

126 Dexter Road One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $472,000

MARSHFIELD

285 Ridge Road One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,739 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,050-square-foot lot. $663,000

1136 Ferry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,022 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,305-square-foot lot. $606,000

10 Schooner Way #10 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,960 square feet, 2.5 baths. $511,500

364 Furnace St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,964 square feet, 2.5 baths, on 49,005-square-foot lot. $511,200

290 Winslow St. One-family Split Level, built in 1985, 1,628 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,436-square-foot lot. $500,000

672 Ferry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,880 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,040-square-foot lot. $499,999

61 Heather Hill Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $480,000

95 Bradley St. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,479-square-foot lot. $473,650

50 Chandler Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 1,743 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $460,000

371 Plain St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,127 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,875-square-foot lot. $377,000

720 Webster St. #7 Condo Town House, built in 1993, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $321,000

1801 Ocean St. #B4 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 556 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $130,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

104 Wareham St. One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 62,688-square-foot lot. $665,000

41 Meadowbrooke Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,072 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 34,472-square-foot lot. $517,000

95 Plymouth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,548 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $399,900

3 Brook St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1984, 1,544 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 80,000-square-foot lot. $347,000

44 Winding Way One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,017-square-foot lot. $316,000

685 Wareham St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 2003, 1,216 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,091-square-foot lot. $300,000

14 Rainbow Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1972, 1,204 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $298,000

12 Miller St. , 0 square feet, 0 baths. $217,000

117 Arch St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1932, 1,976 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $155,800

MILTON

217 Randolph Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 6,691 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 74,052-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

10 Windsor Road One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 2,135 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,398-square-foot lot. $910,000

81 Garden St. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 2,620 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,216-square-foot lot. $910,000

11 Webster Road One-family Old Style, built in 1947, 2,005 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,255-square-foot lot. $727,000

107 Warren Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,396 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,914-square-foot lot. $675,000

133 Gulliver St. One-family Colonial, built in 1944, 1,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,299-square-foot lot. $590,000

400 Adams St. Two-family Town House, built in 1880, 3,054 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,262-square-foot lot. $588,263

45 Spruce St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,274 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,499-square-foot lot. $550,000

67 Trout Brook Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,696-square-foot lot. $522,000

16 Amor Road One-family Split Level, built in 1955, 1,480 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,384-square-foot lot. $460,000

NORTON

57 New Taunton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,479 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 130,244-square-foot lot. $525,000

184 Godfrey Drive #184 Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 2,043 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $449,750

138 Bay Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 1,936 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 143,312-square-foot lot. $429,900

140 N Worcester St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1967, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 22,620-square-foot lot. $370,000

27 W Hodges St. One-family Ranch, built in 1975, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,299-square-foot lot. $335,000

NORWELL

9 Loring Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 4,552 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,435,000

230 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 3,389 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $1,020,000

653 Grove St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1975, 2,496 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 133,294-square-foot lot. $850,000

139 Brigantine Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,430 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $815,600

17 Queen Ann Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,676 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $760,000

76 Chittenden Lane One-family Split Level, built in 1985, 2,365 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 66,211-square-foot lot. $695,000

17 Brookside Farm Way One-family Contemporary, built in 1974, 2,730 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $685,000

19 Mount Blue St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1967, 2,132 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 93,218-square-foot lot. $639,000

17 Silver Brook Lane #17 Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 2,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $615,000

19 Riverside Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,540 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $600,500

51 Wilder Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,362 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,917-square-foot lot. $497,500

14 Wilder Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,978-square-foot lot. $455,000

NORWOOD

28 Anne Road One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,748 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $710,000

24 Mill Pond Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,403 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 29,401-square-foot lot. $675,000

744 Neponset St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 2,755 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,220-square-foot lot. $636,000

260 Pleasant St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,977 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 14,194-square-foot lot. $625,000

32 Wood Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 1,697 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 16,219-square-foot lot. $550,000

231 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,365 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,126-square-foot lot. $501,000

9 Lancaster Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,150 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $390,000

33 Oxford Road #33 Condo/Apt, built in 1952, 688 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $312,000

6 Neponset St. #6 Condo/Apt, built in 1952, 704 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $249,500

PEMBROKE

4 Robinson Creek Road One-family Garrison, built in 1986, 3,136 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $505,000

25 Cranberry Lane One-family Split Level, built in 1974, 2,935 square feet, 3.5 baths, on 25,233-square-foot lot. $480,000

10 Felicia Ter One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,968 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,013-square-foot lot. $470,000

590 Washington St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,905 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $435,000

99 Valley St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1965, 1,376 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,500-square-foot lot. $414,000

4 Lakeshore Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1996, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,250-square-foot lot. $395,400

52 Raymond Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1965, 1,957 square feet, 2.5 baths, on 21,500-square-foot lot. $392,500

98 Birch St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2015, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 149,636-square-foot lot. $385,000

5 West St. Two-family Ranch, built in 1951, 1,992 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 17,794-square-foot lot. $357,000

204 Center St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,360 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $325,000

74 School St. One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $324,250

25 Reservoir Road #B6 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,192 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $281,500

85 Pleasant St. One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 1,388 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,007-square-foot lot. $275,000

47 Furnace Road One-family Gambrel, built in 1918, 2,456 square feet, 2.5 baths, on 7,920-square-foot lot. $20,000

PLYMOUTH

23 Muirfield #3 Condo, 0 square feet, 0 baths. $762,500

818 Long Pond Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1989, 3,572 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 97,101-square-foot lot. $684,700

62 Bayden Path One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,380 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 56,155-square-foot lot. $598,000

25 Ouimet Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,237 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 74,015-square-foot lot. $540,000

25 Mayflower St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,772 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,560-square-foot lot. $535,000

20 Sweeney Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,544 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 62,253-square-foot lot. $525,000

29 Ouimet Lane One-family Contemporary, built in 1998, 2,404 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,473-square-foot lot. $497,000

27 Tenderwood One-family Contemporary, built in 2008, 2,074 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,012-square-foot lot. $483,000

32 Abigails Path #32 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,961 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $480,000

100 Fairview Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,870 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 90,132-square-foot lot. $475,000

19 Warren Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1850, 1,575 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $461,000

115 Andrews Way One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,541 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 25,227-square-foot lot. $456,000

1149 Old Sandwich Road One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,120 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 68,352-square-foot lot. $452,900

46 Talia Way One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,866 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 28,277-square-foot lot. $430,000

29 Adams St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1950, 2,289 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 23,921-square-foot lot. $415,000

594 White Cliff Drive #594 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,900 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $399,800

16 Dublin Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 2,002 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $399,000

99 Great Woods Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 1,442 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 71,837-square-foot lot. $380,000

116 Billington St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1975, 1,678 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,405-square-foot lot. $372,000

73 Jan Marie Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1973, 1,528 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $370,000

29 Highland Ter #2510 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,581 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $369,000

214 Plympton Road One-family Ranch, built in 1972, 1,371 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $360,000

17 Lawrence Road One-family Ranch, built in 1984, 1,004 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,663-square-foot lot. $359,000

101 Cherry St. #25 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,352 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $345,000

18 Queen Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1973, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $336,500

6 Parker Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1985, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $311,500

30 Braunecker Road Two-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,665 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $310,000

94 Russell Mills Road One-family Ranch, built in 1940, 1,030 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 127,593-square-foot lot. $300,000

541 White Cliff Drive #541 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,272 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $245,000

1 Morton Park Road One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 4,026 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 36,989-square-foot lot. $238,000

8 Wind Rose Lane One-family Cottage, built in 1970, 1,704 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $235,000

27 Ellisville Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $207,060

22 Oliver Neck Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,034 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 14,100-square-foot lot. $15,000

QUINCY

34 Avon Way One-family Conventional, built in 1855, 3,459 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,589-square-foot lot. $812,500

40 Willow St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,720 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,414-square-foot lot. $767,000

76 Emerald St. One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,520 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,676-square-foot lot. $760,000

42 Bromfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,774 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,200-square-foot lot. $650,000

33 Silver St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1890, 2,292 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,546-square-foot lot. $636,500

102 Glendale Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1922, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $625,000

141 Plymouth Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,652 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

48 Kent St. One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,385 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,305-square-foot lot. $595,000

47 Viden Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,982 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 18,430-square-foot lot. $580,000

112 Arnold St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 1,349 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,891-square-foot lot. $510,000

547 Sea St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,442 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,640-square-foot lot. $500,000

80 Baxter Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 2,668 square feet, 10 rooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,479-square-foot lot. $500,000

115 Fenno St. One-family Conventional, built in 1935, 1,474 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,085-square-foot lot. $492,000

6 Sterling St. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,798-square-foot lot. $486,000

27 Phillips St. #27 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,327 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $480,000

80 Arthur St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,239 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $479,000

1 Cityview Lane #602 Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,083 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $450,000

81 Lenox St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $443,500

130 Willow St. One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 864 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,250-square-foot lot. $426,000

1022 Hancock St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,125 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $425,000

54 Connell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1933, 1,226 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,440-square-foot lot. $419,900

677 Quincy Shore Drive #304 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 771 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $346,000

19 Kittredge Ave. #19 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 908 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $340,000

8 Nicholl St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,962-square-foot lot. $340,000

308 Quarry St. #603 Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 1,085 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $315,000

15 Bower Road #C7 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,066 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000

18 Bittern Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 795 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,780-square-foot lot. $270,000

963 Hancock St. #1B Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 885 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $242,500

179 Presidents Lane #3K Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 512 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $200,000

RANDOLPH

332 West St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 2002, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,087-square-foot lot. $535,000

5 Dorr St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,323 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $397,000

10 Green St. One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 1,482 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 13,200-square-foot lot. $346,000

4 Eliot St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,156 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $338,000

232 Canton St. #209 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,085 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $205,000

RAYNHAM

34 Fair Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,460 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 54,899-square-foot lot. $595,000

57 Essex Circle #11 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 3,185 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $500,000

386 Elm St. E One-family Cape Cod, built in 1973, 2,908 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,661-square-foot lot. $450,000

410 Elm St. E One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1973, 2,030 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $405,000

22 Baker Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1911, 1,729 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,206-square-foot lot. $362,000

46 Oak St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,284 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,512-square-foot lot. $360,000

7 Fairacres Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 245,691-square-foot lot. $350,000

50 Francine Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,028-square-foot lot. $309,000

255 King Philip St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,750 square feet, 7 rooms, 2.5 baths, on 61,868-square-foot lot. $260,000

ROCKLAND

400 Pond St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 2,601 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 baths, on 19,839-square-foot lot. $480,000

3 Indian Head Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,550 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $435,000

37 Huggins Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,260 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $370,000

32 Summer St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1965, 1,746 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,850-square-foot lot. $346,000

340 Centre Ave. #30 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,716 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 872,507-square-foot lot. $305,000

340 Centre Ave. #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,332 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 872,507-square-foot lot. $283,500

45 Exchange St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,450 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 13,226-square-foot lot. $231,500

43 Custer St. One-family Conventional, built in 1929, 1,209 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bath, on 11,850-square-foot lot. $228,000

135 Grove St. #137 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 632 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 194,713-square-foot lot. $134,000

SCITUATE

15 Buttonwood Lane One-family Conventional, built in 1909, 2,784 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,021-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

126 Chief Justice Cushing Hwy One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,382-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

10 Poplar Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,394 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $675,000

11 Kings Way One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,734 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $590,000

8 Lantern Lane One-family Conventional, built in 1915, 1,766 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,367-square-foot lot. $525,000

28 Tilden Road One-family Split Level, built in 1958, 1,736 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,507-square-foot lot. $501,000

16 Hawley Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 1,411 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $450,000

1 Hearthside Court #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,368 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $399,000

31 Longmeadow Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1978, 2,694 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 393,782-square-foot lot. $18,000

SHARON

106 Upland Road One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,083 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 74,332-square-foot lot. $845,000

33 Lakeview St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1971, 2,917 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,007-square-foot lot. $685,000

11 Ashcroft Road One-family Colonial, built in 1907, 2,448 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,690-square-foot lot. $583,000

240 Massapoag Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 1,936 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 41,332-square-foot lot. $525,000

19 Madison Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 1,226 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 48,787-square-foot lot. $498,000

11 Willow St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1965, 1,618 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,765-square-foot lot. $480,000

23 Walpole St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1986, 1,266 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,386-square-foot lot. $477,500

140 E Foxboro St. One-family Split Level, built in 1972, 832 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,685-square-foot lot. $439,900

229 E Foxboro St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1962, 1,244 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,266-square-foot lot. $415,000

47 Bayberry Drive #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 875 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $213,500

14 Bayberry Drive #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 694 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $147,000

STOUGHTON

60 Commercial St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 2,236 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 24,935-square-foot lot. $410,000

280 Deady Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,764 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $390,000

75 Moreau St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1965, 1,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,278-square-foot lot. $330,840

295 Central St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 2,003 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,874-square-foot lot. $325,808

1 Cedar St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 34,135-square-foot lot. $319,900

5 Cottonwood Drive #5 Condo Town House, built in 1976, 1,293 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $280,000

52 Pine St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,478 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $205,000

WALPOLE

5 Timberline Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,900 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 118,483-square-foot lot. $789,500

12 Delapa Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,030 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 39,008-square-foot lot. $755,000

2 New Fisher Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,693 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $582,500

8 John Turco Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,748-square-foot lot. $499,000

21 Mallard Lane #21 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $379,900

25 Rainbow Pond Drive #A1 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,477 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

4 Rainbow Pond Drive #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,512 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $344,000

90 Broad St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,221-square-foot lot. $298,000

33 Water St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,079 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,650-square-foot lot. $240,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

320 Walnut St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1932, 1,172 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $100,000

WESTWOOD

43 Brookfield Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 3,005 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 13,711-square-foot lot. $979,000

30 Orchard Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,990 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,408-square-foot lot. $876,000

85 Fieldstone Road One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 1,962 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 67,082-square-foot lot. $825,000

WEYMOUTH

102 Snowbird Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,241 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,992-square-foot lot. $715,000

251 Central St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1983, 1,868 square feet, 2.5 baths, on 24,044-square-foot lot. $570,000

352 Union St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1868, 3,008 square feet, 11 rooms, 2.5 baths, on 13,957-square-foot lot. $565,000

42 Dacia Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,910 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,307-square-foot lot. $542,500

89 Circuit Road One-family Ranch, built in 1943, 1,960 square feet, 2.5 baths, on 14,786-square-foot lot. $530,000

35 Seminole Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,618 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $500,000

112 Randolph St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,012-square-foot lot. $485,000

32 Prescott St. One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,756 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,147-square-foot lot. $485,000

11 Deady Drive #11 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,682 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $474,900

440 Front St. One-family Conventional, built in 1923, 1,676 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,000-square-foot lot. $467,250

36 Todd Lane One-family Colonial, 1,872 square feet, 1.5 baths, on 18,059-square-foot lot. $450,000

83 Judith Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,488 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,060-square-foot lot. $450,000

210 Roosevelt Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,364 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,973-square-foot lot. $440,000

112 Donnellan Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,600 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $437,500

459 Front St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 18,987-square-foot lot. $430,900

650 Main St. One-family Conventional, built in 1868, 2,437 square feet, 2 baths, on 38,653-square-foot lot. $430,000

30 Dana Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,574 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $429,999

28 Woodland Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1962, 1,425 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 16,400-square-foot lot. $412,000

3 Winstead Road One-family Ranch, built in 1961, 1,160 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,050-square-foot lot. $400,000

38 Lake Shore Drive One-family Conventional, built in 1915, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $392,000

15 Meredith Way One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,700-square-foot lot. $360,000

17 Keith St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1933, 1,416 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,500-square-foot lot. $358,500

29 Great Pond Road One-family Conventional, built in 1923, 1,127 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,100-square-foot lot. $355,000

102 Morningside Path One-family Conventional, built in 1908, 999 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $346,000

19 Saint Margaret St. One-family Conventional, built in 1918, 1,357 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,228-square-foot lot. $342,400

26 Holbrook Road One-family Conventional, built in 1918, 1,454 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,044-square-foot lot. $340,000

1183 Pleasant St. One-family Conventional, built in 1875, 1,154 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,470-square-foot lot. $296,000

51 Broad Reach #M54A Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 835 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $273,500

216 Middle St. #1 Condo Townhse-End, built in 2010, 690 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $242,000

267 Neck St. #C10 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 760 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $228,000

11 Judson Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,803-square-foot lot. $202,000

8 Woodcrest Court #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 765 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $200,000

WHITMAN

57-59 Whidden Ave. Two-family Town House, built in 1820, 2,849 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,825-square-foot lot. $505,000

13 Lyons Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,003 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 34,569-square-foot lot. $485,000

8 Green Acres Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1971, 1,540 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,001-square-foot lot. $396,000

57 Laurel St. One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 1,165 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,219-square-foot lot. $349,900

35 Arthur St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,800-square-foot lot. $305,000

501 Auburn St. #506 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $286,000

110 South Ave. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1894, 1,307 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $150,325