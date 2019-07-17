Recent home sales south of Boston (July 17)

Sites

For Sale

  • For Sale
    For Rent

Any Price

  • Any
  • $0
  • $50,000
  • $75,000
  • $100,000
  • $150,000
  • $200,000
  • $250,000
  • $300,000
  • $350,000
  • $400,000
  • $450,000
  • $500,000
  • $750,000
  • $1,000,000
  • $1,500,000
  • $2,000,000
  • $0
  • $500
  • $750
  • $1000
  • $1,250
  • $1,500
  • $1,750
  • $2,000
  • $2,500
  • $3,000
  • $3,500
  • $4,000
  • $4,500
  • $5,000
  • $5,500
  • $6,000

Any Beds

  • Any
  • Studio
  • 1
  • 1+
  • 2
  • 2+
  • 3
  • 3+
  • 4
  • 4+
  • 5
  • 5+
Search

Filters

listing type

For Sale
For Rent

property type

price range

Max Price

Min Price

beds

Beds

More Filters

baths

Baths

Any Baths

  • Any
  • 1+
  • 2+
  • 3+
  • 4+
  • 5+

square feet

Max Sq. Ft

Min Sq. Ft

Any Sq. Feet

  • Any
  • 500
  • 600
  • 700
  • 800
  • 900
  • 1,000
  • 1,250
  • 1,500
  • 1,750
  • 2,000
  • 3,000
  • 4,000
  • 5,000
  • 10,000

lot size

Max Acres

Min Acres

Any Acres

  • Any
  • 0.05
  • 0.1
  • 0.15
  • 0.2
  • 0.25
  • 0.5
  • 0.75
  • 1
  • 2
  • 5
  • 10

year built

Any Year

Search

  • Any
  • $0
  • $50,000
  • $75,000
  • $100,000
  • $150,000
  • $200,000
  • $250,000
  • $300,000
  • $350,000
  • $400,000
  • $450,000
  • $500,000
  • $750,000
  • $1,000,000
  • $1,500,000
  • $2,000,000

  • Any
  • $0
  • $500
  • $750
  • $1,000
  • $1,250
  • $1,500
  • $1,750
  • $2,000
  • $2,500
  • $3,000
  • $3,500
  • $4,000
  • $4,500
  • $5,000
  • $5,500
  • $6,000

  • Any
  • 0
  • 1
  • 1+
  • 2
  • 2+
  • 3
  • 3+
  • 4
  • 4+
  • 5
  • 5+

  • Any
  • 1+
  • 2+
  • 3+
  • 4+
  • 5+

  • Any
  • 500
  • 600
  • 700
  • 800
  • 900
  • 1,000
  • 1,250
  • 1,500
  • 1,750
  • 2,000
  • 3,000
  • 4,000
  • 5,000
  • 10,000

  • Any
  • 0.05
  • 0.1
  • 0.15
  • 0.2
  • 0.25
  • 0.5
  • 0.75
  • 1
  • 2
  • 5
  • 10

  • 1700
  • 1750
  • 1800
  • 1850
  • 1900
  • 1950
  • 1975
  • 1980
  • 1985
  • 1990
  • 1995
  • 2000
  • 2005
  • 2010
  • 2015

Recent home sales south of Boston (July 17)

Latest Sales Braintree Hingham Milton Quincy Westwood Weymouth

The Boston Globe

July 17, 2019 7:00 am

ABINGTON

51 Constitution Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 2,621 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 46,590-square-foot lot. $555,000

209 Green St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,183 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 68,806-square-foot lot. $489,900

36 Blanchard Ter One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 2,592 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,977-square-foot lot. $450,000

30 Oakland Circle One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1958, 1,288 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,396-square-foot lot. $360,000

863 Brockton Ave. #1 Condo. $330,000

865 Brockton Ave. #2 Condo. $320,000

222 Thayer St. #222 Condo. Built in 2001, 1,338 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $319,000

424 Tamarack Lane #424 Condo. Built in 2004, 1,400 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $319,000

241 Linwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 22,632-square-foot lot. $305,800

AVON

53 E High St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 968 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,855-square-foot lot. $295,500

430 W Main St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,004 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 14,040-square-foot lot. $295,000

BRAINTREE

190 Shaw St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,875 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 23,000-square-foot lot. $915,000

79 Geraldine Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 3,866 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,779-square-foot lot. $888,500

391 Elm St. Built in 1861, 5,239 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 30,348-square-foot lot. $875,000

215 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,658 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,800-square-foot lot. $720,000

11 Birch St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1959, 1,625 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,851-square-foot lot. $655,000

89 Walnut St. One-family Old Style, built in 1927, 1,521 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,205-square-foot lot. $565,000

85 Bellevue Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,484 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,499-square-foot lot. $553,000

44 Margaret Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1958, 1,835 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,016-square-foot lot. $545,000

573 Union St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,130-square-foot lot. $520,000

14 Hillcrest Road One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,269 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,974-square-foot lot. $493,000

179 Hobart St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,676-square-foot lot. $491,000

26 Park Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1917, 1,507 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,522-square-foot lot. $489,000

40 Peach St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,863 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,003-square-foot lot. $470,000

26 Highland Ave. Two-family Conventional, built in 1926, 1,680 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,018-square-foot lot. $469,000

4 Hunt Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,459 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,967-square-foot lot. $449,000

11 Elmlawn Road One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,302 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,073-square-foot lot. $410,000

501 Commerce Drive #1308 Condo. Built in 2004, 1,114 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $349,900

501 Commerce Drive #3205 Condo. Built in 2004, 1,140 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $349,900

316 Shaw St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1925, 1,524 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,748-square-foot lot. $320,000

501 Commerce Drive #4215 Condo. Built in 2004, 823 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $290,000

287 Commercial St. #12 Condo. Built in 1970, 741 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $235,000

BRIDGEWATER

334 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,971 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 49,038-square-foot lot. $599,000

270 Cherry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,351 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 44,048-square-foot lot. $535,000

60 Hunters Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1993, 2,075 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 134,712-square-foot lot. $520,000

55 Old Farm Road One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,828 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $510,000

487 Summer St. One-family Antique, built in 1800, 1,772 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 45,895-square-foot lot. $470,000

24 Concetta Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,376 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 21,000-square-foot lot. $450,000

92 South St. Built in 1875, 3,207 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,100-square-foot lot. $400,000

20 Driftwood Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,884 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 69,745-square-foot lot. $387,000

214 Park Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1901, 1,505 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 66,313-square-foot lot. $370,000

114 East St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 18,750-square-foot lot. $350,000

16 Anacki Lane #16 Condo. Built in 2009, 1,144 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $300,000

35 Cottage St. #35 Condo. Built in 2006, 1,500 square feet, 8 rooms, 1.5 baths. $300,000

180 Main St. #C71 Condo. Built in 1970, 969 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $174,000

BROCKTON

10 N Pearl St. Built in 1973, 2,298 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 43,116-square-foot lot. $980,000

1002 Main St. Built in 1920, 10,212 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,776-square-foot lot. $820,000

20 Park St. Built in 1925, 4,532 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,678-square-foot lot. $610,000

35 Smith Ave. Three-family Flat, built in 1899, 3,771 square feet, 16 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,884-square-foot lot. $600,000

144 Perkins Ave. Three-family Flat, built in 1900, 3,642 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $580,000

18 Chester Ave. Built in 1900, 2,588 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 5,436-square-foot lot. $575,000

12 Winter St. Two-family, built in 1925, 2,662 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,672-square-foot lot. $545,000

334 Centre St. Two-family, built in 1925, 2,806 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,262-square-foot lot. $510,000

66 Belcher Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,813 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 18,212-square-foot lot. $495,000

63 Clifton Ave. Two-family, built in 1892, 2,179 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,485-square-foot lot. $485,000

44 Oak Ridge Drive E One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1965, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 14,105-square-foot lot. $440,000

291 Pleasant St. Two-family, built in 1844, 1,967 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,639-square-foot lot. $426,000

18 Keene St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1993, 1,746 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,985-square-foot lot. $425,500

16 Vesey St. 7,688-square-foot lot. $424,900

22 Atlanta St. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,757 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,791-square-foot lot. $420,000

31 Langdon St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1993, 1,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,125-square-foot lot. $408,000

34 Winthrop St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,864 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,693-square-foot lot. $395,000

27 Gladys Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,928 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,048-square-foot lot. $390,000

1159 Main St. Built in 1900, 2,666 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,146-square-foot lot. $387,500

40 Jacob St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 1,792 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $382,000

68 Linwood St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1962, 1,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,985-square-foot lot. $380,000

151 Hillberg Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,840 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,887-square-foot lot. $379,000

42 Longview Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,844 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,803-square-foot lot. $375,000

266 Menlo St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,652-square-foot lot. $360,000

284 N Main St. Built in 1950, 3,476 square feet, 18 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,780-square-foot lot. $359,900

32 Eames Ave. $352,500

46 W Rosseter St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 1,664 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,691-square-foot lot. $345,000

84 Torrey St. $332,000

29 Pinehurst Ave. One-family Split Level, built in 1977, 1,352 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,628-square-foot lot. $330,000

73 Ruth Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 864 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,989-square-foot lot. $330,000

309 Lynn Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,402-square-foot lot. $325,000

11 Gladys Road Built in 1960, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,303-square-foot lot. $324,900

24 Poole St. One-family Colonial, built in 1902, 1,245 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $320,000

85 Weston St. Two-family, built in 1893, 2,710 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,954-square-foot lot. $311,499

48 Banks St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,160 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $310,000

68 Fitzpatrick Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,340-square-foot lot. $305,000

51 Delmar Road One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $290,000

42 Frankton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 897 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,299-square-foot lot. $289,900

40 Edward St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,380 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,026-square-foot lot. $287,000

208 Pearl St. One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 888 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,283-square-foot lot. $285,000

103 Perkins St. One-family Colonial, built in 1874, 1,328 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,406-square-foot lot. $280,000

94 Augustine St. One-family Split Level, built in 1976, 1,401 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,832-square-foot lot. $280,000

12 Albert Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,075 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,122-square-foot lot. $279,900

10 French Ave. One-family Split Level, built in 1983, 1,306 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,543-square-foot lot. $279,000

30 Anawan St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $259,900

170 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 1897, 1,708 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,344-square-foot lot. $257,000

655 Ash St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,739-square-foot lot. $255,000

154 Concord St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,183-square-foot lot. $250,000

59 Sterling Road Built in 1925, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,188-square-foot lot. $250,000

141 Sawtell Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,165 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,273-square-foot lot. $234,900

530 Forest Ave. Built in 1900, 4,692 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $221,100

10 Felton St. #108 Condo., built in 2005, 927 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $214,000

156 Longwood Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,928 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $200,000

9 Ridgeway Court Two-family, built in 1899, 1,789 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,294-square-foot lot. $189,000

64 Glendale Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,076 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,203-square-foot lot. $163,999

146 Court St. #607 Condo. Built in 2006, 605 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $154,000

112 Oak Lane #5 Condo. Built in 1981, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $152,000

15 Eagle Ave. #5 Condo. Built in 1986, 885 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $144,300

CANTON

33 Autumn Circle One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,628 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,030-square-foot lot. $820,000

15 Robbin Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 3,473 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,594-square-foot lot. $780,000

19 Kingsbury Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 2,702 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 17,032-square-foot lot. $639,000

15 Carey Circle One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1965, 2,000 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,113-square-foot lot. $585,000

5 Cynthia Road One-family Split Level, built in 1958, 2,136 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,013-square-foot lot. $500,000

3 Chestnut Road One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,339-square-foot lot. $495,000

209 Sherman St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,593-square-foot lot. $475,000

486 Bolivar St. One-family Ranch, built in 1945, 1,538 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,195-square-foot lot. $450,000

21 Indian Woods Way #21 Condo. Built in 2005, 1,285 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $187,000

CARVER

16 Richfield Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 1,358 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 68,345-square-foot lot. $364,900

12 White Pine Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1972, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,697-square-foot lot. $341,000

79 Wenham Road One-family Ranch, built in 1972, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $300,000

COHASSET

61 Deep Run One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 4,127 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $2,055,000

22 Gammons Road One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,148 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 124,146-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

609 Jerusalem Road 18,521-square-foot lot. $1,575,000

50 Lantern Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 3,791 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 25,342-square-foot lot. $1,380,000

298 S Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,905 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 35,004-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

52 Ledgewood Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 4,476 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,823-square-foot lot. $1,215,000

99 Doane St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 1,632 square feet, 2.5 baths, on 17,803-square-foot lot. $500,000

DEDHAM

15 Depot Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,380 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,402-square-foot lot. $775,000

248 Mount Vernon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1894, 2,097 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,280-square-foot lot. $711,610

287 Needham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,595 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,519-square-foot lot. $685,000

143 Bonham Road One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,028 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 9,840-square-foot lot. $670,000

446 Bridge St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,757 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,790-square-foot lot. $655,000

24 Fairfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1902, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $581,000

51 Fisher Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,384 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,975-square-foot lot. $575,000

90 Gaffney Road One-family Split Level, built in 1982, 1,566 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,091-square-foot lot. $570,000

33 Trenton Road One-family Conventional, built in 1950, 1,721 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 12,225-square-foot lot. $545,000

409 Cedar St. One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 1,472 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,419-square-foot lot. $540,000

21 Whitehall St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,618 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,876-square-foot lot. $530,000

8 Williams Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,253-square-foot lot. $510,000

4 Greenhood St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,462 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,130-square-foot lot. $493,000

726 Washington St. One-family Conventional, built in 1940, 1,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 18,720-square-foot lot. $480,000

17 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,289 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,900-square-foot lot. $465,000

28 Robinwood Road One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,748 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,600-square-foot lot. $425,000

28 Ford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,754-square-foot lot. $375,000

43 Waldo St. One-family Colonial, built in 1906, 1,226 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,057-square-foot lot. $325,000

61 Leonard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $305,000

325 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,376 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $220,000

DUXBURY

24 Wadsworth Lane One-family Gambrel, built in 1996, 2,073 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,909-square-foot lot. $1,214,000

6 Pheasant Hill Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 5,648 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 87,045-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

58 Mullins Ave. 24,829-square-foot lot. $828,018

600 Bay Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1984, 2,666 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 365,829-square-foot lot. $790,000

20 Mallards Cv One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,576 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 59,242-square-foot lot. $740,000

10 Highland Trl One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,042 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,049-square-foot lot. $649,000

28 Christina Court One-family Gambrel, built in 1970, 2,122 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,307-square-foot lot. $645,000

30 Bryant Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,562 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $480,000

4 Trout Farm Lane One-family Contemporary, built in 1979, 1,717 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $475,000

51 Candlewick Close One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1969, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,871-square-foot lot. $470,000

38 Laurel St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,232 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 126,249-square-foot lot. $425,000

40 Bay Farm Road #40 Condo. Built in 1990, 1,285 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $390,999

225 Lincoln St. #F6 Condo. Built in 1981, 1,557 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $387,500

10 Enterprise St. #1 Condo. Built in 1987, 966 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $285,000

5 Feinberg Bog Road #5 Condo. $160,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

152 Leaf Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 35,086-square-foot lot. $540,000

225 W Union St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1800, 1,108 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 22,040-square-foot lot. $463,000

49 Batti Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,818 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 18,603-square-foot lot. $435,000

253 Whitman St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,472 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $339,000

45 Cottage St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,734 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,293-square-foot lot. $339,000

367 Central St. One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,386 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,400-square-foot lot. $330,000

91 Hobart St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 925 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,700-square-foot lot. $305,000

264 Spring St. One-family Conventional, built in 1770, 1,530 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 27,000-square-foot lot. $265,000

6 Douglas Drive #6 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,024 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $225,000

EASTON

12 Cranberry Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,696 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $755,000

8 Island Court #402 Condo. $620,000

27 Winterberry Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 2012, 1,780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,599-square-foot lot. $515,000

27 Spooner St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 1,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,801-square-foot lot. $499,900

451 Foundry St. #A Condo. Built in 2014, 1,854 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $489,000

66 Lincoln St. Built in 1800, 2,344 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $477,500

1 Olivia Road One-family Ranch, built in 2007, 824 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,100-square-foot lot. $370,000

102 Center St. #102 Condo. Built in 2014, 1,380 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $369,900

91 Randall St. One-family Split Level, built in 1966, 1,391 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $357,333

75 Village St. #75 Condo. Built in 1984, 1,569 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $342,000

3 Susan Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,574 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,027-square-foot lot. $335,000

12 Reynolds St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,066 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,959-square-foot lot. $320,000

117 Washington St. One-family Conventional, built in 1885, 1,284 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,155-square-foot lot. $317,000

103 Gaslight Lane #103 Condo., built in 1985, 1,458 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $278,000

85 Gaslight Lane #85 Condo. Built in 1984, 1,458 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $274,900

24 Poquanticut Ave. One-family, built in 1940, 1,298 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 34,848-square-foot lot. $260,000

6 Whittier Lane #6 Condo. Built in 1984, 1,476 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $253,000

17 Dickerman Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,222 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,608-square-foot lot. $239,600

FOXBOROUGH

1 Twilight Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,490 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 46,534-square-foot lot. $720,000

5 Sheehan Way One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,550 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $610,000

1 Roseland St. #B8 Condo. Built in 2018, 2,090 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $537,236

7 Birch Tree Road One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,068 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 23,873-square-foot lot. $536,000

2 Borrows Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1968, 1,920 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,007-square-foot lot. $520,000

10 Winter St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 2,043 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 38,424-square-foot lot. $512,000

129 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 1783, 2,734 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 47,405-square-foot lot. $505,350

182 Mechanic St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,771 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 25,650-square-foot lot. $485,000

235 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,976 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,500-square-foot lot. $470,000

54 N High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 40,871-square-foot lot. $450,000

48 Mechanic St. #A Condo. Built in 2004, 2,163 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $439,900

50 Sherman St. One-family Ranch, built in 1967, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,336-square-foot lot. $434,000

108 Beach St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,488 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $350,000

3 W Belcher Road #B Condo. Built in 1989, 1,314 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000

HALIFAX

11 Lamppost Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 2008, 2,801 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 87,294-square-foot lot. $536,000

153 Hudson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 2,256 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $440,000

120 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,272 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 199,505-square-foot lot. $425,000

129 Twin Lakes Drive #129 Condo. Built in 1984, 1,375 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $253,000

189 Twin Lakes Drive #189 Condo. Built in 1984, 1,740 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $250,000

27 Doris Road One-family, built in 1940, 825 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $250,000

18 Twin Lakes Drive #18 Condo. built in 1984, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $239,000

HANOVER

125 River Road One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,540 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 76,230-square-foot lot. $830,000

48 Stockbridge Road One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 1,801 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 39,204-square-foot lot. $690,000

23 Longwood Lane #23 Condo. $627,575

38 Center St. One-family Ranch, built in 1939, 1,856 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 30,927-square-foot lot. $460,000

4 Longwood Lane #205 Condo. $454,900

20 Hemlock Circle #20 Condo. Built in 2005, 1,958 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $437,500

239 Dillingham Way One-family Ranch, built in 1966, 972 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 33,976-square-foot lot. $420,000

21 Pleasant St. One-family Ranch, built in 1970, 1,264 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $408,000

17 Clapp Road One-family Conventional, built in 1915, 994 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,730-square-foot lot. $385,000

1464 Hanover St. Two-family, built in 1900, 1,104 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 102,366-square-foot lot. $292,000

HANSON

16 Fuller St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 2009, 1,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 35,175-square-foot lot. $493,200

902 Main St. #16 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,823 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $399,900

314 Woodbine Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 2013, 1,144 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,260-square-foot lot. $355,000

731 Whitman St. One-family Conventional, built in 1879, 1,183 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,160-square-foot lot. $340,000

77 Hancock St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1998, 576 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $316,000

38 High St. #1 Condo. Built in 1989, 1,368 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $275,000

505 Pleasant St. One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $270,000

658 Main St. One-family Ranch, built in 1984, 640 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 30,404-square-foot lot. $255,000

49 Arlene St. One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 890 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,922-square-foot lot. $250,000

399 Woodbine Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,680 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,030-square-foot lot. $200,000

HINGHAM

22 Franklin Rodgers Road One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,828 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $1,660,000

53 Lincoln St. One-family Antique, built in 1790, 3,477 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,941-square-foot lot. $1,323,000

10 Tupelo Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,051 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 24,732-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

177 Stayner Drive #177 Condo. Built in 2013, 2,489 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $1,160,000

3 Flintlock Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,622 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 22,511-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

3 Crowes Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 2,982 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 20,064-square-foot lot. $990,000

10 Shipyard Drive #210 Condo. $975,000

13 Elm St. #C Condo. $925,000

118 Stayner Drive #118 Condo. Built in 2011, 2,517 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $887,000

460 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 2,380 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,857-square-foot lot. $840,000

7 Whiton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,048 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,564-square-foot lot. $819,870

10 Shipyard Drive #400 Condo. $785,000

47 Beal St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,929 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,100-square-foot lot. $767,000

60 Prospect St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,816 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,821-square-foot lot. $765,000

12 Kilmer Road One-family. Built in 1947, 819 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,612-square-foot lot. $670,000

4 Amber Road One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,215 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $615,000

17 Independence Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,332 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 14,197-square-foot lot. $585,000

10 Shipyard Drive #101 Condo. $559,000

9 Meadow Road One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,399 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,230-square-foot lot. $530,000

13 Beals Cove Road #H Condo. Built in 1979, 942 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,000

HOLBROOK

115 Sycamore St. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,568 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,683-square-foot lot. $390,000

6 Arch Road One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 1,274 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,700-square-foot lot. $350,000

69 Abington Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $343,500

35 Poole Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,445-square-foot lot. $330,000

HULL

227 Atlantic Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,156 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,494-square-foot lot. $865,000

66 Samoset Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,790 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,688-square-foot lot. $580,000

555 Nantasket Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1982, 1,984 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $335,500

88 Packard Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,483 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $331,000

33 Wyola Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,800-square-foot lot. $330,000

762 Nantasket Ave. Two-family Conventional, built in 1910, 2,669 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,994-square-foot lot. $328,000

16 C St. One-family, built in 1920, 928 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,055-square-foot lot. $324,000

19 F St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,646 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $310,000

45 Hull Shore Drive #106 Condo. Built in 2000, 1,051 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $295,000

1189 Nantasket Ave. #5 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,175 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $277,500

26 School St. #204 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,009 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $249,000

KINGSTON

6 Trout Brook Trl One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,491 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 80,150-square-foot lot. $705,000

104 Wolf Pond Road One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,608 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $605,000

10 Mulberry Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,804 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $599,900

31 Bearses Way One-family Contemporary, built in 2016, 2,913 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 23,087-square-foot lot. $590,000

59 Holly Circle #59 Condo. Built in 2003, 1,957 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $489,000

3 3 Rivers Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,490 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 71,438-square-foot lot. $480,000

4 Grove St. Ext One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 2,036 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 41,818-square-foot lot. $426,000

5 Post Court One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,250 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 34,848-square-foot lot. $410,000

324 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 1,768 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 40,946-square-foot lot. $390,000

5 Lydon Lane One-family Split Level, built in 1970, 1,152 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $360,000

8 Bay Path One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,300 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $339,000

2 Larson Road One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $309,000

25-1/2 Smiths Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 900 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $285,000

33 Cole St. One-family, built in 1951, 780 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $250,000

46-R Wapping Road One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 860 square feet, 8 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $165,000

153 Summer St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,676 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $160,000

LAKEVILLE

141 Rhode Island Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1985, 4,182 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 438,953-square-foot lot. $659,900

27 Hybrid Drive 10,403-square-foot lot. $607,301

10 Alberta Lane One-family Split Level, built in 1996, 3,356 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 70,436-square-foot lot. $600,000

108 Pierce Ave. One-family Contemporary, built in 1983, 2,866 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 134,904-square-foot lot. $529,900

44 Sherwood Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,704 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 113,560-square-foot lot. $515,000

5 Cedar Pond Road One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,257 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 71,742-square-foot lot. $515,000

17 Nachaomet Road One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 1,824 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 170,624-square-foot lot. $482,000

10 Harrison Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1983, 1,573 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $415,000

10-12 Beverlys Way #A Condo. $352,500

114 Main St. One-family Ranch, built in 1965, 1,204 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $350,000

4 Clear Pond Road One-family Gambrel, built in 1917, 1,702 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 74,356-square-foot lot. $225,000

15 3rd Ave. One-family Cottage, built in 1955, 570 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $200,100

12 Central Ave. One-family Cottage, built in 1955, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $130,000

MANSFIELD

175 Lawndale Road One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,198 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,100-square-foot lot. $605,000

2 Harding Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,112 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 29,352-square-foot lot. $590,999

25 Erin Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,920 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 30,143-square-foot lot. $530,000

12 Surrey Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1976, 2,174 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,150-square-foot lot. $525,900

40 Lantern Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,557 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,620-square-foot lot. $514,000

11 Paula Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1979, 1,848 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 130,680-square-foot lot. $500,000

23 Darby Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,902 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $498,000

282 Gilbert St. One-family Conventional, built in 1870, 2,241 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 95,832-square-foot lot. $470,000

318-320 Hope St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1990, 2,248 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,798-square-foot lot. $450,500

210 Balcom St. One-family Ranch, built in 1985, 1,092 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $410,000

37 Wilson Place One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,680 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 34,452-square-foot lot. $410,000

1 Darby Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1963, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 38,565-square-foot lot. $390,000

631 East St. #C203 Condo. Built in 2005, 1,364 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

44 Angell St. #44 Condo. Built in 1987, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $311,000

7 Riverside Drive Built in 1956, 2,870 square feet, 0.5 baths, on 19,750-square-foot lot. $250,000

23 Erick Road #25 Condo., built in 1978, 655 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $138,800

MARION

13 Cove St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 2,697 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,800-square-foot lot. $665,000

16 Thomas Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,002 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 85,700-square-foot lot. $540,000

51 Joanne Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,651 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $520,000

102 Quails Xing One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 2,020 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 80,038-square-foot lot. $435,000

26 Joanne Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,710 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,500-square-foot lot. $390,000

411 Front St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1973, 1,833 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 24,322-square-foot lot. $387,000

22 Zora Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1969, 1,504 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,652-square-foot lot. $357,000

MARSHFIELD

3 Proprietors Drive #10 Built in 2018, 717 square feet, 0.5 baths. $1,280,000

3 Proprietors Drive #6 Condo. $1,280,000

3 Proprietors Drive #7 Condo. $1,280,000

3 Proprietors Drive #8 Condo. $1,280,000

3 Proprietors Drive #9 Condo. $1,280,000

28 Parker St. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 1,812 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,458-square-foot lot. $750,000

168 Bay Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,124 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,008-square-foot lot. $746,000

56 Foster Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,320 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,704-square-foot lot. $620,000

40 Riverside Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,338 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,970-square-foot lot. $600,000

7 Woodhaven St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,148 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $522,000

22 9th Road One-family Old Style, built in 1933, 1,240 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $497,000

251 Ferry St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 2,835 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $465,000

25 Juniper Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,496 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,330-square-foot lot. $437,500

68 West St. One-family Old Style, built in 1928, 1,453 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,860-square-foot lot. $415,000

290 Standish St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,048 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $405,000

21 Leonard Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,869 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,285-square-foot lot. $367,500

417 Plymouth Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,372 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,800-square-foot lot. $345,000

4 Bay St. One-family Old Style, built in 1902, 849 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $295,000

17 Bancroft St. One-family Cottage, built in 1948, 807 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $235,000

11 Frisbie Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1963, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $100,000

Wyoming St. 12,000-square-foot lot. $40,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

576 Wareham St. 92,670-square-foot lot. $610,000

43 Gateway Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,592 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 80,436-square-foot lot. $557,500

594 Wareham St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $439,900

11 Thomas St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1976, 1,760 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 44,664-square-foot lot. $351,000

15 Carmen Park Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1970, 1,278 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,925-square-foot lot. $348,000

6 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 1904, 1,370 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $325,000

22 Rainbow Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1972, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,203-square-foot lot. $310,000

Holton Way $290,000

20 Leilo Drive #20 Condo. Built in 2002, 1,102 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $255,000

7 Leilo Drive #7 Condo. Built in 2002, 1,355 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $244,900

282 Wareham St. 165,378-square-foot lot. $240,575

Plain St. 209,373-square-foot lot. $230,000

9 Southwick St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,356 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $227,960

154 Wareham St. One-family, built in 1900, 806 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $180,000

518 Wareham St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 1,760 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $175,000

MILTON

700 Canton Ave. One-family Contemporary, built in 2012, 5,009 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,167-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

304 Adams St. Two-family Mansion, built in 1873, 8,714 square feet, 18 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 95,832-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

61 Walnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,394 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 32,383-square-foot lot. $1,115,000

120 Hinckley Road One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 2,900 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 40,759-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

461 Centre St. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,540 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,987-square-foot lot. $845,000

9 Church St. Built in 1920, 2,996 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,110-square-foot lot. $840,000

1016 Brook Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,304 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,474-square-foot lot. $838,000

176 Brook Road Two-family, built in 1910, 2,894 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,545-square-foot lot. $825,000

244 Eliot St. #2 Built in 1905, 1,345 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $757,000

61 Sias Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 1,714 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $750,000

15 Lancaster Lane One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,494 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,854-square-foot lot. $727,000

40 Marine Road 25,086-square-foot lot. $700,000

55 Avalon Road One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 1,787 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,077-square-foot lot. $691,000

1200 Brook Road One-family Old Style, built in 1927, 1,528 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,881-square-foot lot. $650,000

243 Brook Road One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,725-square-foot lot. $650,000

4 Mckinnon Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 1,614 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,294-square-foot lot. $627,000

2 Farmer Road #2 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 2,112 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $590,000

1073 Brook Road One-family Old Style, built in 1936, 1,502 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,916-square-foot lot. $535,000

304 Randolph Ave. #304 Condo., built in 1893, 1,435 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $520,000

15 Artwill St. #2 Condo. Built in 1898, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $372,000

NORTON

22 Downing Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,542 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 63,741-square-foot lot. $699,900

18 Newland St. #18 Condo. Built in 2011, 2,122 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $512,000

52 Godfrey Drive #52 Condo. Built in 2003, 2,043 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $467,000

53 S Worcester St. Built in 1880, 2,424 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,225-square-foot lot. $430,250

29 Newcomb St. Two-family Split Level, built in 1959, 2,152 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 66,647-square-foot lot. $400,000

11 Wilbur St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1971, 1,380 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,428-square-foot lot. $366,000

33 Goldenwood Drive #33 Condo. Built in 2003, 1,496 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $349,900

3 Sunhill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,990-square-foot lot. $339,900

64 King Philip Road Built in 1952, 1,166 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $268,800

15 Morgan Lane #15 Condo. Built in 1986, 1,276 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $245,100

285 E Main St. #2 Condo. Built in 1984, 937 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $231,900

5 Village Way #E Condo. Built in 1986, 1,397 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $230,000

NORWELL

41 Arrowhead Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 5,625 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 131,987-square-foot lot. $1,935,000

60 Turners Way One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 6,016 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 190,793-square-foot lot. $1,875,000

4 Homestead Farm Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 4,634 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,460,000

114 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1998, 3,521 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $925,000

63 Riverside Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 3,066 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $870,000

230 South St. One-family Antique, built in 1890, 4,107 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 57,935-square-foot lot. $865,000

163 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,448 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $805,000

21 May Elm Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,588 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $679,004

126 Hall Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,268 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $667,000

42 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,550 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $655,000

75 John Adams Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,600 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 22,238-square-foot lot. $552,000

35 Franklin Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,556 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,388-square-foot lot. $495,000

93 High St. One-family Ranch, built in 1948, 1,218 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,354-square-foot lot. $420,000

33 Jacobs Trl One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,424 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,065-square-foot lot. $309,037

NORWOOD

253 Nahatan St. $1,300,000

6-8 Hoyle St. Two-family, built in 1914, 3,438 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,891-square-foot lot. $725,000

44 Pilgrim Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1976, 2,460 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 15,001-square-foot lot. $680,500

184 Edgehill Road #184 Condo. Built in 2000, 2,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $576,000

83 Pilgrim Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1977, 1,794 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $570,000

189 Roosevelt Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $540,000

20 Audubon Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1965, 1,285 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,600-square-foot lot. $531,000

169 Bond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,209 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,415-square-foot lot. $490,000

5 Prospect Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,571 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,456-square-foot lot. $485,000

45 Fulton St. One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,901-square-foot lot. $455,000

22 Codman Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,037 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,100-square-foot lot. $420,000

18 Williams St. One-family Conventional, built in 1890, 1,376 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,931-square-foot lot. $402,000

57 Prospect Ave. #57 Condo. Built in 1890, 1,811 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $399,900

391 Neponset St. #F Condo. Built in 1989, 1,246 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $354,900

7 Beacon Ave. #B Condo. Built in 1924, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $334,500

PEMBROKE

7 Riverside Drive Built in 1983, 18,840 square feet, 1 bath, on 84,792-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

99 Mattakeesett St. Two-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 2,329 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 134,630-square-foot lot. $950,000

23 Blackbird Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,544 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 56,816-square-foot lot. $719,000

59 Standford Hill Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 2,824 square feet, 2 baths, on 58,470-square-foot lot. $600,000

266 Valley St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,688 square feet, 2.5 baths, on 41,300-square-foot lot. $565,000

97 Dwelley St. Two-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,969 square feet, 2.5 baths, on 54,885-square-foot lot. $523,000

256 Oldham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,062 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 76,951-square-foot lot. $520,000

130 Harvard St. One-family Gambrel, built in 1950, 2,272 square feet, 2.5 baths, on 49,322-square-foot lot. $465,000

150 Taylor St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 2,081 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,400-square-foot lot. $465,000

30 Littles Ave. One-family Antique, built in 1745, 1,634 square feet, 2 baths, on 40,906-square-foot lot. $455,000

116 Harvard St. One-family Gambrel, built in 1986, 1,981 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 25,800-square-foot lot. $430,000

9 Orchard Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1969, 1,891 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,225-square-foot lot. $419,900

6 Newbury Drive #6 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,237 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $395,000

137 Birch St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1972, 1,619 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $389,000

16 Packet Lndg #A Condo. Built in 1985, 1,298 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $340,000

261 Forest St. One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,814-square-foot lot. $340,000

20 Belle Road Built in 1945, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,280-square-foot lot. $320,000

547 Washington St. #B7 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,700 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $285,000

PLYMOUTH

60 Robbins Road #2 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 2,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $882,500

41 Bridge Gate One-family Contemporary, built in 2009, 3,152 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 11,845-square-foot lot. $755,000

11 Painted Cottage One-family Contemporary, built in 2013, 2,237 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,813-square-foot lot. $735,000

38 Snapping Bow 7,243-square-foot lot. $681,265

1809 State Road One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 4,390 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 196,418-square-foot lot. $677,500

34 Snapping Bow 7,518-square-foot lot. $656,606

8 Ardmore Lane #62-1 Condo. $626,048

7 Danforth Lane #60-1 Condo. $588,223

5 Danforth Lane #60-2 Condo. $572,619

18 Belltree One-family Contemporary, built in 2005, 2,736 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,109-square-foot lot. $550,000

1438 Old Sandwich Road One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,634 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,106-square-foot lot. $505,000

43 Wildflower Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,048 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 52,234-square-foot lot. $487,500

51 River St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1986, 2,414 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 72,272-square-foot lot. $486,000

32 Cliffside Drive #32 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 2,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $480,000

929 Long Pond Road One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,286 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 84,469-square-foot lot. $480,000

60 Pleasant St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,068 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,880-square-foot lot. $460,000

27 Howland St. #2 Condo. $449,900

67 Old Field Road #67 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 3,018 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000

22 Sky Reach One-family Contemporary, built in 2003, 1,549 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,040-square-foot lot. $439,000

25 Seal Cove Road One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,252 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $435,000

11 Winchester Lane 16,147-square-foot lot. $425,000

8 Twin Pines Lane #13 Condo. $420,550

5 Tananger Road One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,208 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 28,712-square-foot lot. $414,900

12 Daniel Circle One-family Garrison, built in 1990, 2,100 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 58,333-square-foot lot. $410,000

5 Twin Pines Lane #3 Condo. $405,250

56 Old Field Road #56 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,678 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

12 Compton Court One-family Garrison, built in 1989, 2,456 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 42,216-square-foot lot. $399,999

26 Sunflower Way $395,120

109-B Taylor Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,208 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,884-square-foot lot. $390,000

4 W Pond Road One-family Gambrel, built in 1973, 2,377 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $390,000

66 S Meadow Road One-family Split Level, built in 1972, 1,844 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $385,000

17 Anawon Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1975, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,099-square-foot lot. $380,000

42 Talia Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 27,841-square-foot lot. $379,900

50 Flintlocke Drive One-family Gambrel, built in 1970, 1,821 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $375,000

188 Beaver Dam Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 2001, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 33,504-square-foot lot. $373,000

38 Wallwind Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 2,720 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,259-square-foot lot. $369,500

97 Amanda Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1998, 1,954 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,909-square-foot lot. $365,000

6-8 Lafayette Court Two-family Gambrel, built in 1930, 3,177 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $363,605

24 Highland Ter #2402 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,763 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2.5 baths. $360,000

25 Esta Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,035 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $355,000

62 Jan Marie Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1973, 1,757 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $355,000

30 Hawley Ave. #30 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,182 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $349,500

119 Nathan Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1997, 1,469 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,227-square-foot lot. $345,000

56 River St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,025 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 24,356-square-foot lot. $345,000

88 Brentwood Circle One-family Gambrel, built in 1990, 1,792 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 22,614-square-foot lot. $330,000

28 Nathaniel St. #28 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,144 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $323,000

14 Jonathan Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 1,315 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 83,162-square-foot lot. $320,000

180 Ellisville Road One-family Ranch, built in 1925, 728 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 21,743-square-foot lot. $316,000

266 Standish Ave. #2 Condo. Built in 1920, 1,669 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000

33 Presidents Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1967, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $282,000

23 Crest Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,016 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $280,000

73 Buzzards Bay Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 680 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $259,500

2 Columbus Road One-family Ranch, built in 1920, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,792-square-foot lot. $255,900

2 Columbus Road One-family Ranch, built in 1920, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,792-square-foot lot. $255,900

4 Reedville Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $250,000

183 Taylor Ave. One-family Cottage, built in 1940, 784 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $230,000

1622 State Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1973, 1,228 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,019-square-foot lot. $225,000

18 Bayberry Road One-family Cottage, built in 1952, 768 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $220,000

74 Westcliff Drive #74 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,115 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $220,000

17 Gregory Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,868 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 29,583-square-foot lot. $201,500

48 Shoals Ave. 73,143-square-foot lot. $165,000

9 Climbers Path 8,385-square-foot lot. $156,250

27 Winchester Lane 18,731-square-foot lot. $152,000

56 Wallwind Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1965, 3,255 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,743-square-foot lot. $142,000

QUINCY

7 Ketch Lane #7 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,770 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $916,500

14 Colby Road Two-family, built in 1920, 2,644 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,438-square-foot lot. $840,000

74 Kemper St. Two-family, built in 1900, 2,684 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 5,250-square-foot lot. $800,000

9 Freeman St. Two-family, built in 1920, 2,028 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,509-square-foot lot. $771,000

105-107 Federal Ave. Built in 1956, 3,648 square feet, on 7,862-square-foot lot. $700,000

134 Grand View Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,896 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,686-square-foot lot. $700,000

99 Dixwell Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,827 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,369-square-foot lot. $650,000

32 Gilson Road #15 Condo. $629,000

34 Tilden Commons Drive #34 Condo. Built in 1999, 1,467 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,000

30 Randlett St. Two-family, built in 1920, 2,265 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $620,000

48 Payne St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1920, 2,131 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

999 Hancock St. #503 Condo. Built in 2017, 1,074 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000

18 Johnson Ave. #7 Condo. $599,000

32 Gilson Road #11 Condo. $595,000

157 Clay St. #157 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,671 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $590,000

73-75 Hall Place Two-family, built in 1926, 2,194 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,628-square-foot lot. $572,500

4 Ocean St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,410-square-foot lot. $572,000

65 Andrews Road One-family Colonial, built in 1942, 1,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,154-square-foot lot. $552,000

29 Nut Island Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,508 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,750-square-foot lot. $548,000

87 Botolph St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,658 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $545,000

43 West St. Two-family, built in 1930, 1,608 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,701-square-foot lot. $542,500

18 Johnson Ave. #13 Condo. $529,000

18 Johnson Ave. #17 Condo. $529,000

36 Salem St. One-family Ranch, built in 1966, 1,126 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $520,000

39 Dysart St. One-family Conventional, built in 1935, 1,460 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,905-square-foot lot. $500,000

3 Samoset Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 1,274 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,792-square-foot lot. $500,000

120 Holmes St. #306 Condo. Built in 2005, 1,101 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $492,000

165 Old Colony Ave. #K Condo Town House, built in 1988, 2,058 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $492,000

25 Milton Road One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $486,000

2001 Marina Drive #113 Condo. Built in 1987, 993 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $485,000

18 Johnson Ave. #1 Condo. $479,000

232 Hollis Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,386 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $475,000

315 Sea St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,250 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,375-square-foot lot. $475,000

162 Bates Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,738-square-foot lot. $470,000

23 Spence Ave. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,505 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $441,650

114 Turner St. One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,148 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $415,000

961 Sea St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,134 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $408,000

207-A E Squantum St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,183 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 2,685-square-foot lot. $385,000

54 Station St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 904 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,443-square-foot lot. $379,900

200 Cove Way #307-2 Condo. $347,000

123 Elm St. #D12 Condo. Built in 1974, 1,031 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $337,900

43 Terne Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1908, 910 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,512-square-foot lot. $330,000

34 South St. #305 Condo. Built in 1975, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $329,000

90 Quincy Shore Drive #709 Condo. Built in 1987, 701 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $318,000

115 W Squantum St. #910 Condo. Built in 1975, 807 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $309,000

123 Elm St. #D7 Condo. Built in 1974, 778 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $307,000

230 Willard St. #101 Condo. Built in 1988, 885 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $295,000

100 W Squantum St. #214 Condo. Built in 1988, 644 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $286,900

200 Falls Blvd #A302 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 708 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $275,000

230 Willard St. #412 Condo. Built in 1988, 722 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $265,000

133 Commander Shea Blvd #808 Condo. Built in 1985, 505 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $257,500

RANDOLPH

86 N Main St. Built in 1967, 9,920 square feet, 3 baths, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $1,860,000

89 Acorn Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1980, 1,220 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $490,000

19 Michael Road One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 1,172 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,300-square-foot lot. $443,000

3 Skyview Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1967, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $397,000

11 Curran Ter One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,704 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $385,000

20 Overlook Road One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,629 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $383,000

Ferguson Road 3,350-square-foot lot. $383,000

193 Pond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 998 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $360,000

73 Morgan St. One-family Ranch, built in 1966, 1,092 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $352,000

20 Althea Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,260 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,266-square-foot lot. $340,000

27 Cummings Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 975 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,730-square-foot lot. $294,000

49 Raechel Road #49 Condo Town House, built in 1970, 1,028 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $232,000

25 Gloversbrook Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1971, 1,820 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $98,349

RAYNHAM

116 Deer Hollow Trl One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,437 square feet, 2.5 baths, on 74,065-square-foot lot. $575,000

10 Overlook Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,741 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 71,016-square-foot lot. $535,000

168 Sherwood Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1972, 4,617 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 48,800-square-foot lot. $515,000

42 Britton St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,490 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 45,315-square-foot lot. $515,000

82 Sparrow Way $499,900

96 Essex Circle #25 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 2,338 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $445,000

76 Carl Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1973, 2,182 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $436,000

58 White St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1971, 1,569 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 31,829-square-foot lot. $385,000

93 Barbara Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,590 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,028-square-foot lot. $369,900

750 King Philip St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1976, 1,554 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $365,000

102 Carver St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 29,185-square-foot lot. $350,000

123 Lakeview Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1972, 1,598 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,884-square-foot lot. $344,000

8 Sully Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,629-square-foot lot. $325,000

416 King Philip St. One-family Ranch, built in 1992, 2,059 square feet, 3 baths, on 267,036-square-foot lot. $263,000

ROCKLAND

933 Hingham St. Built in 1986, 9,289 square feet, on 130,680-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

734 Union St. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,896 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 35,264-square-foot lot. $530,000

896 Summer St. One-family Ranch, built in 2003, 1,934 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $500,000

14 Cornet Stetson Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,639 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,000-square-foot lot. $456,000

19 Webster St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1880, 2,275 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,970-square-foot lot. $445,000

167 W Water St. Colonial. Built in 1880, 3,436 square feet, 10 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,411-square-foot lot. $430,000

175 Myrtle St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,931 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,580-square-foot lot. $415,000

61 Warren Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,592-square-foot lot. $408,000

94 Crescent St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1920, 2,048 square feet, 10 rooms, 2 baths, on 2,584-square-foot lot. $360,000

173 E Water St. One-family Conventional, built in 1862, 1,554 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $359,900

42 Reed St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,277 square feet, 7 rooms, 1 bath, on 6,100-square-foot lot. $350,000

107 Boxberry Lane #107 Condo., built in 2005, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 381,586-square-foot lot. $279,000

336 Howard St. One-family Conventional, built in 1895, 1,435 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,326-square-foot lot. $268,500

34 Culver Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 864 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,023-square-foot lot. $211,700

15 Webster St. #1R Condo. $195,000

15 Webster St. #1C Condo. $80,000

15 Webster St. #2C Condo. $80,000

SCITUATE

49 Glades Road One-family Conventional, built in 2004, 4,484 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

274 Driftway $2,019,604

10 Marshfield Ave. Built in 1994, 5,975 square feet, 3 baths, on 14,985-square-foot lot. $1,580,000

111 Front St.Built in 1961, 5,028 square feet, 2 baths, on 11,300-square-foot lot. $1,490,000

18 Allen Place One-family Conventional, built in 1905, 3,954 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7.5 baths, on 15,594-square-foot lot. $1,245,000

64 Sedgewick Drive One-family Conventional, built in 1903, 6,543 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 89,734-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

51 Hollett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 3,436 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $995,000

8 Northey Farm Road One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,363 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 71,438-square-foot lot. $876,000

25 Amys Way One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,188 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,032-square-foot lot. $865,000

56 Allen Place One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 16,683-square-foot lot. $832,000

268 Central Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,482 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,498-square-foot lot. $775,000

292 Central Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $715,000

227 Gannett Road One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,925 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,013-square-foot lot. $701,000

60 New Driftway #19 Condo., built in 2010, 2,338 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $690,000

154 Booth Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,088 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 99,752-square-foot lot. $615,000

61 Rebecca Road One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,608 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,108-square-foot lot. $599,900

264 Central Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 884 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,750-square-foot lot. $588,000

23 Spaulding Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,580 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $510,000

16 Washington Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,140-square-foot lot. $500,000

138 Central Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,356 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,104-square-foot lot. $415,000

35 Fay Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $405,000

SHARON

54 Ashcroft Road One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,562 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 31,956-square-foot lot. $1,189,000

49 Magnolia Road One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,196 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 40,005-square-foot lot. $870,000

14 Lois Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,982 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 71,215-square-foot lot. $805,500

5 Queens Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1980, 2,368 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 32,396-square-foot lot. $740,000

5 Falcon Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1974, 1,968 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,773-square-foot lot. $689,000

215 Wolomolopoag St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1984, 1,778 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $675,000

76 Furnace St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1979, 2,220 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,010-square-foot lot. $633,500

452 Massapoag Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1975, 1,757 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,054-square-foot lot. $630,000

15 Barefoot Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 1,712 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,148-square-foot lot. $580,000

211 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 2,480 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,600-square-foot lot. $575,000

594 Massapoag Ave. One-family Split Level, built in 1983, 1,464 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,373-square-foot lot. $532,000

11 Moose Hill St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 1,144 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 42,069-square-foot lot. $480,000

4 Leo Road One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,409 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,160-square-foot lot. $425,000

58 Deerfield Road One-family Split Level, built in 1958, 1,696 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 40,500-square-foot lot. $425,000

8 Tall Tree Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1965, 1,356 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,159-square-foot lot. $386,550

8 Bayberry Drive #4 Condo. Built in 1972, 909 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $239,900

STOUGHTON

30 Whitten Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,036 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 47,480-square-foot lot. $585,000

93 Mceachron Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,780-square-foot lot. $550,720

124 Richard Road One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,976 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,126-square-foot lot. $500,000

66 Sumner St. One-family Ranch, built in 1940, 3,663 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $467,000

56 Kinsley St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,666 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,482-square-foot lot. $442,500

97 Smith Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,998 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,001-square-foot lot. $440,000

115 Connell Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,547 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 16,491-square-foot lot. $408,500

36 Moreau St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1955, 1,396 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,112-square-foot lot. $402,500

27 Rose Glen St. Built in 1930, 1,867 square feet, 1 bath, on 11,215-square-foot lot. $384,500

335 Prospect St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,155 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $337,000

186 Stoughton St. One-family Ranch, built in 1948, 720 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,469-square-foot lot. $335,000

22 Voses Court Two-family Conventional, built in 1945, 2,165 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,460-square-foot lot. $305,000

330 Cross St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1955, 1,648 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,193-square-foot lot. $270,000

52 Claire Drive #52 Condo Town House, built in 1977, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $270,000

45 Wyman St. Built in 1888, 3,199 square feet, 3 baths, on 53,143-square-foot lot. $175,000

WALPOLE

83 Mill Brook Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 4,254 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

3 Shaker Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 3,398 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 40,049-square-foot lot. $955,000

16 Helen Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,780 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $750,000

16 Grover St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1925, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $655,000

146 Pleasant St. Two-family Flat, built in 1900, 2,947 square feet, 13 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,028-square-foot lot. $607,000

6 Brook Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,489 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,520-square-foot lot. $535,000

128 Clear Pond Drive #128 Condo. Built in 1995, 2,326 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $525,000

14 Neal St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 1,126 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 26,373-square-foot lot. $520,000

900 West St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1979, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 36,750-square-foot lot. $507,000

2 Lakeview Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1973, 1,538 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,002-square-foot lot. $490,000

42 Hutchinson Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,744 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,215-square-foot lot. $479,000

72 Morningside Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,767 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 18,870-square-foot lot. $445,000

193 Main St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1967, 1,160 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,198-square-foot lot. $406,000

12 Sycamore Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,780-square-foot lot. $400,000

70 Mylod St. One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,108 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,510-square-foot lot. $387,800

23 Short St. #3 Condo. Built in 1973, 1,867 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000

34 Clear Pond Drive #34 Condo. Built in 1988, 1,577 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $374,500

942-946 East St. Built in 1906, 5,391 square feet, 5 baths, on 8,700-square-foot lot. $350,000

23 Rainbow Pond Drive #C1 Condo. Built in 1980, 1,172 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $298,000

9 Rose Court Way #9 Condo. Built in 2003, 2,141 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $263,722

WEST BRIDGEWATER

440 N Elm St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1880, 2,225 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 71,438-square-foot lot. $404,000

286 South St. One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 1,853 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $402,000

188 Matfield St. Ranch, built in 1946, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,087-square-foot lot. $379,000

96 Howard St. One-family Old Style, built in 1924, 1,662 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $375,000

15 Highland Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $289,900

WESTWOOD

36 Kilronan Road One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 4,485 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 20,321-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

59 Whitney Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,336 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,118-square-foot lot. $975,000

59 Woodland Road One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,116 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,040-square-foot lot. $925,000

88 Sexton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 2,445 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,506-square-foot lot. $890,000

209 Burgess Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 2,629 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 12,430-square-foot lot. $873,960

8 Chamberlain Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,557 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 9,244-square-foot lot. $600,000

163 Winter St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,614 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 14,950-square-foot lot. $430,000

91 Greenhill Road One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,362 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 18,444-square-foot lot. $430,000

59 Beacon St. #59 Condo. Built in 1940, 896 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $374,900

WEYMOUTH

125 Fort Point Road One-family Conventional, built in 1913, 2,524 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,596-square-foot lot. $1,067,000

30 Gretchens Way One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,241 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 18,398-square-foot lot. $711,000

53 Waterford Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1979, 1,444 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $600,000

18 Dolphin St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,472 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,671-square-foot lot. $560,000

51 Parkview St. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 1,704 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,188-square-foot lot. $541,000

36 Mars St. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,582 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 33,650-square-foot lot. $535,000

20 Windsor Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,504 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $490,000

43 Stephen Rennie Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1989, 1,792 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,029-square-foot lot. $487,500

Woodstone Crossing Condo #4213 Condo. $470,000

71 Ingrid Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1965, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,232-square-foot lot. $458,000

Woodstone Crossing Condo #4305 Condo. $441,765

111 Webb St. One-family Conventional, built in 1938, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $440,000

11 Hilldale Road One-family Conventional, built in 1928, 1,695 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,372-square-foot lot. $438,000

42 Kensington Road One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 14,700-square-foot lot. $430,000

3 Swan Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1888, 1,663 square feet, 1.5 baths, on 11,855-square-foot lot. $425,000

26 Leonard Road One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,556-square-foot lot. $420,000

294 Middle St. One-family Conventional, built in 1868, 1,508 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,594-square-foot lot. $415,000

654 Pond St. One-family Conventional, built in 1818, 1,454 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 17,600-square-foot lot. $415,000

23 White St. One-family Conventional, built in 1878, 1,329 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 28,374-square-foot lot. $410,000

Woodstone Crossing Condo #4210 Condo. $406,720

11 Liberty St. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,588 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $405,000

36 Apple Tree Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1944, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,940-square-foot lot. $399,000

38 Abbott St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,770-square-foot lot. $399,000

82 Bluff Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,914-square-foot lot. $386,000

384 Middle St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,822-square-foot lot. $385,000

52 Cherry Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,611 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,400-square-foot lot. $385,000

Woodstone Crossing Condo #4110 Condo. $381,550

21 Webster St. #1 Condo. Built in 2001, 1,240 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $373,000

2 Old Stone Way #2 Condo. Built in 1973, 1,484 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $340,000

30 Barbara Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,130 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bath, on 13,513-square-foot lot. $340,000

17 Caldwell St. One-family Conventional, built in 1908, 884 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,800-square-foot lot. $333,000

5 Cara Drive #5 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,344 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $329,900

191 Bridge St. #B Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,096 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $322,500

117 Essex St. One-family Conventional, built in 1893, 1,214 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $315,000

547 Pleasant St. One-family Conventional, built in 1918, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,980-square-foot lot. $314,000

116 Tall Oaks Drive #R Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,540 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000

1668 Commercial St. One-family Conventional, built in 1868, 1,918 square feet, 1 bath, on 10,170-square-foot lot. $300,000

24 Seminole Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 1,408 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $300,000

296 Thicket St. One-family Ranch, built in 1946, 616 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,096-square-foot lot. $270,000

51 Broad Reach #M53A Condo. Built in 1986, 930 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $219,300

10 Chapman St. #104 Condo. Built in 1988, 735 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $216,000

WHITMAN

45 Bell Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,733 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,132-square-foot lot. $550,000

18 Edward Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,313 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 24,677-square-foot lot. $520,000

513-515 Temple St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1890, 2,323 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,203-square-foot lot. $465,000

5 Kenwood Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,225 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,532-square-foot lot. $459,900

143 Cranberry Road One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,539 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,501-square-foot lot. $420,000

98 Corthell Ave. $419,900

21 Sweeney Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1941, 2,618 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 14,292-square-foot lot. $397,000

21 Myrtle Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1780, 1,514 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,622-square-foot lot. $381,500

102 Washington Ter One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 1,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,401-square-foot lot. $381,000

448 Beulah St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,935 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,038-square-foot lot. $366,000

60 Warren Ave. Built in 1870, 3,432 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,336-square-foot lot. $365,000

92 Erin St. One-family Split Level, built in 1997, 1,095 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 17,999-square-foot lot. $355,000

316 School St. One-family Old Style, built in 1912, 1,426 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,830-square-foot lot. $341,000

16 Pleasant St. #16 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,773 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000

71 Beal Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,062 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,509-square-foot lot. $290,000

916 Temple St. Built in 1946, 2,281 square feet, 0.5 baths, on 8,847-square-foot lot. $285,000

591 Hogg Memorial Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,129 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,946-square-foot lot. $250,000

260 South Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,858 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,907-square-foot lot. $225,000

These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send all comments to Customerservice@thewarrengroup.comSubscribe to the Globe’s free real estate newsletter — our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design — at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @globehomes.

Related Articles

View More

Related Listings

See All >
See More Local Listings

Categories

Buying Home Improvement Luxury New Developments Open Houses Real Estate News Renting