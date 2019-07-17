ALLSTON

1259 Commonwealth Ave. #5 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1920, 968 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 968-square-foot lot. $599,000

68 Easton St. #1 Condo Decker, built in 1920, 932 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 932-square-foot lot. $549,000

1259 Commonwealth Ave. #5 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1920, 968 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 968-square-foot lot. $395,000

78 Glenville Ave. #14 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1935, 525 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 525-square-foot lot. $339,000

BACK BAY

128 Beacon St. #H Condo Row-End, built in 1899, 3,347 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 3,347-square-foot lot. $6,650,000

400 Stuart St. #30B Condo High-Rise, built in 2009, 1,372 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,372-square-foot lot. $2,595,000

113 Commonwealth Ave. #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1930, 1,860 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,860-square-foot lot. $2,288,000

180 Beacon St. #3F Condo High-Rise, built in 1968, 1,396 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,396-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

11 Durham St. #4 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1920, 1,221 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,221-square-foot lot. $1,515,000

5 Durham St. #4 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 1,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,250-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

10 Cumberland St. #1 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1890, 1,052 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,052-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

7 Albemarle St. #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1920, 854 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 854-square-foot lot. $847,000

201 Newbury St. #407 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1987, 670 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 670-square-foot lot. $815,000

237 W Newton St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1899, 810 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 810-square-foot lot. $679,000

167 Beacon St. #11 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1910, 485 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 485-square-foot lot. $639,000

165 Beacon St. #9 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1920, 457 square feet, 1 rooms, 1 bath, on 457-square-foot lot. $510,000

BEACON HILL

41-43 Phillips St. #17 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1901, 2,207 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,207-square-foot lot. $5,325,000

41-43 Phillips St. #18 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1901, 1,675 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,675-square-foot lot. $5,325,000

150 Mount Vernon St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1890, 2,101 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 902-square-foot lot. $2,515,000

21 Branch St. One-family Semi Detachd, built in 1899, 1,832 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 797-square-foot lot. $2,395,000

123 Charles St. #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 1,693 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,693-square-foot lot. $1,959,250

48 Beacon St. #8F Condo High-Rise, built in 1930, 779 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 779-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

100 Chestnut St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1880, 640 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 640-square-foot lot. $830,000

29 Grove St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1899, 809 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 809-square-foot lot. $830,000

64 Pinckney St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1899, 587 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 587-square-foot lot. $580,000

BOSTON DOWNTOWN

401 Beacon St. #PH Condo. $14,300,000

300 Pier 4 Blvd #4C Condo. $5,405,670

1 Dalton St. #2805 Condo. $4,800,000

300 Pier 4 Blvd #6G Condo. $4,676,311

300 Pier 4 Blvd #3B Condo. $3,067,775

300 Pier 4 Blvd #6E Condo. $2,612,037

35 Hanson St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 2,175 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,175-square-foot lot. $2,530,000

300 Pier 4 Blvd #3R Condo. $2,291,250

110 Stuart St. #23B Condo High-Rise, built in 2009, 1,794 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,794-square-foot lot. $2,268,800

300 Pier 4 Blvd #6N Condo. $2,188,356

300 Pier 4 Blvd #3N Condo. $2,123,750

85 E India Row #27F Condo High-Rise, built in 1972, 1,641 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,641-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

121-127 Portland St. #901 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2017, 1,192 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $1,450,000

45 Province St. #1204 Condo High-Rise, built in 2007, 1,318 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,318-square-foot lot. $1,391,550

32 Traveler St. #202 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2015, 1,139 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,255,000

85 E India Row #7A Condo High-Rise, built in 1972, 750 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 750-square-foot lot. $710,000

87-89 Parker St. #501 Condo. $539,000

BRIGHTON

1789 Commonwealth Ave. Three-family Conventional, built in 1900, 3,960 square feet, 22 rooms, 14 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 14,061-square-foot lot. $2,675,000

21 Colborne Road Three-family Decker, built in 1916, 4,545 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,356-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

8-10 Newcastle Road Two-family Conventional, built in 1901, 3,736 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

130 Newton St. #130 Condo. $955,000

190 Corey Road #8 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1899, 1,926 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,926-square-foot lot. $815,000

163-165 Chestnut Hill Ave. #302 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2002, 1,106 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,106-square-foot lot. $680,000

52 Strathmore Road #42 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1929, 826 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 826-square-foot lot. $550,000

14-16 Portsmouth St. #C Condo Town House, built in 1986, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths, on 1,165-square-foot lot. $530,000

218 Lake Shore Road #1 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1963, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,056-square-foot lot. $520,000

22 Chiswick Road #1 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1920, 830 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 830-square-foot lot. $485,000

51 Lake Shore Court #C2 Condo. $458,000

65 Strathmore Road #32 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1920, 668 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 668-square-foot lot. $435,000

313 Summit Ave. #12 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1960, 692 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 692-square-foot lot. $390,000

189 Chestnut Hill Ave. #11 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1930, 480 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 480-square-foot lot. $375,000

4 Commonwealth Court #1 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1910, 445 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 445-square-foot lot. $320,500

158 Lake Shore Road #3 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1963, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 832-square-foot lot. $320,000

1568 Commonwealth Ave. #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1920, 306 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 306-square-foot lot. $280,000

2400 Beacon St. #113 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2006, 915 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths, on 915-square-foot lot. $270,000

CAMBRIDGE

28 Hawthorn St. One-family Victorian, built in 1886, 3,199 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 4,832-square-foot lot. $3,424,629

8 Kenway St. One-family Colonial, built in 1903, 1,634 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 1,966-square-foot lot. $2,400,000

18 Bigelow St. One-family Victorian, built in 1876, 3,209 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $2,205,000

7 Exeter Park Three-family Victorian, built in 1916, 3,796 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 3,463-square-foot lot. $2,000,000

51 Jay St. #51 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1886, 1,394 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,950,000

7 Healey St. One-family Conventional, built in 1916, 1,554 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $1,925,000

150 Webster Ave. Two-family Old Style, built in 1886, 3,789 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 3,164-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

275 Hurley St. Three-family Decker, built in 1894, 3,333 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 2,911-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

14 Van Norden St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1991, 1,923 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 3,552-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

44 Regent St. #44 Condo Town House, 1,777 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $1,390,000

20 Sacramento Place #1 Condo. $1,280,000

30 Clifton St. #2 Condo. $1,275,000

8 Maple Ave. #2 Condo Family Flat, built in 1890, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,250,000

18 Tufts St. #5 Condo. $1,175,000

129-205 Richdale Ave. #A12 Condo Two Story, built in 1988, 1,689 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $1,160,000

57 Pleasant St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1854, 2,328 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 3,462-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

113 Antrim St. #1 Condo Family Flat, built in 1925, 1,424 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $1,027,000

9 Pine St. One-family Conventional, built in 1854, 1,242 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 3,314-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

102 Hancock St. #4 Condo/Apt, built in 1839, 1,270 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $970,000

12 Concord Ave. #3 Condo Family Flat, built in 1890, 1,296 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $960,000

54 Matignon Road #54 Condo. $950,000

106 Hamilton St. #1 Condo. $922,500

111 Magazine St. #1 Condo Family Flat, built in 1916, 1,047 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $862,000

8-12 Museum Way #1322 Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,066 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $860,000

34 Cambridge Ter #3 Condo Family Flat, built in 1905, 1,005 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $850,000

20 Mcternan St. #305 Condo/Apt, built in 1926, 751 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $805,000

1105 Massachusetts Ave. #11C Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 871 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $800,000

6 Canal Park #103 Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 832 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $800,000

34 Gorham St. #3 Condo. $745,000

262 Monsignor Obrien Hwy #703 Condo. $740,000

129-205 Richdale Ave. #B4 Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,054 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $725,000

1 Stearns St. #2 Condo Family Flat, built in 1911, 985 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $716,000

1 Aberdeen Way #214 Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 994 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $655,000

189 Charles St. #2 Condo. $640,000

850 Massachusetts Ave. #9 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 699 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $610,000

27 Wheeler St. #221 Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 644 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $600,000

863 Massachusetts Ave. #54 Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 550 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $540,000

129 Thorndike St. #1 Condo Family Flat, built in 1850, 751 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $531,375

86 Buckingham St. #10 Condo. $525,000

21 Chauncy St. #1B Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 500 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $459,000

CHARLESTOWN

15 Prospect St. Three-family Row-End, built in 1890, 3,606 square feet, 17 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,053-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

28 Parker St. Two-family Semi Detachd, built in 1865, 2,364 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,005-square-foot lot. $1,320,000

16 Austin St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1975, 1,513 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,245-square-foot lot. $1,260,000

1 Warren St. #202 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2000, 1,449 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $1,230,000

7 Hill St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1880, 1,478 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,275-square-foot lot. $900,000

28 Mystic St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1875, 1,328 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $830,000

42 8th St. #1517 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1899, 1,314 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $829,750

29-31 Auburn St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1885, 1,240 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $825,000

42 8th St. #3517 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1899, 1,381 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $817,500

197 8th St. #508 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1989, 846 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $750,000

37 School St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 2015, 833 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $670,000

10 Essex St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1870, 1,384 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 965-square-foot lot. $650,000

356-358 Main St. #20 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1900, 1,169 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $630,000

257-259 Main St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 878 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $585,500

209 Bunker Hill St. #2 Condo Row-End, built in 1920, 787 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $525,000

65 Chelsea St. #305 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2000, 963 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $508,824

375 Bunker Hill St. #1 Condo Row-End, built in 1935, 713 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $409,500

254-256 Medford St. #4 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1899, 435 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $340,000

DORCHESTER

11 Wolcott St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1915, 4,489 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,620-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

11 Victoria St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 2,466 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,665-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

9 Althea St. Three-family Decker, built in 1900, 3,501 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $920,000

832 Washington St. Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 3,543 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,873-square-foot lot. $900,000

22 Crowell St. Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 3,676 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,191-square-foot lot. $891,000

56 Crescent Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1899, 2,422 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,993-square-foot lot. $870,000

16 Lingard St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1922, 2,567 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 2,567-square-foot lot. $849,000

66 Tuttle St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,720 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,599-square-foot lot. $830,000

43-45 Myrtlebank Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 2,184 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $795,000

15 Boutwell St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1930, 2,412 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,773-square-foot lot. $760,000

24 Rawson St. #6 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2016, 1,346 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $725,000

21 Chickatawbut St. #2 Condo. $695,000

45 Pearl St. #3 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 1,554 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,554-square-foot lot. $675,000

23 Vinson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,121 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,351-square-foot lot. $650,000

238 Columbia Road Three-family Conventional, built in 1930, 3,770 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,584-square-foot lot. $640,000

31 Mather St. #31 Condo. $639,000

17 Beaufield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,124-square-foot lot. $625,000

5 Gleason St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1880, 2,294 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,909-square-foot lot. $610,000

32 Virginia St. One-family Colonial, built in 1878, 2,688 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,485-square-foot lot. $599,900

27 Snowden Way One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 1,880 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,968-square-foot lot. $591,500

65 Auckland St. #2 Condo, built in 1905, 1,250 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,250-square-foot lot. $572,000

54 Crescent Ave. #N Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,172 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,476-square-foot lot. $560,000

86 Roseclair St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 1,130 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,130-square-foot lot. $560,000

6 Manor St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,325 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,548-square-foot lot. $550,000

124 Park St. One-family Row-End, built in 1900, 2,148 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,375-square-foot lot. $532,646

126 Park St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1900, 1,919 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,000-square-foot lot. $532,646

122-R Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,180 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,900-square-foot lot. $525,000

275 Minot St. #1 Condo. $525,000

275 Minot St. #2 Condo. $520,000

247 Savin Hill Ave. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1900, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,002-square-foot lot. $510,000

84 Roseclair St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1880, 993 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 993-square-foot lot. $505,000

84 Train St. #3 Condo Decker, built in 1900, 1,173 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,173-square-foot lot. $485,000

27 Elm St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 950-square-foot lot. $473,000

12 Denvir St. One-family Colonial, built in 1899, 1,870 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,952-square-foot lot. $450,000

15 Gibson St. #3 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 1,159 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,159-square-foot lot. $448,000

22 Tolman St. #1 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1905, 735 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 969-square-foot lot. $445,000

12 Clover St. #2 Condo Duplex, built in 1905, 1,084 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,084-square-foot lot. $435,000

141 Savin Hill Ave. #C22 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1895, 835 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 835-square-foot lot. $433,000

113 Lonsdale St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1900, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,170-square-foot lot. $432,000

3 King St. #1 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 1,150 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,150-square-foot lot. $430,000

36 Msgr Patrick J Lydon Way #1 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1897, 1,155 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,155-square-foot lot. $425,000

103 Welles Ave. #1R Condo Low-Rise, built in 1920, 745 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 745-square-foot lot. $381,000

30 Milton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 1,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,908-square-foot lot. $353,000

6-8 Johnson Ter Two-family Conventional, built in 1910, 3,117 square feet, 16 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,880-square-foot lot. $352,068

59-69 Msgr Patrick J Lydon Way #310 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1986, 908 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 908-square-foot lot. $255,000

EAST BOSTON

255 Paris St. Three-family Semi Detachd, built in 1910, 3,744 square feet, 16 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,625-square-foot lot. $1,675,000

169 Maverick St. Three-family Row-End, built in 1900, 3,096 square feet, 14 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,200-square-foot lot. $1,580,000

200 Maverick St. Three-family Semi Detachd, built in 1900, 3,774 square feet, 12 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,718-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

187 London St. Three-family Decker, built in 1899, 1,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $940,000

2 Elbow St. Three-family Semi Detachd, built in 1900, 2,384 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,160-square-foot lot. $810,000

5 Everett Court Two-family Row-End, built in 1900, 1,686 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 712-square-foot lot. $773,000

17 Haynes St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1900, 893 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 875-square-foot lot. $755,500

60 Liverpool St. Two-family Row-Middle, built in 1900, 1,896 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 800-square-foot lot. $670,000

130 Coleridge St. #3 Condo. $664,000

186-188 Paris St. #8 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2017, 991 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $653,500

16 Boardman St. #205 Condo. $604,900

47 Morris St. One-family Conventional, built in 1950, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,620-square-foot lot. $600,000

16 Boardman St. #305 Condo. $589,000

107 Boardman St. #107 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,289 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,748-square-foot lot. $560,000

60 Eutaw St. #1 Condo. $560,000

156 Porter St. #440 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1910, 891 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 891-square-foot lot. $549,999

156 Porter St. #149 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1910, 1,000 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 936-square-foot lot. $545,000

610 Bennington St. #3 Condo Decker, built in 2015, 893 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $539,000

177 Bennington St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 976 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,314-square-foot lot. $510,000

72 Lubec St. #10 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1899, 750 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 750-square-foot lot. $469,000

145 Bennington St. #217 Condo. $364,000

FENWAY

12 Aberdeen St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1930, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 768-square-foot lot. $725,000

137 Peterborough St. #14 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1927, 810 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 810-square-foot lot. $700,000

137 Peterborough St. #2 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1927, 810 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 810-square-foot lot. $672,500

128 Hemenway St. #102 Condo Row-End, built in 1965, 671 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 671-square-foot lot. $565,000

12 Stoneholm St. #327 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2006, 358 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 358-square-foot lot. $445,000

12 Stoneholm St. #432 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2006, 356 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 356-square-foot lot. $430,000

HYDE PARK

15 Dell Ave. One-family Victorian, built in 1880, 3,066 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,400-square-foot lot. $809,900

7 Neponset Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,571 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,528-square-foot lot. $575,000

68 Child St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,754 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,263-square-foot lot. $550,000

80 Danny Road One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $512,000

2 Wharton Court One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1955, 1,781 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,048-square-foot lot. $455,000

45 Van Brunt St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,512-square-foot lot. $450,000

26 Hallron St. One-family Colonial, built in 1944, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $445,000

51 Loring St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,165 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $435,000

1399 River St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1985, 825 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $335,000

6 Reddy Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $323,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

392 Centre St. Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 3,192 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,894-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

30 Chestnut Sq #30 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2015, 1,866 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $1,210,000

65 Patten St. #2 Condo. $1,100,000

60 Burroughs St. #34 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1905, 2,169 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,169-square-foot lot. $1,090,000

71 Rockview St. #71 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1999, 1,873 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,873-square-foot lot. $960,000

30 Eastland Road One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,620 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,898-square-foot lot. $875,000

363 S Huntington Ave. #2 Condo, built in 1899, 2,048 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,048-square-foot lot. $849,000

86 Wyman St. #2 Condo, built in 1905, 1,672 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,672-square-foot lot. $842,000

8 Furnival Road One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,276 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,779-square-foot lot. $840,000

18 Seaverns Ave. #2 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2002, 1,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,100-square-foot lot. $815,000

255 Perkins St. #D605 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1982, 2,459 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,459-square-foot lot. $775,000

41 Spring Park Ave. #1 Condo, built in 1898, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,300-square-foot lot. $765,000

17 Lakeville Road #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1905, 1,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,284-square-foot lot. $750,000

88 Day St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1910, 1,387 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,387-square-foot lot. $727,500

1010 Centre St. #4 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1885, 1,128 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,128-square-foot lot. $690,000

14 Bolster St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2006, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,200-square-foot lot. $690,000

12 Parkton Road #2 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 1,016 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,016-square-foot lot. $665,000

38 Custer St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1920, 937 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 937-square-foot lot. $660,000

170 Amory St. #1 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2015, 1,259 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $625,000

239-241 Lamartine St. #1 Condo Decker, built in 1928, 915 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 915-square-foot lot. $619,000

143 Williams St. #1 Condo, built in 2016, 1,035 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $605,000

25 Chestnut Ave. #3 Condo. $600,000

62 Southbourne Road One-family Row-Middle, built in 1914, 1,262 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 2,603-square-foot lot. $575,000

115 Child St. #B Condo. $560,000

50 Hall St. #3 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 945 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 945-square-foot lot. $539,100

6 Glenside Ave. #3 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 1,055 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,055-square-foot lot. $530,000

65 Cornwall St. #304 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2004, 821 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 821-square-foot lot. $498,000

12 Ashley St. #1 Condo Decker, built in 2015, 810 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $480,000

55 Bourne St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,646 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,750-square-foot lot. $480,000

97 Montebello Road #5 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1930, 834 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 834-square-foot lot. $425,000

84 Southbourne Road One-family Colonial, built in 1909, 672 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,649-square-foot lot. $417,000

240 Heath St. #210 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1910, 610 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 610-square-foot lot. $400,000

MATTAPAN

20 Almont St. Three-family Decker, built in 1935, 3,770 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,085-square-foot lot. $815,000

99 Lorna Road Two-family Duplex, built in 1957, 3,120 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,753-square-foot lot. $710,000

1051-R Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,606 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,304-square-foot lot. $513,000

84 Alabama St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $420,000

1241-1251 Adams St. #303 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1900, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,152-square-foot lot. $280,000

1241-1251 Adams St. #PM303 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1900, 1,286 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,286-square-foot lot. $280,000

NORTH END

93 Charter St. Three-family Row-End, built in 1899, 3,947 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 1,091-square-foot lot. $3,950,000

11-11A Wiget St. #4 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1910, 1,099 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,099-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

300 Commercial St. #509 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1900, 738 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 738-square-foot lot. $600,000

300 Commercial St. #301 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1900, 599 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 599-square-foot lot. $574,500

126 Prince St. #5 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1920, 610 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 610-square-foot lot. $574,000

115 Salem St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1920, 506 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 506-square-foot lot. $455,000

ROSLINDALE

143 Hyde Park Ave. #B Condo. $845,000

169 Sycamore St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,652 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,790-square-foot lot. $780,000

11 Ardale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1886, 1,425 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,189-square-foot lot. $775,000

32 Haydn St. One-family Conventional, built in 2004, 2,246 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $750,000

144 Poplar St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,745 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,759-square-foot lot. $734,000

64 Cliftondale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,736-square-foot lot. $689,900

9 Cliftondale St. #9 Condo Duplex, built in 2005, 1,785 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,004-square-foot lot. $689,000

8 Delano Park One-family Colonial, built in 1860, 1,322 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,617-square-foot lot. $676,000

116 Farquhar St. #1 Condo. $660,000

61 Hautevale St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,567 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,785-square-foot lot. $634,000

32 Maynard St. #2 Condo. $612,000

451 Poplar St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,460 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,665-square-foot lot. $591,400

7-A Iona St. #7A Condo Free-Standng, built in 2001, 1,585 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,585-square-foot lot. $549,000

8 Brookfield St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1910, 1,460 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath. $542,000

32 Maynard St. #1 Condo. $535,000

18 Sheffield Road #1 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 1,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,036-square-foot lot. $501,000

7 Ethel St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,610-square-foot lot. $455,000

238 Poplar St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1911, 965 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 965-square-foot lot. $450,000

103 Belgrade Ave. #1 Condo. $420,000

50 Seymour St. #2 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1967, 806 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 806-square-foot lot. $237,000

ROXBURY

531 Massachusetts Ave. #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 1,999 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,999-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

8 Centre St. Two-family Semi Detachd, built in 1899, 3,311 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,903-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

15 Homestead St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1905, 4,511 square feet, 17 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,671-square-foot lot. $850,000

44 Saint James St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1890, 2,866 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,903-square-foot lot. $760,000

63 Marshfield St. Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 3,264 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,891-square-foot lot. $705,000

19-21 Norfolk St. #2 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1900, 1,322 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,322-square-foot lot. $495,000

73 Walnut Ave. #1 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1910, 1,465 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,465-square-foot lot. $470,000

18-20 Highland Ave. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1890, 999 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 999-square-foot lot. $375,000

59-A Edgewood St. #57 Condo. $273,000

135 Townsend St. #C1 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1968, 600 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 600-square-foot lot. $180,000

SOUTH BOSTON

50 Liberty Drive #4L Condo. $2,595,000

1764 Columbia Road #2 Condo. $2,050,000

789 E 4th St. One-family Row-End, built in 1910, 2,040 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,637-square-foot lot. $1,985,000

141 Dorchester Ave. #809 Condo High-Rise, built in 2006, 1,775 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,775-square-foot lot. $1,360,000

200 Dorchester St. Two-family Row-End, built in 1890, 2,792 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,607-square-foot lot. $1,360,000

390 K St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1880, 1,955 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,955-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

654 E 7th St. #3 Condo. $1,170,000

2 W 6th St. #207 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2017, 1,521 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,128,000

232 Old Colony Ave. #306 Condo. $1,100,000

205 E St. #8N Condo Low-Rise, built in 2017, 1,241 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $990,000

213 W 2nd St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2009, 1,130 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,130-square-foot lot. $930,000

1794 Columbia Road #3 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 1,267 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,267-square-foot lot. $928,000

83 Old Harbor St. #1 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 2,013 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,013-square-foot lot. $924,500

45 W 3rd St. #414 Condo. $915,000

225 Dorchester St. #22 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2016, 1,269 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $910,000

9 W Broadway #111 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1906, 1,285 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,285-square-foot lot. $890,000

306 Athens St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2008, 1,053 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,053-square-foot lot. $860,000

276 Bowen St. #1 Condo Decker, built in 2006, 1,330 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,330-square-foot lot. $850,000

215 L St. #3 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 1,131 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,131-square-foot lot. $800,000

8 Bantry Way Two-family Semi Detachd, built in 1890, 1,460 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,160-square-foot lot. $799,000

511 E 8th St. #2 Condo Row-End, built in 1900, 1,202 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,202-square-foot lot. $769,000

18-20 Knowlton St. #6 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2005, 1,103 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,103-square-foot lot. $765,000

180 M St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1890, 1,062 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,062-square-foot lot. $764,000

11 Linden St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1890, 1,133 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,133-square-foot lot. $750,000

492 E 3rd St. #1 Condo Row-End, built in 1910, 1,355 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,355-square-foot lot. $739,000

627-A Dorchester Ave. #627A Condo Semi Detachd, built in 2017, 1,312 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $735,000

61 Bolton St. #61 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1988, 1,015 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,015-square-foot lot. $730,000

322 W 3rd St. #3 Condo Decker, built in 1890, 955 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 955-square-foot lot. $717,000

720 E 8th St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1920, 932 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 932-square-foot lot. $700,000

558 E 8th St. #1 Condo Row-End, built in 1900, 1,031 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,031-square-foot lot. $690,000

925 E 2nd St. #7 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1986, 987 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 987-square-foot lot. $639,000

560 E 6th St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 1,038 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,038-square-foot lot. $621,000

116 G St. #1 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1890, 815 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 815-square-foot lot. $609,000

149 G St. #3 Condo Semi Detachd, built in 1900, 759 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 759-square-foot lot. $575,000

358 Dorchester St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1905, 812 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 812-square-foot lot. $575,000

140 K St. #1 Condo Decker, built in 1890, 960 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 960-square-foot lot. $549,500

312-320 W 3rd St. #105 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2003, 810 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 810-square-foot lot. $525,000

653 E 3rd St. #3 Condo Row-End, built in 1890, 518 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 518-square-foot lot. $518,000

13 Vinton St. #3 Condo Row-End, built in 1890, 611 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 611-square-foot lot. $417,000

19 Emerson St. #19 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1900, 560 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 560-square-foot lot. $400,000

181 Bowen St. #2 Condo. $335,000

227-229 W 9th St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 1,430 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,750-square-foot lot. $200,000

25 Channel Center St. #1101 Condo High-Rise, built in 2004, 1,510 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,510-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

21 Wormwood St. #521 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1900, 1,026 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,026-square-foot lot. $885,000

SOUTH END

3 Haven St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1892, 1,144 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 654-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

83 Waltham St. #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 2,406 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,406-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

312 Columbus Ave. #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1880, 1,558 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,558-square-foot lot. $1,629,000

10 Dwight St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 1,015 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,015-square-foot lot. $1,116,500

143 W Brookline St. #305 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1989, 1,127 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,127-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

76 Waltham St. #4 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 761 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 761-square-foot lot. $950,000

24 Montgomery St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1905, 1,059 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,059-square-foot lot. $895,000

90 Worcester St. #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 695 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 695-square-foot lot. $795,000

40 Fay St. #306 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2006, 1,039 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,039-square-foot lot. $772,000

17 E Springfield St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 621 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 621-square-foot lot. $680,000

75 Warren Ave. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1860, 570 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 570-square-foot lot. $654,000

38 Hanson St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1850, 495 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 495-square-foot lot. $570,000

36 E Newton St. #6 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1925, 510 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 510-square-foot lot. $520,000

34 E Newton St. #1 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1925, 380 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 380-square-foot lot. $449,000

104 Appleton St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 562 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 562-square-foot lot. $423,000

WEST ROXBURY

252 Stratford St. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 2,002 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,658-square-foot lot. $775,000

69 Russett Road One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,504 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,210-square-foot lot. $732,000

4 Paragon Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1925, 912 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,800-square-foot lot. $540,000

36 Gould St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,238 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,551-square-foot lot. $530,000

106 Oakmere St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,332 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,476-square-foot lot. $510,000

502 Weld St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1920, 1,114 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,125-square-foot lot. $505,000

109 Belle Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,471-square-foot lot. $468,000

32 Cotuit St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1925, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $420,000

63 Constance Road One-family Colonial, built in 1897, 1,602 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,475-square-foot lot. $419,250

4975 Washington St. #113 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1986, 1,055 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,055-square-foot lot. $340,000

64 Bryon Road #1 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1955, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 780-square-foot lot. $325,000

9 Cass St. #7 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1963, 845 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 845-square-foot lot. $280,000

5050 Washington St. #110 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1970, 620 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 620-square-foot lot. $225,000

95 Grove St. #6 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1969, 605 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 605-square-foot lot. $210,000