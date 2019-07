Recent sales west of Boston (July 24)

ACTON

7 Till Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 2,876 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,767-square-foot lot. $801,000

4 Hickory Hill Trl One-family Contemporary, built in 1965, 2,362 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 70,132-square-foot lot. $45,000

ARLINGTON

101 Madison Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1914, 2,889 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

16 Draper Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1895, 2,191 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,280-square-foot lot. $990,000

7 Russell Place #7 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,589 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2.5 baths. $740,000

21 Browning Road One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,387-square-foot lot. $675,000

19 Fremont St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,088-square-foot lot. $617,000

ASHLAND

208 Prospect St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1994, 1,640 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $524,900

30 Thomas St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1976, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,928-square-foot lot. $452,400

449 Captain Eames Circle #449 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 2,053 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $411,000

463 Captain Eames Circle #463 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 1,750 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $389,900

AYER

34 Westford Road One-family Ranch, built in 1999, 1,012 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,878-square-foot lot. $309,900

BEDFORD

7 Hosmer Way One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 3,454 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 10,764-square-foot lot. $1,257,000

BELLINGHAM

68 Box Pond Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1994, 3,548 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 80,020-square-foot lot. $466,000

24 Standish Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1966, 1,814 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,300-square-foot lot. $392,000

30 Porter Road One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 1,816 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 12,795-square-foot lot. $369,900

12 Middle Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 2,012 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,200-square-foot lot. $360,000

32 Country Side Road #32 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 2,234 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $309,900

5 Cross St. One-family Ranch, built in 1975, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,290-square-foot lot. $275,000

BELMONT

56 Lantern Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1958, 1,961 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 19,400-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

25 Bradford St.. $1,180,000

91 Beatrice Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1948, 2,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 23,463-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

116-118 White St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1929, 2,656 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,485-square-foot lot. $969,000

17 Cutter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,658 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,480-square-foot lot. $912,000

BOXBORO

56 Leonard Road #56 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 550 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $128,000

BROOKLINE

25 Weybridge Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,655 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 7,119-square-foot lot. $2,255,000

7 Perry St. Three-family Old Style, built in 1925, 2,952 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,623-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

167 Reservoir Road One-family Garrison, built in 1933, 2,039 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 8,501-square-foot lot. $1,624,000

108 Harvard St. #7 Condo, built in 1998, 2,088 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,345,000

60 Gardner Road #1 Condo Decker, built in 1940, 1,618 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,179,000

146 Bellingham Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,877 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,656-square-foot lot. $1,135,000

45 Clearwater Road One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,973 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,372-square-foot lot. $1,040,000

101 Summit Ave. #B Condo, built in 1885, 1,450 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $1,000,000

105 Browne St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1900, 1,115 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 baths. $932,000

119 Freeman St. #2A Condo Row-End, built in 1935, 1,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $880,000

816 Washington St. #2 Condo, built in 1855, 1,185 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $850,000

60 Longwood Ave. #404 Condo High-Rise, built in 1975, 1,088 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $849,900

20 Chapel St. #B704 Condo High-Rise, built in 1920, 945 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $838,500

CONCORD

37 Bedford Court #37 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1800, 1,058 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,871-square-foot lot. $530,000

DOVER

19 Pegan Lane One-family Contemporary, built in 1971, 3,233 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 118,483-square-foot lot. $2,350,000

FRAMINGHAM

1046 Salem End Road One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,784 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 12,506-square-foot lot. $653,000

3 Reservoir Rdg One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,036 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 24,119-square-foot lot. $635,000

21 Richmond Lane #21 Condo. $591,900

18 Vaillencourt Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,332 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 21,244-square-foot lot. $572,500

253 Beaver St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1948, 2,443 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,070-square-foot lot. $510,000

8 Whittemore Road One-family Split Level, built in 1952, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,507-square-foot lot. $409,000

1 Yorks Road One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 1,188 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,299-square-foot lot. $389,000

98 Simpson Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,356 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,398-square-foot lot. $365,000

21 Norman Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 2,964 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,111-square-foot lot. $260,000

12 Wilson Drive #12 Condo Town House, built in 1960, 1,034 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $244,900

10 Dunham Road Two-family Duplex, built in 1966, 1,132 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,660-square-foot lot. $244,000

137 Winthrop St. #21A Condo Low-Rise, built in 1970, 722 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $178,000

FRANKLIN

7 Grace Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,925 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 42,284-square-foot lot. $720,000

641 Old Farm Road One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,354 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 22,061-square-foot lot. $649,900

61 Bridle Path One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,358 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 16,508-square-foot lot. $632,000

7 Wyllie Road One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 1,685 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $484,500

741 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,316 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 41,409-square-foot lot. $470,000

8 Pine Ridge Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,900 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $434,140

243 Pleasant St. One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 39,739-square-foot lot. $417,300

19 Eldon Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 944 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,356-square-foot lot. $405,000

35 Pheasant Hill Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 1,568 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,108-square-foot lot. $402,500

598 Maple St. One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 2,140 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,077-square-foot lot. $378,000

2 Warren Place #2 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,127 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $288,000

131 East St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1890, 1,914 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,258-square-foot lot. $275,000

HOPKINTON

31 Glen Road One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,618 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 45,098-square-foot lot. $805,000

18 Pond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 2,984 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 145,813-square-foot lot. $570,000

HUDSON

2 Martin Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,178 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 26,486-square-foot lot. $515,000

12 Stratton Road One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,444 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,305-square-foot lot. $385,000

250 Main St. #112 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,136 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $234,000

425 Main St. #20C Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $228,000

248 Main St. #207 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,220 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $174,000

LEXINGTON

91 Outlook Drive One-family Contemporary, built in 1994, 3,723 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 20,292-square-foot lot. $1,630,000

17 Patriots Drive One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 2,563 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 10,325-square-foot lot. $1,460,000

22 Peacock Farm Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1956, 1,970 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 19,856-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

130 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 2,531 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 35,227-square-foot lot. $1,086,000

497 Concord Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,652 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 94,469-square-foot lot. $975,000

4 Wallis Court #4 Condo. $870,000

22 Webb St. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,930-square-foot lot. $818,000

15 Hillcrest Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 954 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $730,000

9 Dunham St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $700,000

20 Muster Court #20 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,582 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 436-square-foot lot. $660,000

6 Welch Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,026 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $600,000

LINCOLN

151 Tower Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1982, 2,251 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 45,965-square-foot lot. $1,040,000

LITTLETON

5 Fir Lane. $782,900

286 Foster St. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,575 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $562,500

20 Elmwood Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 936 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,696-square-foot lot. $380,000

MARLBOROUGH

394 Williams St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 1,738 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 28,673-square-foot lot. $510,000

54 Maplewood Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1986, 2,784 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 6,480-square-foot lot. $496,000

28 Teller St. One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 1,169 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $369,000

122 Broadmeadow St. #B Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,835 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $317,900

158 Boston Post Road E #7 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1964, 644 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $150,000

MAYNARD

4 Bellevue Ter One-family Conventional, built in 1947, 1,968 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,059-square-foot lot. $430,000

5 Paul Road One-family Conventional, built in 1972, 1,848 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,010-square-foot lot. $417,000

MEDFIELD

19 Causeway St. One-family Split Level, built in 1985, 2,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 33,860-square-foot lot. $596,250

12 Woodfall Road One-family Split Level, built in 1968, 1,806 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,100-square-foot lot. $535,000

MEDWAY

81 Lovering St. One-family Old Style, built in 1780, 2,784 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 196,456-square-foot lot. $528,515

16 Brigham St. One-family, on 52,403-square-foot lot. $500,000

MILFORD

34 Woodridge Road One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 4,406 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,228-square-foot lot. $520,000

MILLIS

258 Union St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,774 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $380,000

209 Farm St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,376 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,928-square-foot lot. $310,000

NATICK

3 Rice St.. $900,000

18 Peterson Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1959, 1,225 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,072-square-foot lot. $569,000

14 Marion St. One-family Old Style, built in 1914, 1,346 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $554,500

1 Murdoch Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,799 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,433-square-foot lot. $520,000

4 Farrant Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,018 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,080-square-foot lot. $465,000

NEEDHAM

14 Sunrise Ter One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 4,585 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

610 South St. One-family Garrison, built in 1968, 4,141 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,515,000

32 Gatewood Drive One-family Garrison, built in 1972, 3,282 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $1,418,500

1 Glen Gary Road #1 Condo. $989,000

11 Enslin Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,823 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $975,000

51 Morningside Road One-family Garrison, built in 1948, 1,570 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $795,000

134 Taylor St. One-family Ranch, built in 1968, 1,292 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $726,000

NEWTON

160 Dudley Road One-family Colonial, built in 1914, 6,568 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 116,224-square-foot lot. $3,160,000

37 Stearns St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3,876 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 8,176-square-foot lot. $2,217,000

63 Perkins St. One-family Victorian, built in 1903, 2,653 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 6,890-square-foot lot. $2,050,000

62 Algonquin Road Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 4,320 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 5,893-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

84 Jackson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,182 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,040-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

38 Fenno Road One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,044 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,413-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

41 Chase St. #2 Condo Victorian, built in 1895, 2,305 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,319-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

4 Leighton Road One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 2,209 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,724-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

62 Carlton Road. $950,000

17 W Pine St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,122 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 17,238-square-foot lot. $825,000

129-131 Farwell St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1956, 1,196 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,585-square-foot lot. $800,000

10 Cumberland Road One-family Colonial, built in 1949, 1,500 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,370-square-foot lot. $680,000

215 Cypress St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,572 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,100-square-foot lot. $615,000

935 Washington St. #12 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 1,192 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 23,050-square-foot lot. $435,000

280 Boylston St. #203 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,050 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths, on 194,106-square-foot lot. $427,000

NORFOLK

17 Boydes Xing #17 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 2,088 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $644,625

NORTHBOROUGH

17 Cyrus Way #17 Condo Duplex, built in 2011, 1,998 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 23,958-square-foot lot. $540,000

86 Church St. One-family Old Style, built in 1890, 2,649 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 27,055-square-foot lot. $530,000

317 Hudson St. One-family Conventional, built in 1890, 1,373 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,408-square-foot lot. $351,500

SHERBORN

125 Lake St. One-family Contemporary, built in 2007, 6,332 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 131,769-square-foot lot. $1,739,000

84 Mill St. One-family Ranch, built in 1948, 1,496 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 333,234-square-foot lot. $630,000

39 Everett St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,647 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $565,000

SHREWSBURY

4 Sinclair Road One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,135 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $740,000

132-134 Prospect St. One-family Cottage, built in 1925, 1,878 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,775-square-foot lot. $457,000

44 Eastern Point Drive #44 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,964 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $430,000

15 Sias Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1910, 1,298 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $295,000

203 Grafton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,469 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,139-square-foot lot. $222,000

622 Grafton St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,416 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,625-square-foot lot. $82,500

SOUTHBOROUGH

10 Thayer Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,054 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $782,000

17 Maplecrest Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1972, 1,560 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 16,701-square-foot lot. $565,900

201 Parkerville Road Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1950, 2,281 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,701-square-foot lot. $505,000

41 Atwood Road One-family Garrison, built in 1970, 1,954 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 25,047-square-foot lot. $490,000

STOW

158 Kirkland Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1974, 3,319 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,946-square-foot lot. $545,000

6 Edson St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 2,916 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $460,000

34 Meeting House Lane #307 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,384 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000

458 Gleasondale Road One-family Old Style, built in 1905, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $290,834

SUDBURY

77 Bridle Path One-family Contemporary, built in 1992, 4,630 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 42,178-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

WALTHAM

28 Hollace St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 996 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 7,492-square-foot lot. $1,140,000

14 Porter Road One-family Colonial, built in 1921, 2,277 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,055-square-foot lot. $615,000

68 Bowdoin Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1925, 1,884 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,615-square-foot lot. $535,000

180-B River St. #6 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 531 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $255,000

125 Virginia Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $237,500

WATERTOWN

230 Westminster Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1945, 1,722 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $795,000

83 Fayette St. #83 Condo Town House, built in 1840, 1,716 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $682,750

32 White Ave. #48 Condo. $430,000

WAYLAND

36 York Road One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 3,385 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,206-square-foot lot. $1,399,000

112 Glezen Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,948 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 37,200-square-foot lot. $975,000

227 Old Connecticut Path One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 1,844 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,900-square-foot lot. $705,000

WELLESLEY

54 Woodridge Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 4,234 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 20,495-square-foot lot. $1,690,000

63 Parker Road One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,630 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 18,969-square-foot lot. $1,667,500

44 Swarthmore Road One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,755 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 48,569-square-foot lot. $1,585,000

24 Garrison Road One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 2,514 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,435,000

98 Brook St. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 2,427 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 19,561-square-foot lot. $1,280,000

19 Hunting St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,737 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,064-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

31 Elm St. One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 2,673 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,134-square-foot lot. $1,090,000

25 Oak St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,932 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,980-square-foot lot. $925,000

68 Upson Road One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,017-square-foot lot. $890,000

WESTON

54 Pinecroft Road One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 3,458 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $1,470,000

105 Summer St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 2,529 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,435,000

17 Warren Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,908 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 56,068-square-foot lot. $895,000

WRENTHAM

639 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $434,500

