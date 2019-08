Recent home sales west of Boston (August 21)

ACTON

64 Washington Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 3,776 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 153,181-square-foot lot. $900,000

110 Nagog Hill Road One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 2,305 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 74,488-square-foot lot. $775,000

67 Central St. One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 2,915 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,067-square-foot lot. $553,039

125 Willow St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,965-square-foot lot. $540,000

21 Spruce St. #B Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 1,345 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $340,000

437 Main St. #437 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 924 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,600-square-foot lot. $330,000

631 Massachusetts Ave. #635 Condo. $242,000

12 Wampus Ave. #33 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 763 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $230,000

15 Davis Road #B1 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 868 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $226,000

11 Davis Road #B1 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 882 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $222,000

ARLINGTON

20 Windmill Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 3,218 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,020-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

73 Henderson St. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,071 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,700-square-foot lot. $1,260,000

204 Park Ave. One-family Garrison, built in 1933, 1,708 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $1,125,000

46 Old Mystic St. One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 2,497 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 12,543-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

1 Robin Hood Road One-family Colonial, built in 2009, 2,960 square feet, 2.5 baths, on 10,048-square-foot lot. $1,085,000

30-32 Gloucester St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1911, 3,653 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,098-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

29 Winter St. #A Condo Town House, built in 2003, 3,293 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $1,035,000

31-33 Fordham St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1923, 2,160 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $900,000

276 Highland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 2,461 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $799,000

11 Belton St. #2 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1927, 2,719 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $798,000

15 Walnut St. #B Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,590 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $706,500

18 Yerxa Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 950 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,988-square-foot lot. $655,000

184-186 Pleasant St. #1 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1915, 1,886 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $625,000

15 Acton St. #15 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,122 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $550,000

230 Massachusetts Ave. #8 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1926, 563 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $357,000

ASHLAND

27 Wadsworth Road One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,464 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $712,500

18 Rockwood Drive One-family Contemporary, built in 1986, 2,724 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $651,000

59 Raymond Way One-family Split Level, built in 1989, 1,246 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $485,000

340 America Blvd #340 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,770 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $455,000

240 America Blvd #240 Condo Town House, built in 2009, 1,906 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $436,000

225 America Blvd #225 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 2,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $422,500

286 America Blvd #286 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,750 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $420,900

223 Leland Farm Road #223 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 1,316 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $330,000

97 Spyglass Hill Drive #97 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,631 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $329,900

89 Trailside Way #89 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,339 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $329,000

189 Trailside Way #189 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,043 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $230,000

AYER

3 Rose Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 2,750 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 23,522-square-foot lot. $564,000

3 Lilac Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,544 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,038-square-foot lot. $540,000

8 Old Sandy Pond Road One-family Raised Cape, built in 1994, 1,776 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $476,000

5 Bayberry Lane #A Condo Town House, built in 2009, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $403,000

28 West St. #4C Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,710 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $289,900

75 Sandy Pond Road #31 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 972 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $190,000

26 Harvard Road #C Condo Town House, built in 1968, 1,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $130,000

BEDFORD

3 Willow Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,725 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 33,175-square-foot lot. $1,298,000

4 Meeting House Circle One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 3,414 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,634-square-foot lot. $1,160,000

27 Meadowbrook Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 2,123 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $735,000

2 Glen Ter One-family Garrison, built in 1966, 1,802 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 30,022-square-foot lot. $703,000

60 Dunster Road One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,910 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,601-square-foot lot. $688,000

2 High St. One-family Ranch, built in 1961, 1,434 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 25,609-square-foot lot. $592,000

96 Sweetwater Ave. #4 Condo Town House, built in 1990, 1,690 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $520,000

BELLINGHAM

31 Irene Court One-family Split Entry, built in 1977, 2,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,011-square-foot lot. $415,000

30 California Ave. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1922, 2,408 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $350,000

107 Yvonne Road One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 1,216 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,680-square-foot lot. $319,900

303 Village Lane #303 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 1,344 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000

71 Pleasant St. One-family Old Style, built in 1940, 1,344 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,161-square-foot lot. $299,550

43 Blackstone St. #43 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,453 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 baths. $235,500

71 Box Pond Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,000 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,410-square-foot lot. $227,000

BELMONT

66 Newcastle Road One-family Colonial, built in 1947, 1,950 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,414-square-foot lot. $1,180,000

106 Bright Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 2,079 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,255-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

91 Munroe St. One-family Garrison, built in 1938, 1,425 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,783-square-foot lot. $985,000

79-81 White St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1927, 2,348 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,704-square-foot lot. $975,000

152 Cross St. One-family Garrison, built in 1938, 2,218 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,042-square-foot lot. $950,000

30 Creeley Rd.. $909,900

319 Pleasant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 2,165 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,632-square-foot lot. $855,000

18-20 Winslow Road Two-family Old Style, built in 1925, 1,820 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,180-square-foot lot. $779,000

560 School St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1917, 2,842 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,695-square-foot lot. $675,000

BERLIN

12 Bailey Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,268 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 30,389-square-foot lot. $425,000

72 Central St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,536 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 122,253-square-foot lot. $417,000

269 Pleasant St. Two-family Antique, built in 1867, 2,331 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $392,500

BOLTON

125 Moderator Way. $743,400

24 Annie Moore Road One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,798 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 197,327-square-foot lot. $647,000

64 Moderator Way. $631,900

13 Brigham Farm Lane #13 Condo Town House, built in 2018, 2,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $524,500

BOXBORO

1065 Burroughs Road One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,138 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 83,200-square-foot lot. $867,000

211 Stow Rd.. $515,000

69 Spencer Road #26J Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $150,000

35 Liberty Square Road #C Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 480 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $113,000

BROOKLINE

60 Princeton Road One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3,406 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 15,648-square-foot lot. $2,950,000

190 Lee St. One-family Old Style, built in 1925, 5,216 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, on 25,882-square-foot lot. $2,827,500

75 Lee St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 3,484 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 25,325-square-foot lot. $2,579,000

75-77 Griggs Road Two-family Duplex, built in 1930, 2,610 square feet, 14 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,114-square-foot lot. $2,410,000

57 Westbourne Ter One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 3,099 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 5,804-square-foot lot. $2,137,500

101 Stedman St. #101 Condo Duplex, built in 2005, 2,644 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $2,100,000

167 Walnut St. #167 Condo Duplex, built in 1840, 3,180 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $1,745,000

33 Linden St. Two-family Decker, built in 1926, 2,584 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,089-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

71 Saint Marys St. #3 Condo Row-End, built in 1910, 2,063 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,700,000

14 Fairbanks St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1915, 2,128 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $1,598,000

29 Shaw Road One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 3,044 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 8,600-square-foot lot. $1,500,000

10-12 Netherlands Road #10 Condo. $1,425,000

20 Webster St. #504 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1986, 1,575 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $1,392,500

70 Marshal St. #A3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1920, 2,490 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,332,000

10 Country Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,530 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,851-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

27 Harvard Ave. #3 Condo Decker, built in 1880, 1,241 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,020,000

227 Summit Ave. #W205 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1984, 1,267 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $910,000

159 Saint Paul St. #6 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1945, 1,115 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $905,000

30 Stearns Road #601 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1977, 1,075 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $900,000

233 Freeman St. #1 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1925, 1,166 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $866,000

1265 Beacon St. #604 Condo High-Rise, built in 1984, 1,246 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $800,000

138 Middlesex Road #3 Condo. $745,000

50 Longwood Ave. #518 Condo High-Rise, built in 1975, 973 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $719,000

106 Franklin St. #3 Condo Decker, built in 1920, 985 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 baths. $629,000

1915 Beacon St. #8 Condo Row-End, built in 1898, 790 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $600,000

106 Franklin St. #1 Condo Decker, built in 1920, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $575,000

116 Park St. #6 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1940, 880 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $575,000

33 Pond Ave. #416 Condo High-Rise, built in 1970, 870 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $555,000

179 Kent St. #4 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1930, 635 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $536,000

45 Longwood Ave. #309 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1968, 361 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $409,000

CARLISLE

15 Johnson Road One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 4,197 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 87,556-square-foot lot. $1,470,000

41 Orchard Acres One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 4,403 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 130,680-square-foot lot. $1,037,500

242 Russell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 2,570 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 176,418-square-foot lot. $800,000

213 Indian Hill Road One-family Decker, built in 1968, 2,294 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $728,000

CONCORD

298 Thoreau St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 6,113 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, on 20,019-square-foot lot. $2,438,000

56 Isaac Davis Road One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 4,394 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 53,394-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

644 Old Bedford Road One-family Ranch, built in 1961, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 21,742-square-foot lot. $1,145,000

155 Cambridge Tpke One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 3,137 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 21,280-square-foot lot. $1,107,500

23 Wright Farm #23 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 3,520 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,303,453-square-foot lot. $939,000

8 College Road One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 2,240 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 40,871-square-foot lot. $873,000

29 Concord Greene #8 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1977, 972 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 1,107,295-square-foot lot. $331,000

653 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,964 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 63,996-square-foot lot. $210,000

DOVER

3 Hamlins Xing One-family Mansion, built in 1998, 10,381 square feet, 6 baths, on 154,650-square-foot lot. $3,100,000

3 Valley Road One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 7,208 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 43,647-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

143 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 4,947 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 87,466-square-foot lot. $1,190,000

32 Cedar Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 3,219 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 52,915-square-foot lot. $970,000

38 Centre St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 3,380 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $970,000

6 Troutbrook Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1965, 2,824 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 54,940-square-foot lot. $950,000

FRAMINGHAM

5 Woodstock Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,056 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 48,352-square-foot lot. $1,114,000

9 Jay Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,050 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 9,635-square-foot lot. $700,000

4 Bartlett Lane #4 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 2,423 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $675,000

32 Greenleaf Circle One-family Three Story, built in 1961, 1,818 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 17,690-square-foot lot. $630,000

10-A Grove St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 1,358 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,474-square-foot lot. $570,000

96 Mansfield St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1917, 2,184 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $537,250

8 Craig Road Two-family Ranch, built in 1958, 2,448 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 27,199-square-foot lot. $524,000

433 Old Connecticut Path One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 1,436 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,063-square-foot lot. $515,000

25 Nixon Road One-family Split Level, built in 1976, 1,448 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 113,212-square-foot lot. $507,000

354 Summer St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 2,346 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 31,450-square-foot lot. $495,000

44 Angelica Drive One-family Split Entry, built in 1968, 1,349 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,460-square-foot lot. $490,000

18 Corrine Drive One-family Garrison, built in 1959, 2,016 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,142-square-foot lot. $480,000

42-44 Main St. #1 Condo. $476,000

22 Shawmut Ter One-family Colonial, built in 1929, 1,642 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,002-square-foot lot. $469,900

52 Griffin Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $460,000

40 Gleason St. One-family Garrison, built in 1959, 1,608 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,143-square-foot lot. $440,000

29 Woodland Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,125 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,673-square-foot lot. $439,000

21 Donlon St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,308 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $415,000

4 Ashmont Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,415 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,251-square-foot lot. $410,000

88 Davidson Road One-family Split Level, built in 1955, 1,080 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,097-square-foot lot. $400,000

26 Montgomery Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1970, 1,880 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,460-square-foot lot. $387,100

605 Hollis St. One-family Old Style, built in 1902, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,152-square-foot lot. $386,000

31 East St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1927, 1,728 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,802-square-foot lot. $384,688

189 Grant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1922, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,741-square-foot lot. $359,000

14 Eaton Road W One-family Split Level, built in 1963, 1,720 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 24,219-square-foot lot. $352,542

67 Croydon Road One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 1,038 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,001-square-foot lot. $351,000

1500 Worcester Road #429 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1966, 1,295 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $272,500

137 Winthrop St. #13B Condo Low-Rise, built in 1970, 684 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $156,000

11 Weld St. #8 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1968, 630 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $140,500

154 2nd St. #306 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1969, 555 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $140,000

FRANKLIN

67 Silver Fox Road One-family Contemporary, built in 2011, 2,928 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 58,370-square-foot lot. $710,000

66 Stonehedge Road One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,208 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 39,447-square-foot lot. $563,000

65 Crescent St. One-family Victorian, built in 1900, 2,546 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 12,298-square-foot lot. $555,000

96 Populatic St. One-family Conventional, built in 2010, 1,644 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,130-square-foot lot. $550,000

723 Eagles Nest Way #723 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 2,869 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $549,900

207 Peck St. One-family Victorian, built in 1880, 1,712 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 18,314-square-foot lot. $478,000

19 Marvin Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1921, 1,355 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,406-square-foot lot. $362,000

27 Parliament Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1960, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,450-square-foot lot. $355,000

9 Emerson Way #9 Condo Town House, built in 1983, 1,645 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $320,000

295 W Central St. One-family Old Style, built in 1927, 1,217 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,572-square-foot lot. $315,100

7 Hillside Road #7 Condo Town House, built in 1984, 1,104 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $248,000

HARVARD

292 Still River Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1982, 3,040 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 255,262-square-foot lot. $800,000

1 Simon Atherton Row. One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 3,075 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 71,438-square-foot lot. $755,000

57 Elm Rd. $450,000

23 W Bare Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 1,658 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 86,684-square-foot lot. $448,000

HOLLISTON

51 Mohawk Path One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,642 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 39,683-square-foot lot. $846,500

90 Bald Hill Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 3,434 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 64,817-square-foot lot. $806,000

583 Adams St. One-family Conventional, built in 1871, 2,242 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 196,325-square-foot lot. $750,000

225 Willowgate Rise One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 3,163 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 31,320-square-foot lot. $670,000

544 Central St. One-family Garrison, built in 1977, 1,970 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $585,000

74 Jackson Drive #74 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2018, 2,415 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $539,000

186 Dodd Drive One-family, built in 1969, 2,785 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $529,900

228 Rolling Meadow Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,900 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 26,310-square-foot lot. $494,097

162 Holly Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1965, 1,620 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $441,000

26 Noel Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 3,611 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 48,264-square-foot lot. $441,000

19 Fruit St. One-family Colonial, built in 1871, 1,496 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $285,000

HOPKINTON

92 Spring St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1998, 2,848 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 73,547-square-foot lot. $825,000

3 Chadwick Way One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,349 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 47,859-square-foot lot. $820,000

5 Heidi Circle One-family Contemporary, built in 1992, 3,454 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 380,131-square-foot lot. $700,000

15 Walnut Way #8 Condo. $653,515

15 Locust Lane #58 Condo. $589,510

13 Locust Lane #57 Condo. $587,375

187 Lumber St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1982, 1,504 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 88,867-square-foot lot. $449,000

HUDSON

223 Central St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1880, 3,380 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 33,939-square-foot lot. $548,500

5 Erie Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,008 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $425,000

50 Walnut St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,756 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,826-square-foot lot. $365,000

143 BRoad St. #27 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,223 square feet, 5 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $362,000

10 Marychris Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1973, 1,288 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,200-square-foot lot. $360,000

16 Still Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,071 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $335,000

19 Florence St. One-family Conventional, built in 1890, 1,387 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,895-square-foot lot. $268,500

LEXINGTON

141 Shade St. One-family Contemporary, built in 2016, 4,672 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 29,486-square-foot lot. $2,064,500

21 Hastings Road One-family Mansion, built in 1846, 5,364 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 57,443-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

5 Ash St. One-family Contemporary, built in 2015, 3,617 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 15,554-square-foot lot. $1,825,000

10 Meriam St. One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 2,071 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,435-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

1906 Massachusetts Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1729, 3,289 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 31,307-square-foot lot. $1,515,000

4 Linmoor Ter One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 2,415 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,642-square-foot lot. $1,030,000

38 Lawrence Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,880 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,727-square-foot lot. $985,000

11 Bowman St. One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,168 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,936-square-foot lot. $935,000

39 Vaille Ave. One-family Split Entry, built in 1964, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,936-square-foot lot. $920,000

15 Flintlock Road One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 1,383 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,420-square-foot lot. $825,000

125 Laconia St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,871-square-foot lot. $800,000

20 Grapevine Ave. One-family Split Level, built in 1963, 1,105 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 32,178-square-foot lot. $768,000

208 Manor Ter #8 Condo. $675,000

LINCOLN

71 Sandy Pond Road One-family Antique, built in 1878, 4,510 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 42,253-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

58 Trapelo Road One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 4,157 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 230,413-square-foot lot. $1,107,000

LITTLETON

3 Spruce St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,968 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,017-square-foot lot. $806,000

1 Washington Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 1,912 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 14,000-square-foot lot. $635,000

13 Spartan Arrow Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1982, 2,335 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $627,500

92 Whitcomb Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,258 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $470,000

20 Boxwood Drive #20 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2016, 1,336 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $449,000

2 Gregory Lane One-family Ranch, built in 2011, 1,532 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,623-square-foot lot. $385,000

1 Birch Road One-family Old Style, built in 1930, 1,394 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $375,000

MARLBOROUGH

9 Dufour Drive One-family Contemporary, built in 1989, 2,960 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 22,500-square-foot lot. $626,100

21 Thompson Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,220 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $576,000

40 Ames Place Three-family Family Flat, built in 1890, 2,024 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,742-square-foot lot. $560,000

81 Houde St. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,178 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,163-square-foot lot. $455,000

44 Spoonhill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 1,980 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,083-square-foot lot. $439,000

262 Elm St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,875 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 24,988-square-foot lot. $365,000

16 Longley St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,176 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,129-square-foot lot. $355,000

37 Pioneer Trl #37 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1993, 1,359 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $337,900

29 Orchard St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1890, 2,407 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,266-square-foot lot. $333,000

26 Winter St. One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,024 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,250-square-foot lot. $320,000

98 Linda Circle One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1961, 999 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,115-square-foot lot. $292,000

676 Stevens St. One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,052 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 14,678-square-foot lot. $280,000

28 BRoad St. #207 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,915 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $215,000

25 Hosmer St. #13 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 814 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $196,000

253 Boston Post Road E #6 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1969, 860 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $190,000

277 W Main St. #48 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2014, 912 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $182,000

MAYNARD

7 Howard Road . One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,436 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 27,029-square-foot lot. $559,900

39 Elmwood St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 2,168 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $445,000

33 Concord St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,110 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,339-square-foot lot. $399,000

31 Great Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,561-square-foot lot. $370,000

24 Deer Path #4 Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,586 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $295,000

83 Nason St. One-family Conventional, built in 1890, 1,632 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,210-square-foot lot. $267,000

12 Brown St. One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,434 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,312-square-foot lot. $207,500

MEDFIELD

332 North St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 2,693 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,240-square-foot lot. $2,600,000

338-R North St.. $2,600,000

10 Quarry Road One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,932 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 48,547-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

32 Planting Field Road One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,506 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,658-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

18 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,765 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 52,197-square-foot lot. $900,000

8 Metacomet St. One-family Antique, built in 1860, 2,184 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,503-square-foot lot. $835,000

13 Stonybrook Road One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,090 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 21,273-square-foot lot. $730,000

2 Pilgrim Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,339 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,213-square-foot lot. $710,000

17 Indian Hill Road One-family Split Level, built in 1966, 2,071 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,359-square-foot lot. $709,500

1 Camelot Lane. One-family Split Level, built in 1971, 1,950 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,032-square-foot lot. $622,000

37 Nebo St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,719 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 52,055-square-foot lot. $592,500

37 Nebo St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 1,719 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 52,055-square-foot lot. $592,500

11 Lawrence Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 1,212 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,214-square-foot lot. $468,000

MEDWAY

17 BRoad Acres Farm Road One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,545 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $794,900

1 Indian Creek Road One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,696 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 49,789-square-foot lot. $480,000

22 High St. One-family Old Style, built in 1850, 1,704 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 16,771-square-foot lot. $412,000

14 Sanford St. #7 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1890, 1,002 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $272,000

MILFORD

29 Mill Pond Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,260 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 63,380-square-foot lot. $560,000

3 Grant St. One-family Colonial, built in 1860, 4,225 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,601-square-foot lot. $470,000

2 Attilio Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,384 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,054-square-foot lot. $463,500

41-43 Purchase St.. $425,700

369 Central St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,240 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 45,002-square-foot lot. $409,000

80 School St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1880, 2,866 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,402-square-foot lot. $394,500

20 E Walnut St. One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 2,289 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,500-square-foot lot. $335,000

81 Medway Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,956 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,416-square-foot lot. $329,900

182 Purchase St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,130 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,201-square-foot lot. $299,900

27 Mount Pleasant St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 1,574 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,371-square-foot lot. $297,500

1 Mayhew Slip #B Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 1,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $279,900

6 Cypress Road One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 1,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,033-square-foot lot. $240,000

43 Purchase St. #A Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,346 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $195,100

8 Shadowbrook Lane #16 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,045 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $160,000

2 Kennedy Lane #22 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 770 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $113,000

MILLIS

8 Ironwood Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,728 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $530,000

419 Union St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,464 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $440,000

330 Village St. One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 1,705 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 100,188-square-foot lot. $390,000

212 Curve St. One-family Split Level, built in 1958, 1,373 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $327,500

NATICK

6 Avon Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 2,626 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 13,713-square-foot lot. $806,000

26 Church St. Three-family Old Style, built in 1900, 2,392 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $801,000

1 Rockland Ter One-family Split Level, built in 1979, 1,424 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 48,352-square-foot lot. $690,000

14 Rutledge Road One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,704 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 10,237-square-foot lot. $642,500

7 Lanes End #7 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,372 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $546,000

11 Stillman Circle #11 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1998, 1,536 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,807-square-foot lot. $500,000

16 Fairview Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,299 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,616-square-foot lot. $480,000

11 Bennett St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 924 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,632-square-foot lot. $450,000

7 Hudson St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,428 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 9,544-square-foot lot. $441,000

6 Flynn St. One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 1,387 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,080-square-foot lot. $430,000

1 Oakridge Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 900 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 10,489-square-foot lot. $425,000

3 Village Way #7 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 865 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $300,000

50 Village Brook Lane #1 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 778 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $230,000

NEEDHAM

175 Dawson Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 5,467 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,825,000

18 Colgate Road One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 5,528 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $1,772,500

46 John St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,612 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $1,502,575

7 Pheasant Road One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 3,582 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 11,761-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

5 Brackett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,645 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $1,437,500

23 Dwight Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1964, 1,930 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

23 Lynn Road One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 3,390 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 18,731-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

85 Morningside Road One-family Garrison, built in 1937, 2,800 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

30 Park Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

361 Hillcrest Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,641 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $1,065,000

166 Hillcrest Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,128 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $965,500

153 Plymouth Road One-family Colonial, built in 1952, 2,249 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $925,000

27 Parkvale Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1984, 1,548 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $890,000

274 Manning St. One-family Colonial, built in 1923, 1,735 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $870,000

773 Greendale Ave. One-family Split Level, built in 1957, 1,348 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,454-square-foot lot. $850,000

59 Dale St. #59 Condo, built in 1999, 3,880 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths. $800,000

183 BRoad Meadow Road One-family Colonial, built in 1956, 1,702 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $785,000

989 Greendale Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,304 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,522-square-foot lot. $10,500

NEWTON

48 Bonnybrook Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 2003, 5,888 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 26,788-square-foot lot. $4,375,000

28 Boulder Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,844 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,145-square-foot lot. $2,698,000

119 Harwich Road One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 4,466 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 12,141-square-foot lot. $2,495,000

7 Reservoir Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 4,234 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 15,687-square-foot lot. $2,238,000

24 Hawthorne Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1840, 4,337 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 25,923-square-foot lot. $1,930,000

300 Dedham St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,524 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,522-square-foot lot. $1,840,000

260 Quinobequin Road One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 3,547 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 20,530-square-foot lot. $1,650,000

36 High Rock Ter One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 3,150 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 8,350-square-foot lot. $1,560,000

265 Nahanton St. #265 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 2,628 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 1,254,089-square-foot lot. $1,475,000

140 Dickerman Road One-family Victorian, built in 1898, 2,672 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,600-square-foot lot. $1,432,000

100 Langley Road Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 4,122 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 13,990-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

176 Warren St.. $1,375,000

51 Warwick Road One-family Victorian, built in 1884, 2,114 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 4,305-square-foot lot. $1,290,000

19 Fredette Road One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,094 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 7,021-square-foot lot. $1,235,000

72 Agawam Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1900, 2,205 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,722-square-foot lot. $1,195,000

19 Forest St. One-family Old Style, built in 1890, 2,346 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,800-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

71 Andrew St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 1,842 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 17,430-square-foot lot. $1,120,000

78 Bourne St. #78 Condo Townhse-End, built in 1999, 2,094 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 10,960-square-foot lot. $1,095,000

42-44 Hawthorn St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,729 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,974-square-foot lot. $1,090,000

20 Capital St. One-family Old Style, built in 1896, 1,958 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,920-square-foot lot. $1,070,000

7 Rangeley Road One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,048 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,930-square-foot lot. $1,070,000

39 Court St. #6 Condo Townhse-End, built in 2004, 3,197 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 45,732-square-foot lot. $1,063,000

151 Waverley Ave. #151 Condo Victorian, built in 1890, 2,546 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 7,537-square-foot lot. $999,000

286-288 Lagrange St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1953, 3,032 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,212-square-foot lot. $980,000

11 Freeman St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,632 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $955,000

17 Ireland Road One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,896 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,760-square-foot lot. $940,000

106 Fair Oaks Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 2,101 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,870-square-foot lot. $922,000

512 Auburn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1923, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,751-square-foot lot. $897,500

36 Evergreen Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1916, 2,080 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 24,480-square-foot lot. $885,000

54 Brooks Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1915, 1,750 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,825-square-foot lot. $881,750

83 Dickerman Road One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,120 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,752-square-foot lot. $865,000

1376 Walnut St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,765 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,069-square-foot lot. $849,000

92 Thurston Road Two-family Two Family, built in 1880, 2,066 square feet, 9 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,040-square-foot lot. $825,000

4 June Lane One-family Split Level, built in 1955, 1,122 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $785,000

501 Lowell Ave. #501 Condo Townhse-End, built in 1927, 1,980 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,360-square-foot lot. $759,000

115 Adams Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,304 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,820-square-foot lot. $752,000

138 Middlesex Road #3 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,395 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,414-square-foot lot. $745,000

135 Adams Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1951, 1,428 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,330-square-foot lot. $735,000

24 Freeman St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,288 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,798-square-foot lot. $718,500

184 Spiers Road One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,009-square-foot lot. $643,000

111 Edinboro St. One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 1,180 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,250-square-foot lot. $549,900

374 Boylston St. #A Condo Two Family, built in 1910, 704 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 23,829-square-foot lot. $400,000

NORFOLK

23 Noon Hill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,780 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 71,553-square-foot lot. $640,000

40 Noon Hill Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 2,272 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 55,871-square-foot lot. $575,000

8 Margauxs Way #8 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 2,165 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $469,900

8 Sharon Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 3,303 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 59,621-square-foot lot. $425,000

NORTHBOROUGH

17 Woodstone Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 4,556 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 80,002-square-foot lot. $798,500

19 Greenwood Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,464 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,970-square-foot lot. $410,000

16 Chesterfield Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,799-square-foot lot. $395,000

28 Woodland Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,610-square-foot lot. $349,000

106 Maple Lane One-family Split Entry, built in 1984, 1,330 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 35,684-square-foot lot. $348,000

PEPPERELL

13 Oak Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,256 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 80,438-square-foot lot. $437,500

21 Bemis Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1973, 2,181 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,123-square-foot lot. $370,000

8 Shawnee Road #8B Condo. $328,000

38 Tarbell St. #2A Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,495 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $259,750

12 Franklin St. One-family Old Style, built in 1870, 1,245 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,983-square-foot lot. $216,000

SHERBORN

41 Woodland St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1972, 2,496 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 203,425-square-foot lot. $652,500

28 S Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,838 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $599,000

SHREWSBURY

18 Park Grove Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 4,347 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 28,400-square-foot lot. $1,265,000

5 Hickory Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,771 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 22,881-square-foot lot. $670,000

195 Spring St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 2,531 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 25,426-square-foot lot. $625,000

57 North St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 2,664 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 128,502-square-foot lot. $625,000

5 Wood St. #5 Condo. $620,000

108 Crescent St. One-family Colonial, built in 2007, 2,476 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,550-square-foot lot. $597,000

3 Valley Forge Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,566 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 24,950-square-foot lot. $575,000

43 Hillando Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 1,696 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 16,394-square-foot lot. $510,000

257 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,091 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 244,372-square-foot lot. $500,000

7 Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,276 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 39,734-square-foot lot. $500,000

29 Hillside Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1962, 1,664 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 13,625-square-foot lot. $450,000

17 Arbor Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 1,387 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,898-square-foot lot. $400,000

34 Tanager Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1961, 1,084 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $390,000

43 Holman St. One-family Cottage, built in 1914, 1,637 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,016-square-foot lot. $345,000

14 Kenilworth Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,530 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,726-square-foot lot. $341,000

11 Moulton Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 1,720 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 14,922-square-foot lot. $327,000

686-688 Main St. One-family Cottage, built in 1859, 1,898 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 14,018-square-foot lot. $306,000

63 Lakeside Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,464 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,550-square-foot lot. $305,000

11 Bailey Road One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $297,000

27 Grace Ave. #B Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,248 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $296,000

61 Lakeside Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,800-square-foot lot. $288,000

64 Harrington Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 977 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,691-square-foot lot. $285,000

25 Wesleyan St. One-family Cottage, built in 1850, 2,440 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,866-square-foot lot. $220,000

14 Williamsburg Court #2 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 1,018 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $202,000

38 Shrewsbury Green Drive #A Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 925 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $196,000

8 Ivy Path One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1977, 1,242 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,028-square-foot lot. $179,397

SOUTHBOROUGH

246 Stearns Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1989, 3,800 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 64,033-square-foot lot. $915,000

17 Oregon Road One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,780 square feet, 3.5 baths, on 31,067-square-foot lot. $825,000

37 Valley Road One-family Split Level, built in 1980, 2,258 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 60,548-square-foot lot. $769,000

48 Breakneck Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,750 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 47,916-square-foot lot. $725,000

15 Stonebrook Court #7 Condo. $610,000

14 Learned St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1896, 1,772 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 16,697-square-foot lot. $585,000

77 Woodland Road One-family Ranch, built in 1986, 1,456 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $472,500

3 Fayville Lane #3 Condo Duplex, built in 2017, 1,356 square feet, 2.5 baths. $430,000

190 Southville Road One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,674 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $404,000

STOW

87 Birch Hill Road One-family Garrison, built in 1984, 2,568 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 96,268-square-foot lot. $625,000

38 Eliot Drive One-family Garrison, built in 1971, 2,510 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 68,825-square-foot lot. $560,000

134 Hudson Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,350 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 130,680-square-foot lot. $370,000

SUDBURY

790 Boston Post Road One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 4,963 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 161,968-square-foot lot. $1,286,999

6 Henrys Mill Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,952 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 77,897-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

35 Maple Ave. #303 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 2,549 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $939,000

35 Maple Ave. #401 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 2,421 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $892,000

56 Chanticleer Road One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 3,644 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,871-square-foot lot. $885,000

64 Meadowbrook Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,732 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 41,742-square-foot lot. $865,000

35 Guzzlebrook Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,794 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 46,969-square-foot lot. $849,000

31 Brewster Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,748 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 66,136-square-foot lot. $809,000

191 Horse Pond Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,562 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,572-square-foot lot. $598,000

112 Hemlock Road One-family Split Level, built in 1956, 1,448 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 27,443-square-foot lot. $594,000

79 Horse Pond Road One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,376 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 29,621-square-foot lot. $564,000

14 Nokomis Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1976, 2,006 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 80,946-square-foot lot. $524,000

22 Farmstead Lane RES DEV LAND, on 352,400-square-foot lot. $480,000

710 Concord Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,132 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,871-square-foot lot. $470,000

518 Hudson Road One-family Ranch, built in 1972, 1,136 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,909-square-foot lot. $400,000

UPTON

166 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,052 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 86,101-square-foot lot. $685,000

94 Milford St. One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,656 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 41,818-square-foot lot. $499,000

100 Ridge Road One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 80,133-square-foot lot. $365,000

160 Main St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,596 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,276-square-foot lot. $297,000

39 Main St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 912 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $265,000

14 N Main St. One-family Conventional, built in 1740, 1,411 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 29,185-square-foot lot. $191,000

17 Knowlton Circle #17 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,731 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $179,000

WALTHAM

55 Brown St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1890, 4,195 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,788-square-foot lot. $972,000

83-85 Howard St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 2,412 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,186-square-foot lot. $837,000

21 Harding Ave. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1971, 2,145 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,237-square-foot lot. $760,000

134 Florence Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,936 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,009-square-foot lot. $690,000

66 Phillips Circle One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1977, 1,797 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,233-square-foot lot. $645,000

12 Wilbur St. One-family Colonial, built in 1880, 1,268 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,977-square-foot lot. $615,000

12 Pine Hill Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 1,664 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,670-square-foot lot. $605,000

18-20 Orange St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1885, 1,794 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,492-square-foot lot. $595,000

30 Russell St. #5 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,296 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $589,900

14 Upland Road One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,820 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,704-square-foot lot. $585,000

24 Bacon St. One-family Colonial, built in 1780, 2,527 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,229-square-foot lot. $555,000

95 Silver Hill Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1965, 1,956 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 16,509-square-foot lot. $475,000

61 School Ave. #2 Condo Town House, built in 1900, 1,382 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 baths. $460,000

71 Colburn St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,171 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,490-square-foot lot. $442,000

56 Cherry St. #4 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 755 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $385,000

30 Jacqueline Road #F Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 780 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $380,000

1105 Lexington St. #7 Condo. $349,900

53 Bartlett Way #1208 Condo. $288,895

43 Jacqueline Road #12 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $285,000

10 Bacon St. #4 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 580 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $248,100

110 Charles St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,394-square-foot lot. $240,000

WATERTOWN

26 Russell Ave. One-family, built in 1870, 3,263 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,628-square-foot lot. $1,416,250

83 Franklin St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1889, 2,830 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 9,314-square-foot lot. $1,160,000

4 Hilltop Road Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 2,585 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,275-square-foot lot. $1,005,000

36 Coolidge Hill Road Two-family Two Family, built in 1860, 3,552 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,858-square-foot lot. $940,000

52 Irving St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1915, 2,691 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 3,740-square-foot lot. $899,000

33 Eliot St. #33 Condo Town House, built in 1920, 1,637 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $748,000

255 Orchard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,113 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,632-square-foot lot. $745,000

27-29 Charles St. #1 Condo. $731,000

156 Langdon Ave. #2 Condo. $720,000

23-25 Molloy St. Two-family Town House, built in 1900, 2,180 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,229-square-foot lot. $665,000

15 Hardy Ave. #15 Condo. $595,000

12 Oliver Road #3 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,321 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 baths. $585,000

8 Maple St. #8 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,472 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $554,410

69 Galen St. #5 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 940 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $543,750

17 Hardy Ave. #17 Condo. $540,000

32 Commonwealth Road #1 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 1,137 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 baths. $510,000

110 Coolidge Hill Road #4 Condo Town House, built in 1995, 1,533 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $250,000

WAYLAND

28 Sage Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 4,346 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 33,960-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

27 York Road One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,288 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 427,211-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

9 Oak St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,464 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,150-square-foot lot. $603,000

17 Old Farm Road One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 1,464 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,100-square-foot lot. $590,000

22 Sylvan Way One-family Split Level, built in 1955, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 18,399-square-foot lot. $524,000

16 Steepletree Lane #16 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1979, 1,419 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $510,000

7 Coltsway #7 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1980, 1,553 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $502,540

WELLESLEY

60 Suffolk Road One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 5,413 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7.5 baths, on 20,414-square-foot lot. $3,200,000

101 Royalston Road One-family Garrison, built in 1968, 4,483 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 39,301-square-foot lot. $2,870,000

62 Woodcliff Road One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 6,010 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 25,019-square-foot lot. $2,700,000

80 Fairbanks Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 3,151 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 14,108-square-foot lot. $1,762,500

43 River Glen Road One-family Colonial, built in 1954, 2,706 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $1,755,000

18 Glen Road One-family Colonial, built in 1917, 4,160 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 18,450-square-foot lot. $1,615,000

65 Royalston Road One-family Garrison, built in 1969, 2,996 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 30,550-square-foot lot. $1,595,000

264 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 3,726 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 28,812-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

47 Kenilworth Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 2,826 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,404-square-foot lot. $1,428,375

9 Roanoke Road One-family Old Style, built in 1923, 2,049 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 18,210-square-foot lot. $1,175,000

25 Jefferson Road One-family Garrison, built in 1940, 2,564 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 21,070-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

75 Grove St. #323 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 1,528 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $950,000

175 Walnut St. One-family Old Style, built in 1873, 1,841 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,048-square-foot lot. $909,500

9 Granite St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,571 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,887-square-foot lot. $880,000

44 Mclean St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,572 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 11,212-square-foot lot. $760,000

138 Middlesex St. #3 Condo. $745,000

18 Jefferson Road One-family Garrison, built in 1938, 1,983 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,582-square-foot lot. $670,000

WESTBOROUGH

53 Adams St. One-family Colonial, built in 2001, 3,044 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 42,571-square-foot lot. $799,900

15 Haskell St. One-family Ranch, built in 1995, 4,320 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $710,000

70 South St. 4-8 UNIT APT Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 3,873 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 7,540-square-foot lot. $680,000

230 W Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1966, 2,012 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,371-square-foot lot. $555,000

2 Prospect St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1890, 3,758 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,806-square-foot lot. $519,900

205 Ruggles St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 3,002 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 165,528-square-foot lot. $475,000

14 Steven Road One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,992 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,750-square-foot lot. $442,000

500 Union St. #5312 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,423 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $408,000

9 Crestview Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,445 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,020-square-foot lot. $380,000

153 Milk St. #14 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 1,106 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $179,900

WESTON

174 Meadowbrook Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 2015, 4,070 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, on 50,000-square-foot lot. $3,875,000

319 Glen Road One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 5,663 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 73,939-square-foot lot. $2,266,875

72 Rockport Road One-family Colonial, built in 1977, 5,239 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 60,000-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

36 Bullard Road One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 3,027 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 164,980-square-foot lot. $1,935,000

226 Merriam St. One-family Contemporary, built in 2001, 3,065 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,065-square-foot lot. $1,440,000

14 Bradyll Road One-family Colonial, built in 1958, 3,281 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $1,412,857

144 Sherburn Circle One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1962, 1,864 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 41,422-square-foot lot. $1,197,000

WRENTHAM

60 Black Birch Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 1,812 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,620-square-foot lot. $541,000

5 Ingrid Drive One-family Gambrel, built in 1990, 2,216 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 115,880-square-foot lot. $485,000

4 Shears St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,577 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,566-square-foot lot. $360,000

395 East St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,382 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 12,490-square-foot lot. $357,500

9 Geordan Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 894 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,000-square-foot lot. $338,000

518 West St. One-family Conventional, built in 1835, 2,208 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,870-square-foot lot. $238,000

