Recent home sales south of Boston (July 17)

ABINGTON
51 Constitution Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 2,621 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 46,590-square-foot lot. $555,000
209 Green St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,183 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 68,806-square-foot lot. $489,900
36 Blanchard Ter One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 2,592 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,977-square-foot lot. $450,000
30 Oakland Circle One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1958, 1,288 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,396-square-foot lot. $360,000
863 Brockton Ave. #1 Condo. $330,000
865 Brockton Ave. #2 Condo. $320,000
222 Thayer St. #222 Condo. Built in 2001, 1,338 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $319,000
424 Tamarack Lane #424 Condo. Built in 2004, 1,400 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $319,000
241 Linwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 22,632-square-foot lot. $305,800
AVON
53 E High St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 968 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,855-square-foot lot. $295,500
430 W Main St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,004 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 14,040-square-foot lot. $295,000
BRAINTREE
190 Shaw St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,875 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 23,000-square-foot lot. $915,000
79 Geraldine Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 3,866 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 25,779-square-foot lot. $888,500
391 Elm St. Built in 1861, 5,239 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 30,348-square-foot lot. $875,000
215 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,658 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,800-square-foot lot. $720,000
11 Birch St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1959, 1,625 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,851-square-foot lot. $655,000
89 Walnut St. One-family Old Style, built in 1927, 1,521 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,205-square-foot lot. $565,000
85 Bellevue Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,484 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,499-square-foot lot. $553,000
44 Margaret Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1958, 1,835 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,016-square-foot lot. $545,000
573 Union St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,130-square-foot lot. $520,000
14 Hillcrest Road One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,269 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,974-square-foot lot. $493,000
179 Hobart St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,676-square-foot lot. $491,000
26 Park Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1917, 1,507 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,522-square-foot lot. $489,000
40 Peach St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,863 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,003-square-foot lot. $470,000
26 Highland Ave. Two-family Conventional, built in 1926, 1,680 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,018-square-foot lot. $469,000
4 Hunt Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,459 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,967-square-foot lot. $449,000
11 Elmlawn Road One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,302 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,073-square-foot lot. $410,000
501 Commerce Drive #1308 Condo. Built in 2004, 1,114 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $349,900
501 Commerce Drive #3205 Condo. Built in 2004, 1,140 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $349,900
316 Shaw St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1925, 1,524 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,748-square-foot lot. $320,000
501 Commerce Drive #4215 Condo. Built in 2004, 823 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $290,000
287 Commercial St. #12 Condo. Built in 1970, 741 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $235,000
BRIDGEWATER
334 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,971 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 49,038-square-foot lot. $599,000
270 Cherry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,351 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 44,048-square-foot lot. $535,000
60 Hunters Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1993, 2,075 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 134,712-square-foot lot. $520,000
55 Old Farm Road One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,828 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $510,000
487 Summer St. One-family Antique, built in 1800, 1,772 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 45,895-square-foot lot. $470,000
24 Concetta Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,376 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 21,000-square-foot lot. $450,000
92 South St. Built in 1875, 3,207 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,100-square-foot lot. $400,000
20 Driftwood Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,884 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 69,745-square-foot lot. $387,000
214 Park Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1901, 1,505 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 66,313-square-foot lot. $370,000
114 East St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 18,750-square-foot lot. $350,000
16 Anacki Lane #16 Condo. Built in 2009, 1,144 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $300,000
35 Cottage St. #35 Condo. Built in 2006, 1,500 square feet, 8 rooms, 1.5 baths. $300,000
180 Main St. #C71 Condo. Built in 1970, 969 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $174,000
BROCKTON
10 N Pearl St. Built in 1973, 2,298 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 43,116-square-foot lot. $980,000
1002 Main St. Built in 1920, 10,212 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,776-square-foot lot. $820,000
20 Park St. Built in 1925, 4,532 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,678-square-foot lot. $610,000
35 Smith Ave. Three-family Flat, built in 1899, 3,771 square feet, 16 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,884-square-foot lot. $600,000
144 Perkins Ave. Three-family Flat, built in 1900, 3,642 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $580,000
18 Chester Ave. Built in 1900, 2,588 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 5,436-square-foot lot. $575,000
12 Winter St. Two-family, built in 1925, 2,662 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,672-square-foot lot. $545,000
334 Centre St. Two-family, built in 1925, 2,806 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,262-square-foot lot. $510,000
66 Belcher Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,813 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 18,212-square-foot lot. $495,000
63 Clifton Ave. Two-family, built in 1892, 2,179 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,485-square-foot lot. $485,000
44 Oak Ridge Drive E One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1965, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 14,105-square-foot lot. $440,000
291 Pleasant St. Two-family, built in 1844, 1,967 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,639-square-foot lot. $426,000
18 Keene St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1993, 1,746 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,985-square-foot lot. $425,500
16 Vesey St. 7,688-square-foot lot. $424,900
22 Atlanta St. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,757 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,791-square-foot lot. $420,000
31 Langdon St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1993, 1,660 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,125-square-foot lot. $408,000
34 Winthrop St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,864 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,693-square-foot lot. $395,000
27 Gladys Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,928 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,048-square-foot lot. $390,000
1159 Main St. Built in 1900, 2,666 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,146-square-foot lot. $387,500
40 Jacob St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 1,792 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $382,000
68 Linwood St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1962, 1,584 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,985-square-foot lot. $380,000
151 Hillberg Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,840 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,887-square-foot lot. $379,000
42 Longview Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,844 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,803-square-foot lot. $375,000
266 Menlo St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,652-square-foot lot. $360,000
284 N Main St. Built in 1950, 3,476 square feet, 18 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,780-square-foot lot. $359,900
32 Eames Ave. $352,500
46 W Rosseter St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 1,664 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,691-square-foot lot. $345,000
84 Torrey St. $332,000
29 Pinehurst Ave. One-family Split Level, built in 1977, 1,352 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,628-square-foot lot. $330,000
73 Ruth Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 864 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,989-square-foot lot. $330,000
309 Lynn Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,402-square-foot lot. $325,000
11 Gladys Road Built in 1960, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,303-square-foot lot. $324,900
24 Poole St. One-family Colonial, built in 1902, 1,245 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $320,000
85 Weston St. Two-family, built in 1893, 2,710 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,954-square-foot lot. $311,499
48 Banks St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,160 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $310,000
68 Fitzpatrick Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,340-square-foot lot. $305,000
51 Delmar Road One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $290,000
42 Frankton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 897 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,299-square-foot lot. $289,900
40 Edward St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,380 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,026-square-foot lot. $287,000
208 Pearl St. One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 888 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,283-square-foot lot. $285,000
103 Perkins St. One-family Colonial, built in 1874, 1,328 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,406-square-foot lot. $280,000
94 Augustine St. One-family Split Level, built in 1976, 1,401 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,832-square-foot lot. $280,000
12 Albert Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,075 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,122-square-foot lot. $279,900
10 French Ave. One-family Split Level, built in 1983, 1,306 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,543-square-foot lot. $279,000
30 Anawan St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $259,900
170 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 1897, 1,708 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,344-square-foot lot. $257,000
655 Ash St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,739-square-foot lot. $255,000
154 Concord St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,183-square-foot lot. $250,000
59 Sterling Road Built in 1925, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,188-square-foot lot. $250,000
141 Sawtell Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,165 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,273-square-foot lot. $234,900
530 Forest Ave. Built in 1900, 4,692 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $221,100
10 Felton St. #108 Condo., built in 2005, 927 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $214,000
156 Longwood Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,928 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $200,000
9 Ridgeway Court Two-family, built in 1899, 1,789 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,294-square-foot lot. $189,000
64 Glendale Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,076 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,203-square-foot lot. $163,999
146 Court St. #607 Condo. Built in 2006, 605 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $154,000
112 Oak Lane #5 Condo. Built in 1981, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $152,000
15 Eagle Ave. #5 Condo. Built in 1986, 885 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $144,300
CANTON
33 Autumn Circle One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,628 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,030-square-foot lot. $820,000
15 Robbin Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 3,473 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,594-square-foot lot. $780,000
19 Kingsbury Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 2,702 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 17,032-square-foot lot. $639,000
15 Carey Circle One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1965, 2,000 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,113-square-foot lot. $585,000
5 Cynthia Road One-family Split Level, built in 1958, 2,136 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,013-square-foot lot. $500,000
3 Chestnut Road One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,339-square-foot lot. $495,000
209 Sherman St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,593-square-foot lot. $475,000
486 Bolivar St. One-family Ranch, built in 1945, 1,538 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,195-square-foot lot. $450,000
21 Indian Woods Way #21 Condo. Built in 2005, 1,285 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $187,000
CARVER
16 Richfield Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 1,358 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 68,345-square-foot lot. $364,900
12 White Pine Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1972, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,697-square-foot lot. $341,000
79 Wenham Road One-family Ranch, built in 1972, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $300,000
COHASSET
61 Deep Run One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 4,127 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $2,055,000
22 Gammons Road One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,148 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 124,146-square-foot lot. $1,700,000
609 Jerusalem Road 18,521-square-foot lot. $1,575,000
50 Lantern Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 3,791 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 25,342-square-foot lot. $1,380,000
298 S Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,905 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 35,004-square-foot lot. $1,275,000
52 Ledgewood Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 4,476 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,823-square-foot lot. $1,215,000
99 Doane St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 1,632 square feet, 2.5 baths, on 17,803-square-foot lot. $500,000
DEDHAM
15 Depot Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 2,380 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,402-square-foot lot. $775,000
248 Mount Vernon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1894, 2,097 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,280-square-foot lot. $711,610
287 Needham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,595 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,519-square-foot lot. $685,000
143 Bonham Road One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,028 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 9,840-square-foot lot. $670,000
446 Bridge St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,757 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,790-square-foot lot. $655,000
24 Fairfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1902, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $581,000
51 Fisher Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,384 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,975-square-foot lot. $575,000
90 Gaffney Road One-family Split Level, built in 1982, 1,566 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,091-square-foot lot. $570,000
33 Trenton Road One-family Conventional, built in 1950, 1,721 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 12,225-square-foot lot. $545,000
409 Cedar St. One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 1,472 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,419-square-foot lot. $540,000
21 Whitehall St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,618 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,876-square-foot lot. $530,000
8 Williams Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,253-square-foot lot. $510,000
4 Greenhood St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,462 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,130-square-foot lot. $493,000
726 Washington St. One-family Conventional, built in 1940, 1,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 18,720-square-foot lot. $480,000
17 Commonwealth Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,289 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,900-square-foot lot. $465,000
28 Robinwood Road One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,748 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,600-square-foot lot. $425,000
28 Ford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,754-square-foot lot. $375,000
43 Waldo St. One-family Colonial, built in 1906, 1,226 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,057-square-foot lot. $325,000
61 Leonard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $305,000
325 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,376 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $220,000
DUXBURY
24 Wadsworth Lane One-family Gambrel, built in 1996, 2,073 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,909-square-foot lot. $1,214,000
6 Pheasant Hill Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 5,648 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 87,045-square-foot lot. $1,150,000
58 Mullins Ave. 24,829-square-foot lot. $828,018
600 Bay Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1984, 2,666 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 365,829-square-foot lot. $790,000
20 Mallards Cv One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,576 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 59,242-square-foot lot. $740,000
10 Highland Trl One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,042 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,049-square-foot lot. $649,000
28 Christina Court One-family Gambrel, built in 1970, 2,122 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,307-square-foot lot. $645,000
30 Bryant Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,562 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $480,000
4 Trout Farm Lane One-family Contemporary, built in 1979, 1,717 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $475,000
51 Candlewick Close One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1969, 984 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,871-square-foot lot. $470,000
38 Laurel St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,232 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 126,249-square-foot lot. $425,000
40 Bay Farm Road #40 Condo. Built in 1990, 1,285 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $390,999
225 Lincoln St. #F6 Condo. Built in 1981, 1,557 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $387,500
10 Enterprise St. #1 Condo. Built in 1987, 966 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $285,000
5 Feinberg Bog Road #5 Condo. $160,000
EAST BRIDGEWATER
152 Leaf Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 35,086-square-foot lot. $540,000
225 W Union St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1800, 1,108 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 22,040-square-foot lot. $463,000
49 Batti Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,818 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 18,603-square-foot lot. $435,000
253 Whitman St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,472 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $339,000
45 Cottage St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,734 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,293-square-foot lot. $339,000
367 Central St. One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,386 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,400-square-foot lot. $330,000
91 Hobart St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 925 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,700-square-foot lot. $305,000
264 Spring St. One-family Conventional, built in 1770, 1,530 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 27,000-square-foot lot. $265,000
6 Douglas Drive #6 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,024 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $225,000
EASTON
12 Cranberry Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,696 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $755,000
8 Island Court #402 Condo. $620,000
27 Winterberry Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 2012, 1,780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,599-square-foot lot. $515,000
27 Spooner St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 1,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,801-square-foot lot. $499,900
451 Foundry St. #A Condo. Built in 2014, 1,854 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $489,000
66 Lincoln St. Built in 1800, 2,344 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $477,500
1 Olivia Road One-family Ranch, built in 2007, 824 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,100-square-foot lot. $370,000
102 Center St. #102 Condo. Built in 2014, 1,380 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $369,900
91 Randall St. One-family Split Level, built in 1966, 1,391 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $357,333
75 Village St. #75 Condo. Built in 1984, 1,569 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $342,000
3 Susan Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,574 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,027-square-foot lot. $335,000
12 Reynolds St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,066 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,959-square-foot lot. $320,000
117 Washington St. One-family Conventional, built in 1885, 1,284 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,155-square-foot lot. $317,000
103 Gaslight Lane #103 Condo., built in 1985, 1,458 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $278,000
85 Gaslight Lane #85 Condo. Built in 1984, 1,458 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $274,900
24 Poquanticut Ave. One-family, built in 1940, 1,298 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 34,848-square-foot lot. $260,000
6 Whittier Lane #6 Condo. Built in 1984, 1,476 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $253,000
17 Dickerman Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,222 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,608-square-foot lot. $239,600
FOXBOROUGH
1 Twilight Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,490 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 46,534-square-foot lot. $720,000
5 Sheehan Way One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,550 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $610,000
1 Roseland St. #B8 Condo. Built in 2018, 2,090 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $537,236
7 Birch Tree Road One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,068 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 23,873-square-foot lot. $536,000
2 Borrows Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1968, 1,920 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,007-square-foot lot. $520,000
10 Winter St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 2,043 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 38,424-square-foot lot. $512,000
129 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 1783, 2,734 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 47,405-square-foot lot. $505,350
182 Mechanic St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,771 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 25,650-square-foot lot. $485,000
235 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,976 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,500-square-foot lot. $470,000
54 N High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 40,871-square-foot lot. $450,000
48 Mechanic St. #A Condo. Built in 2004, 2,163 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $439,900
50 Sherman St. One-family Ranch, built in 1967, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,336-square-foot lot. $434,000
108 Beach St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,488 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $350,000
3 W Belcher Road #B Condo. Built in 1989, 1,314 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000
HALIFAX
11 Lamppost Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 2008, 2,801 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 87,294-square-foot lot. $536,000
153 Hudson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 2,256 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $440,000
120 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,272 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 199,505-square-foot lot. $425,000
129 Twin Lakes Drive #129 Condo. Built in 1984, 1,375 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $253,000
189 Twin Lakes Drive #189 Condo. Built in 1984, 1,740 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $250,000
27 Doris Road One-family, built in 1940, 825 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $250,000
18 Twin Lakes Drive #18 Condo. built in 1984, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $239,000
HANOVER
125 River Road One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,540 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 76,230-square-foot lot. $830,000
48 Stockbridge Road One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 1,801 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 39,204-square-foot lot. $690,000
23 Longwood Lane #23 Condo. $627,575
38 Center St. One-family Ranch, built in 1939, 1,856 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 30,927-square-foot lot. $460,000
4 Longwood Lane #205 Condo. $454,900
20 Hemlock Circle #20 Condo. Built in 2005, 1,958 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $437,500
239 Dillingham Way One-family Ranch, built in 1966, 972 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 33,976-square-foot lot. $420,000
21 Pleasant St. One-family Ranch, built in 1970, 1,264 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $408,000
17 Clapp Road One-family Conventional, built in 1915, 994 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,730-square-foot lot. $385,000
1464 Hanover St. Two-family, built in 1900, 1,104 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 102,366-square-foot lot. $292,000
HANSON
16 Fuller St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 2009, 1,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 35,175-square-foot lot. $493,200
902 Main St. #16 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 1,823 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $399,900
314 Woodbine Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 2013, 1,144 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,260-square-foot lot. $355,000
731 Whitman St. One-family Conventional, built in 1879, 1,183 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,160-square-foot lot. $340,000
77 Hancock St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1998, 576 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $316,000
38 High St. #1 Condo. Built in 1989, 1,368 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $275,000
505 Pleasant St. One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $270,000
658 Main St. One-family Ranch, built in 1984, 640 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 30,404-square-foot lot. $255,000
49 Arlene St. One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 890 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,922-square-foot lot. $250,000
399 Woodbine Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,680 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,030-square-foot lot. $200,000
HINGHAM
22 Franklin Rodgers Road One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 3,828 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $1,660,000
53 Lincoln St. One-family Antique, built in 1790, 3,477 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,941-square-foot lot. $1,323,000
10 Tupelo Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,051 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 24,732-square-foot lot. $1,180,000
177 Stayner Drive #177 Condo. Built in 2013, 2,489 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $1,160,000
3 Flintlock Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,622 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 22,511-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
3 Crowes Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 2,982 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 20,064-square-foot lot. $990,000
10 Shipyard Drive #210 Condo. $975,000
13 Elm St. #C Condo. $925,000
118 Stayner Drive #118 Condo. Built in 2011, 2,517 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $887,000
460 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 2,380 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,857-square-foot lot. $840,000
7 Whiton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,048 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,564-square-foot lot. $819,870
10 Shipyard Drive #400 Condo. $785,000
47 Beal St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,929 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,100-square-foot lot. $767,000
60 Prospect St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,816 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,821-square-foot lot. $765,000
12 Kilmer Road One-family. Built in 1947, 819 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,612-square-foot lot. $670,000
4 Amber Road One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,215 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $615,000
17 Independence Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,332 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 14,197-square-foot lot. $585,000
10 Shipyard Drive #101 Condo. $559,000
9 Meadow Road One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,399 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,230-square-foot lot. $530,000
13 Beals Cove Road #H Condo. Built in 1979, 942 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $260,000
HOLBROOK
115 Sycamore St. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,568 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,683-square-foot lot. $390,000
6 Arch Road One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 1,274 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,700-square-foot lot. $350,000
69 Abington Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,500-square-foot lot. $343,500
35 Poole Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,445-square-foot lot. $330,000
HULL
227 Atlantic Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,156 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,494-square-foot lot. $865,000
66 Samoset Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,790 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,688-square-foot lot. $580,000
555 Nantasket Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1982, 1,984 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $335,500
88 Packard Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,483 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $331,000
33 Wyola Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,800-square-foot lot. $330,000
762 Nantasket Ave. Two-family Conventional, built in 1910, 2,669 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,994-square-foot lot. $328,000
16 C St. One-family, built in 1920, 928 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,055-square-foot lot. $324,000
19 F St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,646 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $310,000
45 Hull Shore Drive #106 Condo. Built in 2000, 1,051 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $295,000
1189 Nantasket Ave. #5 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,175 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $277,500
26 School St. #204 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,009 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $249,000
KINGSTON
6 Trout Brook Trl One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,491 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 80,150-square-foot lot. $705,000
104 Wolf Pond Road One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,608 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $605,000
10 Mulberry Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,804 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $599,900
31 Bearses Way One-family Contemporary, built in 2016, 2,913 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 23,087-square-foot lot. $590,000
59 Holly Circle #59 Condo. Built in 2003, 1,957 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $489,000
3 3 Rivers Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,490 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 71,438-square-foot lot. $480,000
4 Grove St. Ext One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 2,036 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 41,818-square-foot lot. $426,000
5 Post Court One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,250 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 34,848-square-foot lot. $410,000
324 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 1,768 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 40,946-square-foot lot. $390,000
5 Lydon Lane One-family Split Level, built in 1970, 1,152 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $360,000
8 Bay Path One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,300 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $339,000
2 Larson Road One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $309,000
25-1/2 Smiths Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 900 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $285,000
33 Cole St. One-family, built in 1951, 780 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $250,000
46-R Wapping Road One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 860 square feet, 8 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $165,000
153 Summer St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,676 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $160,000
LAKEVILLE
141 Rhode Island Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1985, 4,182 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 438,953-square-foot lot. $659,900
27 Hybrid Drive 10,403-square-foot lot. $607,301
10 Alberta Lane One-family Split Level, built in 1996, 3,356 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 70,436-square-foot lot. $600,000
108 Pierce Ave. One-family Contemporary, built in 1983, 2,866 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 134,904-square-foot lot. $529,900
44 Sherwood Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,704 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 113,560-square-foot lot. $515,000
5 Cedar Pond Road One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,257 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 71,742-square-foot lot. $515,000
17 Nachaomet Road One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 1,824 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 170,624-square-foot lot. $482,000
10 Harrison Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1983, 1,573 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $415,000
10-12 Beverlys Way #A Condo. $352,500
114 Main St. One-family Ranch, built in 1965, 1,204 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $350,000
4 Clear Pond Road One-family Gambrel, built in 1917, 1,702 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 74,356-square-foot lot. $225,000
15 3rd Ave. One-family Cottage, built in 1955, 570 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $200,100
12 Central Ave. One-family Cottage, built in 1955, 960 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $130,000
MANSFIELD
175 Lawndale Road One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,198 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,100-square-foot lot. $605,000
2 Harding Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,112 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 29,352-square-foot lot. $590,999
25 Erin Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,920 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 30,143-square-foot lot. $530,000
12 Surrey Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1976, 2,174 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,150-square-foot lot. $525,900
40 Lantern Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,557 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,620-square-foot lot. $514,000
11 Paula Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1979, 1,848 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 130,680-square-foot lot. $500,000
23 Darby Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,902 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $498,000
282 Gilbert St. One-family Conventional, built in 1870, 2,241 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 95,832-square-foot lot. $470,000
318-320 Hope St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1990, 2,248 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,798-square-foot lot. $450,500
210 Balcom St. One-family Ranch, built in 1985, 1,092 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $410,000
37 Wilson Place One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,680 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 34,452-square-foot lot. $410,000
1 Darby Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1963, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 38,565-square-foot lot. $390,000
631 East St. #C203 Condo. Built in 2005, 1,364 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000
44 Angell St. #44 Condo. Built in 1987, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $311,000
7 Riverside Drive Built in 1956, 2,870 square feet, 0.5 baths, on 19,750-square-foot lot. $250,000
23 Erick Road #25 Condo., built in 1978, 655 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $138,800
MARION
13 Cove St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 2,697 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,800-square-foot lot. $665,000
16 Thomas Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,002 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 85,700-square-foot lot. $540,000
51 Joanne Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,651 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $520,000
102 Quails Xing One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 2,020 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 80,038-square-foot lot. $435,000
26 Joanne Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,710 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,500-square-foot lot. $390,000
411 Front St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1973, 1,833 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 24,322-square-foot lot. $387,000
22 Zora Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1969, 1,504 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,652-square-foot lot. $357,000
MARSHFIELD
3 Proprietors Drive #10 Built in 2018, 717 square feet, 0.5 baths. $1,280,000
3 Proprietors Drive #6 Condo. $1,280,000
3 Proprietors Drive #7 Condo. $1,280,000
3 Proprietors Drive #8 Condo. $1,280,000
3 Proprietors Drive #9 Condo. $1,280,000
28 Parker St. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 1,812 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,458-square-foot lot. $750,000
168 Bay Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,124 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,008-square-foot lot. $746,000
56 Foster Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,320 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,704-square-foot lot. $620,000
40 Riverside Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,338 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,970-square-foot lot. $600,000
7 Woodhaven St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,148 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $522,000
22 9th Road One-family Old Style, built in 1933, 1,240 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $497,000
251 Ferry St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 2,835 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $465,000
25 Juniper Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,496 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,330-square-foot lot. $437,500
68 West St. One-family Old Style, built in 1928, 1,453 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,860-square-foot lot. $415,000
290 Standish St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,048 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $405,000
21 Leonard Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,869 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,285-square-foot lot. $367,500
417 Plymouth Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,372 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,800-square-foot lot. $345,000
4 Bay St. One-family Old Style, built in 1902, 849 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $295,000
17 Bancroft St. One-family Cottage, built in 1948, 807 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $235,000
11 Frisbie Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1963, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $100,000
Wyoming St. 12,000-square-foot lot. $40,000
MIDDLEBOROUGH
576 Wareham St. 92,670-square-foot lot. $610,000
43 Gateway Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,592 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 80,436-square-foot lot. $557,500
594 Wareham St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $439,900
11 Thomas St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1976, 1,760 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 44,664-square-foot lot. $351,000
15 Carmen Park Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1970, 1,278 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,925-square-foot lot. $348,000
6 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 1904, 1,370 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $325,000
22 Rainbow Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1972, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,203-square-foot lot. $310,000
Holton Way $290,000
20 Leilo Drive #20 Condo. Built in 2002, 1,102 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $255,000
7 Leilo Drive #7 Condo. Built in 2002, 1,355 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $244,900
282 Wareham St. 165,378-square-foot lot. $240,575
Plain St. 209,373-square-foot lot. $230,000
9 Southwick St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,356 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $227,960
154 Wareham St. One-family, built in 1900, 806 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $180,000
518 Wareham St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 1,760 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $175,000
MILTON
700 Canton Ave. One-family Contemporary, built in 2012, 5,009 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,167-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
304 Adams St. Two-family Mansion, built in 1873, 8,714 square feet, 18 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 95,832-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
61 Walnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,394 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 32,383-square-foot lot. $1,115,000
120 Hinckley Road One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 2,900 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 40,759-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
461 Centre St. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,540 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,987-square-foot lot. $845,000
9 Church St. Built in 1920, 2,996 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,110-square-foot lot. $840,000
1016 Brook Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,304 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,474-square-foot lot. $838,000
176 Brook Road Two-family, built in 1910, 2,894 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,545-square-foot lot. $825,000
244 Eliot St. #2 Built in 1905, 1,345 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $757,000
61 Sias Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 1,714 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $750,000
15 Lancaster Lane One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,494 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,854-square-foot lot. $727,000
40 Marine Road 25,086-square-foot lot. $700,000
55 Avalon Road One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 1,787 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,077-square-foot lot. $691,000
1200 Brook Road One-family Old Style, built in 1927, 1,528 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,881-square-foot lot. $650,000
243 Brook Road One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,725-square-foot lot. $650,000
4 Mckinnon Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 1,614 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,294-square-foot lot. $627,000
2 Farmer Road #2 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 2,112 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $590,000
1073 Brook Road One-family Old Style, built in 1936, 1,502 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,916-square-foot lot. $535,000
304 Randolph Ave. #304 Condo., built in 1893, 1,435 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $520,000
15 Artwill St. #2 Condo. Built in 1898, 930 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $372,000
NORTON
22 Downing Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,542 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 63,741-square-foot lot. $699,900
18 Newland St. #18 Condo. Built in 2011, 2,122 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $512,000
52 Godfrey Drive #52 Condo. Built in 2003, 2,043 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $467,000
53 S Worcester St. Built in 1880, 2,424 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 27,225-square-foot lot. $430,250
29 Newcomb St. Two-family Split Level, built in 1959, 2,152 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 66,647-square-foot lot. $400,000
11 Wilbur St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1971, 1,380 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,428-square-foot lot. $366,000
33 Goldenwood Drive #33 Condo. Built in 2003, 1,496 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $349,900
3 Sunhill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,990-square-foot lot. $339,900
64 King Philip Road Built in 1952, 1,166 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $268,800
15 Morgan Lane #15 Condo. Built in 1986, 1,276 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $245,100
285 E Main St. #2 Condo. Built in 1984, 937 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $231,900
5 Village Way #E Condo. Built in 1986, 1,397 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $230,000
NORWELL
41 Arrowhead Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 5,625 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 131,987-square-foot lot. $1,935,000
60 Turners Way One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 6,016 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 190,793-square-foot lot. $1,875,000
4 Homestead Farm Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 4,634 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,460,000
114 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1998, 3,521 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $925,000
63 Riverside Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 3,066 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $870,000
230 South St. One-family Antique, built in 1890, 4,107 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 57,935-square-foot lot. $865,000
163 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,448 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $805,000
21 May Elm Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,588 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $679,004
126 Hall Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,268 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $667,000
42 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,550 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $655,000
75 John Adams Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,600 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 22,238-square-foot lot. $552,000
35 Franklin Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,556 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,388-square-foot lot. $495,000
93 High St. One-family Ranch, built in 1948, 1,218 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,354-square-foot lot. $420,000
33 Jacobs Trl One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,424 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,065-square-foot lot. $309,037
NORWOOD
253 Nahatan St. $1,300,000
6-8 Hoyle St. Two-family, built in 1914, 3,438 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,891-square-foot lot. $725,000
44 Pilgrim Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1976, 2,460 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 15,001-square-foot lot. $680,500
184 Edgehill Road #184 Condo. Built in 2000, 2,310 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $576,000
83 Pilgrim Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1977, 1,794 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $570,000
189 Roosevelt Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $540,000
20 Audubon Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1965, 1,285 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,600-square-foot lot. $531,000
169 Bond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,209 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,415-square-foot lot. $490,000
5 Prospect Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,571 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,456-square-foot lot. $485,000
45 Fulton St. One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,901-square-foot lot. $455,000
22 Codman Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,037 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,100-square-foot lot. $420,000
18 Williams St. One-family Conventional, built in 1890, 1,376 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,931-square-foot lot. $402,000
57 Prospect Ave. #57 Condo. Built in 1890, 1,811 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $399,900
391 Neponset St. #F Condo. Built in 1989, 1,246 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $354,900
7 Beacon Ave. #B Condo. Built in 1924, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $334,500
PEMBROKE
7 Riverside Drive Built in 1983, 18,840 square feet, 1 bath, on 84,792-square-foot lot. $1,500,000
99 Mattakeesett St. Two-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 2,329 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 134,630-square-foot lot. $950,000
23 Blackbird Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,544 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 56,816-square-foot lot. $719,000
59 Standford Hill Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 2,824 square feet, 2 baths, on 58,470-square-foot lot. $600,000
266 Valley St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,688 square feet, 2.5 baths, on 41,300-square-foot lot. $565,000
97 Dwelley St. Two-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,969 square feet, 2.5 baths, on 54,885-square-foot lot. $523,000
256 Oldham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,062 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 76,951-square-foot lot. $520,000
130 Harvard St. One-family Gambrel, built in 1950, 2,272 square feet, 2.5 baths, on 49,322-square-foot lot. $465,000
150 Taylor St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 2,081 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,400-square-foot lot. $465,000
30 Littles Ave. One-family Antique, built in 1745, 1,634 square feet, 2 baths, on 40,906-square-foot lot. $455,000
116 Harvard St. One-family Gambrel, built in 1986, 1,981 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 25,800-square-foot lot. $430,000
9 Orchard Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1969, 1,891 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,225-square-foot lot. $419,900
6 Newbury Drive #6 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,237 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $395,000
137 Birch St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1972, 1,619 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $389,000
16 Packet Lndg #A Condo. Built in 1985, 1,298 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $340,000
261 Forest St. One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,814-square-foot lot. $340,000
20 Belle Road Built in 1945, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,280-square-foot lot. $320,000
547 Washington St. #B7 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,700 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $285,000
PLYMOUTH
60 Robbins Road #2 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 2,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $882,500
41 Bridge Gate One-family Contemporary, built in 2009, 3,152 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 11,845-square-foot lot. $755,000
11 Painted Cottage One-family Contemporary, built in 2013, 2,237 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,813-square-foot lot. $735,000
38 Snapping Bow 7,243-square-foot lot. $681,265
1809 State Road One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 4,390 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 196,418-square-foot lot. $677,500
34 Snapping Bow 7,518-square-foot lot. $656,606
8 Ardmore Lane #62-1 Condo. $626,048
7 Danforth Lane #60-1 Condo. $588,223
5 Danforth Lane #60-2 Condo. $572,619
18 Belltree One-family Contemporary, built in 2005, 2,736 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,109-square-foot lot. $550,000
1438 Old Sandwich Road One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,634 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,106-square-foot lot. $505,000
43 Wildflower Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,048 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 52,234-square-foot lot. $487,500
51 River St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1986, 2,414 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 72,272-square-foot lot. $486,000
32 Cliffside Drive #32 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 2,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $480,000
929 Long Pond Road One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,286 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 84,469-square-foot lot. $480,000
60 Pleasant St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,068 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,880-square-foot lot. $460,000
27 Howland St. #2 Condo. $449,900
67 Old Field Road #67 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 3,018 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $440,000
22 Sky Reach One-family Contemporary, built in 2003, 1,549 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,040-square-foot lot. $439,000
25 Seal Cove Road One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,252 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $435,000
11 Winchester Lane 16,147-square-foot lot. $425,000
8 Twin Pines Lane #13 Condo. $420,550
5 Tananger Road One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,208 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 28,712-square-foot lot. $414,900
12 Daniel Circle One-family Garrison, built in 1990, 2,100 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 58,333-square-foot lot. $410,000
5 Twin Pines Lane #3 Condo. $405,250
56 Old Field Road #56 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,678 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000
12 Compton Court One-family Garrison, built in 1989, 2,456 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 42,216-square-foot lot. $399,999
26 Sunflower Way $395,120
109-B Taylor Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,208 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,884-square-foot lot. $390,000
4 W Pond Road One-family Gambrel, built in 1973, 2,377 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $390,000
66 S Meadow Road One-family Split Level, built in 1972, 1,844 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $385,000
17 Anawon Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1975, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,099-square-foot lot. $380,000
42 Talia Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 27,841-square-foot lot. $379,900
50 Flintlocke Drive One-family Gambrel, built in 1970, 1,821 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $375,000
188 Beaver Dam Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 2001, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 33,504-square-foot lot. $373,000
38 Wallwind Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 2,720 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,259-square-foot lot. $369,500
97 Amanda Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1998, 1,954 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,909-square-foot lot. $365,000
6-8 Lafayette Court Two-family Gambrel, built in 1930, 3,177 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $363,605
24 Highland Ter #2402 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,763 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2.5 baths. $360,000
25 Esta Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,035 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $355,000
62 Jan Marie Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1973, 1,757 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $355,000
30 Hawley Ave. #30 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,182 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $349,500
119 Nathan Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1997, 1,469 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,227-square-foot lot. $345,000
56 River St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,025 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 24,356-square-foot lot. $345,000
88 Brentwood Circle One-family Gambrel, built in 1990, 1,792 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 22,614-square-foot lot. $330,000
28 Nathaniel St. #28 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,144 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $323,000
14 Jonathan Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 1,315 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 83,162-square-foot lot. $320,000
180 Ellisville Road One-family Ranch, built in 1925, 728 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 21,743-square-foot lot. $316,000
266 Standish Ave. #2 Condo. Built in 1920, 1,669 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $305,000
33 Presidents Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1967, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $282,000
23 Crest Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,016 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $280,000
73 Buzzards Bay Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 680 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $259,500
2 Columbus Road One-family Ranch, built in 1920, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,792-square-foot lot. $255,900
2 Columbus Road One-family Ranch, built in 1920, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,792-square-foot lot. $255,900
4 Reedville Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $250,000
183 Taylor Ave. One-family Cottage, built in 1940, 784 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $230,000
1622 State Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1973, 1,228 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,019-square-foot lot. $225,000
18 Bayberry Road One-family Cottage, built in 1952, 768 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $220,000
74 Westcliff Drive #74 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,115 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $220,000
17 Gregory Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,868 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 29,583-square-foot lot. $201,500
48 Shoals Ave. 73,143-square-foot lot. $165,000
9 Climbers Path 8,385-square-foot lot. $156,250
27 Winchester Lane 18,731-square-foot lot. $152,000
56 Wallwind Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1965, 3,255 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,743-square-foot lot. $142,000
QUINCY
7 Ketch Lane #7 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,770 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $916,500
14 Colby Road Two-family, built in 1920, 2,644 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,438-square-foot lot. $840,000
74 Kemper St. Two-family, built in 1900, 2,684 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 5,250-square-foot lot. $800,000
9 Freeman St. Two-family, built in 1920, 2,028 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,509-square-foot lot. $771,000
105-107 Federal Ave. Built in 1956, 3,648 square feet, on 7,862-square-foot lot. $700,000
134 Grand View Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,896 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,686-square-foot lot. $700,000
99 Dixwell Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,827 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,369-square-foot lot. $650,000
32 Gilson Road #15 Condo. $629,000
34 Tilden Commons Drive #34 Condo. Built in 1999, 1,467 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,000
30 Randlett St. Two-family, built in 1920, 2,265 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $620,000
48 Payne St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1920, 2,131 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $600,000
999 Hancock St. #503 Condo. Built in 2017, 1,074 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000
18 Johnson Ave. #7 Condo. $599,000
32 Gilson Road #11 Condo. $595,000
157 Clay St. #157 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,671 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $590,000
73-75 Hall Place Two-family, built in 1926, 2,194 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,628-square-foot lot. $572,500
4 Ocean St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,410-square-foot lot. $572,000
65 Andrews Road One-family Colonial, built in 1942, 1,220 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,154-square-foot lot. $552,000
29 Nut Island Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,508 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,750-square-foot lot. $548,000
87 Botolph St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,658 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $545,000
43 West St. Two-family, built in 1930, 1,608 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,701-square-foot lot. $542,500
18 Johnson Ave. #13 Condo. $529,000
18 Johnson Ave. #17 Condo. $529,000
36 Salem St. One-family Ranch, built in 1966, 1,126 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $520,000
39 Dysart St. One-family Conventional, built in 1935, 1,460 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,905-square-foot lot. $500,000
3 Samoset Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 1,274 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,792-square-foot lot. $500,000
120 Holmes St. #306 Condo. Built in 2005, 1,101 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $492,000
165 Old Colony Ave. #K Condo Town House, built in 1988, 2,058 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $492,000
25 Milton Road One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $486,000
2001 Marina Drive #113 Condo. Built in 1987, 993 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $485,000
18 Johnson Ave. #1 Condo. $479,000
232 Hollis Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,386 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $475,000
315 Sea St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,250 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,375-square-foot lot. $475,000
162 Bates Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,738-square-foot lot. $470,000
23 Spence Ave. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,505 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $441,650
114 Turner St. One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,148 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $415,000
961 Sea St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,134 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $408,000
207-A E Squantum St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,183 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 2,685-square-foot lot. $385,000
54 Station St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 904 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,443-square-foot lot. $379,900
200 Cove Way #307-2 Condo. $347,000
123 Elm St. #D12 Condo. Built in 1974, 1,031 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $337,900
43 Terne Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1908, 910 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,512-square-foot lot. $330,000
34 South St. #305 Condo. Built in 1975, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $329,000
90 Quincy Shore Drive #709 Condo. Built in 1987, 701 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $318,000
115 W Squantum St. #910 Condo. Built in 1975, 807 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $309,000
123 Elm St. #D7 Condo. Built in 1974, 778 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $307,000
230 Willard St. #101 Condo. Built in 1988, 885 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $295,000
100 W Squantum St. #214 Condo. Built in 1988, 644 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $286,900
200 Falls Blvd #A302 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 708 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $275,000
230 Willard St. #412 Condo. Built in 1988, 722 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $265,000
133 Commander Shea Blvd #808 Condo. Built in 1985, 505 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $257,500
RANDOLPH
86 N Main St. Built in 1967, 9,920 square feet, 3 baths, on 25,000-square-foot lot. $1,860,000
89 Acorn Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1980, 1,220 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $490,000
19 Michael Road One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 1,172 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,300-square-foot lot. $443,000
3 Skyview Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1967, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $397,000
11 Curran Ter One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,704 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $385,000
20 Overlook Road One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,629 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $383,000
Ferguson Road 3,350-square-foot lot. $383,000
193 Pond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 998 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $360,000
73 Morgan St. One-family Ranch, built in 1966, 1,092 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $352,000
20 Althea Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,260 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,266-square-foot lot. $340,000
27 Cummings Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 975 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,730-square-foot lot. $294,000
49 Raechel Road #49 Condo Town House, built in 1970, 1,028 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $232,000
25 Gloversbrook Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1971, 1,820 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $98,349
RAYNHAM
116 Deer Hollow Trl One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,437 square feet, 2.5 baths, on 74,065-square-foot lot. $575,000
10 Overlook Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,741 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 71,016-square-foot lot. $535,000
168 Sherwood Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1972, 4,617 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 48,800-square-foot lot. $515,000
42 Britton St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,490 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 45,315-square-foot lot. $515,000
82 Sparrow Way $499,900
96 Essex Circle #25 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 2,338 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $445,000
76 Carl Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1973, 2,182 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $436,000
58 White St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1971, 1,569 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 31,829-square-foot lot. $385,000
93 Barbara Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,590 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,028-square-foot lot. $369,900
750 King Philip St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1976, 1,554 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $365,000
102 Carver St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 29,185-square-foot lot. $350,000
123 Lakeview Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1972, 1,598 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,884-square-foot lot. $344,000
8 Sully Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,629-square-foot lot. $325,000
416 King Philip St. One-family Ranch, built in 1992, 2,059 square feet, 3 baths, on 267,036-square-foot lot. $263,000
ROCKLAND
933 Hingham St. Built in 1986, 9,289 square feet, on 130,680-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
734 Union St. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,896 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 35,264-square-foot lot. $530,000
896 Summer St. One-family Ranch, built in 2003, 1,934 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $500,000
14 Cornet Stetson Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,639 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,000-square-foot lot. $456,000
19 Webster St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1880, 2,275 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,970-square-foot lot. $445,000
167 W Water St. Colonial. Built in 1880, 3,436 square feet, 10 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,411-square-foot lot. $430,000
175 Myrtle St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,931 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,580-square-foot lot. $415,000
61 Warren Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 2,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,592-square-foot lot. $408,000
94 Crescent St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1920, 2,048 square feet, 10 rooms, 2 baths, on 2,584-square-foot lot. $360,000
173 E Water St. One-family Conventional, built in 1862, 1,554 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $359,900
42 Reed St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,277 square feet, 7 rooms, 1 bath, on 6,100-square-foot lot. $350,000
107 Boxberry Lane #107 Condo., built in 2005, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 381,586-square-foot lot. $279,000
336 Howard St. One-family Conventional, built in 1895, 1,435 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,326-square-foot lot. $268,500
34 Culver Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 864 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,023-square-foot lot. $211,700
15 Webster St. #1R Condo. $195,000
15 Webster St. #1C Condo. $80,000
15 Webster St. #2C Condo. $80,000
SCITUATE
49 Glades Road One-family Conventional, built in 2004, 4,484 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $2,500,000
274 Driftway $2,019,604
10 Marshfield Ave. Built in 1994, 5,975 square feet, 3 baths, on 14,985-square-foot lot. $1,580,000
111 Front St.Built in 1961, 5,028 square feet, 2 baths, on 11,300-square-foot lot. $1,490,000
18 Allen Place One-family Conventional, built in 1905, 3,954 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7.5 baths, on 15,594-square-foot lot. $1,245,000
64 Sedgewick Drive One-family Conventional, built in 1903, 6,543 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 89,734-square-foot lot. $1,100,000
51 Hollett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 3,436 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $995,000
8 Northey Farm Road One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,363 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 71,438-square-foot lot. $876,000
25 Amys Way One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,188 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,032-square-foot lot. $865,000
56 Allen Place One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,016 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 16,683-square-foot lot. $832,000
268 Central Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,482 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,498-square-foot lot. $775,000
292 Central Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $715,000
227 Gannett Road One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,925 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,013-square-foot lot. $701,000
60 New Driftway #19 Condo., built in 2010, 2,338 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $690,000
154 Booth Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,088 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 99,752-square-foot lot. $615,000
61 Rebecca Road One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,608 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,108-square-foot lot. $599,900
264 Central Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 884 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,750-square-foot lot. $588,000
23 Spaulding Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,580 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $510,000
16 Washington Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,140-square-foot lot. $500,000
138 Central Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,356 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,104-square-foot lot. $415,000
35 Fay Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $405,000
SHARON
54 Ashcroft Road One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,562 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 31,956-square-foot lot. $1,189,000
49 Magnolia Road One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,196 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 40,005-square-foot lot. $870,000
14 Lois Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,982 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 71,215-square-foot lot. $805,500
5 Queens Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1980, 2,368 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 32,396-square-foot lot. $740,000
5 Falcon Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1974, 1,968 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,773-square-foot lot. $689,000
215 Wolomolopoag St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1984, 1,778 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $675,000
76 Furnace St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1979, 2,220 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,010-square-foot lot. $633,500
452 Massapoag Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1975, 1,757 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,054-square-foot lot. $630,000
15 Barefoot Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 1,712 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,148-square-foot lot. $580,000
211 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 2,480 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,600-square-foot lot. $575,000
594 Massapoag Ave. One-family Split Level, built in 1983, 1,464 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,373-square-foot lot. $532,000
11 Moose Hill St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 1,144 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 42,069-square-foot lot. $480,000
4 Leo Road One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,409 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,160-square-foot lot. $425,000
58 Deerfield Road One-family Split Level, built in 1958, 1,696 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 40,500-square-foot lot. $425,000
8 Tall Tree Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1965, 1,356 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,159-square-foot lot. $386,550
8 Bayberry Drive #4 Condo. Built in 1972, 909 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $239,900
STOUGHTON
30 Whitten Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,036 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 47,480-square-foot lot. $585,000
93 Mceachron Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 1,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,780-square-foot lot. $550,720
124 Richard Road One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,976 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,126-square-foot lot. $500,000
66 Sumner St. One-family Ranch, built in 1940, 3,663 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $467,000
56 Kinsley St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,666 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,482-square-foot lot. $442,500
97 Smith Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,998 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,001-square-foot lot. $440,000
115 Connell Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,547 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 16,491-square-foot lot. $408,500
36 Moreau St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1955, 1,396 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,112-square-foot lot. $402,500
27 Rose Glen St. Built in 1930, 1,867 square feet, 1 bath, on 11,215-square-foot lot. $384,500
335 Prospect St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,155 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $337,000
186 Stoughton St. One-family Ranch, built in 1948, 720 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,469-square-foot lot. $335,000
22 Voses Court Two-family Conventional, built in 1945, 2,165 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,460-square-foot lot. $305,000
330 Cross St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1955, 1,648 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 26,193-square-foot lot. $270,000
52 Claire Drive #52 Condo Town House, built in 1977, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $270,000
45 Wyman St. Built in 1888, 3,199 square feet, 3 baths, on 53,143-square-foot lot. $175,000
WALPOLE
83 Mill Brook Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 4,254 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
3 Shaker Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 3,398 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 40,049-square-foot lot. $955,000
16 Helen Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,780 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $750,000
16 Grover St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1925, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $655,000
146 Pleasant St. Two-family Flat, built in 1900, 2,947 square feet, 13 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 19,028-square-foot lot. $607,000
6 Brook Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,489 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,520-square-foot lot. $535,000
128 Clear Pond Drive #128 Condo. Built in 1995, 2,326 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $525,000
14 Neal St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 1,126 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 26,373-square-foot lot. $520,000
900 West St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1979, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 36,750-square-foot lot. $507,000
2 Lakeview Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1973, 1,538 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,002-square-foot lot. $490,000
42 Hutchinson Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,744 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,215-square-foot lot. $479,000
72 Morningside Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,767 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 18,870-square-foot lot. $445,000
193 Main St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1967, 1,160 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,198-square-foot lot. $406,000
12 Sycamore Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,306 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,780-square-foot lot. $400,000
70 Mylod St. One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,108 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,510-square-foot lot. $387,800
23 Short St. #3 Condo. Built in 1973, 1,867 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000
34 Clear Pond Drive #34 Condo. Built in 1988, 1,577 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $374,500
942-946 East St. Built in 1906, 5,391 square feet, 5 baths, on 8,700-square-foot lot. $350,000
23 Rainbow Pond Drive #C1 Condo. Built in 1980, 1,172 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $298,000
9 Rose Court Way #9 Condo. Built in 2003, 2,141 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $263,722
WEST BRIDGEWATER
440 N Elm St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1880, 2,225 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 71,438-square-foot lot. $404,000
286 South St. One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 1,853 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $402,000
188 Matfield St. Ranch, built in 1946, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,087-square-foot lot. $379,000
96 Howard St. One-family Old Style, built in 1924, 1,662 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $375,000
15 Highland Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,664 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $289,900
WESTWOOD
36 Kilronan Road One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 4,485 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 20,321-square-foot lot. $1,350,000
59 Whitney Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,336 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,118-square-foot lot. $975,000
59 Woodland Road One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,116 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,040-square-foot lot. $925,000
88 Sexton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 2,445 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,506-square-foot lot. $890,000
209 Burgess Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 2,629 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 12,430-square-foot lot. $873,960
8 Chamberlain Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,557 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 9,244-square-foot lot. $600,000
163 Winter St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,614 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 14,950-square-foot lot. $430,000
91 Greenhill Road One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,362 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 18,444-square-foot lot. $430,000
59 Beacon St. #59 Condo. Built in 1940, 896 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $374,900
WEYMOUTH
125 Fort Point Road One-family Conventional, built in 1913, 2,524 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,596-square-foot lot. $1,067,000
30 Gretchens Way One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,241 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 18,398-square-foot lot. $711,000
53 Waterford Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1979, 1,444 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $600,000
18 Dolphin St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,472 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,671-square-foot lot. $560,000
51 Parkview St. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 1,704 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,188-square-foot lot. $541,000
36 Mars St. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,582 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 33,650-square-foot lot. $535,000
20 Windsor Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,504 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $490,000
43 Stephen Rennie Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1989, 1,792 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,029-square-foot lot. $487,500
Woodstone Crossing Condo #4213 Condo. $470,000
71 Ingrid Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1965, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,232-square-foot lot. $458,000
Woodstone Crossing Condo #4305 Condo. $441,765
111 Webb St. One-family Conventional, built in 1938, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $440,000
11 Hilldale Road One-family Conventional, built in 1928, 1,695 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,372-square-foot lot. $438,000
42 Kensington Road One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 14,700-square-foot lot. $430,000
3 Swan Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1888, 1,663 square feet, 1.5 baths, on 11,855-square-foot lot. $425,000
26 Leonard Road One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,556-square-foot lot. $420,000
294 Middle St. One-family Conventional, built in 1868, 1,508 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,594-square-foot lot. $415,000
654 Pond St. One-family Conventional, built in 1818, 1,454 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 17,600-square-foot lot. $415,000
23 White St. One-family Conventional, built in 1878, 1,329 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 28,374-square-foot lot. $410,000
Woodstone Crossing Condo #4210 Condo. $406,720
11 Liberty St. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,588 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $405,000
36 Apple Tree Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1944, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,940-square-foot lot. $399,000
38 Abbott St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,770-square-foot lot. $399,000
82 Bluff Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,914-square-foot lot. $386,000
384 Middle St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,822-square-foot lot. $385,000
52 Cherry Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,611 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,400-square-foot lot. $385,000
Woodstone Crossing Condo #4110 Condo. $381,550
21 Webster St. #1 Condo. Built in 2001, 1,240 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $373,000
2 Old Stone Way #2 Condo. Built in 1973, 1,484 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $340,000
30 Barbara Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,130 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bath, on 13,513-square-foot lot. $340,000
17 Caldwell St. One-family Conventional, built in 1908, 884 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,800-square-foot lot. $333,000
5 Cara Drive #5 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,344 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $329,900
191 Bridge St. #B Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,096 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $322,500
117 Essex St. One-family Conventional, built in 1893, 1,214 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $315,000
547 Pleasant St. One-family Conventional, built in 1918, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,980-square-foot lot. $314,000
116 Tall Oaks Drive #R Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,540 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $300,000
1668 Commercial St. One-family Conventional, built in 1868, 1,918 square feet, 1 bath, on 10,170-square-foot lot. $300,000
24 Seminole Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 1,408 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $300,000
296 Thicket St. One-family Ranch, built in 1946, 616 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,096-square-foot lot. $270,000
51 Broad Reach #M53A Condo. Built in 1986, 930 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $219,300
10 Chapman St. #104 Condo. Built in 1988, 735 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $216,000
WHITMAN
45 Bell Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,733 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,132-square-foot lot. $550,000
18 Edward Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,313 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 24,677-square-foot lot. $520,000
513-515 Temple St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1890, 2,323 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,203-square-foot lot. $465,000
5 Kenwood Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,225 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,532-square-foot lot. $459,900
143 Cranberry Road One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,539 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,501-square-foot lot. $420,000
98 Corthell Ave. $419,900
21 Sweeney Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1941, 2,618 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 14,292-square-foot lot. $397,000
21 Myrtle Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1780, 1,514 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,622-square-foot lot. $381,500
102 Washington Ter One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 1,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,401-square-foot lot. $381,000
448 Beulah St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,935 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,038-square-foot lot. $366,000
60 Warren Ave. Built in 1870, 3,432 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,336-square-foot lot. $365,000
92 Erin St. One-family Split Level, built in 1997, 1,095 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 17,999-square-foot lot. $355,000
316 School St. One-family Old Style, built in 1912, 1,426 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,830-square-foot lot. $341,000
16 Pleasant St. #16 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,773 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000
71 Beal Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,062 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,509-square-foot lot. $290,000
916 Temple St. Built in 1946, 2,281 square feet, 0.5 baths, on 8,847-square-foot lot. $285,000
591 Hogg Memorial Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,129 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,946-square-foot lot. $250,000
260 South Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,858 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,907-square-foot lot. $225,000
