Recent home sales west of Boston (July 3)

ACTON

17 Captain Handley Road #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1997, 3,214 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 23,218-square-foot lot. $840,101

15 Alexandra Way #15 Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 2,985 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 28,011-square-foot lot. $801,000

10 Wood Lane One-family Antique, built in 1807, 3,623 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 38,969-square-foot lot. $789,000

10 Samuel Parlin Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 3,530 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 41,169-square-foot lot. $765,000

33 Quarry Road #33 Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 2,080 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,176-square-foot lot. $715,000

10 Quail Ridge Drive #10 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 2,439 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $709,000

244 School St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,476 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,013-square-foot lot. $661,000

29 Agawam Road One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 2,080 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 26,900-square-foot lot. $660,000

3 Ethan Allen Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,918 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 25,727-square-foot lot. $656,000

3 Deacon Hunt Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1969, 1,984 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,193-square-foot lot. $649,000

86 Liberty St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,699 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 26,250-square-foot lot. $545,000

34 Meyer Hill Drive #34 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,830 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $540,000

27 Kinsley Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 29,437-square-foot lot. $490,000

62 Piper Road One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,464 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 18,463-square-foot lot. $425,000

11 Anthem Way #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 2,795 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 5,036-square-foot lot. $226,400

382 Great Road #A203 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 920 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $190,000

ARLINGTON

87 Harlow St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1920, 2,745 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,301-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

41 Upland Road W One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,920 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,120-square-foot lot. $1,340,000

44 Hathaway Circle One-family Split Level, built in 1959, 1,536 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,800-square-foot lot. $1,335,000

90 Brantwood Road One-family Colonial, built in 1914, 2,530 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,850-square-foot lot. $1,230,000

82 Paul Revere Road One-family Ranch, built in 1947, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,221-square-foot lot. $1,163,000

133 Robbins Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 2,564 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,680-square-foot lot. $1,135,000

103 George St. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,920 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $960,000

352 Appleton St. One-family Split Level, built in 1957, 1,867 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,876-square-foot lot. $795,000

162 Newport St. One-family Garrison, built in 1970, 1,648 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,011-square-foot lot. $755,000

37 Windsor St. #37 Condo/Apt, built in 1913, 1,744 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $711,000

7 Mead Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,516-square-foot lot. $590,000

23 Exeter St. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1923, 1,387 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 baths. $575,000

130 Madison Ave. #130 Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 baths. $555,000

16 Prentiss Road One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,395 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,937-square-foot lot. $538,125

1 School St. #201 Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,064 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $506,000

993 Massachusetts Ave. #228 Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 999 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $489,500

ASHLAND

19 Frankland Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,381 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $730,000

74 Pennock Road One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,729 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $695,000

16 Gray Birch Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,374 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $614,900

4 Sherborne Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,092 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $529,900

25 Olive St. One-family Conventional, built in 1945, 2,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $512,000

282 America Blvd #282 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 2,025 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $447,000

142 Algonquin Trl #142 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,963 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $417,000

343 Captain Eames Circle #343 Condo Town House, built in 1997, 2,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $410,000

33-35 Park Road Three-family Conventional, built in 1940, 2,016 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $404,000

17 Cutler Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,370 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $401,900

20 Woodland Road One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 54,886-square-foot lot. $395,600

230 Captain Eames Circle #230 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,414 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $330,000

AYER

41 E Main St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1900, 3,343 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,700-square-foot lot. $425,000

94 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,190 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $365,000

134 Washington St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $344,500

BEDFORD

33 Page Road One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 2,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 83,400-square-foot lot. $900,000

16 Ledgewood Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,356 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 41,412-square-foot lot. $800,000

94 Page Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,598 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 62,021-square-foot lot. $725,000

2 Arbella Road #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1997, 1,711 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $705,000

114 Springs Road One-family Old Style, built in 1918, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $550,000

6 Dewey Road One-family Ranch, built in 1966, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 40,454-square-foot lot. $550,000

BELLINGHAM

29 Whitehall Way One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,999 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 32,259-square-foot lot. $575,000

46 Susan Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,735 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,151-square-foot lot. $562,500

8 Connor Lane One-family, on 29,251-square-foot lot. $525,000

41 Pleasant St. One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,444 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 27,876-square-foot lot. $393,500

118 Yvonne Road One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,400-square-foot lot. $164,200

BELMONT

689 Concord Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,328 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 12,377-square-foot lot. $1,945,000

965 Concord Ave. One-family Contemporary, built in 1947, 2,621 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 17,950-square-foot lot. $1,437,000

7 Glenn Road One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 1,794 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,706-square-foot lot. $1,185,000

25 Bradford Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,301 square feet, 8 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,129-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

503-505 Belmont St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1917, 2,484 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,740-square-foot lot. $1,005,000

31 Harding Ave. #31 Condo/Apt, built in 1932, 2,380 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,093-square-foot lot. $900,000

32 Ross Road One-family Garrison, built in 1936, 2,871 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,692-square-foot lot. $870,000

33 Mayfield Road One-family Garrison, built in 1937, 1,816 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $867,500

64-66 Baker St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1925, 2,758 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,800-square-foot lot. $850,000

181 Channing Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,491-square-foot lot. $800,000

15 Warwick Road #2 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,859 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 baths. $710,000

72 Walnut St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,075 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,950-square-foot lot. $630,000

1 Agassiz Ave. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1936, 1,348 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,194-square-foot lot. $550,000

BERLIN

104 Walnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,976 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $639,900

76 Dudley Road #76 Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,552 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $470,300

BOLTON

4 Deer Path One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 4,564 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 84,506-square-foot lot. $880,000

108 Spectacle Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,789 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 197,327-square-foot lot. $777,000

390 Berlin Road One-family Colonial, built in 1870, 2,779 square feet, 0 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 71,003-square-foot lot. $540,000

342 S Bolton Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,764 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $409,000

5 Merrinott Road One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 1,268 square feet, 0 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $395,000

BOXBOROUGH

15 Priest Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,286 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 66,211-square-foot lot. $820,000

83 Avebury Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 3,911 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 83,200-square-foot lot. $792,500

69 Loring Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 1,976 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $568,000

188 Swanson Road #334 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 810 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $157,000

146 Swanson Road #407 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 797 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $146,000

300 Codman Hill Road #34C Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 689 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $111,500

BROOKLINE

73 Windsor Road One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 4,635 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 18,852-square-foot lot. $2,720,000

197 Gardner Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 2,763 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,832-square-foot lot. $2,580,000

273 Eliot St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,616 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 9,552-square-foot lot. $2,250,000

57 University Road Two-family Victorian, built in 1900, 3,981 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,370-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

106 Thorndike St. #1 Condo Decker, built in 1890, 1,301 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $1,820,000

176 Tappan St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,728 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 14,315-square-foot lot. $1,760,000

334 Clyde St. Three-family Decker, built in 1910, 3,951 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,261-square-foot lot. $1,665,000

11 Gardner Road #1B Condo Duplex, built in 1940, 2,110 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $1,525,000

151 Longwood Ave. #1 Condo Row-End, built in 1984, 1,457 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,438,350

90 Marion St. #2 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1946, 1,438 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,128,000

2-14 Saint Paul St. #103 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2003, 1,161 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,075,000

269 Russett Road One-family Colonial, built in 1934, 2,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,070,000

18 Wolcott Road One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,040 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,619-square-foot lot. $967,500

403 Washington St. #6 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1930, 1,505 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $952,000

63 Babcock St. #B2 Condo Row-End, built in 1933, 1,073 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $850,000

124 Chestnut St. #1 Condo Row-End, built in 1905, 1,243 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $750,000

39 Kent St. #5 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1855, 1,180 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 baths. $725,000

1731 Beacon St. #519 Condo High-Rise, built in 1984, 925 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $675,000

49 Prince St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1920, 792 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $575,000

123 Sewall Ave. #3I Condo Low-Rise, built in 1970, 625 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $541,500

77 Pond Ave. #603 Condo High-Rise, built in 1970, 860 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $528,500

125 Park St. #G1 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1930, 595 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $427,000

CARLISLE

41 Ice Pond Road One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 6,079 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 87,556-square-foot lot. $1,252,550

1115 North Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1994, 4,125 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 224,334-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

979 Concord St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 885 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 108,900-square-foot lot. $939,000

CONCORD

141 Hubbard St. One-family , built in 1881, 4,365 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 24,375-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

95 Coolidge Road One-family Old Style, built in 2007, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 65,265-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

543 Bedford St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,952 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $1,575,000

363 Main St. One-family , built in 1856, 3,324 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,019-square-foot lot. $1,560,000

128 Revolutionary Road One-family Colonial, built in 1934, 3,299 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 25,663-square-foot lot. $1,410,000

1336 Main St. #1336 Condo/Apt, built in 1800, 1,803 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,360-square-foot lot. $743,000

45 High Pine Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,870 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,871-square-foot lot. $721,000

994 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,346 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,436-square-foot lot. $621,000

44 Bradford St. One-family Old Style, built in 1906, 1,321 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,375-square-foot lot. $605,000

53 Staffordshire Lane #53 Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,701 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 182,952-square-foot lot. $425,000

188 Fairhaven Road One-family Colonial, built in 1876, 896 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 82,614-square-foot lot. $299,000

DOVER

3 Francis St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 6,402 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 117,214-square-foot lot. $2,275,000

DUNSTABLE

45 Horse Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,715 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 81,893-square-foot lot. $557,500

120 River St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 2,292 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 88,601-square-foot lot. $490,000

FRAMINGHAM

52 Lake Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1952, 2,388 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 17,637-square-foot lot. $859,500

101 Angelica Drive One-family Contemporary, built in 1988, 2,736 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,734-square-foot lot. $765,000

16 Tanglewood Drive #16 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,954 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $740,000

18 Auburn St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,002 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 10,389-square-foot lot. $685,000

214 School St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1767, 2,865 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,199-square-foot lot. $670,000

72 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1820, 4,247 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 65,954-square-foot lot. $670,000

52 Oaks Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,813 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 13,203-square-foot lot. $531,000

17 Little Tree Lane One-family Split Entry, built in 1956, 1,408 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 36,002-square-foot lot. $515,000

355 Singletary Lane One-family Split Entry, built in 1961, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $505,000

6 Flagg Drive One-family Garrison, built in 1986, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,028-square-foot lot. $503,000

4 Laurie Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1961, 1,366 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 21,349-square-foot lot. $489,900

9 Livoli Road One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,301 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,011-square-foot lot. $475,000

16 Swift Road One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 1,612 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,401-square-foot lot. $460,000

5 Wickford Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,308 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,031-square-foot lot. $460,000

162 Grant St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1914, 2,880 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $459,000

44 Little Farms Road One-family Split Level, built in 1962, 924 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,840-square-foot lot. $441,500

16 Arnold Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1980, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,991-square-foot lot. $430,000

8 Patony Road One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,738-square-foot lot. $417,000

4 Saxony Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,811 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,298-square-foot lot. $415,000

395 Hollis St. One-family Old Style, built in 1902, 1,488 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,378-square-foot lot. $395,000

16 Bates Road One-family Old Style, built in 1917, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $375,000

75 Kendall Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1926, 1,266 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,127-square-foot lot. $367,000

18 Waverley Lane #18 Condo Town House, built in 1975, 1,150 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $290,000

66 Bishop Drive #66 Condo Town House, built in 1957, 814 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $210,000

70 Wilson Drive #70 Condo Town House, built in 1960, 1,034 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $171,000

FRANKLIN

94 Jefferson Road One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,301 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,800-square-foot lot. $787,000

8 South St. One-family Contemporary, built in 2017, 3,267 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 619,859-square-foot lot. $775,000

2 Alex Circle One-family Contemporary, built in 2001, 3,383 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 40,017-square-foot lot. $715,000

4 Rona Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1983, 1,627 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,144-square-foot lot. $393,000

228 Summer St. One-family Old Style, built in 1890, 1,537 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,257-square-foot lot. $380,000

501 Coronation Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 944 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,183-square-foot lot. $339,900

5 Brookfield Road One-family Ranch, built in 1965, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,492-square-foot lot. $326,000

60 Milliken Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1930, 1,416 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 9,984-square-foot lot. $296,000

12 Pine Ridge Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,650 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $100,000

HOLLISTON

6 Fiske Pond Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1997, 3,577 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 74,836-square-foot lot. $765,000

18 Stonybrook Drive One-family Garrison, built in 1974, 2,542 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 76,578-square-foot lot. $650,000

208 Prospect St. One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 2,094 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 134,949-square-foot lot. $550,000

75 Wilkins Road One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $529,000

14 Westfield Drive One-family , built in 1968, 2,471 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $525,000

57 Roy Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1967, 1,838 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,958-square-foot lot. $469,900

73 Garett Way #73 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,498 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $454,900

22 Jarbrook Road One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $355,000

HOPKINTON

3 Whitman Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,320 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 56,445-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

2 Edge Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 3,956 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 60,000-square-foot lot. $830,000

19 Kimball Road One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 3,300 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 46,596-square-foot lot. $800,000

30 Lakepoint Way #30 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 2,161 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $662,465

2 Proctor St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1978, 2,372 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,978-square-foot lot. $645,000

12 Pond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 2,151 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 105,302-square-foot lot. $615,000

1 Mckay Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 2,088 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,080-square-foot lot. $537,000

9 Clinton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 1,621 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 21,401-square-foot lot. $483,500

22 Teresa Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1974, 1,322 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $476,000

16 Sanctuary Lane #16 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,061 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $475,000

171 Fruit St. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 1,604 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 60,622-square-foot lot. $425,000

27 Meserve St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 80,425-square-foot lot. $300,000

229 Wood St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,372 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,299-square-foot lot. $250,000

6 W Main St. One-family Old Style, built in 1865, 1,285 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,692-square-foot lot. $231,100

63 Walcott Valley Drive #63 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,120 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $210,000

26 Walcott Valley Drive #26 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 560 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $200,000

12 Edge Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,515 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 60,178-square-foot lot. $108,840

HUDSON

11 Hearthstone Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,690 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 18,276-square-foot lot. $485,000

74 Cox St. #14 Condo. $409,900

5 Hampshire Circle One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1963, 1,002 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,631-square-foot lot. $390,000

23 Grove St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1890, 1,816 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,759-square-foot lot. $380,000

60 Brigham St. One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 1,290 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,807-square-foot lot. $359,000

12 Collins Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,267 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $325,000

7 Palmieri Drive One-family Conventional, built in 1922, 1,656 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,800-square-foot lot. $320,000

125 Chapin Road #2G Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 822 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $225,000

LEXINGTON

26 Tyler Road One-family Mansion, built in 2001, 6,138 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 29,875-square-foot lot. $1,960,000

230 Meriam St.. $1,925,000

5 Martingale Road One-family Contemporary, built in 2008, 3,251 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 19,420-square-foot lot. $1,760,000

30 Barberry Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1952, 2,910 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 25,954-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

6 Grove St. One-family Contemporary, built in 2012, 3,057 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 12,540-square-foot lot. $1,525,000

9 Blake Road One-family Colonial, built in 1913, 3,151 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 21,598-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

26 Lillian Road One-family Split Level, built in 1957, 1,631 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 16,371-square-foot lot. $1,040,000

30 James St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1922, 2,015 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $920,000

1505 Massachusetts Ave. #17 Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,827 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 436-square-foot lot. $800,000

2287 Massachusetts Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1840, 1,874 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,242-square-foot lot. $800,000

386 Marrett Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,540 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,406-square-foot lot. $785,000

314 Bedford St. #10 Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 914 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 436-square-foot lot. $410,000

LINCOLN

2 Horses Xing One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,575 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 87,100-square-foot lot. $600,000

LITTLETON

32 Gray Farm Road One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,414 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 21,013-square-foot lot. $725,000

14 Sagamore Trl One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $490,000

45 Jennifer St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,957 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $412,000

166 New Estate Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $389,900

11 Rita Lane One-family Split Level, built in 1968, 1,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,359-square-foot lot. $360,000

20 Westchester Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 1,360 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,999-square-foot lot. $208,327

1 Hannah Dodge Road #C Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,557 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $204,518

MARLBOROUGH

257 Forest St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,455 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 31,231-square-foot lot. $599,900

8 Beauregard Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,188 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 12,070-square-foot lot. $559,000

106 Hildreth St. One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 1,909 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 29,339-square-foot lot. $495,000

164 Felton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 2,432 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,890-square-foot lot. $460,500

30 Broad St. #102 Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,097 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $269,900

28 Front St. #C Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 1,377 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $245,000

MAYNARD

14 Field St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 2,940 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $565,000

5 Nick Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1974, 2,668 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,020-square-foot lot. $500,000

13 Maple Court One-family Conventional, built in 1904, 1,461 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,445-square-foot lot. $426,000

5 Bent Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,213 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,726-square-foot lot. $387,500

11 Forest St. One-family Ranch, built in 1948, 1,180 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,787-square-foot lot. $381,000

323 Great Road One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,386 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,459-square-foot lot. $360,000

10 Oak Ridge Drive #5 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,930 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $306,000

23 Deer Path #3 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $296,500

MEDFIELD

8 Liberty Road One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 4,116 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 43,785-square-foot lot. $974,000

15 Pond View Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 3,380 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,037-square-foot lot. $935,000

9 Millbrook Road One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,186 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,090-square-foot lot. $805,000

51 Indian Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,471 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 31,903-square-foot lot. $753,000

18 Eastmount Road One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,158 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,096-square-foot lot. $739,000

48 Cypress St. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,140 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,499-square-foot lot. $700,000

12 Westview Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,601 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 30,830-square-foot lot. $475,000

MEDWAY

75 Lovering St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,146 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 25,091-square-foot lot. $515,000

22 Florence Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,115 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 22,521-square-foot lot. $455,000

10 Oakland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1890, 1,156 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $367,000

1 Kelley St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 944 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $360,000

272 Village St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1926, 1,225 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,652-square-foot lot. $335,000

26 Pine St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $320,000

280 Village St. #J2 Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,028 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $190,000

143 Village St. #B Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 593 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $189,000

180 Village St. #2 Condo. $110,000

MILFORD

1 Calvin Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,508 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $480,000

18 Debbie Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,883 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 19,432-square-foot lot. $460,000

89 Congress St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1925, 3,599 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,074-square-foot lot. $458,000

18 Reagan Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1987, 1,984 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $410,000

14 Robin Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1972, 2,628 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,041-square-foot lot. $395,000

56 Dilla St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1968, 1,924 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,075-square-foot lot. $329,900

69 E Main St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,130 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,574-square-foot lot. $309,000

88 Highland St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1967, 2,155 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,952-square-foot lot. $300,000

34 Country Club Lane #C Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,666 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $296,000

39 Godfrey Lane #39 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,390 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $289,900

33 Westbrook St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,281 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $280,000

MILLIS

43 Walnut St. One-family Split Level, built in 1959, 1,680 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $450,000

102 Village St. One-family Conventional, built in 1931, 930 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 42,253-square-foot lot. $300,000

NATICK

Tech Circle. $1,400,000

4 Deer Path One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,122 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 40,010-square-foot lot. $1,370,000

29 Longfellow Road One-family Ranch, built in 1948, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,149-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

30 Robinhood Road One-family Garrison, built in 1950, 1,920 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 13,486-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

11 Middle St. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 1,976 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $777,000

7 Surrey Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 2,657 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,393-square-foot lot. $760,000

103 Pond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,026 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,046-square-foot lot. $648,000

173 N Main St. #173 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,468 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,023-square-foot lot. $570,000

44 Hemlock Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,550 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 12,524-square-foot lot. $560,000

27 Fairway Circle #27 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,796 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $515,000

43 Brookdale Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,452 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 16,296-square-foot lot. $460,000

73 Pond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,075 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,041-square-foot lot. $460,000

43 Oak St. One-family Old Style, built in 1935, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,478-square-foot lot. $425,000

48 Silver Hill Lane #23 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 759 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $237,000

32 Walden Drive #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 600 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $195,000

NEEDHAM

353 Country Way One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 8,110 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $2,999,999

23 Grasmere Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,363 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $2,060,000

77 Nardone Road One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 5,222 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $1,775,000

258 Manning St. One-family Colonial, built in 1917, 2,187 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $1,760,000

74 Arch St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,739 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

37 Pleasant St. One-family Conventional, built in 1929, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $1,645,000

76 Riverside St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1916, 1,872 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

158 Hillcrest Road One-family Garrison, built in 1936, 3,052 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

207 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1931, 2,554 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $1,062,500

128 Lexington Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,978 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

922 Central Ave. #922 Condo Duplex, built in 2014, 2,204 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $950,000

155 Fair Oaks Park One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 3,234 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $920,000

58 Warren St. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 1,828 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $850,000

613 Highland Ave. #613 Condo, built in 1996, 3,270 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $838,000

40 Kenney St. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,678 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $835,000

67 Green St. One-family Old Style, built in 1930, 1,275 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $830,000

11 Glover Road One-family Split Level, built in 1964, 1,177 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $825,000

22 Parker Road One-family Ranch, built in 1949, 1,418 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $750,000

176 Greendale Ave. One-family Split Level, built in 1955, 1,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $702,000

1210 Greendale Ave. #311 Condo, built in 1968, 1,487 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $374,500

NEWTON

20 Gammons Road One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 6,148 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 14,387-square-foot lot. $3,000,000

20 Vista Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 5,131 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 18,540-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

95 Suffolk Road One-family Victorian, built in 1910, 3,721 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 11,178-square-foot lot. $2,075,000

29 Wheeler Road One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 3,225 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 11,232-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

63 Hanson Road One-family Ranch, built in 1948, 1,652 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,144-square-foot lot. $1,880,000

17-19 Pulsifer St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1877, 4,384 square feet, 17 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,694-square-foot lot. $1,749,000

62 Fenno Road One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,995 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 13,493-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

34 Dorcar Road One-family Split Level, built in 1956, 2,768 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 10,540-square-foot lot. $1,495,000

29 Old Colony Road One-family Colonial, built in 1914, 2,497 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,910-square-foot lot. $1,402,727

53 Rokeby Road One-family Tudor, built in 1928, 1,817 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 9,580-square-foot lot. $1,299,000

872 Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,080 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,442-square-foot lot. $1,272,500

27 Winchester Road One-family Victorian, built in 1890, 2,416 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,833-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

24 Jane Road One-family Tudor, built in 1940, 2,293 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 7,364-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

51 Oakwood Road One-family Colonial, built in 1911, 1,891 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,800-square-foot lot. $1,116,000

171 Derby St. #171 Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 2,063 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 13,861-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

59 Anthony Circle One-family Split Level, built in 1961, 1,058 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $938,000

32 Orris St. One-family Old Style, built in 1925, 2,527 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 6,150-square-foot lot. $925,000

26-28 Mechanic St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 2,184 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,350-square-foot lot. $900,000

89 Hawthorn St. #89 Condo Duplex, built in 1910, 1,075 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $900,000

250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #1006N Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,310 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $885,000

26 Wessex Road #26 Condo Duplex, built in 1947, 1,390 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,673-square-foot lot. $875,000

250 Hammond Pond Pkwy #215N Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,285 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 761,642-square-foot lot. $775,000

19 Manhattan Ter One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,167-square-foot lot. $748,000

20 Stoneleigh Road #20 Condo. $725,000

19 Jenison St. #19 Condo Two Family, built in 1920, 1,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,400-square-foot lot. $715,000

38 Clinton St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1865, 2,444 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,335-square-foot lot. $684,000

5 Town House Drive #5 Condo Town House, built in 1967, 1,304 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 25,364-square-foot lot. $629,000

86 Auburn St. #86 Condo Two Family, built in 1920, 1,083 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,268-square-foot lot. $565,000

21 Jenison St. #21 Condo Two Family, built in 1920, 1,085 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,400-square-foot lot. $538,500

1276-1278 Boylston St. #1 Condo Two Family, built in 1825, 1,105 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,011-square-foot lot. $515,000

280 Boylston St. #606 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,240 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths, on 194,106-square-foot lot. $505,000

NORFOLK

30 Castle Road One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,504 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 44,780-square-foot lot. $912,500

105 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,942 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 83,314-square-foot lot. $600,000

6 Massachusetts Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,556 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $569,900

11 Lois Lane #11 Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 2,540 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $543,000

53 North St. One-family Ranch, built in 1983, 1,568 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $470,750

103 Medway St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1985, 2,940 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 50,506-square-foot lot. $444,000

87 North St. One-family Antique, built in 1900, 884 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $316,500

NORTHBOROUGH

50 Birch Hill Road One-family Split Level, built in 1955, 2,586 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 32,152-square-foot lot. $549,900

160 Washburn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,865 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 34,373-square-foot lot. $467,500

486 W Main St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,867 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 73,978-square-foot lot. $315,000

30 Assabet Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1949, 1,335 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,699-square-foot lot. $250,000

PEPPERELL

45 Bacon St. One-family, on 72,506-square-foot lot. $530,000

7 High St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,729 square feet, 14 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,323-square-foot lot. $318,000

183 Nashua Road One-family Ranch, built in 1961, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,094-square-foot lot. $240,000

10 Sartelle St. #R Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 baths. $214,000

17 Oakland Road One-family Ranch, built in 1965, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $200,000

SHERBORN

2 Knollcrest Farm Lane One-family Contemporary, built in 2013, 5,502 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

91 Old Orchard Road One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 4,174 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 87,556-square-foot lot. $915,000

46 Old Orchard Road One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 3,290 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 102,366-square-foot lot. $875,000

73 Western Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,673 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 94,525-square-foot lot. $610,000

SHREWSBURY

2 Lancelot Road One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,830 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 21,963-square-foot lot. $740,108

4 Seton Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,768 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 25,445-square-foot lot. $640,000

9 Whitehall Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,752 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,795-square-foot lot. $637,000

28 Deerfield Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1985, 3,058 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 22,756-square-foot lot. $635,000

8 Straw Hollow Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 3,128 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 23,015-square-foot lot. $635,000

92 Stoney Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,786 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 13,325-square-foot lot. $560,000

46 Hillside Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,263 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,600-square-foot lot. $495,000

25 Gulf St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 1,951 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,191-square-foot lot. $490,000

14 North St. One-family Split Level, built in 1925, 2,452 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,736-square-foot lot. $488,500

23 Ptarmigan Drive #23 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 1,639 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $450,288

32 Janet Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,033 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,592-square-foot lot. $425,000

12 Jenny Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,888 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,531-square-foot lot. $415,000

4 Bunker Hill Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1980, 1,119 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 13,447-square-foot lot. $415,000

10 Mercury Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,844-square-foot lot. $328,000

30 Angela Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,512-square-foot lot. $321,000

62 Francis Ave. One-family Cottage, built in 1915, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $315,000

14 Lakeside Path One-family Cottage, built in 1920, 1,146 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,230-square-foot lot. $259,000

28 Bellridge Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,238 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $240,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

126 Deerfoot Road. $1,099,000

51 Sears Road One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 3,896 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 60,113-square-foot lot. $750,000

14 Richards Road One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,270 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,599-square-foot lot. $535,000

144 Main St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1780, 3,658 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,556-square-foot lot. $450,000

STOW

36 Fairway Drive One-family Contemporary, built in 2006, 5,112 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 91,912-square-foot lot. $975,000

10 Pine Point Road One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $390,000

203 Hudson Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,228 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,946-square-foot lot. $365,000

SUDBURY

43 Greystone Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 4,408 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 41,307-square-foot lot. $1,224,000

22 Jason Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,368 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 29,530-square-foot lot. $1,145,000

35 Julians Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 4,867 square feet, 8 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 78,333-square-foot lot. $975,000

10 Phillips Road One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,117-square-foot lot. $800,000

94 Puritan Lane One-family Contemporary, built in 1965, 2,717 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 60,037-square-foot lot. $720,000

152 Haynes Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,656 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $614,000

38 Windmill Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 65,265-square-foot lot. $565,000

7 Oak St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1968, 1,282 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $555,000

8 Pinewood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $522,500

UPTON

290 Westboro Road One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,662 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 80,133-square-foot lot. $557,000

3 Briarwood Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 1,928 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 80,133-square-foot lot. $528,000

115 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 2,737 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 82,180-square-foot lot. $495,000

3 Stagecoach Road One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 42,689-square-foot lot. $463,000

8 Knowlton Circle #8 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,731 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $355,000

WALTHAM

66 Greenwood Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1968, 4,826 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 49,092-square-foot lot. $985,000

32 Thornton Road One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 2,068 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,193-square-foot lot. $728,900

120 Totten Pond Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1962, 2,728 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,560-square-foot lot. $700,000

57 Whitman Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,356 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,837-square-foot lot. $675,000

147 Riverview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,328 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,617-square-foot lot. $655,000

22 Caughey St. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,023 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,579-square-foot lot. $636,000

220 Bishops Forest Drive #220 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,824 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $620,500

40 Elmwood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,714-square-foot lot. $620,000

30 Jennings Road One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,026 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,314-square-foot lot. $600,300

30 Chester Ave. #2 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,190 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000

34 Ravenswood Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 2,030 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $579,000

11 Massasoit Court Two-family Two Family, built in 1880, 2,208 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $530,000

1356 Trapelo Road One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,229-square-foot lot. $529,000

242 Ash St. One-family Old Style, built in 1890, 1,422 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,396-square-foot lot. $515,000

32 Cowasset Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 2,387 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,979-square-foot lot. $500,000

44 Auburn St. #44 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,203 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 baths. $500,000

46 Auburn St. #46 Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 942 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $420,000

16 Winter St. #17C Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,078 square feet, 0 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $390,000

1105 Lexington St. #7-3 Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 700 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $320,000

64 Jacqueline Road #12 Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $250,000

1191 Main St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 541 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $220,000

WATERTOWN

7 Boylston St. #7 Condo. $940,000

31 Hudson St. #31 Condo. $925,000

37 Paul St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1920, 3,628 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $920,000

110 Standish Road One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,716 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,547-square-foot lot. $900,000

788 Belmont St. #788 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 3,117 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $795,000

51 Everett Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 1,451 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,780-square-foot lot. $735,000

179 Edenfield Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,769 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,197-square-foot lot. $685,000

9-11 Hersom St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1920, 1,438 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,440-square-foot lot. $672,300

24 Morse St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,453 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $624,000

92 Cypress St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1895, 1,694 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $620,000

18-20 Beechwood Ave. #20A Condo. $604,000

88 School St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1920, 2,640 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,758-square-foot lot. $530,000

75 Lexington St. #1 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 662 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $414,000

14 Riverside St. #3-1 Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 685 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $365,000

WAYLAND

7 Peartree Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 3,136 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 61,307-square-foot lot. $1,130,000

245 Commonwealth Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1999, 1,764 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,140-square-foot lot. $565,000

WELLESLEY

3 Buckingham Ter One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 8,386 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $4,200,000

101 Hundreds Road One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 5,056 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 42,450-square-foot lot. $2,470,000

21 Seaver St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 4,638 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 27,370-square-foot lot. $2,325,000

42 River Glen Road One-family Garrison, built in 1954, 3,429 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 19,357-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

10 Ravine Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 2,842 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,404-square-foot lot. $1,995,000

19 Comeau St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,687 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,429-square-foot lot. $1,726,000

11 Bernard Road One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 3,144 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,806-square-foot lot. $1,620,000

178 Cedar St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3,417 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 15,911-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

7 Bernard Road One-family Garrison, built in 1951, 1,857 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,445-square-foot lot. $1,270,000

8 Tappan Road One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,775 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,076-square-foot lot. $1,164,000

14 Roberts Road One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 2,218 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,694-square-foot lot. $1,022,000

6 Durant Road One-family Old Style, built in 1925, 1,737 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $940,000

20 Pinevale Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,397 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,437-square-foot lot. $760,000

WESTBOROUGH

7 Sandra Pond Road One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 3,274 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 31,245-square-foot lot. $679,000

28 Byard Lane One-family Split Entry, built in 1973, 2,752 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,004-square-foot lot. $615,000

1 Arch St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,999 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,309-square-foot lot. $441,000

3 Ashley Way #3 Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 1,874 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000

17 Granger Road One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,375-square-foot lot. $415,000

WESTON

23 Bogle St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1929, 3,229 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

12 Hawthorne Lane One-family Split Level, built in 1956, 2,572 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 107,916-square-foot lot. $1,220,500

293 North Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1891, 3,071 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,490-square-foot lot. $1,085,000

WRENTHAM

270 Dedham St. One-family Conventional, built in 1890, 1,306 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 26,420-square-foot lot. $369,900

584 Dedham St. #584 Condo Townhse-End, built in 1981, 1,119 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $225,000