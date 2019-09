Recent home sales south of Boston (September 25)

ABINGTON

670 Bedford St. 9 + UNIT APT Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 13,230 square feet, on 36,473 -square-foot lot. $3,700,000

191 Presidential Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 1,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 39,621 -square-foot lot. $515,000

1703 Hampton Way #1703 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,850 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $375,000

604 Thayer St. #604 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2001, 1,332 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $317,000

9 Platt St. #9 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,140 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $310,000

AVON

13 Curtis Circle #13 Condo. $449,900

15 Curtis Circle. $446,400

14 Curtis Circle #14 Condo. $424,900

BRAINTREE

103 Addison St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,104 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 22,551-square-foot lot. $545,000

9 Independence Ave. #102 Condo. $543,000

11 Arborway Drive One-family Old Style, built in 1918, 1,074 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $406,000

277 Shaw St. One-family Ranch, built in 1947, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,523-square-foot lot. $392,500

5 Mann St. One-family Ranch, built in 1971, 1,568 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 18,430-square-foot lot. $384,500

501 Commerce Drive #4113 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,167 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $334,900

241 Commercial St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1933, 1,204 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,548-square-foot lot. $300,000

BRIDGEWATER

576 Pine St. One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,128 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 66,446-square-foot lot. $472,500

395 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,480-square-foot lot. $320,000

278 Vernon St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1966, 1,248 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 18,500-square-foot lot. $310,000

56 Michael Road #56 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,544 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $280,000

BROCKTON

686 Main St. 4-8 UNIT APT, on 5,754-square-foot lot. $770,000

9 Westwood Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 5,996 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 352,836-square-foot lot. $675,000

108 Belair St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1925, 3,210 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $585,000

30 Belcher Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 4,641 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 14,401-square-foot lot. $557,000

104 Florence St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1893, 2,548 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,745-square-foot lot. $488,000

20 Howard Sq Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,483 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,121-square-foot lot. $461,000

51 Brockton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 1,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,434-square-foot lot. $455,000

56 Taber Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,076 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $429,900

53 Copeland St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1890, 1,750 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,386-square-foot lot. $405,000

31 Lucy Lane One-family Split Level, built in 1979, 1,896 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 17,441-square-foot lot. $394,000

124 Laureston St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1879, 1,900 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,774-square-foot lot. $385,000

47 Herrod Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,816 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,261-square-foot lot. $355,000

374 W Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1879, 5,224 square feet, 15 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 28,802-square-foot lot. $341,000

137 Tilton Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1926, 1,094 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,228-square-foot lot. $339,000

67 Oscar Ave. One-family Split Level, built in 1967, 1,286 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $323,000

85 Pondview Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,312 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,301-square-foot lot. $318,900

49 Toby Road One-family Split Level, built in 1966, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,439-square-foot lot. $292,000

15 Tufts Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1969, 1,365 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,204-square-foot lot. $290,000

113 Nilsson St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1925, 1,864 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,442-square-foot lot. $279,900

23 Deanna Road One-family Ranch, built in 1970, 1,316 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,302-square-foot lot. $272,500

105 Crestfield Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1964, 1,324 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $260,000

41 Vesey St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1929, 1,012 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,688-square-foot lot. $260,000

207 Hayward St.. $250,000

274 Lisa Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,498-square-foot lot. $230,000

363 Plain St. One-family Ranch, built in 1967, 1,296 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,802-square-foot lot. $200,000

32 Arthur St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 1,651 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,338-square-foot lot. $191,900

108 Coventry Circle #108 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 936 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $180,000

108 Oak Lane #10 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 890 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $170,000

117 Oak Lane #7 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 895 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $156,000

64 Crestfield Ter One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 996 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $150,000

34 Sheridan St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1930, 807 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,561-square-foot lot. $145,000

3 Sycamore Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1927, 1,340 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,440-square-foot lot. $137,183

CANTON

30 Herman Paul Road One-family Contemporary, built in 2016, 5,811 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 32,017-square-foot lot. $1,379,500

73 Angela St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,055 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 39,945-square-foot lot. $900,000

15 Old Randolph St. One-family Ranch, built in 1940, 624 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,805-square-foot lot. $710,000

156 Mechanic St. One-family Conventional, built in 1885, 1,137 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,059-square-foot lot. $459,000

59 Walpole St. #208 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2009, 1,270 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $446,000

80 Walnut St. #310 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 634 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $190,000

CARVER

11 Shaw Road One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 60,112-square-foot lot. $275,000

COHASSET

440 King St. One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,466 square feet, 3.5 baths, on 75,185-square-foot lot. $1,315,000

20 Westgate Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1886, 2,434 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 40,495-square-foot lot. $960,000

516 Chief Justice Cushing Hwy One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,788 square feet, 2.5 baths, on 31,630-square-foot lot. $800,000

115 Doane St. #115 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 2,838 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $667,500

550 Jerusalem Road #6 Condo Conventional, built in 1978, 854 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $326,000

DEDHAM

61 Colwell Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1960, 1,201 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 13,693-square-foot lot. $635,000

42 Chickering Road One-family Split Level, built in 1952, 1,166 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $580,000

13 Nay Circle One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1920, 1,373 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,604-square-foot lot. $442,500

154 Washington St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,268 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,350-square-foot lot. $438,000

49 Reed St. One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,621 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,114-square-foot lot. $330,100

61 Berlin St. One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,579-square-foot lot. $256,000

DUXBURY

195 King Caesar Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1800, 4,446 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 39,235-square-foot lot. $3,600,000

46 Winsor St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,438 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 17,870-square-foot lot. $2,700,000

263 Marshall St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,305 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 32,670-square-foot lot. $1,965,000

4 Eagles Nest Road. $1,495,000

225 Lincoln St. #B4 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,254 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $299,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

5 Tower Hill Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1991, 2,004 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,305-square-foot lot. $475,000

2192 Washington St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1980, 912 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,574-square-foot lot. $274,000

407 W Union St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1944, 924 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $245,000

34 Harvard St. One-family Split Level, built in 1973, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,927-square-foot lot. $180,000

6 Shawnee Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 912 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,679-square-foot lot. $176,006

31 Douglas Drive #31 Condo Townhse-End, built in 1986, 1,152 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $149,000

EASTON

36 Bay Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1976, 1,822 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $495,000

16 Sheridan St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,192 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,300-square-foot lot. $380,000

24 Poquanticut Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1940, 1,298 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 34,848-square-foot lot. $290,000

27 Gaslight Lane #27 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,638 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $285,000

3 Eisenhower Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,339 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,200-square-foot lot. $160,000

FOXBOROUGH

58 Cannon Forge Drive #58 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1993, 2,019 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $557,000

18 Brookside Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,712 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,355-square-foot lot. $350,000

1 Ouimet Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 1,716 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,161-square-foot lot. $238,600

FREETOWN

23 County Road One-family Ranch, built in 1940, 952 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 43,124-square-foot lot. $305,000

2-4 Carpenter Lane Two-family Duplex, built in 1979, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,548-square-foot lot. $300,000

HALIFAX

140 Fairway Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,286 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 41,167-square-foot lot. $529,900

21 Jordan Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1971, 3,150 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $377,000

7 Pemmican Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1979, 1,600 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 40,113-square-foot lot. $270,000

11 A St. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 780 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $112,900

HANOVER

112 Olde Forge Road One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,290 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $609,000

218 Woodland Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1961, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,976-square-foot lot. $560,000

76 Chestnut St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1967, 1,158 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 41,382-square-foot lot. $470,000

120 Old Farm Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1969, 1,158 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $460,000

50 Larchmont Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $415,625

133 Hacketts Pond Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1975, 1,000 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $406,000

94 Bardin St. One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,044 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 38,768-square-foot lot. $400,000

259 Main St. One-family Conventional, built in 1874, 1,800 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 82,764-square-foot lot. $299,900

HANSON

156 Pleasant St. One-family Conventional, built in 1886, 1,353 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $385,000

93 Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 1,512 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,985-square-foot lot. $262,300

1605 Main St. One-family Antique, built in 1790, 768 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 73,616-square-foot lot. $178,800

141 Centre Ave.. $120,000

HINGHAM

5 Studley Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1955, 3,073 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 20,639-square-foot lot. $1,439,000

8 Del Prete Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,862 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 20,291-square-foot lot. $1,240,000

27 Myers Farm Road One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,624 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 31,800-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

21 Wanders Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 3,300 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 46,098-square-foot lot. $1,037,500

21 Stagecoach Road One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,240 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 46,534-square-foot lot. $875,000

107 Scotland St. One-family Colonial, built in 1980, 2,900 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 31,338-square-foot lot. $789,000

65 Wompatuck Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1910, 848 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,506-square-foot lot. $470,000

43 Fottler Road Two-family Duplex, built in 1950, 1,930 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $449,000

2 E Beals Cove Road #E Condo. $304,900

HOLBROOK

37 Lakeview Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 2,446 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 15,850-square-foot lot. $550,000

7 Dianthus Road One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,502 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,557-square-foot lot. $423,900

4 White Road One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,570 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,414-square-foot lot. $384,000

5 Hillsdale Road One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,009-square-foot lot. $355,000

7 Thornton Road One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 880 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,131-square-foot lot. $295,000

30 Johns Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1926, 1,158 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,620-square-foot lot. $275,000

17 Norfolk Road One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 1,426 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,790-square-foot lot. $172,500

HULL

15 Beach Ave. One-family Contemporary, built in 1920, 3,541 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,140-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

699 Nantasket Ave. 4-8 UNIT APT Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 3,541 square feet, 17 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,120-square-foot lot. $718,000

76 D St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 2,058 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $649,000

54 Point Allerton Ave. One-family Victorian, built in 1889, 1,852 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $525,000

469 Nantasket Ave. Three-family Conventional, built in 1961, 3,600 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $490,000

580 Nantasket Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1928, 1,369 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,322-square-foot lot. $400,000

64 Samoset Ave. #1 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1925, 1,032 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $400,000

15 E St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,158 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,086-square-foot lot. $390,625

175 Spring St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,202 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,867-square-foot lot. $324,000

34 G St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,240 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,136-square-foot lot. $240,000

KINGSTON

46 Raboth Road One-family Camp/Cabin, built in 1930, 471 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths, on 24,829-square-foot lot. $154,000

LAKEVILLE

12 Landing Way #12 Condo. $289,900

134 Hackett Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1948, 560 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths, on 20,800-square-foot lot. $95,000

3 Indian Shore Road One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,772 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 30,550-square-foot lot. $65,000

MANSFIELD

27 Hall St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1966, 1,028 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 16,000-square-foot lot. $350,000

MARION

Parkway Lane #451. $150,000

Parkway Lane #452. $150,000

Parkway Lane #453. $150,000

Parkway Lane #454. $150,000

MARSHFIELD

349 Ocean St. One-family Victorian, built in 1900, 2,423 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 9,583-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

515 Summer St.. $810,000

1181 Ferry St. One-family Cottage, built in 1949, 770 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,160-square-foot lot. $650,000

240 Parsonage St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 1,726 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $590,000

61 Seaview Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1907, 2,104 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,650-square-foot lot. $560,000

3 Proprietors Drive #6 Condo. $470,000

94 Union St. One-family Antique, built in 1830, 2,755 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $462,684

59 Ferry St. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,638 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 21,780-square-foot lot. $420,000

16 Chandler Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1961, 1,773 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 31,014-square-foot lot. $410,000

15 Alabama St. One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 844 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $329,900

1209 Main St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 39,000-square-foot lot. $315,000

795 Plain St. One-family Old Style, built in 1936, 1,344 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 0.5 baths, on 3,059,219-square-foot lot. $300,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

22 Vernon St.. $510,000

236 Thomas St. One-family Conventional, built in 1950, 1,639 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $342,000

Holton Way. $260,000

26 Hillside Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1921, 1,530 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,167-square-foot lot. $200,050

12 Valley Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 2012, 1,764 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $110,000

MILTON

84 Columbine Road One-family Colonial, built in 1882, 4,193 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 34,800-square-foot lot. $1,510,000

227 Pleasant St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1923, 1,538 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 37,675-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

33 Russell St. One-family Colonial, built in 1894, 4,534 square feet, 16 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 15,002-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

100 Gerald Road One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 1,228 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,584-square-foot lot. $990,000

33 Hurlcroft Road One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 1,650 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,632-square-foot lot. $830,000

333 Brush Hill Road #A1 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 3,220 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $750,000

60 Winthrop St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,838 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,375-square-foot lot. $740,000

141 Alvin Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1953, 1,820 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 14,201-square-foot lot. $700,000

6 Mathaurs St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1922, 1,611 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,266-square-foot lot. $550,000

6 Preacher Road #6 Condo Town House, built in 1985, 1,652 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $479,000

NORTON

57 John Scott Blvd One-family Cape Cod, built in 1987, 2,185 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 49,290-square-foot lot. $445,000

7 Scott Drive Two-family Conventional, built in 1925, 2,123 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,393-square-foot lot. $395,000

25 Eisenhower Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1967, 1,040 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,080-square-foot lot. $373,900

360 Reservoir St. One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $309,900

227 Reservoir St. #1 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 1,568 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $201,700

NORWELL

182 Lincoln St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1998, 4,984 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 69,696-square-foot lot. $950,000

73 Shrine Road One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,703 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 57,499-square-foot lot. $820,000

377 Prospect St. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,312 square feet, 8 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 54,450-square-foot lot. $599,900

3 Mill Wharf Plz #N24 Condo. $587,500

51 Duncan Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1940, 1,430 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,400-square-foot lot. $469,000

NORWOOD

13 Old Farm Road One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,055 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,035-square-foot lot. $855,000

51 Harrow Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 1,653 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,060-square-foot lot. $649,900

109 Cottage St. One-family Conventional, built in 1921, 1,791 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,793-square-foot lot. $575,000

12-14 Saint John Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 2,950 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,537-square-foot lot. $530,000

24-26 Prospect Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 1,935 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, on 7,936-square-foot lot. $450,000

31 Surrey Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 2,022 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,650-square-foot lot. $450,000

70 Endicott St. #1106 Condo. $449,000

PEMBROKE

50 Riverpoint Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 5,219 square feet, 3.5 baths, on 40,048-square-foot lot. $850,000

137 Lake St. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,572 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 42,904-square-foot lot. $737,000

32 Victoria Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,198 square feet, 2.5 baths, on 40,003-square-foot lot. $615,000

87 Plymouth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,930 square feet, 1.5 baths, on 11,650-square-foot lot. $399,500

22 Ames Way One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,156 square feet, 2.5 baths, on 6,250-square-foot lot. $389,000

188 Pleasant St. One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,125 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,362-square-foot lot. $375,000

71 Mountain Ave. One-family Contemporary, built in 1977, 1,245 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $335,000

501 Mattakeesett St. One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 920 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,000-square-foot lot. $310,000

PLYMOUTH

Jade St.. $928,000

4 Barnswallow Lane One-family Contemporary, built in 2003, 3,142 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 14,077-square-foot lot. $726,000

13 Bayberry Road One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $635,000

48 Blue Gill Lane. $580,000

15 Clipper Road #31-1 Condo. $553,602

6 Twin Pines Lane #14 Condo. $476,250

15 Baldwin Circle One-family Garrison, built in 1977, 1,540 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 23,049-square-foot lot. $446,000

5 Freeman Circle One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 3,049 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,890-square-foot lot. $437,000

5 Worrall Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1972, 2,470 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 24,356-square-foot lot. $414,000

21 Fieldstone Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1995, 1,654 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 26,534-square-foot lot. $410,000

3 Heartwood Drive. $399,900

404 Sandwich St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1650, 2,175 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 23,921-square-foot lot. $383,000

19 Fulton St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1974, 1,818 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,436-square-foot lot. $340,000

5 Dudley Ter One-family Ranch, built in 1956, 1,026 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,098-square-foot lot. $324,000

12 Bayberry Road One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 768 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $300,000

25 Queen Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1976, 1,586 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,422-square-foot lot. $300,000

35 Lancaster Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1947, 696 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,841-square-foot lot. $259,000

531 White Cliff Drive #531 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,096 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $225,000

148 S Meadow Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1977, 1,794 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,614-square-foot lot. $200,000

9 Cape Cod Ave.. $175,000

14 Nicholas Ave. One-family Cottage, built in 1964, 954 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $165,000

6 Chapel Hill Drive #4 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 785 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $145,000

QUINCY

28 Gordon St. 4-8 UNIT APT Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1920, 2,940 square feet, 16 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

67 Old Colony Ave. 4-8 UNIT APT Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1900, 2,576 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,275-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

75 Lincoln Ave. 4-8 UNIT APT Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 2,824 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 6,500-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

5 Centre St. 4-8 UNIT APT Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1923, 3,369 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 7,204-square-foot lot. $915,000

59 E Elm Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1905, 3,020 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $867,000

56 Sycamore Road One-family Colonial, built in 1937, 1,712 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 22,415-square-foot lot. $850,000

135 Sumner St. #4 Condo. $795,000

37 Edgeworth Road Two-family Two Family, built in 1926, 2,206 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,663-square-foot lot. $759,000

78 Plymouth St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1927, 2,688 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,290-square-foot lot. $725,000

54 Buckingham Road One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,624 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,320-square-foot lot. $637,000

118 Butler Road One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,784 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $636,000

10 Sumner St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1920, 2,128 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,015-square-foot lot. $608,100

125 Harvard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $499,900

43 Merrymount Road #12 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,522 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $480,000

134 Barham Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,170 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,762-square-foot lot. $440,000

30 Norman Road One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 1,360 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,381-square-foot lot. $440,000

9 Chick St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1925, 1,400 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,500-square-foot lot. $414,500

115 W Squantum St. #1206 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $345,000

20 Oakwood Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1910, 851 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $290,000

100 W Squantum St. #516 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 645 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $275,500

245 Sea St. #17 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1982, 734 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $270,000

195 Thomas Burgin Pkwy #508 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1929, 685 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $253,000

133 Commander Shea Blvd #809 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 505 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath. $235,000

RANDOLPH

418 S Main St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1782, 4,328 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 22,178-square-foot lot. $590,000

86 Chestnut Circle One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1982, 1,812 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,163-square-foot lot. $505,000

26 Darrell Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1960, 1,728 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,230-square-foot lot. $499,000

11 Rockefeller St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,616 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,642-square-foot lot. $390,000

19 Denise Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1965, 1,404 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,465-square-foot lot. $380,000

34 Smith Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,144 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,906-square-foot lot. $325,000

1601 Irving Road #1601 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $305,000

39 West St. #C4 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 700 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $149,900

RAYNHAM

133 Britton Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 3,005 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 32,500-square-foot lot. $488,000

44 Summerfield Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,387 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 39,099-square-foot lot. $450,000

55 Eleanor Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1974, 2,913 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 16,801-square-foot lot. $420,000

35 Daisy Lane #35 Condo Town House, built in 2004, 2,294 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $386,000

314 Oak St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,046 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,087-square-foot lot. $326,500

ROCKLAND

15 Dexter Road One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,944 square feet, 7 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,954-square-foot lot. $403,000

142 Liberty St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,981-square-foot lot. $330,000

SCITUATE

48 Harbor Heights Road One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 3,989 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 14,742-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

466 Country Way One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,860 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 40,100-square-foot lot. $915,000

608 Hatherly Road One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 2,274 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 27,443-square-foot lot. $875,000

16 Trysting Place One-family Contemporary, built in 1955, 2,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,600-square-foot lot. $850,000

21 Seagate Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,543 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,803-square-foot lot. $745,000

60 New Driftway #14 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 2,138 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $659,500

Main St.. $585,000

3 Daedalus Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 2,076 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,542-square-foot lot. $570,000

15 Dayton Road One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,360 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $550,000

51 Williamsburg Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1959, 1,610 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $432,825

SHARON

10 Briggs Pond Way One-family Split Level, built in 1970, 1,920 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 81,742-square-foot lot. $825,000

40 East St. RES-MTL BLDG, on 34,070-square-foot lot. $770,000

27 Cheryl Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,316 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 21,711-square-foot lot. $672,500

206 Wolomolopoag St. One-family Split Level, built in 1977, 1,356 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 37,388-square-foot lot. $459,000

35-B Norwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,576 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,620-square-foot lot. $360,000

STOUGHTON

20 Marys Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1986, 2,807 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,886-square-foot lot. $560,000

302 Erin Road #302 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 1,977 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $388,000

66 Rosewood Drive #66 Condo Town House, built in 1976, 1,260 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $265,000

555 Page St. #203 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,011 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $246,000

WALPOLE

465 Fisher St. One-family Ranch, built in 1965, 1,281 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 41,533-square-foot lot. $635,000

638-640 East St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1890, 3,389 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 33,542-square-foot lot. $570,000

11 Ginley Road One-family Split Level, built in 1971, 1,200 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,002-square-foot lot. $555,000

6 N Lewis Park Drive. $542,500

16 Sandy Valley Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,262 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 30,402-square-foot lot. $525,000

2 Breezewood Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1963, 1,056 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 30,033-square-foot lot. $517,500

692-696 Common St. Two-family Duplex, built in 1961, 1,764 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,282-square-foot lot. $485,000

2 Washington Grn #2 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1983, 1,296 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $338,000

145 South St. #19 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1990, 1,188 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $230,000

4 Redwood Mews #4 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 720 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $220,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

97 Brooks Place Two-family Old Style, built in 1890, 1,713 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,909-square-foot lot. $385,000

20 Walnut St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,434 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 80,150-square-foot lot. $349,900

214 W Center St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1920, 1,238 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,019-square-foot lot. $180,000

WESTWOOD

21 Stonegate Lane. $1,620,000

74 Edgewood Road One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 1,362 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,043-square-foot lot. $1,360,000

72 Greenhill Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,260 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 18,003-square-foot lot. $719,000

130 University Ave. #1201 Condo. $716,965

130 University Ave. #1206 Condo. $679,695

130 University Ave. #1212 Condo. $520,585

130 University Ave. #1204 Condo. $512,485

130 University Ave. #1210 Condo. $507,025

130 University Ave. #1302 Condo. $492,975

130 University Ave. #1203 Condo. $487,345

672 High St. #1 Condo. $429,000

672 High St. #4 Condo. $419,000

WEYMOUTH

15 Curtis Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,202 square feet, 8 rooms, 3.5 baths, on 19,618-square-foot lot. $635,000

19 Fillmore St. One-family Raised Ranch, 1,740 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 baths, on 10,510-square-foot lot. $509,900

119 Wessagussett Road One-family Conventional, built in 1908, 1,128 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,725-square-foot lot. $483,000

69 Glendale St. One-family Conventional, built in 1928, 1,303 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,078-square-foot lot. $449,000

15 Louds Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1868, 1,570 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,400-square-foot lot. $432,000

42 Rockway Ave. #6B Condo Townhse-End, built in 2007, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $429,900

15 Harlem Road One-family Conventional, built in 1925, 1,002 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,120-square-foot lot. $390,000

33 Jaffrey St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1938, 1,540 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,209-square-foot lot. $357,500

600 Justin Drive #2 Condo Town House, built in 2013, 1,232 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $355,000

36 Bradmere Way One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 833 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,586-square-foot lot. $350,000

21 Church St. #15 Condo Townhse-End, built in 1985, 1,418 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $349,900

1016 Pleasant St. #46 Condo Townhse-End, built in 1982, 1,344 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $328,200

28 Mercury St. One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,170 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,403-square-foot lot. $320,000

9 Lakeside Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1923, 800 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,700-square-foot lot. $307,000

61 Broad Reach #T73B Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,115 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $294,000

20 Chapman St. #101 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 910 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $285,000

33 Lakeside Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1868, 456 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths, on 2,650-square-foot lot. $252,000

26 Lake St. One-family Conventional, built in 1893, 910 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,282-square-foot lot. $190,000

WHITMAN

84 Franklin St. One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 4,434 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 88,710 -square-foot lot. $615,000

14 Windsor Ter One-family Ranch, built in 1961, 1,320 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,806 -square-foot lot. $345,000

