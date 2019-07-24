Recent sales south of Boston (July 24)

ABINGTON

31 Crabtree Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1991, 2,199 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,019-square-foot lot. $561,500

30 Kimber Circle One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,592 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,909-square-foot lot. $545,000

997 Bedford St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 2,327 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,178-square-foot lot. $495,000

36 Charles St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,931 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,436-square-foot lot. $440,000

15 Quincy St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,196 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 baths, on 4,250-square-foot lot. $325,000

AVON

2 Glendower St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,120 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,598-square-foot lot. $285,000

8 Parkview Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,068 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,073-square-foot lot. $100,000

BRAINTREE

32 Dean St. One-family Colonial, built in 1917, 1,616 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,520-square-foot lot. $565,000

19 Newport Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,244 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,799-square-foot lot. $457,700

600 Middle St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,920 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $417,500

BRIDGEWATER

1121 Vernon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 4,158 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 53,171-square-foot lot. $649,900

5 Old Cedar Vlg #5 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,593 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 0-square-foot lot. $310,000

180 Main St. #D101 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 708 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 0-square-foot lot. $99,000

BROCKTON

291 Green St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1904, 3,427 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $635,000

51 Briarcliff Road One-family Split Level, built in 1958, 3,474 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 31,551-square-foot lot. $555,000

51 Briarcliff Road One-family Split Level, built in 1958, 3,474 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 31,551-square-foot lot. $550,000

146 N Quincy St. One-family Ranch, built in 1930, 1,270 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $341,000

188 Southfield Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1971, 1,316 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $322,999

10 Silver Road One-family Colonial, built in 1893, 1,743 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,821-square-foot lot. $315,000

18 Wellington Place One-family Colonial, built in 1879, 1,715 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,558-square-foot lot. $250,000

11 Electric Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1930, 990 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,401-square-foot lot. $160,000

311 Court St. One-family Ranch, built in 1987, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,286-square-foot lot. $160,000

CANTON

12 Kirby Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,995 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 39,727-square-foot lot. $617,000

14 Roberts Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,551-square-foot lot. $550,000

3 Tracywood Road One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,163 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $430,000

14 Norfolk St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,638 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,418-square-foot lot. $325,000

COHASSET

259 S Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 3,910 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 50,965-square-foot lot. $1,635,900

31 Deep Run One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 4,118 square feet, 12 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 31,200-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

27 Ledgewood Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1974, 2,342 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $560,000

DEDHAM

14 Macs Place One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,790 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $700,000

123-125 Eastern Ave. #2 Condo, on 0-square-foot lot. $690,000

38 Sanderson Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1907, 2,117 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,437-square-foot lot. $653,700

25 Morse Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,732 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,974-square-foot lot. $594,000

14 Hanson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 1,672 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,100-square-foot lot. $559,500

63 Chester Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $502,000

142 Taylor Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,030-square-foot lot. $435,000

DUXBURY

2 The Marshes One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,304 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $776,000

1 Treetop Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1977, 2,205 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $715,000

10 Ocean Woods Drive #10 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,813 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $500,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

24 Whitmarsh Lane RES DEV LAND, on 118,483-square-foot lot. $592,900

227 Pine St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,539 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 58,806-square-foot lot. $390,000

68 Waterman St. One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 978 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,700-square-foot lot. $287,900

6 Shawnee Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 912 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,679-square-foot lot. $199,260

EASTON

230 Poquanticut Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1973, 2,306 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 30,016-square-foot lot. $560,000

FOXBOROUGH

1 Roseland St. #B9 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,709 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 0-square-foot lot. $508,175

14 Willow St. One-family Colonial, built in 1913, 1,712 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 90,094-square-foot lot. $315,000

FREETOWN

25 N Main St. One-family Antique, built in 1812, 5,994 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 191,664-square-foot lot. $500,000

38 Richmond Road One-family Antique, built in 1850, 2,948 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 86,684-square-foot lot. $495,000

10 Mill St. MXU RES+COM Conventional, built in 1878, 2,884 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 165,528-square-foot lot. $475,000

23 Ledgeview Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1979, 2,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 58,370-square-foot lot. $452,000

24 Joaquin Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,986 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 48,352-square-foot lot. $419,900

7 Ashley Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 2,030 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $365,000

49 Lakeview Lane One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1940, 432 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $325,000

11 Assonet Blvd One-family Ranch, 1,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $229,000

1 Kelly Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,728 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $12,380

HALIFAX

258 Twin Lakes Drive #258 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $245,000

HANOVER

231 Manns Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 3,828 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 42,491-square-foot lot. $820,000

246 King St. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,012 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 37,026-square-foot lot. $585,000

190 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,684 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 63,162-square-foot lot. $580,000

HANSON

50 Hawthorne St. One-family Ranch, built in 1987, 994 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 67,082-square-foot lot. $340,000

57 Squantum Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1984, 1,040 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $324,900

35 Dwight St. One-family Conventional, built in 1925, 1,248 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $295,000

HINGHAM

2 Aberdeen Road One-family Colonial, built in 1942, 2,589 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 13,447-square-foot lot. $1,370,000

4 Eastgate Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,587 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 28,301-square-foot lot. $1,224,000

183 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,624 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 40,436-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

143 Gardner St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,816 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 34,745-square-foot lot. $810,000

4 Blue Sky Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,781 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,365-square-foot lot. $735,000

108 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 1870, 2,544 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,000-square-foot lot. $635,000

HOLBROOK

113 Weymouth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,159 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,225-square-foot lot. $439,000

2 Lantern Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1972, 1,884 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,100-square-foot lot. $420,000

HULL

8 Spinnaker Hill Lane #8 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,662 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $509,500

KINGSTON

51 Macfarlane Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,665 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $691,500

36 Fountain Knoll Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,946-square-foot lot. $649,000

48 Holly Circle #48 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 2,020 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $500,000

7 Copper Beech Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 1,414 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $460,000

15 Sapling Circle One-family Conventional, built in 2015, 1,546 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $410,000

132 Grove St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1971, 960 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 74,488-square-foot lot. $385,000

2 Riverside Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 952 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $242,000

LAKEVILLE

211 Cedar Drive One-family Conventional, built in 1996, 2,264 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 35,988-square-foot lot. $599,625

24 Bells Brook Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1985, 2,063 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 70,000-square-foot lot. $455,000

43 Myricks St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1986, 1,284 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 70,079-square-foot lot. $339,900

13 Birch St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,680 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,994-square-foot lot. $226,000

MANSFIELD

191 Old Elm St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,660 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 36,584-square-foot lot. $352,450

22 North St. #22 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 886 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 0-square-foot lot. $225,000

MARSHFIELD

128 Quail Run One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 4,608 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 46,174-square-foot lot. $825,000

16 Liberty Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1972, 1,528 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,576-square-foot lot. $399,000

485 Pleasant St. One-family Cottage, built in 1890, 1,018 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,000-square-foot lot. $330,000

304 Plymouth Ave. One-family Cottage, built in 1952, 550 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,005-square-foot lot. $187,000

MIDDLEBORO

37 Rocky Meadow St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,524 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 80,871-square-foot lot. $490,000

MILTON

27-29 Valley Road Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1927, 2,404 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,072-square-foot lot. $733,000

43 Cedar Ter One-family Old Style, built in 1922, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,863-square-foot lot. $649,000

NORTON

8 Danforth Lane #8 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 2,385 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $590,000

283 E Main St. #18 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,145 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $270,000

NORWELL

35 Satuit Meadow Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,684 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 48,352-square-foot lot. $901,000

NORWOOD

19 Lenox Ave. #19 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 2,180 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $585,000

223 Richland Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,291 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,673-square-foot lot. $530,000

622 Neponset St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,285 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,653-square-foot lot. $480,000

34 Nichols St. One-family Conventional, built in 1906, 1,818 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,126-square-foot lot. $425,000

20 Monroe St. E One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,250 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,190-square-foot lot. $327,000

392 Washington St. #2 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1906, 1,245 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $290,000

PEMBROKE

14 High Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2001, 1,789 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 42,332-square-foot lot. $580,000

245 Oldham St. Two-family Antique, built in 1850, 3,515 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 85,818-square-foot lot. $491,000

72 Highland Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,632 square feet, 3 baths, on 59,919-square-foot lot. $445,000

86 Gorham Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 13,400-square-foot lot. $291,000

65 Chapel St. One-family Ranch, built in 1983, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,317-square-foot lot. $225,000

103 Indian Trl One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1945, 440 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,775-square-foot lot. $160,000

PLYMOUTH

57 Ryecroft One-family Contemporary, built in 2007, 5,417 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 21,743-square-foot lot. $975,000

17 Pine Cobble One-family Contemporary, built in 2000, 2,517 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,740-square-foot lot. $585,000

48 Freeman Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,825 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 29,583-square-foot lot. $525,000

19 Thatcher Road One-family Garrison, built in 1973, 2,858 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,019-square-foot lot. $499,000

24 Royal St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1910, 2,174 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,620-square-foot lot. $483,000

108 Perseverance Path One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,568 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 35,682-square-foot lot. $474,000

242 Hedges Pond Road One-family Ranch, built in 1970, 1,912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,534-square-foot lot. $435,000

25 Thomas Ave. One-family Gambrel, built in 1910, 1,364 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,800-square-foot lot. $422,000

10 Ashberry St. One-family Garrison, built in 1974, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $379,900

32 Dublin Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 1,843 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $378,000

22 Ashberry St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1975, 1,719 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $357,500

10 Knoll Road One-family Garrison, built in 1975, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 24,356-square-foot lot. $318,000

24 Granby Lane One-family Cottage, built in 1950, 863 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $245,900

944 Long Pond Road One-family Ranch, built in 1971, 2,031 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 31,326-square-foot lot. $224,772

41 Wallwind Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,434 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,743-square-foot lot. $195,000

8 Dubois Way One-family Split Level, built in 1977, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,890-square-foot lot. $169,500

10 Chapel Hill Drive #1 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 785 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $151,500

9 Tideview Path #11 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 785 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 0-square-foot lot. $127,500

8 Tideview Path #4 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 752 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $125,000

QUINCY

89 Sea Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 2004, 2,428 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,462-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

2001 Marina Drive #409 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,634 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 0-square-foot lot. $785,000

222 Granite St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 2,693 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,450-square-foot lot. $780,000

155 Lansdowne St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,044 square feet, 3 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 24,300-square-foot lot. $740,000

248 Presidents Lane #5 Condo Town House, built in 2009, 2,349 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $705,000

106 Sumner St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1910, 2,827 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 baths, on 3,320-square-foot lot. $676,000

15 Lurton St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1930, 2,000 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,564-square-foot lot. $650,000

53-55 Lawn Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1918, 1,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $515,000

61 Independence Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1898, 2,298 square feet, 7 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,788-square-foot lot. $500,000

11 Blake St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1900, 1,174 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,275-square-foot lot. $476,000

264 Southern Artery One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,440 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,500-square-foot lot. $410,000

963 Hancock St. #1C Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,018 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $349,750

21 Mayor Thomas J Mcgrath Hw #401 OFFICE CONDO Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,440 square feet. $324,000

115 W Squantum St. #202 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 765 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $309,900

188 Albatross Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1920, 741 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 2,337-square-foot lot. $289,999

RANDOLPH

6 Edwin St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,192 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $390,000

12 Scally Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,920-square-foot lot. $389,900

33 Cedar Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,138 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $380,000

5 Harris St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,296 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,519-square-foot lot. $379,000

27 Amelian Road One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $284,550

80 Jasper Lane #80 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,324 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $275,000

39 West St. #B3 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $250,000

65 Jasper Lane #65 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 932 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $232,500

RAYNHAM

627 Church St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,124 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $460,000

34 King Philip St. One-family Split Level, built in 1977, 2,495 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 61,433-square-foot lot. $410,000

426 Hill St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1979, 1,848 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 37,462-square-foot lot. $375,000

547 N Main St. One-family Old Style, built in 1918, 2,088 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $308,487

6 Francine Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,464-square-foot lot. $306,000

606 Park Place #606 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 916 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $189,000

ROCKLAND

82 Boxberry Lane #82 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 381,586-square-foot lot. $255,000

SCITUATE

17 Old Farm Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,656 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $557,000

145 Jericho Road One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,594 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,659-square-foot lot. $350,000

51 Rebecca Road One-family Conventional, built in 1879, 907 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,265-square-foot lot. $300,000

35 Thomas Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 728 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,393-square-foot lot. $250,000

SHARON

45 W Ridge Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 4,324 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 40,123-square-foot lot. $817,500

26 Juniper Road One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,667 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 41,780-square-foot lot. $765,000

23 Arboro Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 2,280 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,007-square-foot lot. $694,500

3 Abbott Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 3,409 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 46,609-square-foot lot. $516,600

3 Prescott Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1969, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,780-square-foot lot. $425,000

141 Norwood St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1890, 1,242 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 41,294-square-foot lot. $272,500

STOUGHTON

14 Thompson Court One-family Contemporary, built in 1998, 3,290 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 25,008-square-foot lot. $560,000

252 Glen Echo Blvd One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,550 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 28,049-square-foot lot. $430,000

39 Farnham Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,540 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,212-square-foot lot. $391,500

17 Legaski Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1969, 2,015 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $337,000

276 Sumner St. One-family Ranch, built in 1940, 1,053 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $248,000

WALPOLE

30 Hound Pack Circle One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 3,205 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 18,024-square-foot lot. $891,500

1724 Washington St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1890, 4,974 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,103-square-foot lot. $431,000

22 Park Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1940, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,660-square-foot lot. $375,000

15 Rainbow Pond Drive #B1 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,058 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $360,000

145 South St. #12 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,188 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $299,900

33 Washington Grn #1 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 896 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $265,000

WEYMOUTH

34 Lincoln St. One-family Conventional, built in 1918, 1,325 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,557-square-foot lot. $550,000

102 Flint Locke Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1992, 1,332 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,921-square-foot lot. $539,500

78 Great Hill Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,751-square-foot lot. $400,000

80 Fuller Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,992-square-foot lot. $400,000

90 Sea St. #125 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,561 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $339,000

160 Burkhall St. #210 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1989, 845 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $242,800

73 Broad Reach #M42C Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 835 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $200,000

WHITMAN

272 Franklin St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1860, 1,836 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,362-square-foot lot. $452,000

67 Green Acres Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1972, 1,856 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 16,501-square-foot lot. $423,000

247 Homeland Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,225 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $366,000

