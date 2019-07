Recent home sales west of Boston (July 17)

ACTON

19 Maple St. 6,098-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

21 Maple St. Built in 1900, 5,958 square feet, 2 baths, on 54,450-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

33 Squirrel Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,389 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 25,892-square-foot lot. $905,000

17 Alexandra Way #17 Condominium. built in 2001, 2,985 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 22,287-square-foot lot. $828,000

3 Connor Drive #3 Condominium. Built in 2018, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,151-square-foot lot. $822,236

5 Badger Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,672 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 23,000-square-foot lot. $732,500

23 Seneca Road One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,830 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 28,400-square-foot lot. $680,000

22 Arlington St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1966, 2,176 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 71,769-square-foot lot. $670,000

11 Smart Road One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 1,880 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,904-square-foot lot. $639,000

13 Ethan Allen Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,224 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,686-square-foot lot. $631,000

17 Oneida Road One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 1,836 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 25,630-square-foot lot. $630,000

86 Seminole Road One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 1,820 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 18,400-square-foot lot. $615,000

57 Alcott St. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,036 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,220-square-foot lot. $580,000

11 Taylor Road One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,154 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 22,155-square-foot lot. $575,000

20 Central St. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,708 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,830-square-foot lot. $560,000

3 Doris Road One-family Split Level, built in 1960, 1,724 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,800-square-foot lot. $551,800

175 High St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,263 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 110,928-square-foot lot. $530,000

74 Main St. One-family Antique, built in 1890, 1,818 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $449,000

10 Laurel Court One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 1,556 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,985-square-foot lot. $411,000

404 Great Elm Way #404 Condominium Townhouse, built in 1972, 1,700 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $385,500

293 Old Beaverbrook #293 Condominium Townhouse, built in 1972, 1,620 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $360,000

89 Drummer Road #89 Condominium Townhouse, built in 1973, 1,219 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $349,000

257 Central St. One-family Conventional, built in 1799, 2,850 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $256,258

670 Massachusetts Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1956, 1,138 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,100-square-foot lot. $220,000

ARLINGTON

49 Brantwood Road One-family Old Style, built in 1898, 3,222 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,045-square-foot lot. $1,379,000

10 Endicott Road One-family Tudor, built in 1928, 2,291 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,917-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

60 Highland Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1913, 2,988 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,350-square-foot lot. $1,330,000

30 Bowdoin St. One-family Old Style, built in 1919, 2,136 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

9 Browning Road One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 4,767 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

25 Lancaster Road One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 1,235 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,620-square-foot lot. $1,110,000

42 Harlow St. #42 Condominium. $1,075,000

14-16 Winter St. #1 Condominium. Built in 2017, 2,040 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $1,035,000

20 Harvard St. #20 Condominium. $1,035,000

9-11 Adams St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1921, 2,743 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

64 Hodge Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,843 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,009-square-foot lot. $1,026,300

11 Purcell Road #11 Condominium Townhouse, built in 2011, 2,810 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $960,000

52 Webster St. #54 Condominium. $950,000

121 Overlook Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1923, 1,863 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $905,000

35 Draper Ave. #2 Condominium. Built in 1915, 3,005 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,920-square-foot lot. $885,000

82 Marathon St. #2 Condominium. Built in 1915, 1,703 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $790,000

101 Scituate St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,582 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,722-square-foot lot. $765,000

34 Benjamin Road One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 1,621 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,433-square-foot lot. $765,000

58 Nicod St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,040-square-foot lot. $730,000

112 Paul Revere Road #112 Condominium. Built in 1900, 1,985 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $724,000

27 Fountain Road One-family Colonial, built in 1921, 1,147 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $705,000

154 Brooks Ave. #154 Condominium. Built in 1920, 1,027 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $681,000

18 Granton Park One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,836 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,708-square-foot lot. $675,000

42 Grafton St. #1 Condominium. Built in 1915, 1,349 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $650,000

264 Massachusetts Ave. #201 Condominium. Built in 2004, 950 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $617,000

67 Windsor St. #67 Condominium. Built in 1922, 1,354 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $560,000

122 Madison Ave. #122 Condominium. Built in 1968, 1,095 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $535,000

51 Smith St. #51 Condominium. Built in 1900, 1,098 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $513,019

23 Pondview Road #23 Condominium. Built in 1924, 1,141 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $500,000

123 Sunnyside Ave. One-family Row House, built in 1948, 942 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,958-square-foot lot. $490,000

354 Mystic St. One-family Colonial, built in 1919, 2,686 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 18,278-square-foot lot. $470,000

11 Sheraton Park One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,388 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,837-square-foot lot. $410,000

1 Watermill Place #108 Condominium. Built in 1988, 709 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2.5 baths. $360,000

7 Wyman St. #3 Condominium. Built in 1890, 147 square feet, 1 room, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $110,000

73 Bartlett Ave. #73 Condominium Townhouse, built in 2005, 2,234 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $100,000

ASHLAND

6 Ridgewood St. One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $680,000

3 Old Stone Lane #3 Condominium. $660,881

34 Lantern Way #34 Condominium. $543,000

27 Raymond Way One-family Contemporary, built in 1991, 1,901 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $537,500

14 Parkhurst Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $535,000

62 Braeburn Lane #62 Condominium. Built in 2004, 2,004 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $533,000

356 Chestnut St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1962, 1,252 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,541-square-foot lot. $530,900

10 John Hancock Drive #10 Condominium Townhouse, built in 2016, 1,920 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $472,499

57 America Blvd #57 Condominium Townhouse, built in 2003, 2,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $440,100

81 Arrowhead Circle #81 Condominium Townhouse, built in 1993, 2,107 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $425,000

149 Spyglass Hill Drive #149 Condominium Townhouse, built in 1985, 1,316 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $309,900

58 Tri St. One-family Conventional, built in 1950, 1,261 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $207,000

AYER

165 Hemlock Drive $523,160

6 Juniper Rdg #6 Condominium. Built in 2012, 1,996 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $425,100

49 Willard St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1979, 1,203 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,939-square-foot lot. $337,500

BEDFORD

22 Battle Flagg Road One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,518 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 59,581-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

5 Beverly Road One-family Garrison, built in 1964, 1,888 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,110-square-foot lot. $725,000

8 Maple St. Two-family Flat, built in 1853, 1,974 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,657-square-foot lot. $720,000

16 Jonathan Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,148 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 53,500-square-foot lot. $520,000

BELLINGHAM

50 Whitehall Way One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 4,214 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 31,923-square-foot lot. $625,000

6 Penny Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 1,748 square feet, 2.5 baths, on 96,703-square-foot lot. $475,000

416 Village Lane #416 $469,900

20 North St. One-family Split Level, built in 1970, 2,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 95,832-square-foot lot. $431,000

25 Mohawk Path One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $424,900

14 Evergreen Drive #14 $424,150

501 Old Bridge Lane #501 Condominium Townhouse, built in 2018, 1,683 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $372,000

4 Fairway Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,358-square-foot lot. $365,000

462 Hartford Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1800, 2,460 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 614,196-square-foot lot. $360,000

80 Norfolk St. One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 2,246 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,200-square-foot lot. $352,000

32 Rome Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 2,268 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,863-square-foot lot. $344,000

30 Potter Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $329,000

60 Rose Ave. Ext One-family Split Entry, built in 1965, 1,766 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 16,040-square-foot lot. $315,000

100 Elm St. One-family Old Style, built in 1919, 1,604 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 39,200-square-foot lot. $277,500

11 Geordan Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,193-square-foot lot. $250,000

31 Norfolk St. One-family Old Style, built in 1935, 1,474 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $248,000

44 Bellwood Circle #44 Condominium Townhouse, built in 1987, 1,308 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $238,000

79 Indian Run Road #79 Condominium. Built in 1986, 908 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $236,000

BELMONT

201 Somerset St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1973, 2,539 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 17,134-square-foot lot. $1,665,000

14 Bow Road One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,877 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,689-square-foot lot. $1,660,000

23 Leicester Road One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 1,869 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,040-square-foot lot. $1,490,000

2 S Cottage Road #2 Condominium. Built in 2008, 2,780 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $1,450,000

331 Common St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,323 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,057-square-foot lot. $1,399,000

30 Glendale Road One-family Colonial, built in 1919, 1,886 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,593-square-foot lot. $1,247,000

9 Sandrick Road One-family Split Level, built in 1958, 1,654 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,986-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

16 Rutledge Road One-family Garrison, built in 1940, 2,772 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,579-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

3 Livermore Road One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,919 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,550-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

20 Gorham Road One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,764-square-foot lot. $1,070,000

34-36 Watson Road Two-family Old Style, built in 1938, 2,544 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,770-square-foot lot. $880,000

29 Carleton Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 2,533 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 9,286-square-foot lot. $764,250

621-623 Belmont St. #1 Condominium. $685,000

44 Unity Ave. #44 Condominium. Built in 1920, 1,045 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $536,000

BERLIN

Peach Hill Road 578,326-square-foot lot. $200,000

BOLTON

15 Quail Run One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 4,800 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 90,169-square-foot lot. $850,000

4 Millbrook Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,694 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 168,142-square-foot lot. $725,000

78 Kettle Hole Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 3,530 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 78,844-square-foot lot. $705,000

133 Green Road One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,394 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 138,521-square-foot lot. $675,000

84 Sugar Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1999, 3,059 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 97,139-square-foot lot. $650,000

26 Farm Road One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,110 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 52,708-square-foot lot. $600,000

18 Weathers Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,534 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 89,734-square-foot lot. $559,900

BOXBORO

31 Butler Way One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,422 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 67,518-square-foot lot. $915,000

145 Patch Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,222 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 83,200-square-foot lot. $828,000

36 Joyce Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 1,584 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,147-square-foot lot. $515,000

100 Codman Hill Road 92,482-square-foot lot. $455,000

118 Russet Lane #118 Condominium Townhouse, built in 1978, 1,571 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $353,000

176 Swanson Road #309 Condominium. Built in 1970, 807 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $152,000

69 Spencer Road #24J Condominium. Built in 1973, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $142,000

Massachusetts Ave. $18,500

BROOKLINE

45 Laurel Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 5,464 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 34,558-square-foot lot. $3,550,000

468 Walnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 3,998 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 11,954-square-foot lot. $3,000,000

78 Winthrop Road #1 Condominium. $2,539,700

29 Gorham Ave. #31 Condominium. $2,375,000

64 Sewall Ave. #PHB Condominium Low-Rise, built in 2002, 1,999 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $2,350,000

171 Gardner Road One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 3,147 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 7,019-square-foot lot. $2,320,000

104 Walnut St. Three-family Decker, built in 1900, 3,657 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $1,860,000

20 Chapel St. #C809 Condominium High-Rise, built in 1920, 1,727 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $1,805,000

79-81 Saint Paul St. #2 Condominium Decker, built in 1910, 2,010 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,600,000

92 Pleasant St. #1 Condominium Row-Middle, built in 1910, 1,501 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $1,550,000

160 Beverly Road One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 2,602 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 10,138-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

111 Crowninshield Road #111 Condominium Low-Rise, built in 2008, 1,777 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $1,469,000

209 Clark Road One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 1,652 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,786-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

134 Sewall Ave. #B Condominium Row-Middle, built in 1945, 1,873 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,350,000

11 Atherton Road #1 Condominium Decker, built in 1935, 1,307 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,325,000

107 Westbourne Ter #2 Condominium Decker, built in 1896, 3,147 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $1,270,000

81 Harvard Ave. #1 Condominium Low-Rise, built in 1925, 1,620 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $1,200,000

36 Risley Road One-family Garrison, built in 1937, 1,465 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,241-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

52 Kilsyth Road #1 Condominium Row-End, built in 1910, 1,653 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,089,000

9-11 Belmont Road Two-family Decker, built in 1949, 2,244 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,211-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

58 Dwight St. #3 Condominium Low-Rise, built in 1917, 1,138 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $968,900

53 Harvard Ave. #3 Condominium Low-Rise, built in 1946, 1,402 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $950,000

135 Beaconsfield Road #2 Condominium Low-Rise, built in 1915, 1,575 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $940,000

1265 Beacon St. #505 Condominium High-Rise, built in 1984, 1,237 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $889,000

45 Longwood Ave. #202 Condominium Mid-Rise, built in 1968, 1,134 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $889,000

94 Marion St. #3 Condominium Low-Rise, built in 1946, 1,199 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $878,000

23 Hurd Road #1 Condominium Decker, built in 1900, 1,073 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $830,000

216 Saint Paul St. #401 Condominium Mid-Rise, built in 1971, 1,185 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $815,000

5 Irving St. #2 Condominium Decker, built in 1900, 1,289 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $805,000

275 Cypress St. #302 Condominium Low-Rise, built in 1999, 1,114 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $800,000

15 Linden St. #3 Condominium Low-Rise, built in 1915, 1,186 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $749,900

50 Saint Paul St. #2 Condominium Low-Rise, built in 1925, 1,100 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $720,000

1180 Beacon St. #1A Built in 1920, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 1.5 baths. $710,000

114 Brook St. #3 Condominium Row-End, built in 1890, 717 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $650,000

1774 Beacon St. #1 Condominium Row-End, built in 1890, 1,173 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $635,000

27 Hurd Road #1 Condominium Decker, built in 1906, 1,065 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $625,000

27 Hurd Road #5 Condominium Decker, built in 1906, 1,151 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $625,000

275 Cypress St. #404 Condominium Low-Rise, built in 1999, 888 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $595,000

26 Holly Lane #1E Condominium Low-Rise, built in 1984, 901 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $560,500

40 Winchester St. #4 Condominium Low-Rise, built in 1920, 763 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $540,000

50 Green St. #215 Condominium Low-Rise, built in 1968, 705 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $530,000

22 Chestnut Place #603 Condominium Mid-Rise, built in 1969, 826 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $529,000

3 Englewood Ave. #8 Condominium Low-Rise, built in 1905, 608 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $529,000

123 Sewall Ave. #3L Condominium Low-Rise, built in 1970, 605 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $485,000

3 Englewood Ave. #GB Condominium Low-Rise, built in 1905, 668 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $375,000

51 Ackers Ave. #51 Condominium Decker, built in 1929, 781 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $275,000

CARLISLE

148 Stoney Gate One-family Decker, built in 1980, 3,555 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 200,376-square-foot lot. $883,401

43 50 Acre Way One-family Contemporary, built in 1979, 2,411 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 191,228-square-foot lot. $835,000

33 Hemlock Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,302 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $790,000

188 Judy Farm Road One-family Decker, built in 1966, 2,007 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 91,476-square-foot lot. $777,000

187 Partridge Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 2,696 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $759,000

CONCORD

89 Ripley Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 4,997 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 56,553-square-foot lot. $2,235,000

216 Southfield Road One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 4,749 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 35,265-square-foot lot. $2,145,000

44 Middle St. One-family, built in 1865, 4,477 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,594-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

221 Independence Road One-family Colonial, built in 1946, 3,740 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 50,619-square-foot lot. $1,612,500

308 Caterina Hts One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 5,419 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 86,534-square-foot lot. $1,603,500

161 Peter Spring Road One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 1,665 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,178-square-foot lot. $1,445,000

24 Ridge Road One-family Old Style, built in 1928, 3,139 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 17,025-square-foot lot. $1,436,000

262 Lexington Road One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,958 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 37,424-square-foot lot. $1,410,000

70 Monsen Road One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,102 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 24,792-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

42 Stacey Circle One-family Contemporary, built in 1983, 3,714 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

15 Annursnac Hill Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1968, 1,689 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 180,624-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

35 Stacey Circle One-family Contemporary, built in 1983, 3,062 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,026,000

85 Black Horse Place #85 PS NEW CONST Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 689,119-square-foot lot. $952,389

24 Brown St. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,808 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,792-square-foot lot. $875,000

87 Dalton Road One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,983 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $875,000

118 Old Marlboro Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 2,197 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 12,178-square-foot lot. $845,000

101 N Branch Road One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,890 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 57,462-square-foot lot. $760,000

1536 Main St. Two-family, built in 1898, 2,688 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,333-square-foot lot. $758,000

8 Concord Greene #1 Condominium. Built in 1977, 1,084 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,107,295-square-foot lot. $476,500

19 Concord Greene #4 Condominium. Built in 1977, 1,053 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,107,295-square-foot lot. $405,000

DOVER

6 Stonegate Lane One-family Mansion, built in 2005, 5,566 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 50,009-square-foot lot. $1,705,000

18 Draper Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 5,733 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 57,015-square-foot lot. $1,394,000

3 Meadowbrook Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1956, 3,743 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,571-square-foot lot. $1,345,000

5 Abbott Road One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 3,187 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 87,127-square-foot lot. $1,155,000

156 Walpole St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 3,083 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $829,000

DUNSTABLE

422 Pond St. 96,268-square-foot lot. $665,000

815 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 4,181 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 174,240-square-foot lot. $650,000

23 Massapoag Way One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,409 square feet, 2.5 baths, on 99,752-square-foot lot. $592,000

220 Groton St. One-family Ranch, built in 2001, 2,544 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $492,500

44 Lake St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,498 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 88,862-square-foot lot. $440,000

91 Century Way One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,800 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 87,991-square-foot lot. $440,000

FRAMINGHAM

100 Worcester Road Built in 1939, 11,210 square feet, 1 room, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 24,102-square-foot lot. $3,440,000

1137 Worcester Road Built in 1984, 3,249 square feet, 1 bath, on 35,545-square-foot lot. $1,287,000

98 Wayside Inn Road One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,142 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 49,179-square-foot lot. $821,500

202 Meadow St. Ext #202 Condominium Townhouse, built in 2016, 2,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $750,000

204 Maynard Road #6 Condominium. $750,000

41 Hayes St. Three-family, built in 1877, 2,444 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,958-square-foot lot. $689,999

5 Donovan Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,232 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 22,264-square-foot lot. $652,500

654 Waverley St. Three-family, built in 1917, 3,408 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,958-square-foot lot. $560,000

25 Vaillencourt Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1971, 1,556 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,203-square-foot lot. $556,000

16 Ledgewood Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1965, 1,378 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 22,738-square-foot lot. $549,900

6 Michaud Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1964, 1,392 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 21,240-square-foot lot. $536,000

69 Sloane Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 2,237 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 21,048-square-foot lot. $520,000

28 Lancaster Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1965, 1,494 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $515,000

3 Russell Circle One-family Split Level, built in 1963, 1,404 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,131-square-foot lot. $510,000

57 Cove Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,246 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,382-square-foot lot. $495,000

21 Ledgewood Road One-family Ranch, built in 1966, 1,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,804-square-foot lot. $489,000

6 Old Connecticut Path One-family Contemporary, built in 1988, 1,732 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,590-square-foot lot. $482,000

48 Raymond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1907, 1,874 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 19,994-square-foot lot. $480,000

156 Summer St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,299-square-foot lot. $470,000

48 Edgebrook Road One-family Garrison, built in 1954, 1,231 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 12,924-square-foot lot. $465,000

33 Audrea Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,708 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,034-square-foot lot. $455,000

18 Fenwood St. One-family Ranch, built in 1947, 1,756 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 13,107-square-foot lot. $450,000

8 Victory St. One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,276 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 13,512-square-foot lot. $440,000

24 Bantry Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,695 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 13,861-square-foot lot. $437,000

7 Rosslare Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,647-square-foot lot. $425,000

84 Millwood St. One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,488 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,448-square-foot lot. $425,000

64 Baldwin Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,071 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,401-square-foot lot. $401,500

100 Fenwick St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,766-square-foot lot. $385,000

95 Simpson Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,305-square-foot lot. $385,000

16 Croydon Road One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 1,435 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,199-square-foot lot. $360,000

129 Brook St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,959-square-foot lot. $335,000

573 Edgell Road $325,000

938 Waverly St. #938 Condominium. $310,000

49 Herbert St. One-family Conventional, built in 1917, 1,384 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,812-square-foot lot. $300,000

1550 Worcester Road #404 Condominium Mid-Rise, built in 1974, 1,353 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $260,000

1323 Worcester Road #G4 Condominium Mid-Rise, built in 1967, 714 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $219,000

30 Pine Lane $212,500

6 Universal St. #7 Condominium Low-Rise, built in 1968, 750 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $169,000

25 Willis St. #38 Condominium Low-Rise, built in 1968, 884 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $165,000

129 Beaver St. #13 Condominium. $90,000

FRANKLIN

14 Lauri Lane 45,172-square-foot lot. $880,500

14 Bubbling Brook Road One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,730 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 40,084-square-foot lot. $652,400

19 Eisenhower Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,202-square-foot lot. $610,000

64 Brookview Road #64 $573,900

20 Bridle Path One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,110 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,828-square-foot lot. $570,000

6 Lockewood Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 1,889 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,002-square-foot lot. $544,000

6 Jason Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 31,744-square-foot lot. $539,900

126 Brookview Road #126 $521,725

67 Brookview Road #67 $519,105

138 Wachusett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,283 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,012-square-foot lot. $495,000

4 Woodchester Road One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 46,958-square-foot lot. $480,000

85 Pleasant St. One-family Conventional, built in 1928, 1,644 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,997-square-foot lot. $466,000

82 Park Road #82 Condominium Townhouse, built in 2011, 1,511 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $449,500

12 Dartmouth Road One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 43,362-square-foot lot. $445,000

112 Summer St. One-family Victorian, built in 1900, 1,614 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 19,203-square-foot lot. $440,000

602 Union St. One-family Tudor, built in 1934, 1,739 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 23,338-square-foot lot. $439,000

157 Peck St. One-family Ranch, built in 1976, 1,452 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,108-square-foot lot. $426,426

5 Baron Road One-family Split Level, built in 1960, 1,108 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,986-square-foot lot. $419,900

6 Hawthorne Vlg #D Condominium Townhouse, built in 1985, 1,771 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $415,000

64 Vail Drive #64 Condominium Townhouse, built in 2007, 2,350 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $410,000

24 Beech St. One-family Ranch, built in 1971, 1,196 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,076-square-foot lot. $406,000

35 Tuscany Drive #35 Condominium Townhouse, built in 2015, 2,274 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $399,900

25 Mackintosh St. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 21,567-square-foot lot. $375,000

2 Walker Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,596 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 24,400-square-foot lot. $365,000

43 Mccarthy St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,315 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,230-square-foot lot. $352,900

118 Stone Ridge Road #118 Condominium Townhouse, built in 1986, 1,484 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $330,000

180 Beaver St. #180 Condominium Townhouse, built in 1984, 1,129 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $330,000

237 King St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 18,900-square-foot lot. $323,500

24 Shayne Road #110 Condominium. Built in 2007, 988 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $244,900

98 Hayward St. #98 Condominium Townhouse, built in 1980, 796 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $234,900

35 Palomino Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 1,541 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,916-square-foot lot. $232,140

49 Mill St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1959, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,180-square-foot lot. $205,000

HARVARD

185 W Bare Hill Road One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 2,277 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 85,378-square-foot lot. $799,000

51 Candleberry Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 4,251 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $793,000

166 Littleton Road One-family Antique, built in 1800, 5,796 square feet, 17 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 239,580-square-foot lot. $560,000

23 Mettacomet Path One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1974, 1,176 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 112,385-square-foot lot. $502,000

HOLLISTON

203 Mohawk Path One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 4,049 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 40,032-square-foot lot. $926,000

40 Woods Xing One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,800 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 82,241-square-foot lot. $715,000

92 Brooksmont Drive #92 $196,000

HOPKINTON

31 Elizabeth Road One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 8,469 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 58,122-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

10 Wilson St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,742 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 60,496-square-foot lot. $1,005,000

15 Tammer Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,555 square feet, 10 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 69,173-square-foot lot. $805,000

25 Lakeshore Drive Built in 2006, 6,612 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $797,000

17 Locust Lane #59 Condominium. $562,530

17 Ryegrass Circle #17 Condominium Townhouse, built in 2014, 2,398 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $553,000

333 Wood St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 2,057 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 69,766-square-foot lot. $515,000

24 Cedar St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,554 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,301-square-foot lot. $430,000

2 Eastview Road One-family Split Level, built in 1958, 1,596 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,699-square-foot lot. $410,000

2 Exchange St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1800, 1,835 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,140-square-foot lot. $393,000

16 Leman Lane #16 Condominium Townhouse, built in 1987, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $345,750

2 Leman Lane #2 Condominium Townhouse, built in 1987, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $345,000

HUDSON

67 White Pond Road One-family Conventional, built in 1998, 4,442 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 245,130-square-foot lot. $710,000

4 Emerson Road One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,177 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $610,000

5 Fort Meadow Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,924 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,061-square-foot lot. $505,000

74 Cox St. #13 Condominium. $410,000

119 Fort Meadow Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1965, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,273-square-foot lot. $406,000

14 Old Stow Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,700-square-foot lot. $402,500

31 Forest Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,208 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 13,612-square-foot lot. $399,900

82 Lincoln St. 12,000-square-foot lot. $395,000

47 Pope St. One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,478 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,910-square-foot lot. $330,000

4 Mason St. #4 Condominium. Built in 1990, 1,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $317,900

63 Florence St. #63 Condominium. Built in 1973, 1,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $294,000

2 Worcester Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,650 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 24,275-square-foot lot. $290,000

68 Florence St. #68 Condominium. Built in 1973, 1,071 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $250,000

200 Manning St. #9A Condominium. Built in 1971, 837 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $200,000

200 Manning St. #26C Condominium. Built in 1971, 678 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $158,000

LEXINGTON

121 Blake Road $2,098,000

18 Woodcliffe Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1999, 3,229 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $1,640,000

35 Wachusett Drive One-family Mansion, built in 1860, 6,066 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,375-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

9 Prospect Hill Road One-family Conventional, built in 1912, 1,800 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 28,845-square-foot lot. $1,495,000

1155 Massachusetts Ave. Two-family Flat, built in 1830, 3,040 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 39,583-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

47 Buckman Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,791 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,727-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

12 Bertwell Road One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,963 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,441-square-foot lot. $1,349,000

21 Summer St. #21 Condominium. Built in 2006, 2,911 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths. $1,343,000

140 Cedar St. One-family Conventional, built in 1911, 2,296 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,829-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

21 Lawrence Lane One-family Split Entry, built in 1961, 1,931 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 20,292-square-foot lot. $1,185,000

674 Waltham St. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,544 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,436-square-foot lot. $1,068,000

18 Albemarle Ave. One-family, Built in 1900, 812 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,050-square-foot lot. $970,000

20 Lois Lane #20 Condominium. Built in 1975, 1,862 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 436-square-foot lot. $965,000

106 Laconia St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,255 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,890-square-foot lot. $940,000

10 Asbury St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1963, 1,075 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,888-square-foot lot. $865,000

143 Grove St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 2,026 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $860,000

360 Marrett Road One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,442 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,486-square-foot lot. $761,000

581 Lowell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 3,152 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,856-square-foot lot. $751,000

36 Eldred St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 36,534-square-foot lot. $744,000

41 Baker Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1905, 1,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $697,000

299 Lexington St. #106 Condominium. $619,900

21 Revere St. One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 728 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,366-square-foot lot. $545,000

48 Emerson Gardens Road #48 Condominium. Built in 1965, 650 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 436-square-foot lot. $350,000

20 Maguire Road Built in 1985, 100,271 square feet, 1 room, on 586,753-square-foot lot. $191,310

LINCOLN

67 Baker Bridge Road One-family Antique, built in 1865, 4,934 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 80,871-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

8 Todd Pond Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 3,997 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 82,744-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

338 S Great Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1973, 3,264 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 146,778-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

55 Oxbow Road One-family Antique, built in 1870, 3,372 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 217,650-square-foot lot. $625,000

28 Indian Camp Lane #L Condominium Townhouse, built in 1989, 1,243 square feet, 2 baths. $309,517

LITTLETON

3 Fir Lane $841,995

4 Field Lane 17,524-square-foot lot. $720,000

12 Spartan Arrow Road One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,329 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 58,806-square-foot lot. $565,000

23 Wychwood Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,405 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,739-square-foot lot. $405,000

6 Charles Ridge Road #B Condominium. Built in 2009, 1,618 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $389,000

MARLBOROUGH

74 Boivin Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 3,107 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 22,792-square-foot lot. $767,500

1025 Concord Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1968, 1,640 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $525,000

41 Bergeron Road One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 1,556 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 24,242-square-foot lot. $416,744

11 Arcadia Circle #11 Condominium. Built in 1993, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $410,000

30 Edinboro St. One-family Ranch, built in 1967, 1,272 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,970-square-foot lot. $406,000

763 Stevens St. One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 1,528 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 13,807-square-foot lot. $379,900

44 Greendale Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,106-square-foot lot. $374,900

220 Church St. #220 Condominium. Built in 2003, 1,688 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $362,500

849 Boston Post Road E #3G Condominium. Built in 1988, 1,848 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $345,000

43 Pearl St. One-family Conventional, built in 1890, 1,166 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,978-square-foot lot. $340,000

849 Boston Post Road E #4G Condominium. Built in 1988, 1,419 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $327,900

110 Pleasant St. #102 Condominium. Built in 2014, 1,578 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $325,000

106 Brimsmead St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 914 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,424-square-foot lot. $301,500

107 Chandler St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,154 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,409-square-foot lot. $295,000

30 Broad St. #205 Condominium. Built in 1900, 1,559 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $292,700

10 2nd Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1987, 1,156 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $290,000

28 Broad St. #102 Condominium. Built in 1900, 1,365 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $282,000

28 Broad St. #205 Condominium. Built in 1900, 1,380 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $272,000

23 Boivin Drive 28,454-square-foot lot. $175,000

336 E Main St. #1 Condominium. Built in 1963, 326 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $90,000

MAYNARD

14 Marks Way One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,732 square feet, 2.5 baths, on 33,755-square-foot lot. $630,000

7 Reeves Road One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,976 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 21,536-square-foot lot. $520,000

112 Parker St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,726 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,702-square-foot lot. $504,900

10 Fowler St. One-family Conventional, built in 1926, 1,496 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,461-square-foot lot. $500,000

18 George Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1968, 1,128 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,212-square-foot lot. $460,000

24-A&B Glendale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 2,010 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,010-square-foot lot. $450,000

72 Summer Hill Road One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,598-square-foot lot. $385,000

28 Harrison St. Built in 1900, 1,538 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,674-square-foot lot. $320,000

41 Glendale St. One-family Conventional, built in 1865, 930 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,275-square-foot lot. $305,000

MEDFIELD

19 Quarry Road One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 4,292 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 41,320-square-foot lot. $1,420,000

167 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 4,253 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 59,614-square-foot lot. $992,500

60 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,992 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $900,000

6 Steven Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,122 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,079-square-foot lot. $785,000

39 Evergreen Way One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,130 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 27,901-square-foot lot. $748,800

74 Colonial Road One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,214 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,001-square-foot lot. $712,000

32 Evergreen Way One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,916 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 87,045-square-foot lot. $695,000

17 Laurel Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 1,672 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,409-square-foot lot. $607,500

110 Granite St. One-family Split Level, built in 1965, 1,826 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 47,841-square-foot lot. $595,000

MEDWAY

2 Hickory Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,127 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,992-square-foot lot. $677,450

276 Village St. One-family Ranch, built in 1940, 2,104 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,604-square-foot lot. $630,000

115-A Main St. Built in 1988, 2,896 square feet, 1.5 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $615,000

26 Dogwood Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,704 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $585,000

17 Cottage St. One-family Old Style, built in 1860, 1,998 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 21,170-square-foot lot. $550,000

15 Dean St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 2,185 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 33,323-square-foot lot. $525,000

6 Hillview Ter One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 45,303-square-foot lot. $521,850

77 Fisher St. One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,898 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 82,329-square-foot lot. $460,000

179 Main St. One-family Old Style, built in 1830, 2,927 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 71,003-square-foot lot. $420,000

2 Oak St. One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 1,207 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,939-square-foot lot. $350,000

91 Oakland St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 44,083-square-foot lot. $350,000

14 Sanford St. #11 Condominium. Built in 1890, 806 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $235,000

9 Fieldstone Drive #9 Condominium Townhouse, built in 2018, 2,031 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $194,000

22 Summer St. 21,344-square-foot lot. $140,000

MILFORD

18 Kate Lane #11 Condominium. $556,814

10 Field Pond Road One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,408 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 45,233-square-foot lot. $518,000

3 Mohegan Circle One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,569 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 41,892-square-foot lot. $465,000

6 Agnes Road One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,340 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 24,860-square-foot lot. $460,000

59 Dilla St. One-family Ranch, built in 2016, 2,766 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $453,600

Highland St. 45,002-square-foot lot. $450,000

40 Janock Road One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,815 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 16,074-square-foot lot. $420,000

12 Woodridge Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1975, 1,814 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,683-square-foot lot. $415,000

13 Bandy Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 1,976 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,550-square-foot lot. $407,000

9 Casey Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,673 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 45,768-square-foot lot. $405,000

12 Trinity Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1966, 2,884 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $400,000

5 Highland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,356 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 18,304-square-foot lot. $385,000

42 Harvard Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1972, 1,604 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $365,000

3 Claudette Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 16,013-square-foot lot. $355,000

18 Poplar St. One-family Old Style, built in 1929, 2,224 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,646-square-foot lot. $350,000

2 Governors Way #B Condominium Townhouse, built in 2004, 1,887 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $340,000

8 Divittorio Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $320,000

40 W Walnut St. One-family Old Style, built in 1907, 1,436 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $315,000

127 Purchase St. One-family Old Style, built in 1925, 1,162 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $310,000

21 Aris Way #21 Condominium Townhouse, built in 2004, 1,536 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $277,000

22 Country Club Lane #A Condominium Townhouse, built in 1985, 1,576 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $273,708

12 Union St. #A Condominium. Built in 2001, 1,131 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $260,000

154 West St. Built in 1953, 2,341 square feet, 2 baths, on 11,822-square-foot lot. $200,000

MILLIS

30 Acorn St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 32,234-square-foot lot. $649,900

256 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1740, 3,740 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 266,152-square-foot lot. $590,000

209 Village St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,668 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $458,500

6 Timberline Road One-family Raised Cape, built in 1992, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 25,700-square-foot lot. $440,000

235 Plain St. One-family Conventional, built in 1860, 1,504 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $412,000

434 Union St. One-family Ranch, built in 1965, 1,084 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $374,500

13 Frontier Lane 72,745-square-foot lot. $260,000

85 Key St. #85 Condominium. Built in 1985, 1,175 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $250,000

NATICK

16 Saddlebrook Road One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 8,331 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 341,510-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

4 Moccasin Path One-family Garrison, built in 1994, 3,639 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 41,212-square-foot lot. $1,285,000

17 Eliot St. $1,181,000

51 Wellesley Road 5,599-square-foot lot. $1,130,000

40 Evergreen Road Built in 1930, 672 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,993-square-foot lot. $960,000

7 Fern St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,391-square-foot lot. $903,400

292 Eliot St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1979, 3,078 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $900,000

98 Oak St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,385 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $900,000

68 Park Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,966 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,337-square-foot lot. $850,000

80 Farwell St. One-family, built in 1930, 2,210 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,159-square-foot lot. $835,000

94 W Central St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,278 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,080-square-foot lot. $800,000

9 Allison Way #9 Condominium Townhouse, built in 2010, 2,401 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $760,000

2 Bellevue Road #A Condominium Townhouse, built in 2014, 2,108 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 25,570-square-foot lot. $759,950

304 N Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 2,741 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 21,989-square-foot lot. $715,000

112 S Main St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1900, 2,754 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,162-square-foot lot. $650,000

161 S Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 2,613 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,348-square-foot lot. $635,000

25 Everett St. One-family Old Style, built in 1881, 1,289 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,600-square-foot lot. $635,000

7 Terrace Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,302 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $629,900

9 Morgan Drive #305 Condominium. Built in 2011, 1,705 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000

68 Hartford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,762 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,563-square-foot lot. $579,000

37 Brookdale Road $560,000

14 Fiske Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,165 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,749-square-foot lot. $545,000

93 E Central St. #15 Condominium Townhouse, built in 2009, 1,713 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $545,000

8 Draper St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,163 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,302-square-foot lot. $539,000

1 Guys Way #1 Condominium. $529,750

3 Gannett Road One-family Old Style, built in 1930, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,752-square-foot lot. $485,000

7 Kelsey Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,662 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 50,050-square-foot lot. $437,500

15 East St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,254 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,970-square-foot lot. $437,400

21 School St. #21 Condominium Townhouse, built in 1989, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $420,000

12 Ranger Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,158 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,389-square-foot lot. $355,000

NEEDHAM

22 Richard Road One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 4,757 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,794,500

945 Webster St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 4,891 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $1,711,850

46 Pine Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 4,768 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $1,595,000

1312 Great Plain Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 3,444 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $1,544,579

88 Stratford Road One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 3,902 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,521,000

40 John St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

60 Bridge St. $1,475,000

34 John St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $1,455,000

178 High Rock St. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 4,653 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

6 Marked Tree Road One-family Colonial, built in 1904, 3,206 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $1,398,000

40 Horace St. One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 2,798 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $1,355,000

41 Canavan Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,799 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $1,277,250

348 West St. Two-family, built in 1860, 4,202 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,946-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

80 Mayo Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 3,364 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

39 Thornton Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,923 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,185,000

189 Edgewater Drive One-family Garrison, built in 1959, 2,095 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $1,151,000

1218 Great Plain Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1913, 2,001 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $930,000

137 Hoover Road One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,871 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $890,000

18 Brookside Road One-family Garrison, built in 1952, 1,383 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $887,000

173 Dedham Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1890, 1,890 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $875,000

109 Bradford St. One-family Old Style, built in 1899, 2,064 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $870,000

30 Longacre Road One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 1,850 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $860,000

1206 Great Plain Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1909, 2,420 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $841,000

12 Longfellow Road One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 1,560 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $825,000

34 Webster St. #3 Condominium Townhouse, built in 2014, 2,299 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $825,000

71 Brookside Road One-family Ranch, built in 1949, 1,204 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $790,000

299 Central Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1919, 1,504 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $735,000

NEWTON

26 Clifton Road One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 4,733 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,614-square-foot lot. $2,300,000

6 Country Club Road One-family Tudor, built in 1926, 3,087 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 18,260-square-foot lot. $2,196,000

31 Chase St. One-family Victorian, built in 1900, 3,890 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 7,036-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

73 Williston Road One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 3,206 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 15,230-square-foot lot. $1,945,000

26 Orient Ave. One-family Victorian, built in 1900, 3,033 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 9,720-square-foot lot. $1,923,000

88 Garland Road One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,624 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

15 Coyne Road One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 3,121 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 6,177-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

273 Ward St. One-family Colonial, built in 1944, 2,241 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 8,450-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

59 Puritan Road One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 2,193 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,370-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

328 Waverley Ave. One-family Tudor, built in 1930, 2,706 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,903-square-foot lot. $1,515,000

346 Boylston St. #C Condominium. Built in 2002, 2,101 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 145,255-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

18 Rockland St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,912 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 13,679-square-foot lot. $1,459,000

17 Oxford Road One-family Victorian, built in 1901, 2,976 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,049-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

16 Hancock Ave. One-family Victorian, built in 1905, 2,805 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 10,406-square-foot lot. $1,445,000

45 Salisbury Road #45 Condominium. Built in 2001, 2,992 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 13,153-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

22 Ohio Ave. #22 Condominium. Built in 2003, 2,886 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,458-square-foot lot. $1,358,000

185 Highland Ave. One-family Victorian, built in 1880, 4,403 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,321-square-foot lot. $1,335,000

70 Bowen St. One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 1,912 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,470-square-foot lot. $1,330,000

30 Hawthorne Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 2,318 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,770-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

286 Central St. One-family Colonial, built in 1870, 2,276 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,860-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

94 Hyde Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,976 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,260,000

174 Auburn St. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 2,207 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 10,400-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

35 Fairlee Road One-family Colonial, built in 1943, 2,003 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 13,680-square-foot lot. $1,232,000

16-26 Dalby St. #3 Condominium. $1,230,000

197 Grove St. One-family Victorian, built in 1867, 2,472 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,024-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

20 Judith Road One-family Ranch, built in 1949, 1,682 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,150-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

42 Cynthia Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 2,044 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,048-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

297 Crafts St. One-family Victorian, built in 1880, 3,481 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,712-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

19 Orchard St. #19 Condominium. $1,097,500

15 Fox Hill Road One-family Split Level, built in 1955, 1,150 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,438-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

100 Lexington St. #100 Condominium. Built in 2012, 2,090 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 13,110-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

66 Greenwood St. One-family Split Level, built in 1957, 1,805 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,944-square-foot lot. $1,020,000

166 Paulson Road One-family Colonial, built in 1875, 3,248 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,787-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

15 Howley Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 1,380 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,214-square-foot lot. $925,000

30 Roland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 1,808 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,665-square-foot lot. $920,000

77 Florence St. #303S Condominium. Built in 1984, 1,769 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 332,926-square-foot lot. $920,000

43 Arapahoe Road One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,975 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,460-square-foot lot. $905,000

44 Pine St. #44 Condominium. Built in 1998, 1,576 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 59,882-square-foot lot. $882,500

71 Auburndale Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1890, 1,703 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 3,880-square-foot lot. $880,000

20 Truman Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,476 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,712-square-foot lot. $800,000

297 Cherry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,782 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,263-square-foot lot. $800,000

21 Elsworth Road One-family, built in 1929, 1,521 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,818-square-foot lot. $770,000

56 Pratt Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 1,885 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,991-square-foot lot. $725,000

118 Adena Road One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,448 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,454-square-foot lot. $708,000

20 Hammond Pond Pkwy #305 Condominium. Built in 1963, 1,495 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 175,950-square-foot lot. $650,000

19 Shute Path One-family Ranch, built in 1948, 1,142 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $630,000

438 Lowell Ave. #438 Condominium Two Family, built in 1935, 1,781 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,420-square-foot lot. $612,000

399 Newtonville Ave. Two-family Victorian, built in 1900, 4,598 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 15,861-square-foot lot. $600,000

440 Lowell Ave. #440 Condominium Two Family, built in 1935, 1,712 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,420-square-foot lot. $588,000

134 Spiers Road One-family Ranch, built in 1948, 864 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,009-square-foot lot. $576,000

10 High St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,508 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,820-square-foot lot. $525,000

987 Chestnut St. #3 Condominium. $492,500

383 Langley Road #16 Condominium. Built in 1968, 966 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $475,000

22 Cook St. #1 Condominium Old Style, built in 1890, 807 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,732-square-foot lot. $470,000

1075 Chestnut St. #9 Condominium. Built in 1966, 727 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 54,809-square-foot lot. $430,000

73 Charlesbank Road #205 Condominium. Built in 1965, 995 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 24,200-square-foot lot. $430,000

280 Boylston St. #102 Condominium. Built in 1970, 840 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 194,106-square-foot lot. $415,000

493 Auburn St. #B Condominium Old Style, built in 1880, 793 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 7,655-square-foot lot. $400,000

97 Gardner St. One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 1,115 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,204-square-foot lot. $200,000

NORFOLK

26 Berkshire St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,923 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 31,563-square-foot lot. $815,000

10 Berkshire St. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,565 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 33,464-square-foot lot. $730,000

106 Myrtle St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,550 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 67,197-square-foot lot. $721,500

117 Cleveland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,389 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 175,226-square-foot lot. $695,000

21 Evergreen Road One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,114 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,055-square-foot lot. $690,000

21 Eric Road One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,693 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,681-square-foot lot. $684,000

2 Applewood Road One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,430 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,627-square-foot lot. $670,111

14 Bridie Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 4,760 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,332-square-foot lot. $665,000

14 Worcester Road One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,391 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,880-square-foot lot. $635,000

8 Shirley Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,632 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $575,000

12 Turner St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,798 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,396-square-foot lot. $494,000

184 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 1,834 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 33,056-square-foot lot. $474,900

142 North St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1975, 936 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,066-square-foot lot. $450,000

Lawrence St. $428,245

4 Wyllie Road One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,728 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,111-square-foot lot. $400,000

NORTHBOROUGH

92 Whitney St. $979,000

10 Church St. 48,787-square-foot lot. $740,000

9 Rice Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 1,736 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,923-square-foot lot. $486,909

17 Park St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,718 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $431,417

12 Bryant Lane #12 Condominium. Built in 1995, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $347,500

19 Saint James Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 1,292 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,315-square-foot lot. $345,000

147 Whitney St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,365 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $250,000

PEPPERELL

14 Joan St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,964 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 58,806-square-foot lot. $390,750

109-1/2 West St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1983, 1,848 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 262,954-square-foot lot. $375,000

126 Townsend St. One-family Ranch, built in 1968, 1,708 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $350,000

38 Tarbell St. #7A Condominium Townhouse, built in 2005, 1,483 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $260,000

86 Harbor St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1974, 1,506 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 91,328-square-foot lot. $184,100

5 Turnpike Road #211 Condominium. $74,000

22 Nashua Road Two-family Townhouse, built in 1930, 2,106 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,361-square-foot lot. $60,000

SHERBORN

151 Forest St. 150,282-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

5 Russett Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,719 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 138,085-square-foot lot. $850,000

30 Mcgregor Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 3,623 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $790,000

15 Peckham Hill Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 2,981 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $773,000

7 N Main St. One-family Old Style, built in 1885, 2,673 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $744,500

191 S Main St. One-family Ranch, built in 1961, 1,812 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $580,000

SHREWSBURY

189 Spring St. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 4,123 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 160,736-square-foot lot. $1,040,000

16 Hawthorne Road One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,995 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,684-square-foot lot. $820,000

178 North St. One-family Colonial, built in 2019, 3,294 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 24,059-square-foot lot. $795,000

2 Sturbridge Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,844 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 21,118-square-foot lot. $700,000

2 Old Farm Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,208 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,091-square-foot lot. $585,000

6 Silver Gate Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 2004, 2,449 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,628-square-foot lot. $567,000

3 Linda Circle One-family Raised Cape, built in 1985, 1,985 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 14,453-square-foot lot. $529,500

82 Bumble Bee Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 29,115-square-foot lot. $528,780

3 Egret Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,516-square-foot lot. $508,000

22 Sandpiper Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1995, 1,944 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,891-square-foot lot. $497,000

22 South St. One-family Cottage, built in 1776, 1,480 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,872-square-foot lot. $422,000

9 Oak Ridge Way One-family Ranch, built in 1948, 1,026 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,966-square-foot lot. $400,000

23 Westmont Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,207 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,784-square-foot lot. $395,000

49 Gates Road One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 1,214 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $378,000

433 South St. EDUCATIONAL, built in 1975, 1,990 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 27,059-square-foot lot. $365,000

81 Hillside Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1968, 1,344 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,106-square-foot lot. $335,000

14 Sias Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,211 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $310,000

14 Gates Road One-family, built in 1912, 1,698 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $309,800

48 Brook St.$300,000

23 Gordon Road One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 1,416 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,429-square-foot lot. $290,000

12 Reed Road 8,910-square-foot lot. $280,000

37 Hancock St. One-family Ranch, built in 1972, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,834-square-foot lot. $280,000

219-221 S Quinsigamond Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 2,608 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 19,500-square-foot lot. $273,375

96 Lake St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,794 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,918-square-foot lot. $250,000

37 Janet Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,794 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,634-square-foot lot. $235,100

3 Monadnock Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 940 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,068-square-foot lot. $233,000

2 Williamsburg Court #12 Condominium. Built in 1971, 1,018 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $202,500

24 Phillips Ave. One-family Cottage, built in 1927, 1,199 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,805-square-foot lot. $176,000

50 Shrewsbury Green Drive #H Condominium. Built in 1973, 685 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $165,000

42 Shrewsbury Green Drive #H Condominium. Built in 1973, 685 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $160,000

22-24 Williamsburg Court #22-24 Condominium. $150,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

34 Saint Martin Drive Built in 1995, 204,205 square feet, 5 baths, on 635,540-square-foot lot. $33,250,000

61 Breakneck Hill Road One-family Ranch, built in 1940, 1,380 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 112,123-square-foot lot. $650,000

34-B Edgewood Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1989, 1,624 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 190,357-square-foot lot. $529,000

10 Red Gate Lane One-family Split Level, built in 1963, 1,720 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,604-square-foot lot. $525,000

40 Clifford Road One-family Ranch, built in 1977, 1,596 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 59,677-square-foot lot. $522,000

STOW

15 Sylvan Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 3,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 25,700-square-foot lot. $735,000

40 Delaney St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 3,154 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 180,774-square-foot lot. $620,000

32 Kirkland Drive One-family Contemporary, built in 1985, 2,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $595,500

19 Forest Road One-family Garrison, built in 1971, 1,954 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $465,000

27 Boxboro Road One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 1,248 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 65,776-square-foot lot. $450,000

159 Randall Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1963, 1,602 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 40,511-square-foot lot. $445,000

34 Meeting House Lane #204 Condominium. Built in 2002, 1,074 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $268,000

SUDBURY

17 Hunters Run One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 5,241 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 67,878-square-foot lot. $1,555,000

101 Greystone Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 4,583 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 40,002-square-foot lot. $1,080,000

247 Dutton Road One-family Mansion, built in 1970, 3,594 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 304,845-square-foot lot. $950,000

16 August Road One-family, built in 1930, 953 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $781,000

6 Old County Road #12 Condominium Townhouse, built in 2009, 2,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $775,000

11 Pipsissewa Circle One-family Contemporary, built in 1964, 1,492 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,613-square-foot lot. $751,000

38 Lands End Lane One-family Contemporary, built in 1981, 1,966 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 69,621-square-foot lot. $720,000

32 Old Framingham Road #22 Condominium Townhouse, built in 2009, 2,734 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $682,000

27 Revolutionary Road One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,420 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 58,295-square-foot lot. $680,000

45 Country Village Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 1,598 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 40,871-square-foot lot. $640,000

329 Old Lancaster Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 45,663-square-foot lot. $619,000

68 Saxony Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1968, 1,576 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 41,742-square-foot lot. $590,000

51 Powers Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,840 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 56,117-square-foot lot. $540,000

64 Maynard Road One-family Split Level, built in 1961, 1,330 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 100,113-square-foot lot. $539,900

3 Howe St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,218 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,900-square-foot lot. $489,000

11 Willis Lake Drive One-family, built in 1944, 694 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,554-square-foot lot. $352,167

UPTON

7 River Bend Road One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,358 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 80,133-square-foot lot. $750,000

25 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,848 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 45,738-square-foot lot. $685,000

7 Nathanial Way One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,992 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $465,000

10 N Main St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1810, 3,650 square feet, 15 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 17,306-square-foot lot. $455,000

27 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,132 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $408,000

6 Knowlton Circle #6 Condominium Townhouse, built in 2003, 1,731 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $346,000

Chestnut St. 1,009,703-square-foot lot. $200,000

103 Main St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1850, 2,227 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,344-square-foot lot. $60,000

WALTHAM

40 Azalea Road $1,325,000

61 Upton Road One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,276 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,100-square-foot lot. $910,000

12 Arcadia Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1940, 880 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,008-square-foot lot. $885,000

70 Colburn St. One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 804 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,364-square-foot lot. $865,000

201-203 South St. Two-family, built in 1925, 2,813 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,095-square-foot lot. $845,000

435 Lexington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1895, 2,474 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,500-square-foot lot. $790,000

24 Wight St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,040 square feet, 2.5 baths, on 5,750-square-foot lot. $765,000

86 Mayall Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,838 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,621-square-foot lot. $735,000

95 Greenwood Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 1,913 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,456-square-foot lot. $710,000

23 Dorchester St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,083 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,008-square-foot lot. $680,000

125 Bishops Forest Drive #125 Condominium Townhouse, built in 1996, 2,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $650,000

148-150 Alder St. Two-family, built in 1910, 2,844 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 3,485-square-foot lot. $650,000

50 Marivista Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 1,680 square feet, 2.5 baths, on 3,180-square-foot lot. $650,000

99 Bright St. #2 Condominium Townhouse, built in 2016, 2,691 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $633,500

53 Villa St. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,487-square-foot lot. $625,000

15 Bishops Forest Drive #15 Condominium Townhouse, built in 1995, 2,571 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $607,500

71 Bennett St. #2 Condominium Townhouse, built in 2006, 1,700 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $604,000

94 Hobbs Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,300 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,848-square-foot lot. $602,500

94 Russell St. #2 Condominium on 0-square-foot lot. $601,000

459 Lexington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1914, 1,942 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,716-square-foot lot. $600,000

41 Chase Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,378 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,795-square-foot lot. $585,000

150 Moody St. #21 Condominium. Built in 1870, 1,331 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $562,000

170 Clocktower Drive #101 Condominium. Built in 2008, 1,465 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $548,675

6 Cushing St. #1 Condominium. Built in 1885, 1,669 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $545,000

39 Bacon St. #4 Condominium Townhouse, built in 2005, 1,008 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $540,000

24 Lakeview Ter One-family Old Style, built in 1930, 1,182 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,006-square-foot lot. $535,000

107 Clocktower Drive #408 Condominium. Built in 2006, 1,310 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $524,250

1701 Trapelo Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $500,000

123 Hardy Pond Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1910, 891 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,917-square-foot lot. $419,900

94 Overland Road #2 Condominium. Built in 1920, 756 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $415,000

948 Main St. #300 Condominium. Built in 2016, 813 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $410,000

Wilbur St. #2 $405,000

26 Cherry St. #2 Condominium. Built in 1910, 770 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $380,000

20 Whitman Road #2-2 Condominium. Built in 1982, 730 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $375,000

8 Fern St. Two-family, built in 1870, 1,980 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,138-square-foot lot. $355,000

75 Pine St. #3 Condominium. Built in 1900, 615 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $325,000

WATERTOWN

660 Mount Auburn St. Built in 1970, 2,384 square feet, 2 baths, on 14,130-square-foot lot. $1,680,000

16 Hudson St. #16 Condominium Townhouse, built in 2016, 3,077 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 8,400-square-foot lot. $1,062,500

48 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,172 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

52-54 Edgecliff Road Two-family, built in 1928, 3,071 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,638-square-foot lot. $945,000

132 Orchard St. Two-family, built in 1910, 1,950 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,784-square-foot lot. $810,000

27-29 Charles St. #2 Condominium. $805,000

23 Waverley Ave. #23 Condominium. $785,000

186 Common St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,862 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,490-square-foot lot. $770,000

110 Coolidge Hill Road #7 Condominium Townhouse, built in 1995, 1,690 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $630,000

179 Spruce St. #179 Condominium. Built in 1925, 949 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $553,000

15 James St. #15 Condominium Townhouse, built in 1990, 1,333 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $540,000

10 Rutland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,882-square-foot lot. $519,000

137 Summer St. #2 Condominium. Built in 1870, 1,197 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $510,000

320 Lexington St. #320 Condominium Townhouse, built in 1940, 874 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $425,000

32 Whites Ave. #F6605 Condominium. Built in 1966, 1,055 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $415,000

145 Warren St. #7 Condominium. Built in 1957, 650 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $342,000

WAYLAND

6 Williams Road One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,326 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 60,436-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

175 Concord Road One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,989 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 66,098-square-foot lot. $1,077,000

19 Sedgemeadow Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 3,154 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 41,830-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

11 Oxbow Road One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,821 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,213-square-foot lot. $1,003,600

30 Lillian Way #30 Condominium. Built in 2014, 2,534 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $895,000

19 Indian Road One-family Split Level, built in 1988, 1,880 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 14,980-square-foot lot. $797,000

14 Cottage Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1961, 2,422 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $770,000

7 Clubhouse Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1961, 1,812 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,044-square-foot lot. $708,000

226 Stonebridge Road One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 1,062 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 35,135-square-foot lot. $620,000

144 Concord Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,384 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,600-square-foot lot. $530,000

12 Stanton St. One-family Conventional, built in 1825, 986 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,400-square-foot lot. $490,750

9 Brandywyne #9 Condominium. Built in 1978, 1,633 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $470,000

256 Main St. One-family, built in 1920, 851 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,150-square-foot lot. $127,500

WELLESLEY

45 Ravine Road One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 7,583 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 9 baths, on 55,175-square-foot lot. $5,811,000

14 Lehigh Road One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 6,970 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 20,008-square-foot lot. $3,200,000

31 Clovelly Road One-family Colonial, built in 1917, 3,588 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 20,867-square-foot lot. $2,325,000

61 Radcliffe Road One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 4,111 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 20,008-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

19 Auburn Road One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,855 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $2,096,400

19 Garrison Road One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,737 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 10,850-square-foot lot. $1,950,000

23 Brookfield Road One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 3,508 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

50 Pilgrim Road One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 4,445 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 10,063-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

11 Smith St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 2,315 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,615-square-foot lot. $1,495,000

1 Avon Road One-family Old Style, built in 1904, 1,754 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,969-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

11 Vane St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1927, 1,595 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,360-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

75 Grove St. #222 Condominium. Built in 1973, 1,522 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $885,000

12 Earle Road One-family Garrison, built in 1940, 1,430 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,066-square-foot lot. $850,000

17 Oakland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,866 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 9,451-square-foot lot. $685,000

WESTBOROUGH

262 W Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,684 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 26,494-square-foot lot. $735,000

7 Moses Wheelock Lane #7 Condominium Townhouse, built in 2013, 2,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $670,000

20 Phylmor Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,989 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,918-square-foot lot. $615,000

11 Hillcrest Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 1,759 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,950-square-foot lot. $477,000

9 Mill Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,942 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,875-square-foot lot. $475,000

185 E Main St. One-family Ranch, built in 1967, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 38,500-square-foot lot. $445,000

11 Jennings Road One-family Ranch, built in 1967, 2,312 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,683-square-foot lot. $444,000

89 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1912, 1,636 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,524-square-foot lot. $405,000

176 E Main St. #8 Built in 1987, 2,289 square feet, 1 bath. $310,000

25 Grove St. Two-family, built in 1782, 1,657 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $215,000

64 Flanders Road One-family Ranch, built in 1946, 1,512 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 66,124-square-foot lot. $200,000

149 Milk St. #8 Condominium. Built in 1968, 633 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $137,500

WESTON

458 Glen Road One-family Colonial, built in 1903, 6,992 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 95,284-square-foot lot. $4,137,500

300 Glen Road One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 7,993 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, on 116,628-square-foot lot. $3,200,000

863 Boston Post Road One-family Antique, built in 1825, 6,080 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 117,499-square-foot lot. $1,415,000

37 Partridge Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 2,743 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 123,162-square-foot lot. $1,385,000

11 Forest Ridge Road One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 3,037 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 41,382-square-foot lot. $1,249,000

7 Sutton Place One-family Contemporary, built in 1984, 1,580 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 52,084-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

18 Jones Road One-family Conventional, built in 1928, 2,303 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $930,000

43 Pinecroft Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1951, 1,950 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,180-square-foot lot. $850,000

71 Concord Road One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 2,380 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 42,251-square-foot lot. $850,000

49 Wellesley St. One-family Conventional, built in 1897, 2,104 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 13,600-square-foot lot. $845,000

51 Jericho Road #51 Condominium. Built in 1980, 1,611 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $780,000

WRENTHAM

5 Carriage House Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 4,124 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 91,879-square-foot lot. $699,000

182 Chestnut St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1998, 3,091 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 88,220-square-foot lot. $599,900

1660 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,049 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 107,865-square-foot lot. $550,000

324 South St. #324 Condominium Townhse-End, built in 1987, 4,274 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $485,000

324 Taunton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,747 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,980-square-foot lot. $439,900

25 Apple Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,415 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,125-square-foot lot. $390,000

263 Park St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,497 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $327,323

145 Red Fox Run One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 1,670 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,754-square-foot lot. $239,235

582 Dedham St. #582 Condominium Townhouse, built in 1981, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $224,900