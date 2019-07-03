Recent homes sales in Boston and Cambridge (July 3)

BACK BAY

89 Marlborough St. One-family Row-End, built in 1905, 6,524 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 2,072-square-foot lot. $9,625,000

1 Huntington Ave. #PH1702 Condo High-Rise, built in 1999, 3,618 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 3,618-square-foot lot. $6,400,000

16 Follen St. Three-family Row-Middle, built in 1890, 3,578 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, on 1,570-square-foot lot. $3,805,000

40 Commonwealth Ave. #J Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1890, 1,393 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,393-square-foot lot. $2,450,000

425 Beacon St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,248-square-foot lot. $1,599,000

215 Commonwealth Ave. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1883, 1,315 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,315-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

229 Beacon St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 1,108 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,108-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

76 Marlborough St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1920, 1,108 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,108-square-foot lot. $1,159,000

180 Commonwealth Ave. #32 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1925, 925 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 925-square-foot lot. $995,000

390 Commonwealth Ave. #306 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1986, 934 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 934-square-foot lot. $960,000

106 Marlborough St. #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 830 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 830-square-foot lot. $900,000

351 Marlborough St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 653 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 653-square-foot lot. $792,500

194 Marlborough St. #6 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1910, 504 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 504-square-foot lot. $680,000

336 Marlborough St. #9 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1899, 400 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 400-square-foot lot. $530,000

341 Beacon St. #3B Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 385 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 385-square-foot lot. $460,000

BEACON HILL

40 Beacon St. #5 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1899, 943 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,762-square-foot lot. $9,750,000

40 Beacon St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1899, 4,921 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 4,921-square-foot lot. $4,750,000

7 Otis Place #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 1,332 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,332-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

23 Pinckney St. #4 Condo Row-End, built in 1865, 1,155 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,155-square-foot lot. $1,465,000

145 Pinckney St. #518 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1952, 530 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 530-square-foot lot. $557,500

BOSTON DOWNTOWN

25 Beacon St. #4 Condo Row-End, built in 2017, 3,578 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $8,200,000

300 Pier 4 Blvd #7H Condo. $3,696,864

300 Pier 4 Blvd #6B Condo. $3,510,300

300 Pier 4 Blvd #7I Condo. $3,425,000

300 Pier 4 Blvd #8E Condo. $2,825,000

300 Pier 4 Blvd #3E Condo. $2,709,000

300 Pier 4 Blvd #4E Condo. $2,498,000

188 Brookline Ave. #24A Condo. $2,450,000

7 E Springfield St. #PH6 Condo. $2,325,000

11 Claremont Park #1 Condo. $2,297,000

148 W Concord St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 2016, 1,932 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $2,295,000

300 Pier 4 Blvd #5N Condo. $2,186,120

300 Pier 4 Blvd #6K Condo. $2,092,000

300 Pier 4 Blvd #4N Condo. $2,088,180

316-A Shawmut Ave. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 2017, 1,535 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $2,050,000

500 Atlantic Ave. #18B Condo High-Rise, built in 2006, 1,593 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,593-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

580 Washington St. #802 Condo High-Rise, built in 2013, 1,703 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,703-square-foot lot. $2,035,000

300 Pier 4 Blvd #2F Condo. $1,945,125

300 Pier 4 Blvd #2J Condo. $1,928,830

300 Pier 4 Blvd #4J Condo. $1,923,000

300 Pier 4 Blvd #5M Condo. $1,798,600

300 Pier 4 Blvd #6M Condo. $1,798,600

580 Washington St. #201 Condo High-Rise, built in 2013, 1,478 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,478-square-foot lot. $1,759,000

300 Pier 4 Blvd #4K Condo. $1,569,010

151 Tremont St. #15F Condo High-Rise, built in 1968, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,050-square-foot lot. $1,281,000

2 Avery St. #18F Condo High-Rise, built in 2000, 717 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 717-square-foot lot. $850,000

121-127 Portland St. #806 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2017, 786 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $745,000

40 Traveler St. #312 Condo. $685,000

63 Melcher St. #505 Condo. $675,000

21 Beacon St. #5L Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1899, 325 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 325-square-foot lot. $455,800

BRIGHTON

2005 Commonwealth Ave. Three-family Row-End, built in 1924, 7,214 square feet, 20 rooms, 12 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 6,368-square-foot lot. $3,050,000

302 Summit Ave. Three-family Decker, built in 1921, 4,522 square feet, 17 rooms, 11 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,593-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

21 Shepard St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1920, 3,285 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 8,700-square-foot lot. $1,280,000

15 Bothwell Rd. Two-family Conventional, built in 1930, 3,131 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,300-square-foot lot. $985,000

5 Glenley Ter Two-family Conventional, built in 1938, 2,500 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,747-square-foot lot. $900,000

4 Falkland St. #1 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1927, 1,960 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,960-square-foot lot. $602,500

276 Chestnut Hill Ave. #17 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1988, 704 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 704-square-foot lot. $439,000

121 Tremont St. #D4 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1964, 983 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 983-square-foot lot. $437,500

142 Kenrick St. #38 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1975, 646 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 646-square-foot lot. $390,000

1677 Commonwealth Ave. #3 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1930, 526 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 526-square-foot lot. $375,000

22 Orkney Road #32 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1915, 595 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 595-square-foot lot. $345,000

CAMBRIDGE

75-83 Cambridge Pkwy #W900 Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 3,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $3,400,000

65 Larchwood Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1923, 3,037 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,897-square-foot lot. $3,125,000

23 Berkeley St. #23 Condo Two Story, built in 1854, 2,597 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $2,837,500

14 Holly Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1895, 2,383 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 2,755-square-foot lot. $2,665,000

13 Sargent St. Three-family Decker, built in 1913, 3,741 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

112 Holworthy St. One-family Conventional, built in 1875, 2,291 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,018-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

1-7 Brattle Circle #7 Condo Semi Detachd, built in 2012, 1,612 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $1,685,000

998 Memorial Drive #998 Condo Two Story, built in 1886, 1,924 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $1,685,000

315 Columbia St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1800, 2,016 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 3,386-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

221 Hamilton St. #221 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,146 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $1,255,000

29 Otis St. #501 Condo/Apt, built in 1898, 1,173 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,130,000

85 Tremont St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1886, 1,689 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 3,230-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

22 Centre St. #5 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $1,020,000

457-I Mount Auburn St. One-family Town House, built in 1981, 1,688 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 1,795-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

8-12 Museum Way #2105 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 986 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $975,000

7 Corporal Burns Road One-family Townhse-End, built in 1988, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 2,131-square-foot lot. $850,000

8-12 Museum Way #1601 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,087 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $799,000

43 Royal Ave. #4 Condo. $759,900

1 Griswold St. #D Condo Town House, built in 1986, 996 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $690,000

270 Windsor St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1927, 817 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $680,000

16-1/2 Magnolia Ave. #1 Condo Family Flat, built in 1903, 696 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $635,000

1 Earhart St. #527 Condo Two Story, built in 2006, 826 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $625,000

CHARLESTOWN

24-26 Elm St. Two-family Semi Detachd, built in 1880, 3,368 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

1 Trenton St. One-family Semi Detachd, built in 1890, 1,635 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,080-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

30 Allston St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,162 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,528-square-foot lot. $925,000

48 Cook St. #1 Condo. $900,000

23 Auburn St. #1 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1880, 1,544 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $850,000

60 Baldwin St. #3 Condo Row-End, built in 1875, 1,030 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $710,000

7 Cedar St. #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 725 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 baths. $707,000

506 Medford St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1870, 950 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 760-square-foot lot. $699,900

38 Mead St. #1 Condo. $692,000

42 8th St. #3104 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1899, 917 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $625,000

47 Harvard St. #A204 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1986, 631 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $584,900

14 Trenton St. #1 Condo Row-End, built in 1885, 685 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $535,000

42 8th St. #5508 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1899, 621 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $526,500

42 8th St. #1403 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1899, 682 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $502,500

42 8th St. #4106 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1899, 463 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $429,000

DORCHESTER

45 S Munroe Ter Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 3,387 square feet, 18 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,360-square-foot lot. $1,085,000

13 Wenlock Road One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,188 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $1,045,000

30 Park St. #6 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 1,808 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $915,000

15 Hansborough St. Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 4,455 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $885,000

107 Bloomfield St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1900, 3,984 square feet, 16 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,283-square-foot lot. $867,500

85 Willow Court #302 Condo. $795,000

40 Sawyer Ave. #1 Condo, built in 1900, 1,775 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,775-square-foot lot. $725,000

197-197A Norwell St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1900, 3,139 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,446-square-foot lot. $690,000

63 Clifton St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1885, 2,899 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,609-square-foot lot. $690,000

10-12 Sagamore St. #3 Condo. $670,000

10-12 Sagamore St. #2 Condo. $665,000

10 Sagamore St. #1 Condo. $636,000

1080 Adams St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 2,430 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,237-square-foot lot. $635,000

39 Wilcock St. Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 3,414 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $580,000

14 Wilbur St. #1 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 1,174 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,174-square-foot lot. $530,000

14-16 Newport St. #3 Condo. $511,000

14-16 Newport St. #2 Condo. $509,000

14-16 Newport St. #1 Condo. $499,000

47 Rosemont St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,080-square-foot lot. $495,000

979 Dorchester Ave. #1 Condo Decker, built in 1919, 1,042 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,042-square-foot lot. $465,000

42 Cameron St. #2 Condo. $425,000

42 Cameron St. #1 Condo. $420,500

253 E Cottage St. #3 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 1,063 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,063-square-foot lot. $357,500

21 Jacob St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1950, 969 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,539-square-foot lot. $319,000

EAST BOSTON

210 Webster St. One-family Semi Detachd, built in 1838, 2,060 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 2,820-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

15 Cottage St. Three-family Decker, built in 1890, 2,655 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,160-square-foot lot. $1,090,000

205 E Eagle St. Three-family Decker, built in 1899, 2,382 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 1,188-square-foot lot. $859,000

477 Meridian St. Three-family Decker, built in 1900, 3,663 square feet, 17 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,250-square-foot lot. $825,000

57 Brooks St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,124 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,875-square-foot lot. $800,000

406 Saratoga St. Three-family Row-Middle, built in 1899, 2,703 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,410-square-foot lot. $795,000

40 Morris St. Three-family Decker, built in 1900, 2,232 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,500-square-foot lot. $775,000

274-276 Sumner St. #1 Condo. $770,000

143 London St. Three-family Row-End, built in 1910, 2,943 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,564-square-foot lot. $750,000

128-130 Coleridge St. #7 Condo. $727,000

336 Chelsea St. #4 Condo. $649,000

336 Chelsea St. #2 Condo. $645,000

336 Chelsea St. #5 Condo. $629,000

150 Orleans St. #606 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1920, 948 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 948-square-foot lot. $621,000

336 Chelsea St. #3 Condo. $609,000

274 Sumner St. #2 Condo. $599,000

336 Chelsea St. #6 Condo. $589,000

223 Webster St. #2 Condo. $569,000

238 Saratoga St. #2 Condo. $550,000

68-80 Bremen St. #201 Condo. $545,000

1225 Bennington St. One-family Ranch, built in 1986, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,032-square-foot lot. $500,000

100 Trenton St. One-family Conventional, built in 1884, 1,177 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,625-square-foot lot. $450,000

155 Cottage St. #6 Condo Row-End, built in 1915, 705 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 705-square-foot lot. $444,000

250 Meridian St. #510 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2016, 455 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 baths. $405,000

100 Liverpool St. #12 Condo. $353,000

FENWAY

26 Medfield St. #5 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1920, 982 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 982-square-foot lot. $855,000

87 Gainsborough St. #105 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1910, 920 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 920-square-foot lot. $830,000

74 Fenway #17 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1925, 910 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 910-square-foot lot. $758,000

HYDE PARK

40 Prescott St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 2,335 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,979-square-foot lot. $660,000

33 Emmett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,883 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $625,000

25 Alpine St. #36 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1970, 859 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 859-square-foot lot. $152,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

43 Newbern St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 1,992 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 3,240-square-foot lot. $1,340,000

89 Jamaica St. #2 Condo. $1,200,000

26 Oakview Ter Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 2,424 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,530-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

43 Lee St. #43 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,405 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,084-square-foot lot. $1,020,000

955 Centre St. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 2,490 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 6,570-square-foot lot. $1,015,000

80 Jamaica St. #80 Condo Duplex, built in 2015, 2,227 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $997,000

6-8 Lamartine Ter Two-family Two Family, built in 1890, 3,229 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,763-square-foot lot. $995,000

26 Asticou Road Two-family Conventional, built in 1905, 3,020 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,157-square-foot lot. $990,000

44 Evergreen St. #2 Condo. $915,000

131 Green St. #105 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2006, 1,135 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,135-square-foot lot. $750,000

23 Lila Road One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,304 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,987-square-foot lot. $699,000

51 Iffley Road #2 Condo. $675,000

28 Everett St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1899, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,080-square-foot lot. $625,000

29 Goldsmith St. #2 Condo. $605,000

42 Rockview St. #6 Condo, built in 1905, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 815-square-foot lot. $550,000

25 Custer St. #305 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1965, 785 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 785-square-foot lot. $406,000

NORTH END

300 Commercial St. #506 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1900, 767 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 767-square-foot lot. $719,000

22 Cooper St. #5 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 787 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 787-square-foot lot. $700,000

300 Commercial St. #409 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1900, 539 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 539-square-foot lot. $601,200

ROSLINDALE

92 Cornell St. #B Condo. $865,000

1662 Centre St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2005, 1,911 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,911-square-foot lot. $850,000

94 Cornell St. #A Condo. $799,000

35 Manning St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1926, 2,614 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,250-square-foot lot. $715,000

117 Cornell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,373 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,060-square-foot lot. $705,000

7 Sherwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,344 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,200-square-foot lot. $700,000

90 Tyndale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,798 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,424-square-foot lot. $660,000

21 Cohasset St. One-family Colonial, built in 1904, 1,896 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,283-square-foot lot. $625,000

129 Colberg Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,484 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $615,000

5 Beryl St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 1,387 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,354-square-foot lot. $600,000

25 Granfield Ave. #2 Condo Decker, built in 2017, 1,007 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $475,000

285 Belgrade Ave. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1900, 990 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 990-square-foot lot. $410,000

ROXBURY

145 Centre St. . $1,725,000

5-7 Elm Hill Park Two-family Conventional, built in 1880, 4,342 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,734-square-foot lot. $835,000

8 Linwood Sq Two-family Row-Middle, built in 1900, 3,087 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,496-square-foot lot. $655,000

70-72 Northampton St. #304 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1899, 711 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 711-square-foot lot. $439,000

268 Dudley St. #3 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1988, 1,028 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,028-square-foot lot. $350,000

2 Centre St. Ter #4 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1920, 525 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 525-square-foot lot. $325,000

SOUTH BOSTON

22 Liberty Drive #6A Condo High-Rise, built in 2015, 2,027 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $6,000,000

22 Liberty Drive #9D Condo High-Rise, built in 2015, 1,985 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $4,400,000

22 Liberty Drive #8M Condo High-Rise, built in 2015, 1,733 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $3,800,000

14 W Broadway #706 Condo. $1,600,000

260 Gold St. #201 Condo. $1,320,000

69 Telegraph St. #301 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2013, 1,668 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,668-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

232 Old Colony Ave. #504 Condo. $1,030,000

150 W Broadway #311 Condo. $975,000

410 W Broadway #301 Condo. $945,000

141 Dorchester Ave. #109 Condo High-Rise, built in 2006, 1,261 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,261-square-foot lot. $943,000

125 B St. #2B Condo Low-Rise, built in 1899, 1,055 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,055-square-foot lot. $934,000

1 Leonard Place #5 Condo. $929,000

1488 Columbia Road #3 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1899, 1,216 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,300-square-foot lot. $825,000

936 E 4th St. #1 Condo Decker, built in 1899, 1,082 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,082-square-foot lot. $821,500

651 E 3rd St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 1,416 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,416-square-foot lot. $819,000

12 Mohawk St. #8 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1935, 1,063 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,063-square-foot lot. $750,000

4 Ward Court One-family Row-End, built in 1899, 1,158 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,480-square-foot lot. $749,000

120 W 7th St. #505 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1910, 1,066 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,066-square-foot lot. $692,000

498 E 4th St. #B Condo Row-End, built in 1880, 1,025 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,175-square-foot lot. $650,000

141 Dorchester Ave. #113 Condo High-Rise, built in 2006, 793 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 793-square-foot lot. $649,000

120 W 7th St. #204 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1910, 1,076 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,076-square-foot lot. $642,500

9 Knowlton St. #2 Condo Row-End, built in 1905, 801 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 801-square-foot lot. $620,000

111 W 8th St. #H Condo Low-Rise, built in 2000, 773 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 773-square-foot lot. $615,000

139 N St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 887 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 887-square-foot lot. $609,000

181 H St. #3 Condo Row-End, built in 1899, 644 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths, on 644-square-foot lot. $592,000

120 W 7th St. #102 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1910, 828 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 828-square-foot lot. $577,000

57 Gates St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1880, 911 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 911-square-foot lot. $575,000

110 P St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 724 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 724-square-foot lot. $560,000

322 Athens St. #4 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1920, 524 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $530,000

128 Tudor St. #H Condo Low-Rise, built in 1989, 790 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 790-square-foot lot. $515,000

351 Dorchester St. #4 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1899, 807 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 807-square-foot lot. $487,500

SOUTH END

161 W Newton St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1854, 3,103 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 1,440-square-foot lot. $4,060,000

1180-1200 Washington St. #300 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1999, 1,824 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath, on 1,824-square-foot lot. $1,878,338

320 Shawmut Ave. #4 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 1,295 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,295-square-foot lot. $1,827,500

322 Shawmut Ave. #4 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 1,514 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,514-square-foot lot. $1,660,000

30 Union Park St. #202 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2006, 1,298 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,298-square-foot lot. $1,535,000

61 Chandler St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 1,367 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,367-square-foot lot. $1,305,000

700 Harrison Ave. #700 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2006, 1,251 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,251-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

33 Worcester St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 1,297 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,297-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

1682 Washington St. #11 Condo Row-End, built in 1875, 1,371 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,371-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

73 Worcester St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1870, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 910-square-foot lot. $953,000

104 Chandler St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 868 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 868-square-foot lot. $945,000

519 Columbus Ave. #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 658 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 658-square-foot lot. $819,000

9 Cazenove St. #4 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1880, 562 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 562-square-foot lot. $590,000

WEST ROXBURY

47 Eastwood Circuit One-family Conventional, built in 1940, 2,908 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,369-square-foot lot. $1,020,000

14-16 Lagrange St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1925, 2,644 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,533-square-foot lot. $740,000

55 New Haven St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1980, 1,991 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,253-square-foot lot. $600,000

455 Weld St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,660 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $520,000

19 Blueview Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1969, 1,714 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,604-square-foot lot. $505,000

4975 Washington St. #103 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1986, 1,055 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,055-square-foot lot. $390,000

56 Bryon Road #3 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1950, 786 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 786-square-foot lot. $371,000

4925 Washington St. #308 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1925, 740 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 740-square-foot lot. $263,200

111 Grove St. #3 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1969, 635 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 635-square-foot lot. $239,000