Recent home sales south of Boston (August 21)

ABINGTON

169 Jean Carol Road One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,258 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 137,631-square-foot lot. $655,000

743 Hancock St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,720 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,216-square-foot lot. $497,000

28 East St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,871-square-foot lot. $350,000

204 Damon Road One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,418 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 7,780-square-foot lot. $329,000

509 Thayer St. #509 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 1,322 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $319,900

100 Railroad St. #100 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2006, 1,015 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $295,000

728 Hancock St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,256 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 21,761-square-foot lot. $250,000

BRAINTREE

30 Albee Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,619 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 45,568-square-foot lot. $965,000

166 Cain Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 3,552 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,303-square-foot lot. $850,000

109 Burroughs Road One-family Split Level, built in 1966, 4,528 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,063-square-foot lot. $837,500

35 Belknap Road One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 3,255 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,700-square-foot lot. $819,913

81 Lake St. One-family Ranch, built in 1948, 864 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 8,973-square-foot lot. $775,000

10 Hazel Court One-family Split Level, built in 1980, 3,136 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 23,657-square-foot lot. $729,000

159 Hawthorn Road One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 2,147 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,199-square-foot lot. $727,500

3 Helen Road One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,872 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 17,350-square-foot lot. $695,000

116 Burroughs Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1966, 2,371 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,442-square-foot lot. $678,000

367 Pearl St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 2,552 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,579-square-foot lot. $649,000

6 Winthrop Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 2,070 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,250-square-foot lot. $645,000

38 Fairview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,318 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,518-square-foot lot. $625,000

605 Middle St. #22 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 4,140 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $618,500

127 Edgemont Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1964, 3,185 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,319-square-foot lot. $585,000

95 Cleveland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 1,717 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 49,218-square-foot lot. $583,000

9 Independence Ave. #310 Condo. $562,000

385 Granite St. One-family Old Style, built in 1965, 2,570 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,071-square-foot lot. $561,000

39 Pilgrim Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1966, 1,835 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,250-square-foot lot. $529,900

9 Independence Ave. #103 Condo. $526,000

9 Independence Ave. #202 Condo. $525,000

131 Liberty St. One-family Old Style, built in 1912, 1,427 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,405-square-foot lot. $510,000

1766 Liberty St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,635 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 16,230-square-foot lot. $510,000

288 Lisle St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1965, 2,089 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 16,261-square-foot lot. $492,500

101 Conrad St. One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 2,002 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 9,026-square-foot lot. $480,000

66 Franklin St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,792 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,582-square-foot lot. $475,000

20 Glenrose Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 5,502-square-foot lot. $412,500

428 John Mahar Hwy #108 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,020 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom,2 baths. $385,000

30 Church St. #5 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 935 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $299,000

300 Commercial St. #24 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 740 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $270,000

BRIDGEWATER

20 Upland Road One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,486 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 19,787-square-foot lot. $585,000

25 Aspen Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,156 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 41,826-square-foot lot. $579,900

40 Linden Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,979 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,920-square-foot lot. $499,900

1185 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 18,750-square-foot lot. $494,000

15 Patricia Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,728 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 18,776-square-foot lot. $480,000

455 W Center St.. $465,000

1017 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,625 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,263-square-foot lot. $457,500

280 Whitman St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1996, 1,708 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 20,001-square-foot lot. $455,000

1145 Vernon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 90,658-square-foot lot. $430,000

14 Cassidy Place #14 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,390 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $329,900

720 Vernon St. One-family Split Level, built in 1979, 974 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $252,500

27 Willow Ridge Drive #27 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,300 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $235,000

248 Center St. #6 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $185,773

BROCKTON

741 N Main St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1920, 2,896 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,260-square-foot lot. $535,000

40 Hillberg Ave. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1910, 3,129 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,597-square-foot lot. $510,000

38 Ellsworth Ave. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1911, 3,405 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,129-square-foot lot. $500,000

36 Kingman Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,304 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,838-square-foot lot. $495,000

69 Kame St. One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 10,550-square-foot lot. $480,000

13 Snell Place Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1888, 1,900 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,681-square-foot lot. $440,000

91 College Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1966, 2,732 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $414,000

35 Messina Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,320 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,039-square-foot lot. $400,000

50 Rangley Ave. One-family Split Level, built in 1972, 1,912 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,041-square-foot lot. $389,900

70 Cumberland Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1974, 1,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,130-square-foot lot. $380,000

174 Quincy St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1986, 1,998 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,074-square-foot lot. $360,000

292 Carl Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1978, 1,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 22,982-square-foot lot. $360,000

377 Rockland St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,232 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,162-square-foot lot. $355,000

100 Quincy Ave. One-family Split Level, built in 1987, 1,496 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 7,065-square-foot lot. $330,000

11 Reese Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 24,442-square-foot lot. $330,000

147 N Pearl St. One-family Ranch, built in 1948, 1,726 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 30,518-square-foot lot. $320,000

59 Carrlyn Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,074 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 7,401-square-foot lot. $315,000

83 Aspen St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,194 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 11,500-square-foot lot. $314,900

15 Ettrick St. One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 6,050-square-foot lot. $310,000

537 Crescent St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,158 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 7,318-square-foot lot. $309,900

214 Dover St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 1,239 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 7,092-square-foot lot. $306,900

346 Winter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 1,297 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 4,983-square-foot lot. $305,000

173 Lynn Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,172 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 13,107-square-foot lot. $302,000

103 Nicholson Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,168 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 11,931-square-foot lot. $300,000

45 Louis St. One-family Split Level, built in 1965, 1,556 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 5,998-square-foot lot. $293,000

56 Dondi Road One-family Ranch, built in 1971, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $255,000

97 Tribou St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,468 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $239,000

221 Oak St. #1-11 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 1,155 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $220,000

102 Oak Lane #9 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 890 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $165,000

CANTON

33 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 2,412 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 274,428-square-foot lot. $825,400

6 Everendon Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 2,404 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,144-square-foot lot. $717,500

53 Leonard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,576 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 27,573-square-foot lot. $650,000

9-11 Draper St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1919, 2,808 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 9,060-square-foot lot. $542,700

35-37 Rockland St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,808 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,013-square-foot lot. $540,000

16 Tolman St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,540 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 13,155-square-foot lot. $485,000

30 Turtle Brook Road #30 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000

59 Indian Lane One-family Conventional, built in 1950, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 40,380-square-foot lot. $380,000

777 Washington St. #M Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 832 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $267,500

352 Neponset St. #L Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 873 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $255,000

7 Sawyer Ave. One-family Split Level, built in 1963, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,115-square-foot lot. $160,000

CARVER

Montello St.. $700,000

6 Swan Pond Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,414 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 46,826-square-foot lot. $540,000

12 Ann Way One-family Conventional, built in 1994, 2,472 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,946-square-foot lot. $450,000

5 Leonard St. One-family Split Level, built in 1988, 4,048 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 40,510-square-foot lot. $450,000

32 Doreen Way One-family Cottage, built in 1954, 576 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 5,227-square-foot lot. $222,000

COHASSET

271 S Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 3,040 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 53,143-square-foot lot. $1,289,000

133 N Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1800, 2,798 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 20,814-square-foot lot. $1,059,000

135 Sohier St. One-family Gambrel, built in 1968, 3,652 square feet, 4.5 baths, on 97,139-square-foot lot. $875,000

69 Ripley Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 3,043 square feet, 3.5 baths, on 17,776-square-foot lot. $780,000

186 Pond St. One-family Gambrel, built in 1900, 1,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $630,000

130 Doane St. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,160 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $432,000

DEDHAM

685 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 1,825 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 14,968-square-foot lot. $800,000

16 Beloit Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 864 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 7,500-square-foot lot. $530,000

390 Highland St. One-family Ranch, built in 1969, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,100-square-foot lot. $530,000

198 Sprague St. One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,969-square-foot lot. $453,100

90 Cleveland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,887-square-foot lot. $450,000

975 Washington St. One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,224 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 7,576-square-foot lot. $400,000

26 Grandfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1917, 1,424 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $388,000

DUXBURY

10 Pheasant Hill Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 3,796 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 218,596-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

278 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1830, 4,021 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 40,436-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

1280 Tremont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 3,744 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 96,192-square-foot lot. $760,000

68 Carr Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 2,164 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,848-square-foot lot. $620,000

78 Surrey Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,422 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $605,000

55 Union Bridge Road One-family Split Level, built in 1970, 1,738 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $540,000

141 Union Bridge Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1968, 999 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 42,614-square-foot lot. $425,000

225 Lincoln St. #A6 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,537 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $385,000

239 Kingstown Way One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 946 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 40,028-square-foot lot. $340,000

42 Bay Farm Road #42 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 933 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $300,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

85 Stonegate Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,444 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 35,022-square-foot lot. $650,000

132 Union St. One-family Conventional, built in 1850, 1,522 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 26,550-square-foot lot. $377,000

481 Union St. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,459 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,000-square-foot lot. $360,000

329 Central St. One-family Conventional, built in 1750, 3,200 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 70,916-square-foot lot. $255,000

512 Central St. One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,152 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 29,103-square-foot lot. $136,000

EASTON

15 Longview Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,464 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 42,353-square-foot lot. $1,015,000

4 Camden Way One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,631 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 40,148-square-foot lot. $902,450

115 Howard St. One-family Ranch, built in 1997, 2,049 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 125,453-square-foot lot. $658,000

31 Winterberry Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 2012, 1,332 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,665-square-foot lot. $590,000

10 Laurel Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,816 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $550,000

3 Fox Ridge Road One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 2,131 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $548,800

166 Purchase St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,485 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 71,874-square-foot lot. $420,000

155 Bay Road One-family Ranch, built in 1987, 1,522 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 13,490-square-foot lot. $418,900

4 Summerfield Lane. $410,000

36 Canton St. One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 897 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 9,000-square-foot lot. $205,000

FOXBOROUGH

6 Ira Von Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 2,884 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 56,553-square-foot lot. $634,900

12 Hitchcock Road One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,940 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $579,900

52 Cross St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1890, 2,559 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 31,000-square-foot lot. $500,000

2 Field Stone Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1968, 1,932 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 21,120-square-foot lot. $485,000

59 Lakeview Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 24,431-square-foot lot. $305,000

FREETOWN

78 Howland Road One-family Contemporary, built in 2000, 2,852 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 181,210-square-foot lot. $570,000

17 Beach St. One-family Ranch, built in 1966, 736 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bath,on 30,056-square-foot lot. $180,000

HALIFAX

99 Brandeis Circle One-family Gambrel, built in 1975, 1,979 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,713-square-foot lot. $386,000

12 White Island Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 18,412-square-foot lot. $385,000

100 Plymouth St. One-family Ranch, built in 1983, 1,086 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 44,565-square-foot lot. $310,000

20 Madison Road One-family Ranch, built in 1948, 1,140 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 5,000-square-foot lot. $270,000

27 Hickory Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1955, 816 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 5,000-square-foot lot. $269,900

HANOVER

121 Bates Way One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 5,386 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 30,107-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

23 Stone Meadow Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 4,607 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,827-square-foot lot. $1,080,000

26 Burne Road. $932,000

98 Curtis Mill Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,752 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,395-square-foot lot. $765,000

335 King St. One-family Antique, built in 1900, 1,514 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 75,794-square-foot lot. $465,000

272 Plain St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,382 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 17,859-square-foot lot. $392,000

HANSON

965 Main St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1888, 3,616 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 72,745-square-foot lot. $580,000

9 Birch St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2001, 1,962 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 239,580-square-foot lot. $490,000

204 Brook Bend Road One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 1,754 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,448-square-foot lot. $489,900

574 Winter St. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,709 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 32,652-square-foot lot. $399,000

339 Spring St. One-family Split Level, built in 1965, 1,376 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,984-square-foot lot. $355,000

755 Monponsett St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,134 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 16,640-square-foot lot. $310,000

174 South St. One-family Conventional, built in 1925, 1,206 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 24,890-square-foot lot. $250,000

147 Milford St. One-family Conventional, built in 1924, 1,058 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $206,000

HINGHAM

158 Downer Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 3,344 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 9,795-square-foot lot. $2,393,000

50 Garrison Road One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 3,299 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 13,786-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

32 Cross St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1854, 1,208 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 127,120-square-foot lot. $1,575,000

49 Bel Air Road One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,524 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 21,746-square-foot lot. $1,445,000

20 Woodlock Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 2010, 4,003 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 65,265-square-foot lot. $1,437,500

37 Downing St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,603 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,470-square-foot lot. $701,000

18 Old County Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1939, 1,435 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 36,000-square-foot lot. $649,000

10 Shipyard Drive #102 Condo. $559,000

22 Wompatuck Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 14,016-square-foot lot. $550,000

2 Cliff Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1920, 754 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 10,872-square-foot lot. $375,000

HOLBROOK

7 Linwood St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 3,084 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,910-square-foot lot. $609,000

9 Cedar Brook Circle One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 3,476 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 40,183-square-foot lot. $580,000

1090 S Franklin St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1888, 2,788 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $550,000

16 Grove Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1957, 1,968 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,250-square-foot lot. $500,000

48 Rockwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,500 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,932-square-foot lot. $395,000

181 S Franklin St. #306 Condo. $324,900

181 S Franklin St. #305 Condo. $319,900

28 Linwood St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 945 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,185-square-foot lot. $315,000

81 Blair Road One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,360 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,423-square-foot lot. $304,000

40 Rockwood St. One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 768 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 5,997-square-foot lot. $270,000

HULL

16 Bluff Road One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,327 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,091-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

6 Beacon Road One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,774 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $899,000

23 O St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,410 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,050-square-foot lot. $460,000

15 Park Ave. #104 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,382 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000

2 Hampton Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,368 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,860-square-foot lot. $385,000

9 Park Ave. #702 Condo High-Rise, built in 1988, 1,196 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $317,000

155 George Washington Blvd #210 Condo High-Rise, built in 1987, 1,177 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $285,000

10 G St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 696 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 3,244-square-foot lot. $230,000

44 H St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,456 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,050-square-foot lot. $217,000

KINGSTON

126 Country Club Way One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 4,806 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $930,000

16 Rigdale Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1994, 2,247 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 41,382-square-foot lot. $515,000

55 Stoney Point Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 1,728 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $457,500

6 East Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1909, 2,322 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 8,276-square-foot lot. $432,500

4 2nd Brook St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1979, 1,632 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 72,310-square-foot lot. $415,000

32 Clifton Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1967, 1,414 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,719-square-foot lot. $400,000

138 Elm St. #6 Condo. $374,650

138 Elm St. #2 Condo. $369,900

138 Elm St. #5 Condo. $363,800

138 Elm St. #18 Condo. $363,265

17 Chestnut St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1967, 1,239 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 16,988-square-foot lot. $330,000

20 Prospect St. One-family Ranch, built in 1961, 864 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 6,098-square-foot lot. $315,000

67 Ring Road One-family Ranch, built in 1934, 1,030 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 25,700-square-foot lot. $315,000

14 Schofield Road #14 Condo Family Flat, built in 1986, 1,030 square feet, 1 bedroom,1 baths, on 1-square-foot lot. $240,000

LAKEVILLE

4 Chrisjenn Brooke Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 2,909 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 101,799-square-foot lot. $565,000

4 Edna Circle One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,006 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 70,000-square-foot lot. $510,000

2 Highland Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1776, 3,180 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 78,276-square-foot lot. $485,000

40 Taunton St. RES DEV LAND, on 134,904-square-foot lot. $459,900

8 Rhode Island Road One-family Ranch, built in 2017, 1,230 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 18,248-square-foot lot. $424,999

MANSFIELD

30 King Arthur Way One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,548 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,075-square-foot lot. $655,000

7 Nathan Road One-family Raised Cape, built in 1991, 1,918 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $610,000

7 Green Acres Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,710 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,124-square-foot lot. $559,500

30 Samoset Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 2,340 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 7,719-square-foot lot. $449,900

60 Park St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1860, 2,939 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,720-square-foot lot. $440,000

349 Central St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1950, 2,031 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $412,500

900 East St. One-family Ranch, built in 1969, 1,232 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 38,586-square-foot lot. $400,000

25 Edgewood St. One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,450 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 26,000-square-foot lot. $365,000

85 Pleasant St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,540 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 16,854-square-foot lot. $354,900

14 Webb Place #1A Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1989, 928 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $230,000

42 Fairfield Park #43 Condo. $170,000

20 Erick Road #10 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 625 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom,1 baths. $145,000

MARION

22 Jenney Lane One-family, built in 1999, 2,951 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,046-square-foot lot. $550,000

643 Front St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 1,503 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 30,100-square-foot lot. $456,800

14 Coves End Road One-family Ranch, built in 1990, 1,773 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,298-square-foot lot. $334,000

540 Front St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,667 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,130-square-foot lot. $315,000

54 Dexter Road One-family Ranch, built in 1948, 690 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom,1 baths, on 7,722-square-foot lot. $235,000

MARSHFIELD

25 Cornwell Hl One-family Contemporary, built in 1983, 2,144 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 106,722-square-foot lot. $692,000

632 Summer St. One-family Cottage, built in 1956, 952 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 20,842-square-foot lot. $650,000

520 Pleasant St. One-family Antique, built in 1790, 2,395 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 75,794-square-foot lot. $540,000

388 Furnace St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,284 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $525,000

32 Constantine Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,471 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,040-square-foot lot. $521,000

48 Constantine Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 2,084 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 21,900-square-foot lot. $515,000

15 Hayloft Lane #15 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,315 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $439,000

852 Ocean St. One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 946 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 2,774-square-foot lot. $438,250

5 Hayloft Lane #5 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 2,273 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $426,000

421 Highland St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1975, 1,910 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $417,500

349 Plain St. One-family Ranch, built in 1966, 1,480 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 11,875-square-foot lot. $339,000

36 Taft Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 880 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 10,019-square-foot lot. $300,000

50 Medford St. One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 688 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom,1 baths, on 21,500-square-foot lot. $297,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

14 North St. One-family Conventional, built in 1800, 1,874 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $450,000

112 Old Center St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1985, 1,611 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 101,344-square-foot lot. $398,500

93 Plympton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1999, 1,376 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 100,473-square-foot lot. $370,000

41 Carmel St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,366 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 575,713-square-foot lot. $350,000

258 State St.. $314,900

240 Plymouth St. One-family Conventional, built in 1915, 1,763 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 348,330-square-foot lot. $311,000

166 Wareham St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1948, 600 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 5,662-square-foot lot. $89,000

MILTON

30 Magnolia Road Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 5,111 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,408-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

76 Robbins St. One-family Colonial, built in 1924, 5,019 square feet, 17 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 55,757-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

168 Brush Hill Road Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1916, 3,179 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,143-square-foot lot. $840,000

422 Brook Road One-family Colonial, built in 1903, 2,381 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 16,901-square-foot lot. $815,000

46 Bartons Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,586 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 19,667-square-foot lot. $760,000

30 Buckingham Road One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,754-square-foot lot. $740,000

16 Howe St. One-family Old Style, built in 1935, 1,488 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 5,611-square-foot lot. $705,000

35 Marine Road RES DEV LAND, on 20,007-square-foot lot. $662,500

28-30 State St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1891, 2,753 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 3,223-square-foot lot. $215,000

NORTON

2 Flint Lane #2 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,900 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $510,000

5 Cottage St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1994, 1,388 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $418,000

218 Plain St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1968, 1,568 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $380,000

100 Oak St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,078 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 18,332-square-foot lot. $346,000

22 Colonial Drive #22 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,557 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $260,000

80 Cobb St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1975, 1,050 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $240,000

5 Arrowhead Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 2007, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 25,098-square-foot lot. $203,400

NORWELL

4 Clapp Brook Road One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 4,876 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

85 Harbor Lane One-family Contemporary, built in 1984, 3,266 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 270,072-square-foot lot. $945,000

16 London Hill Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 3,120 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 138,521-square-foot lot. $930,000

15 Donovan Farm Way #15 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 2,240 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $660,000

49 Wildcat Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 1,920 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 51,401-square-foot lot. $639,000

135 Main St. One-family Antique, built in 1823, 2,180 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $637,000

33 Duncan Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,158 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,750-square-foot lot. $549,000

23 Leigh Road One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 2,014 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,630-square-foot lot. $510,000

196 Stetson Road One-family Ranch, built in 1970, 1,224 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 192,971-square-foot lot. $470,000

63 Franklin Road One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,488 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,981-square-foot lot. $452,000

983 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,966 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $450,000

1084 Main St. One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 1,432 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $440,000

NORWOOD

17 Buckingham Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,598 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,240-square-foot lot. $630,000

34 Myrtle St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,768 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,220-square-foot lot. $520,000

51 Laurel Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,666-square-foot lot. $465,000

30 Fairview Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 900 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 6,592-square-foot lot. $450,000

41 Silver St. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,715 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,294-square-foot lot. $375,000

79 Concord Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,366 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 14,974-square-foot lot. $345,000

7 Endicott St. #2 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 684 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom,1 baths. $214,750

PEMBROKE

20 Hillcrest Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 3,002 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 56,464-square-foot lot. $595,000

64 Oletree Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 2,548 square feet, 1.5 baths, on 58,725-square-foot lot. $550,000

32 Hillcrest Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,520 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 40,397-square-foot lot. $477,000

57 Elm St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1969, 1,915 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $425,000

22 Burr Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 944 square feet, 1 bath,on 12,000-square-foot lot. $320,000

801 Washington St. #1 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,392 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $312,400

PLYMOUTH

60 Robbins Road #1 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 2,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $875,000

37 Muirfield #37 Condo Town House, built in 2016, 3,702 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $839,000

38 Great Kame One-family Contemporary, built in 2004, 4,251 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 23,332-square-foot lot. $738,200

58 Sea Cliff Drive #58 Condo Town House, built in 1997, 2,316 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $710,000

12 Cupola Lane #12 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 2,229 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $655,000

8 Danforth Lane #64-2 Condo. $598,541

7 Chardonnay Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,516 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 99,279-square-foot lot. $595,000

4 Danforth Lane #63-2 Condo. $588,879

59 Sandy Beach Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 2010, 1,948 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,521-square-foot lot. $579,000

153 Ellisville Road One-family Antique, built in 1750, 2,104 square feet, 11 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 216,891-square-foot lot. $570,000

2 Danforth Lane #63-1 Condo. $522,614

28 Rebeccas Lndg #28 Condo Town House, built in 2009, 1,879 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $520,000

1 Thayer Lane #1TL Condo. $514,402

15 Misty Knl One-family Contemporary, built in 2003, 2,555 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,683-square-foot lot. $509,000

5 Highbank Trl One-family Contemporary, built in 2004, 2,074 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,099-square-foot lot. $479,900

249 Main St.. $474,000

14 Butten Mews #14 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,153 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $472,500

5 Thayer Lane #5TL Condo. $465,829

75 Alden St. One-family Garrison, built in 1966, 1,800 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,170-square-foot lot. $429,900

293 Lunns Way One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,832 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 29,148-square-foot lot. $415,000

720 Ship Pond Road One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,763 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 124,980-square-foot lot. $414,000

4 Early Red Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 1,694 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 46,136-square-foot lot. $407,500

41-43 Park Road Two-family Raised Ranch, built in 1980, 2,083 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,019-square-foot lot. $400,000

18 Sunflower Way. $398,038

44 Holbeck Cor #44 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,550 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $390,000

21 Dwight Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,592 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 39,602-square-foot lot. $370,000

13 Willard Place One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,209 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 4,480-square-foot lot. $355,000

340 Ship Pond Road One-family Ranch, built in 1975, 1,625 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,038-square-foot lot. $340,000

43 Manomet Beach Blvd One-family Split Level, built in 1950, 1,873 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $333,500

47 Palmer Road One-family Garrison, built in 1971, 1,600 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $329,900

121 Bourne Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1972, 1,528 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 40,038-square-foot lot. $320,000

29 Fairway Drive #29 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,370 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $320,000

12 Pearl St. One-family Cottage, built in 1950, 672 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 5,000-square-foot lot. $305,000

40 Cypress St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2012, 1,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,534-square-foot lot. $290,000

32 Standish Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1912, 1,571 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 14,160-square-foot lot. $277,500

146 Herring Pond Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1740, 911 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom,1.5 baths, on 19,602-square-foot lot. $277,000

33 Bonney Briar Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 1,920 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $275,000

54 Hilltop Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 906 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 10,000-square-foot lot. $269,200

38 Braley Lane #A Condo Town House, built in 1989, 961 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $200,000

85-A Taylor Ave. One-family Cottage, built in 1944, 616 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 5,663-square-foot lot. $175,000

3 Marc Drive #3C12 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2000, 942 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $170,000

8 Chapel Hill Drive #5 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 895 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $154,500

165 Court St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 638 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 8,407-square-foot lot. $147,900

QUINCY

331 Atlantic St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1916, 3,294 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,600-square-foot lot. $1,112,500

276 Fayette St. 4-8 UNIT APT Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1940, 2,712 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $830,000

18 Bennington St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,658 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $804,900

32 Quincy St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1890, 3,876 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,144-square-foot lot. $800,000

76 Phipps St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 2,824 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,632-square-foot lot. $780,000

183 Standish Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1999, 1,808 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,914-square-foot lot. $777,000

184-186 Independence Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,834 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,873-square-foot lot. $740,000

63 Wren Ter One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,304 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,760-square-foot lot. $739,000

58 Phillips St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,781 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,300-square-foot lot. $700,000

72 Putnam St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,211 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,789-square-foot lot. $690,000

39 Richfield St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,918 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,964-square-foot lot. $674,900

25 Roselin Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,783 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 5,694-square-foot lot. $670,000

15 Glynn Ter Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 1,750 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,476-square-foot lot. $650,000

22 Stewart St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,301 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,575-square-foot lot. $625,000

24 Ryden St. One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 1,792 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,450-square-foot lot. $613,300

32 High St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1790, 1,906 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 12,124-square-foot lot. $600,000

13 Kilby St. One-family Duplex, built in 2018, 3,340 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 7,550-square-foot lot. $589,000

41 Hilltop St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,438 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,201-square-foot lot. $569,999

60 Aberdeen Road One-family Conventional, built in 1950, 1,428 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,286-square-foot lot. $567,500

27 Whaler Lane #27 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,668 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $550,000

60 Russell Park One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1930, 2,436 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,533-square-foot lot. $550,000

30 Pontiac Road One-family Conventional, built in 1925, 1,210 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 4,939-square-foot lot. $537,000

141 Presidents Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1910, 1,464 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,865-square-foot lot. $521,000

46 Dickens St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,150 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,200-square-foot lot. $500,000

4 Oakwood Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1989, 1,057 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 3,916-square-foot lot. $499,000

1 Brook Road #306 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,064 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $496,000

98 Bellevue Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 1,416 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 8,079-square-foot lot. $465,000

3 Village Drive #3 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 1,709 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $464,000

22 Spence Ave. #1 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,158 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $463,000

139 Federal Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,235 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,490-square-foot lot. $453,000

1001 Marina Drive #110 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 922 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom,1.5 baths. $450,000

245 Hollis Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,356 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 6,430-square-foot lot. $450,000

293 Sea St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $450,000

175 Quincy Shore Drive #B52 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $425,000

35-37 Bay State Road #305 Condo. $425,000

10 Weston Ave. #331 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,023 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $415,000

654 Willard St. One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,166 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 8,481-square-foot lot. $415,000

25 Gothland St. #E Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,026 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $390,000

17 Fallon Court #17 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 832 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $389,900

47 Sachem St. One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,155 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,969-square-foot lot. $385,000

200 Falls Blvd #G303 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,022 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $365,000

10 Weston Ave. #332 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 874 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $360,000

80 Rock Island Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1910, 831 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 4,000-square-foot lot. $350,000

140 Quincy Ave. #13 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 826 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $312,500

36 Richie Road #36 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 852 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom,1 baths. $307,000

96 Curtis Ave. #96 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,915 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $280,000

179 Presidents Lane #3M Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 658 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom,1 baths. $245,000

44 West St. #2 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1930, 499 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom,1 baths. $200,000

RANDOLPH

65 Tiffany Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,352 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 29,583-square-foot lot. $515,000

32 Rockefeller St. Two-family Split Level, built in 1970, 2,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,400-square-foot lot. $511,000

14 Sherwood Ave. N One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1982, 1,132 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 20,436-square-foot lot. $429,000

186 South St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,510 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 9,000-square-foot lot. $410,000

59 Eugenia St. One-family Split Level, built in 1950, 986 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,034-square-foot lot. $405,000

6 Christy Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 988 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 8,250-square-foot lot. $405,000

323 West St. One-family Conventional, built in 1935, 2,096 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 12,589-square-foot lot. $385,000

31 Devine Road One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 971 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 7,500-square-foot lot. $320,000

54 Mark Ter #54 Condo Town House, built in 1971, 1,064 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $287,000

51 N Glenway Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1970, 1,118 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 12,000-square-foot lot. $280,000

319 Canton St. #319 Condo Town House, built in 1964, 737 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom,1 baths. $223,000

3 Royal Crest Drive #3 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 932 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $195,000

RAYNHAM

205 Whippoorwill Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,527 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 22,821-square-foot lot. $525,000

145 Ramblewood Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1973, 2,492 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 22,564-square-foot lot. $460,000

29 Mark Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1969, 1,433 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,921-square-foot lot. $436,500

480 Broadway Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,414 square feet, 20 rooms, 2 baths, on 54,027-square-foot lot. $355,000

39 Gatsby Drive #C Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,547 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $290,500

ROCKLAND

30 Heritage Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 1,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 22,404-square-foot lot. $425,000

475 Liberty St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1780, 1,718 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,402-square-foot lot. $400,000

73 Summer St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1969, 1,756 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 baths, on 32,535-square-foot lot. $389,000

119 Spring St. One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,460 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,118-square-foot lot. $359,000

578 Salem St. One-family Conventional, built in 1850, 1,241 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,830-square-foot lot. $345,000

94 Brookside Road One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 9,000-square-foot lot. $305,000

5 Boxberry Lane #5 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 1,020 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 381,586-square-foot lot. $279,900

135 Grove St. #117 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 625 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom,1 baths, on 194,713-square-foot lot. $135,000

SCITUATE

46 Arrowwood Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 5,320 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 112,385-square-foot lot. $1,023,000

32 Ann Vinal Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 3,178 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 25,595-square-foot lot. $735,000

10 Neal Gate St. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,532 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 39,988-square-foot lot. $717,500

39 Norwell Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1925, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 8,538-square-foot lot. $699,000

167 Captain Peirce Road One-family Conventional, built in 1870, 2,635 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,347-square-foot lot. $685,000

25 Linden Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,822 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 16,259-square-foot lot. $640,000

45 Hawley Road One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,224 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,015-square-foot lot. $615,000

4 Whittier Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 1,976 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,015-square-foot lot. $585,000

44 Rosas Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,060 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,221-square-foot lot. $572,500

44 Rebecca Road One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,776 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,600-square-foot lot. $545,000

126 Booth Hill Road One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,474 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 32,234-square-foot lot. $500,000

14 Ford Place One-family Conventional, built in 1927, 1,716 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 18,090-square-foot lot. $485,000

20 Cliff Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1941, 814 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 4,879-square-foot lot. $425,000

126 Kent St. One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 1,844 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 30,579-square-foot lot. $400,000

SHARON

252 Norwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,862 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 62,175-square-foot lot. $900,000

70 Bishop Road One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,444 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,046-square-foot lot. $760,000

447 Massapoag Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 3,211 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 41,355-square-foot lot. $675,000

18 W Ridge Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1970, 3,061 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,009-square-foot lot. $657,500

112 S Main St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 2,002 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,540-square-foot lot. $650,000

32 Country Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1962, 1,240 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $480,000

16 Maple Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1888, 1,968 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,627-square-foot lot. $450,000

248 Edge Hill Road One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,238 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 43,996-square-foot lot. $443,000

22 Francis Road One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 1,222 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 12,610-square-foot lot. $425,000

29 Berkshire Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 1,121 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 10,000-square-foot lot. $425,000

32 Bayberry Drive #3 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 913 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $225,000

43 Bayberry Drive #1 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 873 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $195,000

STOUGHTON

33 Mears Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 1,916 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $537,000

230 Turnpike St. One-family Split Level, built in 1969, 1,704 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,672-square-foot lot. $455,000

69 Esten Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,827 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 17,044-square-foot lot. $409,000

17 Pierce St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,560 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 6,000-square-foot lot. $400,000

310 Erin Road #310 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 2,025 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $400,000

517 Central St. One-family Old Style, built in 1947, 1,490 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 13,201-square-foot lot. $390,000

136 Morton St. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,116 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 15,840-square-foot lot. $315,000

4 Woodbine Road One-family Ranch, built in 1948, 864 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 7,133-square-foot lot. $307,500

71 Erin Road #71 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,250 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $299,000

21 Farrington St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,679 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 16,980-square-foot lot. $298,000

153 Greenbrook Drive #153 Condo Town House, built in 1976, 1,260 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $267,000

16 Meadowood Drive #16 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 1,250 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $240,000

313 Lincoln St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,134 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 5,975-square-foot lot. $210,000

32 Pleasant Drive #21 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 654 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom,1 baths. $170,000

WALPOLE

15 Dew Drop Way One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 5,849 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, on 28,052-square-foot lot. $1,045,000

5 Red Gate Road One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,388 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 18,557-square-foot lot. $890,000

3 Woodard Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 2,451 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,690-square-foot lot. $735,000

560 Common St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,960 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 39,204-square-foot lot. $532,000

14 Woodard Road One-family Split Level, built in 1962, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $515,000

126 North St. One-family Split Level, built in 1962, 1,148 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $510,000

17 Georgia Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1974, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 25,575-square-foot lot. $490,000

161 Coney St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,023 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 32,732-square-foot lot. $485,000

24 Broad St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,334 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 10,128-square-foot lot. $454,000

11 Pine Hill Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 2,376 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $420,000

522 Lincoln Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,625 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 35,145-square-foot lot. $412,000

54 Hemlock St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 21,391-square-foot lot. $370,000

214 Fisher St. One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 1,366 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 13,500-square-foot lot. $349,000

11 Jones Lndg #B Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,000 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $307,500

700 East St. #L Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $279,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

10 Shagbark Road One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 2,341 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $484,000

613 N Elm St. One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,620 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 40,511-square-foot lot. $325,000

401 W Center St. #F1 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,538 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $297,500

401 W Center St. #A5 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,133 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $283,000

WESTWOOD

161 Pleasant Valley Road One-family Split Level, built in 1959, 3,096 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 40,374-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

233 Conant Road One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,859 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 43,485-square-foot lot. $1,115,000

48 Lorraine Road One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 1,554 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $755,000

27 Briar Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,348 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $710,000

116 Pine Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 2,324 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 23,806-square-foot lot. $680,000

1391 High St. One-family Conventional, built in 1850, 1,968 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 35,344-square-foot lot. $650,000

151 Nahatan St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 1,047 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,222-square-foot lot. $485,000

WEYMOUTH

341 Ralph Talbot St.. $615,000

11 Cliff St. One-family Conventional, built in 1918, 2,257 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $590,000

79 Sheri Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,354 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 25,002-square-foot lot. $580,000

21 Old Pine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 1,944 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 31,276-square-foot lot. $544,900

63 Trafalgar Court One-family Raised Ranch, 1,572 square feet, 7 rooms, 2.5 baths, on 16,059-square-foot lot. $504,900

69 Alta Road One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 1,968 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,600-square-foot lot. $479,900

70 Trotter Road #407 Condo. $476,000

74 Lakewood Road One-family Conventional, built in 1918, 1,628 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,202-square-foot lot. $464,900

70 Trotter Road #106 Condo. $450,000

37 Riley Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1883, 2,028 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,700-square-foot lot. $449,900

40 Randall Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1904, 1,556 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 21,300-square-foot lot. $438,999

171 White St. One-family Conventional, built in 1913, 1,173 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,400-square-foot lot. $420,000

52 4th Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,488 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,278-square-foot lot. $400,000

70 Trotter Road #4402 Condo. $395,935

70 Trotter Road #4111 Condo. $380,000

16 Bayside Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 7,000-square-foot lot. $377,500

87 Prospect St. One-family Conventional, built in 1868, 1,506 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,700-square-foot lot. $375,000

25 Church St. #4 Condo Townhse-End, built in 1985, 1,418 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $351,000

130 Trotter Road #1404 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 965 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom,1 baths. $345,000

20 Bacon Road One-family Conventional, built in 1918, 928 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom,1.5 baths, on 3,333-square-foot lot. $325,000

102 Rosemary Lane One-family Ranch, 2,106 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 33,055-square-foot lot. $315,000

18 Fisher Road One-family Conventional, 2,028 square feet, 1 bath,on 7,236-square-foot lot. $300,000

948 Washington St. #4 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 842 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $243,000

11 Shaw St. One-family Conventional, built in 1903, 1,171 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 5,677-square-foot lot. $240,000

6 Woodcrest Court #2 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 650 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom,1 baths. $173,999

46 Greentree Lane #45 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1970, 409 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 baths. $147,000

WHITMAN

53 Temple St. 4-8 UNIT APT Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1860, 3,520 square feet, 25 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 10,851-square-foot lot. $608,000

164 Beulah St. RES-MTL BLDG, on 12,371-square-foot lot. $435,000

191 High St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1880, 2,687 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 16,897-square-foot lot. $431,000

24 Dyer Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,912 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,268-square-foot lot. $355,000

78 Woodlawn Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,628 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 12,968-square-foot lot. $335,000

8 Laurel St. MXU RES+COM Conventional, built in 1900, 1,932 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom,2.5 baths, on 6,403-square-foot lot. $305,000

110 South Ave. #9 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1894, 1,327 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $235,000

88 West St. One-family Old Style, built in 1895, 1,396 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,657-square-foot lot. $193,000

110 South Ave. #10 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1894, 1,307 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $146,000

