Recent home sales north of Boston (August 21)

AMESBURY

51 Prospect St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 2,922 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,310-square-foot lot. $566,000

85 Kimball Road One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 3,310 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,507-square-foot lot. $525,000

17 Chester St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1860, 3,151 square feet, 16 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,900-square-foot lot. $480,000

54 Fern Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1984, 1,196 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,850-square-foot lot. $450,000

136 Elm St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1874, 2,403 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,059-square-foot lot. $392,500

2 Tuckers Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 1,362 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $389,000

4 1st St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,030-square-foot lot. $352,000

1 Cleveland St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1940, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $328,000

27 Merrimac St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1800, 1,155 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,750-square-foot lot. $325,000

31 Whittier Meadows Drive #31 Condo Town House, built in 1992, 1,593 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $309,500

21 Pamela Lane #21 Condo Town House, built in 1974, 1,396 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $230,425

94 Elm St. #B Condo Duplex, built in 1850, 1,411 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $224,000

ANDOVER

18 Wyncrest Circle One-family Contemporary, built in 1986, 4,198 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 44,039-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

5 Beacon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 5,019 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

3 Charles Circle One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 4,535 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 75,194-square-foot lot. $1,039,000

30 Stoneybrook Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 4,859 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 35,689-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

5 Westminster Roadway One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 4,813 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,014-square-foot lot. $989,000

6 Mulberry Circle One-family Split Level, built in 1974, 4,777 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 42,383-square-foot lot. $910,000

11 Avery Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 3,919 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 37,379-square-foot lot. $855,000

17 Avery Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 5,328 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 30,078-square-foot lot. $839,900

24 Inwood Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 4,541 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 31,022-square-foot lot. $830,000

4 Cattle Xing One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 2,617 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,211-square-foot lot. $821,000

28 Wolcott Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1902, 2,168 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,800-square-foot lot. $820,000

10 Apple Blossom Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 2,401 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,173-square-foot lot. $810,000

234 Highland Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 2,556 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 28,020-square-foot lot. $799,000

8 Chestnut St. One-family Old Style, built in 1924, 2,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,444-square-foot lot. $794,000

12 Saint James Drive #12 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 2,905 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $780,000

19 Kirkland Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,940 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 44,605-square-foot lot. $735,000

5 Lantern Road One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 1,797 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,187-square-foot lot. $660,000

7 Willard Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,120 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 17,000-square-foot lot. $582,000

22 Tilton Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1977, 2,549 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,041-square-foot lot. $550,000

68 Stevens St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 1,778 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,446-square-foot lot. $535,000

14 Blanchard St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1974, 2,330 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $520,000

2 Beech Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,722 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,950-square-foot lot. $500,551

173 N Main St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1880, 2,020 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,248-square-foot lot. $496,000

172 High Plain Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 2,243 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,030-square-foot lot. $455,000

25 Vine St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,720 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,230-square-foot lot. $455,000

22 Railroad St. #214 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,014 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000

60 Washington Park Drive #4 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $215,000

2 Colonial Drive #2B Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 688 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $185,000

60 Washington Park Drive #2 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 795 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $154,500

BEVERLY

6 Beaver Pond Road One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 3,849 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 45,419-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

20 Pearl St. Ext One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 2,370 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,325-square-foot lot. $630,000

16 Doane Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,343 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 14,023-square-foot lot. $585,000

27 New Balch St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1971, 1,902 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,002-square-foot lot. $535,000

9 Whitaker Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1982, 1,642 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,671-square-foot lot. $530,000

30-32 W Dane St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,054 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $500,000

10 Longview Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,692 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,100-square-foot lot. $468,000

57 Front St. #4 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,245 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $465,000

13 Green St. One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 1,569 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,389-square-foot lot. $410,000

31 Wallis St. #2 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,395 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $385,000

19 Wilson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $373,750

116-128 Rantoul St. #503 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 694 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $321,000

9 Lothrop St. #2 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 793 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $301,000

60 Rantoul St. #402N Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 770 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $235,000

6 Summer St. #1R Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 674 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $215,000

BILLERICA

16 Rolling Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,485 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 42,263-square-foot lot. $660,000

28 Jaclyns Way #28 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 2,485 square feet, 2.5 baths, on 76,945-square-foot lot. $609,900

26 Pelham St. One-family Old Style, built in 1955, 2,336 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,350-square-foot lot. $576,000

6 Jennifer Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,877 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $567,000

215 Rangeway Road #31 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 3,630 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $550,000

14 Tremont St. Two-family Split Entry, built in 1980, 2,672 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $530,000

7 Friendship St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,081 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,270-square-foot lot. $515,000

47 Tower Farm Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1971, 1,234 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,052-square-foot lot. $475,000

27 Glad Valley Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1966, 1,823 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 28,827-square-foot lot. $473,000

14 Arakelian Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1966, 1,512 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 18,990-square-foot lot. $465,000

23 Rangeway Road One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,028 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,202-square-foot lot. $461,000

6 Jordan Road One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,819 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $450,000

190 Salem Road One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,162 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,810-square-foot lot. $439,000

8 Garrison St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1980, 1,680 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $425,000

8 Wedgewood Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1870, 2,009 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,990-square-foot lot. $399,900

7 Charnstaff Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,459 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 12,190-square-foot lot. $373,000

13 Columbia Road One-family Camp/Cabin, built in 1940, 871 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $330,000

99 Marshall St. One-family Ranch, built in 1920, 580 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $235,000

24 Ridgeway Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1930, 594 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $225,500

12 Kenmar Drive #93 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 610 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $175,000

BOXFORD

4 Great Pond Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 4,521 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 118,919-square-foot lot. $1,230,000

104 Townsend Farm Road One-family, built in 1998, 3,429 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 206,910-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

16 Gunnison Road One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,878 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 92,347-square-foot lot. $729,000

537 Ipswich Road One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,104 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 79,279-square-foot lot. $520,000

9 Cedar St. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 1,992 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 48,787-square-foot lot. $320,000

BURLINGTON

13 Sunset Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 987 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,500-square-foot lot. $1,249,000

9 Wildwood St. One-family Split Level, built in 1964, 2,895 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 20,200-square-foot lot. $876,000

2 Carol Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 2,724 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,100-square-foot lot. $740,000

65 Donald Road One-family Ranch, built in 1966, 1,744 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $700,000

1 Greystone Court #1 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,406 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $668,750

13 Glenwood St. One-family Ranch, built in 1966, 1,992 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,800-square-foot lot. $649,900

23 Paulson Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1960, 1,942 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,891-square-foot lot. $640,000

12 Douglas Ave. One-family Split Entry, built in 1968, 1,769 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $620,000

11 Josephine Ave. One-family Split Entry, built in 1976, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,551-square-foot lot. $560,000

18 Maud Graham Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,512 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,500-square-foot lot. $495,000

12 Harris Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1972, 1,921 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,291-square-foot lot. $450,000

CHELMSFORD

7 Talbot Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,428 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 26,471-square-foot lot. $830,000

79-R Dalton Road One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,377 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 93,654-square-foot lot. $655,000

24 Berkeley Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,492 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $647,500

16 Waterford Place One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,700 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 55,321-square-foot lot. $520,000

85 Park Road One-family Split Level, built in 1953, 2,006 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,758-square-foot lot. $500,610

149 Old Westford Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 38,262-square-foot lot. $499,000

3 Regina Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 1,311 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,900-square-foot lot. $443,000

5 Grant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 2,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 22,750-square-foot lot. $420,000

85 Acton Road Two-family Conventional, built in 1887, 2,428 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 85,813-square-foot lot. $408,000

416 Acton Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,268 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,560-square-foot lot. $390,000

97 Meadowbrook Road One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,060 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,079-square-foot lot. $389,900

175 Littleton Road #A10 Condo Town House, built in 1993, 1,156 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $345,000

19 Scotty Hollow Drive #D Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,155 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $298,000

766 Wellman Ave. #766 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,140 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $285,000

181 Littleton Road #312 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,097 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $217,000

71 Princeton St. #203 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 830 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $210,000

26 Parkerville Road One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,464 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,990-square-foot lot. $168,312

96 Richardson Road #B8 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 684 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $160,000

CHELSEA

32 Warren Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1950, 2,720 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,363-square-foot lot. $800,000

73 Division St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 2,140 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,180-square-foot lot. $655,000

25-27 Orange St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 3,555 square feet, 17 rooms, 11 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $650,000

97 Garfield Ave. #55 Condo. $650,000

50 Boatswains Way #111 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,294 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $412,000

165 Cottage St. #409 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,054 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $363,000

50 Boatswains Way #503 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,190 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $360,000

52 Beacon St. #1 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 923 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $355,000

39 Cary Ave. #16 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 809 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $255,000

DANVERS

13 Lakeview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 4,033 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 44,373-square-foot lot. $885,000

6 Tibbetts Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1996, 2,351 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 13,846-square-foot lot. $710,000

36 Overlook Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,176 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 27,576-square-foot lot. $689,900

13 Thomas Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1977, 2,165 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 26,480-square-foot lot. $590,000

157 Hobart St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,580 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,556-square-foot lot. $512,000

66-1/2 Hobart St.. $465,000

6 Adams St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1928, 1,530 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,784-square-foot lot. $442,000

23 Locust St. #2 Condo. $425,000

82 Sylvan St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,939 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 29,208-square-foot lot. $425,000

9 Shetland Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,702 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $410,000

95 Abington Road #95 Condo. $399,000

11 Tibbetts Ave. One-family Camp/Cabin, built in 1940, 1,005 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,670-square-foot lot. $397,500

10 Milton Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1921, 956 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,841-square-foot lot. $375,000

83-R Hobart St. #B4 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 865 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $235,000

ESSEX

113 Belcher St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1966, 2,425 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 154,638-square-foot lot. $620,000

7 Martin St. #1 Condo. $377,500

EVERETT

28 Winslow St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 2,780 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 3,598-square-foot lot. $795,000

35 Winthrop St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1955, 2,894 square feet, 12 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $775,000

85 Chestnut St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,987 square feet, 14 rooms, 3 baths, on 5,249-square-foot lot. $765,000

338 Main St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 2,802 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,286-square-foot lot. $755,000

163 Union St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 3,101 square feet, 15 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,798-square-foot lot. $721,000

23 Forest Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 3,118 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,471-square-foot lot. $675,000

35-A Waters Ave. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1910, 2,439 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 baths, on 2,374-square-foot lot. $620,000

56 Walnut St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,767 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,354-square-foot lot. $612,500

28 Jefferson Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,313 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,652-square-foot lot. $499,000

1 Vine St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1887, 1,536 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,187-square-foot lot. $477,000

48 Westover St. One-family Old Style, built in 1925, 1,330 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,598-square-foot lot. $473,000

104 Lynn St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,914-square-foot lot. $405,000

38 Villa Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,174 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,997-square-foot lot. $365,000

58 Albion St. One-family Old Style, built in 1930, 1,255 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,402-square-foot lot. $340,000

169 Shute St. One-family Old Style, built in 1902, 1,701 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,036-square-foot lot. $285,000

68 Linden St. #45 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1940, 585 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $150,000

GEORGETOWN

3 Derek Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 2,903 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,436-square-foot lot. $625,000

72 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 2,076 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 99,242-square-foot lot. $580,000

14 Horsemint Circle #14 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 2,332 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $575,000

79 Lakeshore Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 2,220 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,210-square-foot lot. $460,000

14 Pine Grove Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,382 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,780-square-foot lot. $350,000

16 Bradford Loop One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1952, 1,229 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,870-square-foot lot. $310,000

GLOUCESTER

62 Adams Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,304 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 19,500-square-foot lot. $1,741,666

36 Edgemoor Road One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 5,978 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 66,211-square-foot lot. $1,675,000

36 Edgemoor Road One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 5,978 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 66,211-square-foot lot. $1,675,000

11 Old Salem Path One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 2,207 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 36,419-square-foot lot. $1,510,000

29 Hodgkins St.. $731,000

36-R Riverview Road #36R Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 2,173 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $690,000

107 Riverview Road #2 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 2,315 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $546,000

75-R Perkins St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1999, 1,394 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,402-square-foot lot. $510,000

24 Wolf Hill Road One-family Ranch, built in 1900, 944 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 15,020-square-foot lot. $432,000

43 Cherry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,153 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,110-square-foot lot. $392,900

4 Acacia St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,094 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $350,000

26 Cherry St. #A Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,600 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $325,000

9 Cole Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,228 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $280,000

4 Raymond St. #4 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 435 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $190,000

44 Lexington Ave. #37 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1966, 674 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $155,000

GROVELAND

157 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1790, 1,872 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 568,894-square-foot lot. $680,000

12 Bare Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,304 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 117,612-square-foot lot. $555,000

6 Valley Farm Road One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,213 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 39,354-square-foot lot. $546,500

407 Diane Circle #407 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 1,486 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $410,000

HAMILTON

43 Berrywood Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,418 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $660,000

24 Lois St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,868 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 13,360-square-foot lot. $620,000

49 Appleton Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,333 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,220-square-foot lot. $279,500

HAVERHILL

23 Kristine Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,626 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 84,071-square-foot lot. $671,000

94 Groveland St. 4-8 UNIT APT Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 4,168 square feet, 21 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 9,378-square-foot lot. $590,000

6 Perspective Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,250-square-foot lot. $525,000

1 Overlook Circle One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,248 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 31,681-square-foot lot. $499,000

5 Ruby Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,993-square-foot lot. $415,000

463 S Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,704 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,879-square-foot lot. $406,000

6 Brickett Hill Circle. $385,000

64 Woodmont Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,510 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $382,000

8 Bay Point Lane #8 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,949 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $370,000

80 Den Worth Bell Circle #80 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 1,717 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $344,900

59-61 Auburn St. Two-family Town House, built in 1880, 2,804 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,718-square-foot lot. $340,000

55 Muriel Ter One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,346-square-foot lot. $335,000

89 9th Ave. #89 Condo. $329,900

212 Brickett Hill Circle #212 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 2,016 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $321,000

39 Smith St. One-family Ranch, built in 1984, 1,068 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,572-square-foot lot. $306,500

192 Boxford Road One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,924 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,928-square-foot lot. $270,000

6 Coates Lane #6 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 2,235 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $265,000

406 Farrwood Drive #406 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,605 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $245,000

3 Coffin Ave. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 990 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $237,500

40 10th Ave. #40 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,323 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $224,000

10 Parkview Lane #D Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1940, 676 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $154,000

11 Villa St. #103 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 848 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $145,000

86 Arlington St. #E Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,030 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $114,900

IPSWICH

4 Haddington Fld #4 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 2,578 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $899,000

15 Argilla Road One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 2,424 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 14,990-square-foot lot. $779,000

14 Warner Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,664 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,492-square-foot lot. $705,807

10 Putnam Road One-family Old Style, built in 1930, 1,530 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,300-square-foot lot. $445,000

208 Linebrook Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,200-square-foot lot. $434,950

30 S Main St. #101 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2017, 1,301 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $424,000

27 Fairview Ave. One-family Gambrel, built in 1910, 1,579 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 12,210-square-foot lot. $360,000

LAWRENCE

34 Coolidge St. 4-8 UNIT APT Family Flat, built in 1910, 4,365 square feet, 18 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $493,000

45-47 Atkinson St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1915, 2,038 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,383-square-foot lot. $450,000

19 Stevens St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 2,022 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,419-square-foot lot. $430,000

31 Durham St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1910, 2,795 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,650-square-foot lot. $430,000

166-168 Willow St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 2,048 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,080-square-foot lot. $424,000

436-440 Hampshire St. #70-3 Condo. $420,000

436 Hampshire St. One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,049 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 2,211-square-foot lot. $420,000

47 Midland St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1894, 2,587 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $389,000

284 Ames St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1930, 2,880 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $388,000

163 Weare St. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 1,768 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $357,000

100 Exeter St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,574 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $350,000

141-143 Myrtle St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 2,506 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,400-square-foot lot. $335,000

55 Amherst St. One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $307,000

28 Thornton St. One-family Ranch, built in 1961, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $290,000

269 Cypress Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $270,000

19 Mechanic St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 2,000 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,153-square-foot lot. $249,900

64 Buswell St. One-family Conventional, built in 1915, 976 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,946-square-foot lot. $245,000

173 Prospect St. One-family Conventional, built in 1890, 2,461 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,990-square-foot lot. $155,000

21 Bellevue St. #2 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 861 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $133,500

92 Beacon St. #7 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 785 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $120,000

LOWELL

82 Pleasant St. 4-8 UNIT APT Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 4,286 square feet, 20 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,434-square-foot lot. $505,000

333 Pawtucket St.. $500,000

584 School St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 4,018 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,810-square-foot lot. $459,000

29 18th St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 3,086 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,379-square-foot lot. $455,000

259 W 6th St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 3,389 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,278-square-foot lot. $450,000

49 Photine Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 1,668 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $442,000

26 Heritage Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,809 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,321-square-foot lot. $430,000

31 Auburn St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,714 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,011-square-foot lot. $429,900

43 Shaffer St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1880, 2,182 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,650-square-foot lot. $389,000

94 Fairfield St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,474 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $387,000

8 Gates St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1940, 2,304 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,453-square-foot lot. $379,900

96 Wightman St. One-family Conventional, built in 1911, 1,465 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,466-square-foot lot. $365,000

27 Fauvel Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,029-square-foot lot. $359,900

171 Fetherston Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,397-square-foot lot. $355,000

12 Meredith St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1962, 1,301 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,617-square-foot lot. $350,000

154 Chestnut St. #12 Condo. $350,000

154 Chestnut St. #9 Condo. $344,400

1400 Gorham St. #2 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,477 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $339,900

221 Mammoth Road Two-family Duplex, built in 1960, 1,647 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,800-square-foot lot. $336,500

121 Alma St. One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,733 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $330,000

55 Shawmut Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,613 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,015-square-foot lot. $330,000

118 Florence Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1955, 1,722 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 3,828-square-foot lot. $325,000

70 3rd Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,504 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,446-square-foot lot. $325,000

83 Hildreth St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,382 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,224-square-foot lot. $325,000

130 Fairfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,792 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,267-square-foot lot. $302,000

27 Royalston Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,710 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $300,000

71 Lupine Road One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 2,215 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,538-square-foot lot. $280,000

10 Sutherland St. One-family Conventional, built in 1921, 1,296 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,819-square-foot lot. $275,000

142 Concord St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 3,073 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,818-square-foot lot. $270,000

20 Nesmith St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 3,054 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,664-square-foot lot. $267,500

15 Andrews St. #15 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2010, 1,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $265,000

35 Riverwalk Way #110 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,102 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $260,000

46 Corbett St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,061 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,167-square-foot lot. $259,900

128 Warren St. #20 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,382 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $245,000

417 Hildreth St. #25 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,071 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $235,500

70 Austin St. #8 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,153 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $233,500

1820 Skyline Drive #19 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 918 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $196,000

1400 Skyline Drive #5 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 880 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $190,000

34 Newhall St. #210 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 906 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $186,000

120 Bartlett St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,256 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,235-square-foot lot. $185,000

50 Ferry Lane One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,355 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,065-square-foot lot. $180,000

1036 Middlesex St. #7 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $137,000

72 Carolyn St. One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,207 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,896-square-foot lot. $130,000

LYNN

110 Hollingsworth St. 4-8 UNIT APT Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 6,045 square feet, 24 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 8 baths, on 5,978-square-foot lot. $1,220,000

6-8 Echo Grove Ave. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 3,366 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $620,000

73 Urban St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1969, 1,296 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,049-square-foot lot. $535,000

5 Tracy Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 1,716 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $461,000

16 Sweetser Ter One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,740 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,990-square-foot lot. $450,000

11 Arbor St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,472 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,436-square-foot lot. $440,000

55 Pendexter St. One-family Old Style, built in 1930, 1,499 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,516-square-foot lot. $434,900

241 Den Quarry Road One-family Ranch, built in 1986, 1,008 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $420,000

2 Stocker Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 1,689 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,045-square-foot lot. $420,000

121 Bulfinch Road One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,712-square-foot lot. $415,000

9 Orange Court One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 1,238 square feet, 2.5 baths, on 5,620-square-foot lot. $405,000

639 Boston St. One-family Old Style, built in 1890, 1,778 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,378-square-foot lot. $400,000

73 Gertrude St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,351 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,519-square-foot lot. $395,900

79 Newhall St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,640-square-foot lot. $390,000

1 Clarner Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1926, 1,082 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,734-square-foot lot. $380,000

Crest Ave.. $380,000

Fair Oaks Ave.. $380,000

134 Lynnfield St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,418 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,285-square-foot lot. $375,000

16 Peirce Road #3 Condo, built in 1880, 1,096 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 6,518-square-foot lot. $343,000

93 Newhall St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,265 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,228-square-foot lot. $335,000

150 Lynnway #403 Condo High-Rise, built in 1986, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 189,102-square-foot lot. $328,000

92 Maple St. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,077 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,576-square-foot lot. $327,000

5 Dana St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 785 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,238-square-foot lot. $320,000

23 Holton Place One-family Old Style, built in 1882, 1,191 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,148-square-foot lot. $315,000

154 Lynnway #211 Condo High-Rise, built in 1985, 1,270 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 189,102-square-foot lot. $310,000

589 Essex St. #402 Condo Loft, built in 1823, 1,229 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 25,425-square-foot lot. $310,000

6 Catalina Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,190 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $300,000

281 Ocean St. #2 Condo, built in 1865, 750 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 17,584-square-foot lot. $270,000

154 Lynnway #403 Condo High-Rise, built in 1985, 870 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 189,102-square-foot lot. $253,000

518 Boston St. #201 Condo, built in 2006, 616 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 19,242-square-foot lot. $210,000

342-344 Boston St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1925, 3,855 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,010-square-foot lot. $200,000

65 Centre St. #14 Condo, built in 2005, 606 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 33,790-square-foot lot. $190,000

22 Atlantic St. #2 Condo, built in 1940, 575 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 12,486-square-foot lot. $175,000

6 Creighton Place One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 1,018 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,015-square-foot lot. $155,000

20 South St. #5 Condo, built in 1981, 650 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 19,376-square-foot lot. $140,000

LYNNFIELD

35 Bishops Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1970, 2,875 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,992-square-foot lot. $1,065,000

858 Lynnfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 3,682 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 30,145-square-foot lot. $910,000

4 Kings Road One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 3,807 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,140-square-foot lot. $803,000

43 Locust St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,231 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 24,000-square-foot lot. $640,000

509 Lowell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 2,073 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 56,800-square-foot lot. $583,500

MALDEN

11 Stanton St. 4-8 UNIT APT Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1950, 4,673 square feet, 18 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 9 baths, on 6,185-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

107-109 Bainbridge St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 3,206 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 7,980-square-foot lot. $860,000

67 Porter St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1920, 2,221 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $575,000

5 Field St. One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 1,548 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,581-square-foot lot. $484,000

30 Franklin St. #116 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,629 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $472,000

58 Blomerth St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1920, 941 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,447-square-foot lot. $450,000

12-14 Winn Ter Two-family Town House, built in 1920, 2,829 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,763-square-foot lot. $405,000

25 James St. #2 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 939 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 14,400-square-foot lot. $405,000

388 Medford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,560-square-foot lot. $401,000

24 Tremont St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,839 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 2,982-square-foot lot. $390,000

55 Brackenbury St. #1 Condo. $360,000

47 Regent Road One-family Row House, built in 1943, 792 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 2,047-square-foot lot. $290,000

MANCHESTER

3 Victoria Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,841 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 38,397-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

MARBLEHEAD

115 Front St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1880, 5,550 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 11,400-square-foot lot. $2,825,000

21 Sunset Road One-family Conventional, built in 1935, 4,197 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 16,575-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

3 Selman St. One-family Antique, built in 1760, 3,747 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,083-square-foot lot. $1,587,500

12 Richard Road One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 5,927 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 21,941-square-foot lot. $1,374,000

12 Front St. MXU RES+COM, on 3,340-square-foot lot. $982,500

11 Pickwick Road One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 2,216 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,116-square-foot lot. $929,000

8-10 Rowland St. 4-8 UNIT APT Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1880, 3,300 square feet, 18 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,500-square-foot lot. $849,000

42 Pickwick Road One-family Colonial, built in 1942, 2,286 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,100-square-foot lot. $721,000

42 Pickwick Road One-family Colonial, built in 1942, 2,286 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,100-square-foot lot. $721,000

41 Ralph Road One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 2,111 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 13,600-square-foot lot. $655,000

46 Brookhouse Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,544 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $654,000

134 Village St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,582 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,015-square-foot lot. $652,000

50 Pleasant St. One-family Old Style, built in 1850, 1,572 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,220-square-foot lot. $650,000

45 Beverly Ave. One-family Split Level, built in 1963, 1,483 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,575-square-foot lot. $638,750

42 Lafayette St. One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 1,912 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $380,000

MEDFORD

79 3rd St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1920, 4,161 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,859-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

22 Dearborn St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1914, 2,468 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,442-square-foot lot. $895,000

32 Gleason St. One-family Colonial, built in 1898, 2,304 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,595-square-foot lot. $860,000

72 Marshall St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1918, 2,394 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,451-square-foot lot. $815,000

54 Powder House Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,104 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,516-square-foot lot. $785,000

96 Magoun Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1925, 2,238 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,600-square-foot lot. $780,000

580 Riverside Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1930, 2,292 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,255-square-foot lot. $775,000

81 Medford St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 2,399 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,250-square-foot lot. $700,000

607 Main St. #1 Condo. $629,900

31 Pearl St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,316 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,150-square-foot lot. $628,000

6 Osborne Road One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,015-square-foot lot. $599,900

5 Saint James Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 2,014 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,630-square-foot lot. $565,000

200 Riverside Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,350 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 2,460-square-foot lot. $540,000

48 Englehutt Road Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 1,872 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,554-square-foot lot. $521,000

19 Saint Mary St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,356 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,400-square-foot lot. $499,900

10 Pond Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 954 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,512-square-foot lot. $450,000

21 Usher Road #1 Condo. $450,000

35 Washington St. #3 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 970 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $389,900

MELROSE

4 Patriot Way One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,332 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 18,991-square-foot lot. $966,000

58 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,946 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,940-square-foot lot. $775,000

33 Holland Road One-family Colonial, built in 1914, 2,077 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,486-square-foot lot. $760,000

114 Mount Vernon Ave. Two-family Garrison, built in 1935, 1,536 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,160-square-foot lot. $679,900

3 Maple Ter One-family Split Entry, built in 1995, 3,101 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 22,332-square-foot lot. $658,000

159 Forest St. One-family Old Style, built in 1901, 2,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,248-square-foot lot. $650,000

323 Upham St. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,340 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,794-square-foot lot. $625,000

17 Chestnut Park Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 3,013 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,107-square-foot lot. $465,000

52 Rockland St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,138 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,160-square-foot lot. $450,000

12 Mount Vernon St. #44 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,165 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $345,000

219 Lynn Fells Pkwy #3 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 817 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $322,750

220-230 Essex St. #21 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1953, 615 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $260,000

MERRIMAC

86 Birch Meadow Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1997, 2,058 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 85,922-square-foot lot. $555,000

9 Landau Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 2,684 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 28,288-square-foot lot. $540,000

METHUEN

32 Morgan Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,946 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 80,586-square-foot lot. $675,000

37 Arrowwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,493 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 80,150-square-foot lot. $630,000

50 Oakmeadow Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 4,528 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,181-square-foot lot. $529,000

25 Central St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,725 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,345-square-foot lot. $510,000

31 Sevoian Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 3,557 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,051-square-foot lot. $505,000

5 Arabian Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,760 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,891-square-foot lot. $495,000

9 Oakmeadow Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,034 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 9,953-square-foot lot. $480,000

67 Olympic Village Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,154 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,674-square-foot lot. $445,000

4 Anthony St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,140 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,200-square-foot lot. $399,000

34 Duston Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1970, 2,405 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,919-square-foot lot. $395,000

6 Tilton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1924, 3,068 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $390,000

8 Benefit St. One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 1,664 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $386,000

19 Junior Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,202 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 9,348-square-foot lot. $370,000

36 Pinehurst Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,540 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,538-square-foot lot. $360,000

1 Concord St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1978, 1,428 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,400-square-foot lot. $358,000

30 Elm St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1930, 1,600 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,599-square-foot lot. $350,000

21 Maplewood Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1930, 1,622 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,290-square-foot lot. $345,000

61 Conrad St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,048 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,461-square-foot lot. $345,000

3 Deborah Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1970, 1,172 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,084-square-foot lot. $339,900

19 Bruce St. One-family Ranch, built in 1947, 1,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,395-square-foot lot. $331,000

19 Monterey Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1965, 1,560 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,698-square-foot lot. $299,000

18 Mystic St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,761 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,645-square-foot lot. $298,500

5 Meriline Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,512 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,239-square-foot lot. $295,000

3 Wellington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1915, 1,848 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $282,000

18 Giles St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,010 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,390-square-foot lot. $260,000

20 Washington St. #41 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $241,000

55 Medford Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1900, 805 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $226,500

8 Hampshire Circle One-family Gambrel, built in 1920, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,552-square-foot lot. $210,000

945 Riverside Drive #15D Condo Town House, built in 1978, 1,070 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $205,000

188 Oak St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,729 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 13,299-square-foot lot. $160,000

MIDDLETON

36 Village Road #602 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,103 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $395,000

5 Washington St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,498 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $385,000

NEWBURY

4 36th St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 2,076 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,842-square-foot lot. $975,000

60 Hanover St. #1 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 2,590 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $690,000

3 Spring Hill Court One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 2,853 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $600,000

35 Pearson Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1983, 1,864 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $499,900

166 High Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,303 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 38,294-square-foot lot. $469,000

NEWBURYPORT

22 Henry Graf Jr Road. $2,350,000

61 Bromfield St. #61 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1779, 2,544 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $889,900

11 Harbor St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,005 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,090-square-foot lot. $800,000

15 Strong St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1850, 3,552 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,274-square-foot lot. $780,000

4 Jones Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 1,760 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $725,000

2 Stickney Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 1,991 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $655,000

104 High St. #A Condo. $649,000

4 Artichoke Ter One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 1,884 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 17,920-square-foot lot. $625,000

88 Bromfield St. #88 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,585 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $590,000

3-A Munroe St. #3A Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 1,817 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $550,000

55 Marlboro St. One-family Conventional, built in 1896, 2,172 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 24,356-square-foot lot. $550,000

5 78th St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,218 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,900-square-foot lot. $485,000

23 Lime St. One-family Conventional, built in 1750, 1,288 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 4,448-square-foot lot. $418,000

1 Tilton St. #A Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1920, 1,044 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $415,000

13 Franklin St. #13 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 950 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $257,000

NORTH ANDOVER

60 Marblehead St. RES-MTL BLDG, on 21,270-square-foot lot. $975,000

1806 Salem St. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 4,432 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $850,000

147 Johnny Cake St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,306 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $769,000

864 Winter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 4,234 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $747,500

191 Hay Meadow Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1980, 2,928 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $722,000

49 Carlton Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,852 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $680,000

10 Lyman Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1927, 1,604 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,120-square-foot lot. $478,500

247 Forest St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,312 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 78,408-square-foot lot. $465,000

26 Main St. #8 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,396 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $385,000

68 Beverly St. One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,136-square-foot lot. $330,000

27 Sargent St. #27 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,623 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 baths. $280,000

2 Harvest Drive #107 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 834 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $248,000

54 Fernview Ave. #2 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $210,000

4 Walker Road #6 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 787 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $205,000

58 Edgelawn Ave. #9 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 850 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $202,500

1 Harvest Drive #303 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,037 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $176,500

NORTH READING

9 Main St. REST/BAR, built in 2001, 2,397 square feet, on 39,988-square-foot lot. $1,260,000

173 North St. One-family Split Level, built in 1959, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $515,000

13 Shore Road One-family Conventional, built in 1945, 1,834 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,712-square-foot lot. $485,000

38 Main St. #11 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1974, 632 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $185,000

PEABODY

18 Leblanc Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1988, 2,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $680,000

1 Jills Way One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,569 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,716-square-foot lot. $660,000

123 Goodale St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 2,118 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,037-square-foot lot. $630,000

14 Judith Road One-family Garrison, built in 1965, 2,386 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $610,000

9 Sutton St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1880, 2,658 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,081-square-foot lot. $580,000

13 Lone Pine Lane One-family Split Entry, built in 1971, 1,906 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,198-square-foot lot. $540,000

93 Birch St. One-family Ranch, built in 2000, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 23,392-square-foot lot. $525,000

7 Willis Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,721-square-foot lot. $490,000

1200 Salem St. #127 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,684 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $480,000

17 Hamilton Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,284 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,050-square-foot lot. $460,000

33 Nancy Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,889-square-foot lot. $421,000

13 Peabody Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1967, 1,586 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 26,698-square-foot lot. $385,000

12 Ledgewood Way #17 Condo, built in 1987, 1,535 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $379,000

15 Linden Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1930, 1,362 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,225-square-foot lot. $370,000

79 Bartholomew St. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,184 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,252-square-foot lot. $365,000

25 Essex Green Lane #D Condo, built in 1986, 1,051 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $360,000

4 Ledgewood Way #8 Condo, built in 1981, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $299,900

3 Ledgewood Way #9 Condo, built in 1980, 806 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $280,000

8 Crowninshield St. #105 Condo Townhse-End, built in 2006, 797 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $255,000

70 Washington St. One-family Old Style, built in 1890, 2,712 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,164-square-foot lot. $200,000

READING

389 Summer Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 5,043 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 35,428-square-foot lot. $1,480,000

47 Johnson Woods Drive #59R Condo. $879,000

79 Eastway One-family Colonial, built in 1982, 2,870 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 20,054-square-foot lot. $870,000

167 Summer Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1916, 2,557 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,262-square-foot lot. $750,000

Symonds Way. $750,000

134 High St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,814 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,175-square-foot lot. $650,000

5 California Road One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,806 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,486-square-foot lot. $630,000

4 Smith Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,765 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,587-square-foot lot. $585,000

176 High St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,783 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,100-square-foot lot. $580,000

21 Pierce St. #21 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,535 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $560,000

41 Forest St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,526 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,044-square-foot lot. $552,500

9 Abigail Way #3003 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 965 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $400,000

325 Pearl St. One-family Old Style, built in 1747, 2,042 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,930-square-foot lot. $383,000

77 Wakefield St. #B Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1782, 1,348 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $365,000

REVERE

149 Malden St. One-family Ranch, built in 1920, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,377-square-foot lot. $790,000

46 Library St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 3,801 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $742,000

66 Adams St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 3,017 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,499-square-foot lot. $725,000

10 Stevens St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 3,591 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,750-square-foot lot. $660,000

459 Malden St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1955, 2,254 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,249-square-foot lot. $612,000

11 Wentworth Road One-family Split Level, built in 1960, 2,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,365-square-foot lot. $590,000

561 Washington Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1909, 2,028 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,835-square-foot lot. $535,000

2 Henry St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1939, 1,912 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,700-square-foot lot. $510,000

770 Washington Ave. #203 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,264 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $455,000

11 Marble St. One-family Ranch, built in 1969, 2,299 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,520-square-foot lot. $450,000

7 Pratt Place #7 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 1,806 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $420,000

360 Revere Beach Blvd #203 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,108 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $400,000

1235 N Shore Road #3B Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 749 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $299,000

116 Oak Island St. One-family Old Style, built in 1940, 839 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,920-square-foot lot. $288,900

118 Oak Island St.. $201,300

ROCKPORT

9 Landmark Lane One-family Family Flat, built in 1959, 2,515 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,050-square-foot lot. $842,500

201 Main St. #A Condo. $599,000

34 Haven Ave. One-family Split Level, built in 1956, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 12,750-square-foot lot. $566,000

202 Granite St. One-family Conventional, built in 1860, 1,339 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 16,800-square-foot lot. $492,000

3 Clement St. #2 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $348,800

26 South St.. $165,000

ROWLEY

5-7 Church St. #5 Condo. $599,900

367 Wethersfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 1,957 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 60,871-square-foot lot. $535,000

870 Haverhill St. #23A Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 728 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $145,000

870 Haverhill St. #20 Condo. $106,000

SALEM

360 Essex St. One-family Colonial, built in 1850, 4,474 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $800,000

8 Castle Road One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,076 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $594,000

26 Forrester St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1924, 2,862 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $580,000

47 Clark St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $554,000

10 Andrew St. #2A Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1805, 1,643 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $529,000

87 Bridge St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,544 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,356-square-foot lot. $474,900

54 Cavendish Circle #54 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 2,179 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $470,000

83 Ocean Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,378 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $430,000

8 Upham St. One-family Antique, built in 1750, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,178-square-foot lot. $410,000

77-A Barstow St. One-family Ranch, built in 1948, 1,596 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $365,000

13 1st St. #A2 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,419 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $360,000

43 Valiant Way #43 Condo Town House, built in 1980, 2,083 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $359,000

101 Webb St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,325 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $350,000

211 Loring Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,915 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $320,000

75 Mason St. #2 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1800, 1,298 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $310,000

4 Bentley St. #1 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1850, 1,058 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,485-square-foot lot. $305,000

25 Albion St. One-family Old Style, built in 1870, 1,510 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,227-square-foot lot. $295,000

11 Russell Drive #3A Condo Town House, built in 1980, 1,586 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $289,900

13 Fowler St. #1 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 890 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $260,000

107 Federal St. #3 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 821 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,178-square-foot lot. $259,900

2 Laurent Road #6 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 788 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $242,000

10 Cedarview St. One-family Ranch, built in 1930, 463 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,663-square-foot lot. $135,000

SALISBURY

7 Corporal Patten Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 2005, 3,278 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 43,690-square-foot lot. $599,900

70 Brissette Ave. #D Condo. $525,000

22 Old Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,820 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 76,192-square-foot lot. $450,000

25 Main St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1967, 1,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,540-square-foot lot. $350,000

5 Juno St. One-family Ranch, built in 1971, 1,032 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $330,000

1 Lincoln Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,431 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,750-square-foot lot. $290,000

373 N End Blvd. $280,000

SAUGUS

19 Bisbee Road One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,366 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 20,216-square-foot lot. $875,000

6 Homeland Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,613 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 25,095-square-foot lot. $755,000

39 Sanders Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,777 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 10,742-square-foot lot. $680,000

14 Biscayne Ave. One-family Split Entry, built in 1964, 2,444 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 12,702-square-foot lot. $599,900

8 Prospect Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 1,930 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,462-square-foot lot. $569,000

4 Diane Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,536 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $513,000

12 Clark St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,789-square-foot lot. $500,000

25 Prospect St. One-family Old Style, built in 1930, 1,672 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,120-square-foot lot. $477,500

77 Elm St. One-family Old Style, built in 1930, 1,765 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,499-square-foot lot. $475,000

30 Hesper St. #30 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 2,258 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $465,000

21 Laurel St. One-family Ranch, built in 1945, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,502-square-foot lot. $440,000

48 Intervale Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $412,000

11 Newhall St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1850, 1,736 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $410,000

20 Fiske Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,132-square-foot lot. $400,002

13 Robinson St. One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 1,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $385,000

6 Avon St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,127 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,563-square-foot lot. $367,000

26 Winter St. #31 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 650 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $245,000

SOMERVILLE

422 Norfolk St. Three-family Decker, built in 1900, 4,062 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,028-square-foot lot. $1,560,000

69 Walnut St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,788 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,475-square-foot lot. $1,420,000

7 Durham St. #2 Condo Conventional, built in 2015, 1,762 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $1,300,000

33 Teele Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1905, 3,142 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,554-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

12 Warwick St. #B Condo. $1,085,000

12 Windsor Road #2 Condo Two Family, built in 1915, 1,668 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,073,000

27 Murdock St. RES DEV LAND, on 7,668-square-foot lot. $980,000

73 Hudson St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,899 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,515-square-foot lot. $977,500

100 Bartlett St. #1 Condo. $975,000

131 Lowell St. #2 Condo Two Family, built in 1920, 1,869 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $965,000

51 Tufts St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 2,659 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 2,620-square-foot lot. $950,000

37 Harrison St. #1 Condo. $920,000

44 Church St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1890, 2,346 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $912,000

46 Craigie St. #A Condo Townhse-End, built in 2009, 1,363 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $880,000

7 Greenville Court Two-family Decker, built in 1900, 2,000 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,425-square-foot lot. $865,000

95 Temple St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 2,108 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,506-square-foot lot. $840,000

197 Washington St. #206 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2015, 1,177 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $835,000

10 Aberdeen Road #10 Condo Two Family, built in 1915, 1,101 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $830,000

241 Summer St. #2 Condo. $823,000

40 Gilman St. Two-family Decker, built in 1873, 2,436 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,647-square-foot lot. $820,000

49 Elm St. #2 Condo Two Family, built in 1910, 1,175 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $801,000

22 Henderson St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1915, 2,281 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,797-square-foot lot. $790,000

185 Morrison Ave. #105 Condo, built in 1903, 970 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $695,000

39 Medford St. #502 Condo. $664,000

9 Medford St. #502 Condo. $664,000

100 Alpine St. One-family Cottage, built in 1910, 1,181 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,878-square-foot lot. $655,000

13 Atherton St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1890, 907 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $650,000

131 Morrison Ave. #1 Condo, built in 1920, 777 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $615,000

36 Linden Ave. #5 Condo Duplex, built in 1860, 726 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $600,000

9 Medford St. #210 Condo. $598,000

9 Medford St. #404 Condo. $597,000

197 Washington St. #203 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2015, 631 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $575,000

40 Highland Ave. #6 Condo Conventional, built in 1895, 771 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $554,900

1 Lexington Ave. #1 Condo Two Family, built in 1900, 1,017 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $525,000

29 Woodbine St. #205 Condo. $201,789

STONEHAM

3 Chapel Way One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,336 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,884-square-foot lot. $780,000

119 Collincote St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,904 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,280-square-foot lot. $536,500

75 Robin Hood Road One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 1,385 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 13,076-square-foot lot. $535,000

159 Main St. #2A Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,010 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $370,000

SWAMPSCOTT

272 Atlantic Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 3,576 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 22,172-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

188 Puritan Road #188 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 2,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $820,000

44 Elmwood Road One-family Old Style, built in 1895, 1,885 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $755,000

60 Gale Road One-family Split Level, built in 1961, 1,896 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 23,000-square-foot lot. $740,000

55 Norfolk Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1890, 2,111 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $590,000

441 Essex St. #203 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $535,900

65 Andrew Road One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 1,726 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $525,000

179 Burrill St. #1 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,092 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $332,000

5 Erie St. #1 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 baths. $316,000

TEWKSBURY

121 Jennies Way One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,772 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 23,444-square-foot lot. $700,000

211 Cart Path Road One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,271 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $622,000

491 Trull Road One-family Colonial, built in 1934, 2,192 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $610,000

28 Kensington Way #28 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 1,998 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $520,000

80 Ferncroft Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1979, 1,588 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 44,867-square-foot lot. $515,000

835 Chandler St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,165 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,391-square-foot lot. $453,900

95 Charles Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 1,836 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $430,000

60 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 1734, 2,875 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $420,000

440 N Billerica Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,366 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,638-square-foot lot. $390,000

27 Juniper Lane #27 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 1,347 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $385,000

93 Fairway Drive #93 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1999, 1,151 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $380,000

70 Mystic Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1957, 1,568 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $375,000

35 Quail Run #35 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,082 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $372,500

126 Lowell St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 780 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $369,900

48 Quail Run #48 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,212 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $330,000

7 Quail Run #7 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,080 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 100-square-foot lot. $322,000

1147 Main St. #114 OFFICE CONDO Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 600 square feet, 1 bath, on 100-square-foot lot. $40,000

TOPSFIELD

470 Boston St. #10 Condo. $692,500

140 Ipswich Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1955, 2,071 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,647-square-foot lot. $670,000

29 Perkins Row One-family Ranch, built in 1984, 2,483 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 189,922-square-foot lot. $663,000

90 Rowley Bridge Road One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,331 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 89,734-square-foot lot. $650,000

2 Ross Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,344 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,001-square-foot lot. $519,000

WAKEFIELD

34 Garden Lane One-family, built in 2001, 4,551 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 51,370-square-foot lot. $785,000

15 Myrtle Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1925, 1,766 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $650,000

15 Myrtle Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1925, 1,766 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $650,000

7 Flint St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 2,205 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,913-square-foot lot. $625,300

520 Water St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1958, 2,124 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $620,000

12 Thorndike Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,442 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,920-square-foot lot. $580,000

9 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,006 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,230-square-foot lot. $554,000

76 Renwick Road #D Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 679 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $276,000

WENHAM

24 Rubbly Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1984, 4,176 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 232,100-square-foot lot. $777,000

84 Maple St. #2 Condo. $630,000

WESTFORD

10 Shipley Circle One-family Garrison, built in 1996, 3,198 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 24,831-square-foot lot. $820,000

6 Southwick Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,641 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 25,659-square-foot lot. $747,000

14 Shelly Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,198 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 42,907-square-foot lot. $718,000

43 Keyes Road One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 24,387-square-foot lot. $395,000

1 Winding Way One-family Split Entry, built in 1966, 1,232 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,598-square-foot lot. $300,000

WEST NEWBURY

376 Main St. One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 2,193 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $570,000

22 Chestnut St. One-family Split Level, built in 1968, 2,019 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $460,000

87 Main St. One-family, on 441,698-square-foot lot. $450,000

1 Daley Drive #1 Condo. $174,300

WILMINGTON

402 Chestnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,464 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 83,958-square-foot lot. $713,000

19 Hensey Way #13 Condo. $677,900

189 Wildwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,839 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $635,000

57 Forest St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2007, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 13,625-square-foot lot. $605,000

12 Kilmarnock St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1974, 1,196 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 29,437-square-foot lot. $549,900

224 Burlington Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,044 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,759-square-foot lot. $430,000

3401 Pouliot Place One-family Conventional, built in 1994, 1,283 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,138-square-foot lot. $415,000

201 Blue Jay Court One-family Conventional, built in 1996, 1,437 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,525-square-foot lot. $414,900

23 School St. One-family Split Level, built in 1956, 992 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 27,089-square-foot lot. $345,000

WINCHESTER

3 Berkshire Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 3,260 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $1,337,700

993 Main St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1840, 4,383 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,750-square-foot lot. $1,231,000

6 N Gateway One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 3,617 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,507-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

98 Cambridge St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1962, 2,228 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 23,100-square-foot lot. $842,500

56 Thornberry Road One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,388 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 22,678-square-foot lot. $840,000

22 Grove Place #10 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,705 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $675,000

7 Bridge St. #7 Condo Town House, built in 1880, 2,420 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $599,000

WINTHROP

44 Prospect Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 2,920 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,520-square-foot lot. $825,000

1 Sargent Ter One-family Old Style, built in 1919, 2,116 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 7,344-square-foot lot. $700,000

18 Trident Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1890, 2,130 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $532,500

11 Waveway Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,487 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,615-square-foot lot. $488,700

162 Shirley St. One-family Old Style, built in 1884, 2,180 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,520-square-foot lot. $485,000

123 Upland Road One-family Old Style, built in 1935, 1,047 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,040-square-foot lot. $470,000

550 Pleasant St. #407 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,153 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $405,000

55 Moore St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,131 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,225-square-foot lot. $385,000

36 Trident Ave. #B Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,100 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $359,000

800 Governors Drive #1 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 772 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $255,000

200 Governors Drive #30 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 782 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $245,000

400 Governors Drive #3 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 761 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $240,000

500 Governors Drive #15 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 782 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $165,000

10 Undine Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 896 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $30,000

WOBURN

58 Tremont St. One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 3,238 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 24,504-square-foot lot. $850,000

22 James Ter One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1975, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 16,155-square-foot lot. $715,000

44 Waverly Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,685 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $645,000

62 Robinson Road One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,532 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 16,195-square-foot lot. $645,000

15 Ellis St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,582 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,396-square-foot lot. $643,000

3 Marilyn Court One-family Cape Cod, built in 1984, 2,044 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,075-square-foot lot. $615,000

404 Russell St. One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,500-square-foot lot. $615,000

12 Albert St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 1,649 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $592,000

30 Merrimac St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 1,904 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $586,000

9 Rumford Park Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1971, 1,717 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,180-square-foot lot. $510,000

17 Stoddard St. #17 Condo. $495,000

16 Carroll Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 987 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,294-square-foot lot. $490,000

52 Garfield Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 2,452 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,780-square-foot lot. $475,000

11 Morningside Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1982, 1,248 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,086-square-foot lot. $460,000

21 Duren Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,550 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,800-square-foot lot. $453,000

90 Pearl St. #1 Condo. $442,000

24 Bedford Road One-family Conventional, built in 1840, 1,410 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,660-square-foot lot. $385,000

12 Garden Ter One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,452 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,390-square-foot lot. $375,000

2 Floyd St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,417 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,900-square-foot lot. $365,000

24 Everett St. One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,233 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,450-square-foot lot. $360,000

