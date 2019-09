Recent home sales west of Boston (September 25)

ACTON

13 Faulkner Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1962, 2,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 29,150-square-foot lot. $580,000

16 Vanderbelt Road One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 2,015 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,813-square-foot lot. $580,000

3 Hatch Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1966, 1,428 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 77,101-square-foot lot. $516,000

135 School St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1963, 1,346 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $498,000

601 Old Stone Brk #601 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,630 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $363,500

184 Main St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,036 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 38,038-square-foot lot. $350,000

223 Old Beaverbrook #223 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,176 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $250,000

126 Parker St. #21 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1970, 820 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $195,000

85 Hosmer St. #B6 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 770 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $180,000

420 Great Road #B7 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1976, 652 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $160,000

ARLINGTON

27 Lorraine Ter One-family Colonial, built in 1953, 2,807 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,903-square-foot lot. $1,387,500

40 Webcowet Road Two-family Town House, built in 2017, 4,866 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 6,398-square-foot lot. $1,060,000

57 Cleveland St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1912, 2,602 square feet, 13 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $915,000

83 Orvis Road One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,868 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,018-square-foot lot. $850,000

346 Ridge St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,968 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $700,000

16 Pondview Road #2 Condo. $685,000

993 Massachusetts Ave. #227 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 1,003 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $510,000

2 Colonial Village Drive #11 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1962, 665 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $327,000

ASHLAND

24 Brogden Road One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 2,726 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 14,810-square-foot lot. $733,000

9 Rossi Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 3,342 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $705,000

11 Blueberry Hill Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 2,134 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 32,234-square-foot lot. $675,000

20 Fern Xing #20 Condo. $645,102

231 Captain Eames Circle #231 Condo Town House, built in 1998, 1,254 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $382,000

271 Myrtle St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1976, 1,871 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 70,132-square-foot lot. $360,000

220 Pond St. One-family Conventional, built in 1901, 1,380 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,326-square-foot lot. $330,000

75 Meeting House Path #75 Condo Town House, built in 1982, 1,316 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $330,000

AYER

28 West St. #7B Condo Town House, built in 2004, 1,770 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $280,000

85 Washington St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1973, 1,734 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,166-square-foot lot. $237,810

BEDFORD

18 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 3,158 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 31,490-square-foot lot. $1,205,000

14 Fern Way One-family Garrison, built in 1966, 2,390 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,026-square-foot lot. $886,000

BELLINGHAM

21 Evergreen Drive #21 PS NEW CONST. $386,410

4 Florence St. One-family Ranch, built in 1952, 720 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,000-square-foot lot. $275,000

311 S Main St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 1,398 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $245,000

11 Brion Road One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 888 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $145,000

75 Box Pond Drive One-family Cottage, built in 1955, 481 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,764-square-foot lot. $60,000

BELMONT

41 Country Club Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 3,768 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 13,479-square-foot lot. $1,932,500

14 Oxford Ave. Two-family Old Style, built in 1923, 2,848 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $1,085,000

13-15 Winslow Road Two-family Old Style, built in 1925, 2,571 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,355-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

52 Berwick St. . $1,025,000

98 Fairview Ave. Two-family Old Style, built in 1917, 2,680 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,694-square-foot lot. $1,010,000

19-21 Dalton Road Three-family Old Style, built in 1920, 2,626 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,464-square-foot lot. $950,000

22 Shean Road #22 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2012, 1,744 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $910,000

23 Harvard Road #23 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1928, 1,196 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $625,000

88 Lewis Road #88 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1923, 1,143 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $620,000

22 Harding Ave. #22 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1923, 1,184 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $575,000

BOLTON

91 Moderator Way . $665,000

289 Still River Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1999, 2,131 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 86,684-square-foot lot. $530,000

BROOKLINE

130 Dean Road One-family Colonial, built in 1905, 6,052 square feet, 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 11,070-square-foot lot. $3,200,000

17 E Milton Road Three-family Decker, built in 1900, 4,911 square feet, 20 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,121-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

53 Rawson Road #53 Condo, built in 1900, 2,706 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $1,813,000

50 Bellingham Road One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 3,444 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 24,289-square-foot lot. $1,675,000

33 Pond Ave. #NR4 Condo. $1,500,000

212 Crafts Road One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,840 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,562-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

403 Washington St. #5 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1930, 1,555 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,075,000

675-A Hammond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,784 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,360-square-foot lot. $999,000

1265 Beacon St. #801 Condo High-Rise, built in 1984, 1,388 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $979,000

61 Pleasant St. #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1895, 1,210 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $925,000

1 Lanark Road #4 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1945, 792 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $532,500

1834 Beacon St. #B1 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1905, 884 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $400,000

CARLISLE

97 Stoney Gate One-family Decker, built in 1980, 3,541 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 175,982-square-foot lot. $885,000

CONCORD

1540 Monument St. One-family Ranch, built in 1984, 2,496 square feet, 11 rooms, 1 bedroom, 4.5 baths, on 173,218-square-foot lot. $1,757,500

63 Coppermine Road One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 3,419 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 136,192-square-foot lot. $1,415,000

135 Authors Road One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 2,689 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 36,117-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

60 Walden Ter One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 2,202 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,178-square-foot lot. $1,160,000

1631 Main St. #1631 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2011, 1,815 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 164,657-square-foot lot. $800,000

584 Hayward Mill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,522 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 32,234-square-foot lot. $800,000

DOVER

8 Morningside Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 3,298 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 108,029-square-foot lot. $1,249,500

105 Centre St. Two-family Contemporary, built in 1987, 8,727 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 235,853-square-foot lot. $1,151,000

1 Burnham Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 2,977 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 14,787-square-foot lot. $815,000

DUNSTABLE

166 Hardy St. One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 4,323 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 309,276-square-foot lot. $640,000

FRAMINGHAM

6 Arnold Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1980, 1,284 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 22,133-square-foot lot. $495,000

368 Brook St. One-family Cottage, built in 1931, 1,816 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,560-square-foot lot. $475,000

55 Sloane Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,415 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,469-square-foot lot. $457,000

1458 Concord St. One-family Conventional, built in 1897, 2,014 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,513-square-foot lot. $449,000

83 Cedar St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1887, 1,722 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,998-square-foot lot. $430,000

442 Elm St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,596 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,086-square-foot lot. $405,000

5 Scott Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1961, 1,126 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $403,000

14 Harrison St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1937, 1,176 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $355,000

445 Potter Road One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 1,060 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 38,956-square-foot lot. $353,000

723 Potter Road One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 910 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,373-square-foot lot. $350,000

365 Water St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 987 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 31,071-square-foot lot. $305,000

1321 Worcester Road #610 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1968, 1,024 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $267,000

FRANKLIN

12 Corey Way One-family Contemporary, built in 1997, 2,835 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 21,995-square-foot lot. $725,000

45 Dover Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1990, 2,966 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,010-square-foot lot. $575,000

110 Highwood Drive #110 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,021 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $215,000

HARVARD

61 Woodside Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1973, 1,920 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 81,022-square-foot lot. $675,000

62 Still River Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1800, 1,172 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $365,000

HOLLISTON

72 Fairview St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,589 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 50,530-square-foot lot. $780,000

10 Greenview Drive One-family Contemporary, built in 1972, 2,520 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 39,988-square-foot lot. $566,000

29 Piedmont Drive #29 Condo Town House, built in 2010, 2,060 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $535,000

28 Francine Drive One-family, built in 1968, 2,223 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 17,860-square-foot lot. $340,000

16 Brookview Road One-family Ranch, built in 1969, 1,092 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $256,640

61 Norland St. One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 888 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $200,000

HOPKINTON

3 Stagecoach Way One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 5,378 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 61,742-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

23 Ryegrass Circle #23 Condo Town House, built in 2015, 2,939 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $720,000

126 Fruit St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 1,768 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 82,651-square-foot lot. $540,000

68 E Main St. One-family Ranch, built in 1948, 1,576 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 22,512-square-foot lot. $387,000

47 Walcott Valley Drive #47 Condo Town House, built in 1973, 560 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $200,000

HUDSON

311 Brigham St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2008, 3,139 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,840-square-foot lot. $612,500

20 Rutland St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1880, 2,057 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,414-square-foot lot. $449,900

104 Fort Meadow Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,230 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $405,000

59 Washington St. One-family Conventional, built in 1890, 1,859 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,835-square-foot lot. $395,000

39 Oneil St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,198-square-foot lot. $282,275

136 Central St. #B3 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 883 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $192,000

LEXINGTON

1 Bennington Road One-family Colonial, built in 1906, 5,040 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 69,204-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

4 Nickerson Road One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,576 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 16,807-square-foot lot. $1,352,000

2 Pheasant Lane One-family Split Entry, built in 1968, 1,652 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 16,371-square-foot lot. $990,000

22 Partridge Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1965, 1,834 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,871-square-foot lot. $920,000

53 Eldred St. One-family Split Level, built in 1960, 1,296 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 51,780-square-foot lot. $860,000

21 Bartlett Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 2,002 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,952-square-foot lot. $850,000

66 Hillcrest Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 1,364 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 13,344-square-foot lot. $725,000

665 Lowell St. #51 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1995, 1,192 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 436-square-foot lot. $600,000

242 Manor Ter #42 Condo. $550,000

116 Emerson Gardens Road #116 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 896 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 436-square-foot lot. $470,000

LINCOLN

75 Winter St. One-family Conventional, built in 1918, 1,952 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,037-square-foot lot. $870,000

LITTLETON

23 Bulkeley Road One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,728 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 42,558-square-foot lot. $686,500

14 Deer Run Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1980, 2,724 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 148,104-square-foot lot. $635,000

MARLBOROUGH

297 Lakeshore Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 1,656 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,727-square-foot lot. $600,000

461 Parmenter Road One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,524 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 47,045-square-foot lot. $590,000

69 Amory Road One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 912 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,359-square-foot lot. $525,000

126 Ice House Lndg #126 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2015, 1,488 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $445,000

511 Elm St. One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 2,173 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,210-square-foot lot. $435,000

52 Pearl St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1880, 1,904 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,701-square-foot lot. $430,000

11 Winter Ave. One-family Contemporary, built in 1974, 2,199 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,346-square-foot lot. $331,000

30 Broad St. #206 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,596 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $287,000

355 Lincoln St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1890, 2,164 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,049-square-foot lot. $270,000

MAYNARD

269 Great Road One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,664 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,443-square-foot lot. $319,900

MEDFIELD

6 Bartlett Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,423 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,069-square-foot lot. $940,000

44 Indian Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 2,427 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 36,473-square-foot lot. $780,000

46 Sunset Way #46 Condo. $748,500

32 Miller St. Two-family Antique, built in 1900, 3,002 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 14,846-square-foot lot. $707,000

1 Shepherd Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 2,322 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 44,748-square-foot lot. $680,000

11 Pheasant Road One-family Colonial, built in 1965, 1,784 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,514-square-foot lot. $590,000

7 Lantern Lane One-family Split Level, built in 1961, 2,528 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,106-square-foot lot. $540,000

1 Stoneridge Way #1 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 2,244 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $241,500

MEDWAY

1 Main St. One-family Old Style, built in 1895, 2,220 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 17,903-square-foot lot. $460,000

6 Kenart Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1966, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 47,524-square-foot lot. $378,000

44 Village St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,050 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $310,000

MILFORD

24 Zain Circle #24 Condo Town House, built in 2008, 1,300 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $410,000

109 Highland St. One-family Split Level, built in 1956, 2,830 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 21,488-square-foot lot. $400,000

61 Sunset Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,649 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 19,450-square-foot lot. $400,000

22 Zain Circle #22 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 1,144 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $392,500

35 Asylum St. One-family Split Entry, built in 1957, 2,524 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 24,106-square-foot lot. $350,000

29 Aris Way #29 Condo Town House, built in 2003, 1,633 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $348,000

9 Church St. One-family Old Style, built in 1890, 1,880 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,100-square-foot lot. $305,000

21 Fells Ave. #21 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1952, 1,815 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $295,000

27 S Main St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 821 square feet, 5 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 2,200-square-foot lot. $100,000

MILLIS

42 Pearl St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 2,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 38,768-square-foot lot. $665,000

27 Eden St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1978, 1,280 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 41,382-square-foot lot. $478,900

NATICK

10 Apple Ridge Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1991, 4,043 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 65,732-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

12 2nd St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,276 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,178-square-foot lot. $999,000

17 Curtis Road One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 3,237 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,314-square-foot lot. $947,500

63 Beaverdam Road One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,446 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $765,000

19 Lookout Farm Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1981, 1,690 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,290-square-foot lot. $725,000

69 S Main St. One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 1,992 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $700,100

296 W Central St. . $627,000

133 Hartford St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,669 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,350-square-foot lot. $500,000

304 W Central St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1930, 1,820 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,001-square-foot lot. $490,000

15 Kinsman Place One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,995-square-foot lot. $475,000

NEEDHAM

9 Fair Oaks Park One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 6,591 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7.5 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $2,525,000

40 Stonecrest Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 5,438 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

145 Bridle Trail Road One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 5,236 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,975,000

53 Rolling Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1951, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $1,685,000

858 Webster St. One-family Colonial, built in 1908, 3,519 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 13,504-square-foot lot. $1,545,000

30 Wilshire Park One-family Colonial, built in 1927, 3,104 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

1700 Great Plain Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1864, 3,776 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,295-square-foot lot. $1,099,000

33 Frank St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1985, 1,338 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $835,000

341 Warren St. One-family Ranch, built in 1936, 1,238 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 14,375-square-foot lot. $575,000

NEWTON

11 Woodhaven Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,468 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 8,816-square-foot lot. $2,375,000

28 Coyne Road #28 Condo. $1,685,000

30 Coyne Road #30 Condo. $1,680,000

131 Bishopsgate Road One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 3,109 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 18,450-square-foot lot. $1,524,000

32-34 Fairfax St. One-family Victorian, built in 1890, 4,098 square feet, 16 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 18,492-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

11 Holly Road One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 2,300 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,200-square-foot lot. $1,355,000

27 Stearns St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 2,675 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,500-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

26 Knowles St. #26 Condo Duplex, built in 1890, 2,052 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,000-square-foot lot. $1,111,000

11 Bunker Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1945, 1,572 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,740-square-foot lot. $975,000

46 Columbus St. One-family Victorian, built in 1875, 2,196 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,963-square-foot lot. $950,000

63 Dalby St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 2,597 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 5,676-square-foot lot. $835,000

2-R Middle St. One-family Old Style, built in 1880, 1,151 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,820-square-foot lot. $763,000

35 Commonwealth Ave. #406 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2007, 1,093 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 48,829-square-foot lot. $746,000

153 Waverley St. . $739,000

7 Peabody St. #7 Condo Victorian, built in 1880, 2,746 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,367-square-foot lot. $692,500

160 Pine St. #1 Condo Townhse-End, built in 1985, 1,487 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 144,885-square-foot lot. $677,500

15-17 Pembroke St. #2 Condo Two Family, built in 1940, 1,089 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,150-square-foot lot. $557,000

20 Hammond Pond Pkwy #206 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1963, 1,063 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 175,950-square-foot lot. $425,000

NORFOLK

163 Seekonk St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2004, 4,347 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 60,663-square-foot lot. $1,362,500

11 Mohegan St. One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,160 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,328-square-foot lot. $570,000

38 Park St. One-family Colonial, built in 1979, 1,824 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 39,615-square-foot lot. $500,000

NORTHBOROUGH

355 Whitney St. One-family Colonial, built in 1969, 1,836 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 40,698-square-foot lot. $469,000

60 Valentine Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1977, 1,236 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 33,393-square-foot lot. $460,000

31 Ball St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1949, 1,362 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 76,465-square-foot lot. $339,900

PEPPERELL

7 Hadley Road One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,402 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 80,002-square-foot lot. $519,900

12 Ridge Road One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,094 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,432-square-foot lot. $440,000

95 Nashua Road One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 3,306 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,044-square-foot lot. $407,500

44 Harbor St. One-family Antique, built in 1780, 2,587 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 80,002-square-foot lot. $393,000

99 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,228 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 80,438-square-foot lot. $375,900

106 Groton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,621 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 129,661-square-foot lot. $375,000

45 Heald St. One-family Split Level, built in 1963, 1,680 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 13,586-square-foot lot. $370,000

58 Emerson Circle One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 1,464 square feet, 1.5 baths, on 7,009-square-foot lot. $344,000

124 Lowell Road One-family Ranch, built in 1962, 1,512 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,333-square-foot lot. $276,000

28 Mill St. One-family Old Style, built in 1887, 1,419 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,380-square-foot lot. $172,000

SHERBORN

23 Curve St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1978, 2,787 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 87,120-square-foot lot. $900,000

157 Washington St. One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 2,576 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 87,556-square-foot lot. $800,000

SHREWSBURY

116 Cherry St. One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 2,870 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 25,966-square-foot lot. $680,000

10 Mayflower Circle One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 13,088-square-foot lot. $459,900

75 Lebeaux Drive #75 Condo Town House, built in 1999, 901 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $391,000

7 Maplewood Road One-family Ranch, built in 1941, 960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,350-square-foot lot. $379,900

1 Dalton Drive #1 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1994, 980 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $285,000

11-13 Maury Lane One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 1,160 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 11,250-square-foot lot. $284,000

89 Colonial Drive RES DEV LAND, on 74,488-square-foot lot. $125,000

SOUTHBOROUGH

35 Ted Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,245 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 67,082-square-foot lot. $832,000

5 Heather Lane One-family Garrison, built in 1986, 2,356 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 25,064-square-foot lot. $683,000

17 Stonebrook Court #8 Condo. $645,000

STOW

205 Barton Road One-family Ranch, built in 1938, 2,743 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 23,087-square-foot lot. $465,000

SUDBURY

43 Meachen Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 5,159 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 40,065-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

35 Maple Ave. #502 Condo Town House, built in 2012, 1,988 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,194,341-square-foot lot. $790,000

18 Whispering Pine Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1971, 3,542 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 44,356-square-foot lot. $770,000

83 Robbins Road One-family Split Level, built in 1960, 1,360 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $608,000

9 Kato Smt . $500,000

UPTON

83 Elm St. One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 1,911 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 116,723-square-foot lot. $475,000

15 Elm St. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 1,440 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,246-square-foot lot. $365,000

WALTHAM

10-12 Nathan Road 4-8 UNIT APT Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1930, 2,304 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 4,530-square-foot lot. $869,000

48 Caughey St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,883 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,017-square-foot lot. $700,000

141 Worcester Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1942, 2,613 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 34,979-square-foot lot. $690,000

90 Grant St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1950, 2,124 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,884-square-foot lot. $650,000

89 Colonial Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,468 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,360-square-foot lot. $595,000

170 Rose Hill Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1948, 1,080 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,985-square-foot lot. $585,000

191 Florence Road One-family Colonial, built in 1970, 1,918 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,706-square-foot lot. $499,900

8 Vernon St. #5 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,085 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $405,000

30 Sterling Road #2 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1910, 742 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $355,000

269 South St. EDUCATIONAL, on 1,263-square-foot lot. $15,000

WATERTOWN

82 Church St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1906, 3,304 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,976-square-foot lot. $1,260,000

84 Galen St. RES DEV LAND, on 7,264-square-foot lot. $1,002,419

169 Worcester St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,596 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $745,000

54-56 Gilbert St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1925, 2,184 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $730,000

52 Gleason St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 1,376 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $699,000

88 Galen St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1910, 644 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,055-square-foot lot. $697,581

73 Winter St. #73 Condo Town House, built in 1996, 1,412 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $684,000

229 Watertown St. #2 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1928, 1,278 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $517,000

81 Carroll St. #81 Condo Town House, built in 1960, 892 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $460,000

61 Lexington St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 992 square feet, 6 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 2,850-square-foot lot. $459,000

27 Fifield St. #27 Condo. $399,900

WELLESLEY

107 Livingston Road One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 4,494 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 78,625-square-foot lot. $2,850,000

8 Royalston Road One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 4,907 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, on 20,078-square-foot lot. $2,537,500

70 Ledgeways One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 5,126 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 21,176-square-foot lot. $2,422,500

14 Richland Road One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 3,105 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 10,209-square-foot lot. $1,820,000

59 Thackeray Road One-family Garrison, built in 1941, 3,060 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 16,310-square-foot lot. $1,725,000

60 Temple Road One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,846 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 31,412-square-foot lot. $1,610,000

28 Appleby Road One-family Colonial, built in 1928, 2,627 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,310-square-foot lot. $1,385,000

39 Ingraham Road One-family Old Style, built in 1926, 2,155 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 8,435-square-foot lot. $1,305,000

140 Weston Road One-family Old Style, built in 1775, 1,695 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,445-square-foot lot. $1,235,000

144 Weston Road One-family Colonial, built in 1870, 1,534 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,100-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

29 Martin Road One-family Garrison, built in 1934, 2,236 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,317-square-foot lot. $939,000

7 Vista Road One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,750-square-foot lot. $735,000

WESTBOROUGH

146 Fisher St. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 3,610 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 62,944-square-foot lot. $650,000

9 Powder Hill Way #9 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 2,515 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. $525,000

7 Hillcrest Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1961, 2,350 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 21,100-square-foot lot. $516,900

3 Boardman St. One-family Antique, built in 1837, 1,686 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,445-square-foot lot. $420,000

35 Church St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1897, 2,448 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,529-square-foot lot. $400,000

WESTON

21 Robin Road One-family, on 92,670-square-foot lot. $4,150,000

15 Laurel Road One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 5,104 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 7.5 baths, on 83,087-square-foot lot. $3,700,000

7 Ware St. One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 6,900 square feet, 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, on 87,007-square-foot lot. $3,650,000

240 Ridgeway Road One-family Tudor, built in 1927, 1,525 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 19,360-square-foot lot. $911,067

WRENTHAM

1915 West St. One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 2,316 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 88,002-square-foot lot. $549,900

30 Old Cumberland Road One-family Gambrel, built in 1984, 1,950 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 87,131-square-foot lot. $525,000

