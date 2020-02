Recent home sales south of Boston (Jan. 29)

ABINGTON

39 King St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1987, 1,558 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 32,216-square-foot lot. $410,000

195 Lincoln St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,831 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 16,970-square-foot lot. $355,000

AVON

6 Curtis Circle. $449,900

5 Curtis Circle #5 Condo. $429,900

BRAINTREE

44 Summit Ridge Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 3,479 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 17,237-square-foot lot. $765,000

6 Richard Road One-family Split Entry, built in 1964, 2,166 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,020-square-foot lot. $675,600

9 Independence Ave. #107 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,443 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $555,000

9 Independence Ave. #105 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2018, 1,305 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $517,000

154 Peach St. One-family Old Style, built in 1941, 1,466 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,951-square-foot lot. $497,000

12 Bickford Road One-family Old Style, built in 1925, 1,474 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,227-square-foot lot. $475,000

198 Pond St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,316-square-foot lot. $415,000

111 Bradford Commons Lane #111 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,153 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $320,000

BRIDGEWATER

45 Aspen Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1994, 2,816 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 46,869-square-foot lot. $582,500

2 Colonial Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,052 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 21,787-square-foot lot. $522,250

526 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,857 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 108,080-square-foot lot. $449,000

68 Center St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 1,790 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 32,460-square-foot lot. $375,000

781 Auburn St. One-family Ranch, built in 1977, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 23,506-square-foot lot. $350,000

50 Lyman Place One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,208 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $345,800

501 Conant St. One-family Split Level, built in 1954, 1,940 square feet, 6 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 39,800-square-foot lot. $250,000

BROCKTON

928 W Chestnut St.. $3,635,000

114 Winthrop St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1895, 3,438 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,229-square-foot lot. $637,000

81 Sawtell Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1925, 2,692 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,919-square-foot lot. $519,900

57 Melrose Ave.. $487,900

45 Burroughs Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1967, 1,596 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,807-square-foot lot. $451,000

149 Spring St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1925, 2,640 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 3,746-square-foot lot. $450,000

27 Allen St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1920, 3,660 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,049-square-foot lot. $434,000

146 Edson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1964, 1,908 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,264-square-foot lot. $400,000

10 Marion St. One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 1,824 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 5,441-square-foot lot. $389,500

64 Maplewood Circle One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1969, 1,672 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 13,155-square-foot lot. $375,000

86 Dartmouth St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1925, 892 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 6,325-square-foot lot. $335,000

32 Angerer Ave. One-family Split Level, built in 1972, 1,496 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,501-square-foot lot. $330,000

62 Pine Ave. Ext One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,419 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,471-square-foot lot. $330,000

284 Grafton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 1,265 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,781-square-foot lot. $320,000

1035 S Franklin St.. $316,000

141 Channing Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1930, 906 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $310,000

23 Bunker Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1898, 1,608 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,020-square-foot lot. $310,000

23 Loring St. One-family Split Level, built in 1975, 1,408 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 16,940-square-foot lot. $279,000

9 Edson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1911, 1,896 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 21,000-square-foot lot. $265,000

125 Ardsley Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1961, 1,328 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,001-square-foot lot. $239,000

19 12th Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1954, 1,529 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,401-square-foot lot. $201,000

685 Oak St. #20-6 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 1,130 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $170,000

20 Standish St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 2,037 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 7,018-square-foot lot. $160,000

109 Oak Lane #9 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 890 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $159,900

CANTON

35 Culloden Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1995, 2,663 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 19,907-square-foot lot. $870,000

19 Sutcliffe Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 2,317 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,021-square-foot lot. $705,000

20 Indian Woods Way #20 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2004, 2,280 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $545,000

2 Meetinghouse Road One-family Ranch, built in 1948, 1,790 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 25,831-square-foot lot. $490,000

95 Messinger St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,675 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 14,505-square-foot lot. $350,000

19 Pine St. #H Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1973, 815 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $237,500

80 Walnut St. #211 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1968, 629 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $187,000

CARVER

6 Pine City Road One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,040 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $275,000

65 Bunnys Road One-family Ranch, built in 1947, 1,110 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 17,424-square-foot lot. $158,000

COHASSET

191 Atlantic Ave. One-family Victorian, built in 1890, 6,132 square feet, 16 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 92,783-square-foot lot. $4,270,000

21 Ledgewood Farm Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 3,567 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 36,571-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

44 Reservoir Road One-family Split Level, built in 1965, 3,056 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 20,008-square-foot lot. $920,000

392 S Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1800, 1,833 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 67,518-square-foot lot. $747,000

85 Elm St. One-family, on 13,000-square-foot lot. $730,000

75 Pleasant St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1954, 1,261 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,408-square-foot lot. $425,000

DEDHAM

70 Shiretown Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,188 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 16,875-square-foot lot. $542,000

75 Sprague St. One-family Colonial, built in 1967, 1,701 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 3,640-square-foot lot. $522,000

2 Shiretown Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1922, 1,334 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,433-square-foot lot. $470,000

22 Linden Place #2 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 1,188 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 baths. $460,000

34 Vincent Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,238 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $363,000

482 High St. Two-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 2,205 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 2,750-square-foot lot. $223,000

DUXBURY

615 Franklin St. One-family Split Level, built in 1970, 1,340 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $550,000

600 Summer St. #10 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,510 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,049-square-foot lot. $390,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

105 Cedar St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1960, 1,764 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 56,192-square-foot lot. $457,500

79 Sherwood Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1957, 998 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 10,560-square-foot lot. $315,000

173 Crystal Water Drive #173 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1999, 1,200 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $245,500

EASTON

31 Sheridan St. One-family Conventional, built in 1895, 1,358 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 13,068-square-foot lot. $385,000

477 Washington St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,352 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 34,848-square-foot lot. $240,000

19 Greenwood Village St. #19 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 965 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $213,000

2 Hilltop Lane #3 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1981, 1,188 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $200,000

FOXBOROUGH

51 Elm St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1969, 1,272 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 42,178-square-foot lot. $290,000

FREETOWN

143 Chipaway Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1974, 2,470 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 49,658-square-foot lot. $374,000

HALIFAX

567 Twin Lakes Drive #567 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,060 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $225,000

HANOVER

56 Linden Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,961 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,410-square-foot lot. $765,000

1 Great Acres Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 3,214 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 34,872-square-foot lot. $680,000

24 Willow Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1977, 1,550 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $437,000

HANSON

259 Holmes St. One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,964 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,206-square-foot lot. $535,000

137 Lakeside Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 2017, 1,575 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $431,000

902 Main St. #2 Condo, built in 2006, 1,371 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $330,000

HINGHAM

52 Union St. One-family Colonial, built in 1961, 2,176 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,700-square-foot lot. $1,230,000

107 Halsted Drive #107 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2013, 2,419 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths. $965,000

15 Beal St. One-family Antique, built in 1870, 1,707 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,877-square-foot lot. $779,000

33 Simmons Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,375-square-foot lot. $529,000

6 Hemlock Road Two-family Duplex, built in 1940, 1,680 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,350-square-foot lot. $490,000

3 Foley Court One-family Cape Cod, built in 1930, 1,420 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $469,000

HOLBROOK

22 Hillview Ave. One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,711 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,650-square-foot lot. $369,000

34 Hillsdale Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,260 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 7,866-square-foot lot. $350,000

47 S Shore Road One-family Camp/Cabin, built in 1950, 550 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths, on 5,293-square-foot lot. $120,500

HULL

159 Beach Ave. One-family Split Entry, built in 1961, 1,830 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,040-square-foot lot. $875,000

41 Atlantic House Road One-family Victorian, built in 1880, 2,483 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,070-square-foot lot. $450,000

21 Bay St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,613 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $320,000

16 Q St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,100 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,050-square-foot lot. $200,000

1175 Nantasket Ave. #6 Condo Town House, built in 1981, 520 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $165,000

KINGSTON

70 Indian Pond Road One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,192 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 163,350-square-foot lot. $495,000

13 School St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1967, 1,840 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $414,900

14 Bay View Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1903, 1,170 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $389,000

155 Summer St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,536 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $285,000

35 Maple St. One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,196 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,632-square-foot lot. $188,000

LAKEVILLE

21 Leonard St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,772 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 182,385-square-foot lot. $444,675

2-4 Long Point Road One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 2,293 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 22,200-square-foot lot. $360,000

23 Clark Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1984, 2,054 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 100,056-square-foot lot. $245,000

MANSFIELD

31 King Arthur Way One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,105 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 39,826-square-foot lot. $637,000

81 Angell St. One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,624 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,400-square-foot lot. $305,000

MARION

932 Point Road One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 1,202 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,100-square-foot lot. $140,000

MARSHFIELD

1735 Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 2,094 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 226,076-square-foot lot. $545,000

24 Porter St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1942, 672 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $435,000

98 Quincy Ave. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1922, 1,329 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $252,000

33 Hartford Road One-family Cottage, built in 1948, 1,280 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,100-square-foot lot. $188,000

MIDDLEBOROUGH

Plymouth St.. $450,000

5 Keith St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1925, 3,071 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,037-square-foot lot. $311,000

13 Coombs St. One-family Colonial, built in 1860, 1,418 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $275,000

MILTON

387 Canton Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1941, 1,977 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,891-square-foot lot. $820,000

58 Sheldon St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1890, 2,994 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,360-square-foot lot. $818,000

19 Holborn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,540 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,338-square-foot lot. $725,000

17 Melbourne Road One-family Colonial, built in 1933, 1,320 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,548-square-foot lot. $670,000

36 Reedsdale Road One-family Colonial, built in 1931, 1,500 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,401-square-foot lot. $624,000

19 Lothrop Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1926, 1,456 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,051-square-foot lot. $410,000

NORTON

164 Dean St. One-family Ranch, built in 1990, 2,088 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 329,314-square-foot lot. $410,500

98 Newland St. One-family Ranch, built in 1968, 1,040 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 18,426-square-foot lot. $385,000

NORWELL

21 Donovan Farm Way #21 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2003, 2,024 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $640,000

NORWOOD

311 Washington St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1953, 2,708 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 8,177-square-foot lot. $725,000

70 Endicott St. #1101 Condo. $562,000

70 Endicott St. #1303 Condo. $459,000

54 Maple St. One-family Conventional, built in 1854, 1,736 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,619-square-foot lot. $375,000

PEMBROKE

82 Highland Drive Two-family Gambrel, built in 1994, 3,460 square feet, 2.5 baths, on 46,690-square-foot lot. $580,000

72 4 Winds Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1993, 2,037 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,006-square-foot lot. $540,000

200 Valley St. One-family Garrison, built in 1964, 2,652 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 267,894-square-foot lot. $450,000

5 Antilla Court One-family Split Entry, built in 1965, 950 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 14,370-square-foot lot. $262,400

PLYMOUTH

712 Rocky Hill Road One-family Garrison, built in 1996, 4,804 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 6,970-square-foot lot. $717,500

8 Forest Edge One-family Contemporary, built in 2002, 3,085 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 20,036-square-foot lot. $587,500

45 Mariners Way #11-1 Condo. $583,125

43 Mariners Way #11-2 Condo. $485,013

452 Raymond Road One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 2,904 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 27,841-square-foot lot. $465,000

2 Mariners Way #302 Condo. $463,245

2 Mariners Way #208 Condo. $446,456

2 Mariners Way #109 Condo. $436,787

2 Mariners Way #211 Condo. $428,767

2 Mariners Way #304 Condo. $425,352

2 Mariners Way #306 Condo. $401,846

11 Fairway Drive #11 Condo Town House, built in 1986, 3,525 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 4.5 baths. $400,000

77 Jan Marie Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1973, 1,859 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 21,307-square-foot lot. $365,000

49 Tananger Road One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 2,222 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 23,485-square-foot lot. $355,000

4 Highland Ter #410 Condo Town House, built in 2000, 1,597 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $350,000

29 Fresh Pond Circle One-family Ranch, built in 1969, 1,324 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 16,988-square-foot lot. $345,000

507 Long Pond Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1973, 2,092 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,019-square-foot lot. $335,900

7 Thomas Ave. One-family Cottage, built in 1950, 915 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $315,000

43 Stafford St. One-family Conventional, built in 1890, 852 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $235,000

Manomet Ave. #52. $212,000

Blue Gill Lane. $130,000

Elbow Pond Road. $130,000

8 Tideview Path #2 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 729 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $121,000

QUINCY

100 Mayor Thomas J Mcgrath Hw. $3,900,000

172 Liberty St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1920, 2,306 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $685,000

1001 Marina Drive #203 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,726 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $650,000

45 Webster St. One-family Conventional, built in 1925, 1,971 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,000-square-foot lot. $650,000

86 Wren Ter #A Condo. $528,000

1022 Hancock St. #68 Condo. $520,000

13 Homestead Ave. Two-family Two Family, built in 1910, 1,852 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,275-square-foot lot. $490,000

59 Sharon Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1920, 1,182 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $481,889

60 Upton St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1941, 1,274 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,809-square-foot lot. $447,500

20 Oakwood Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1910, 851 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $380,000

200 Falls Blvd #A105 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 980 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $360,000

7 Randlett St. One-family Conventional, built in 1925, 689 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,216-square-foot lot. $340,000

77 Adams St. #1205 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1975, 710 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 baths. $338,500

47 Parker St. One-family Conventional, built in 1850, 1,506 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 11,992-square-foot lot. $327,500

200 Cove Way #814 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,051 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $320,000

138 Willard St. #6 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1967, 790 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $285,000

RANDOLPH

168 High St. One-family Colonial, built in 1978, 1,152 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 20,000-square-foot lot. $405,000

1 Michelle Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1968, 1,368 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 13,176-square-foot lot. $386,500

1003 N Main St. #9 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1971, 1,059 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $194,900

22 Nelson Drive #3H Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1974, 790 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $119,000

RAYNHAM

115 Goldfinch Drive. $580,850

55 Fair Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,288 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,660-square-foot lot. $575,000

40 Sandy Hill Road. $500,000

249 Titicut Road One-family Colonial, built in 1976, 2,786 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 35,693-square-foot lot. $366,600

133 Michael Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,216 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 20,369-square-foot lot. $322,500

29 Terrier Way One-family Cape Cod, built in 1999, 1,609 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 350,671-square-foot lot. $245,000

ROCKLAND

845 Liberty St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1971, 2,200 square feet, 9 rooms, 2.5 baths, on 14,850-square-foot lot. $415,000

138 Vernon St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,735 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 9,343-square-foot lot. $345,000

19 Josh Gray Road One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 864 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $246,000

119 Grove St. #245 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1972, 848 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 194,713-square-foot lot. $114,000

SCITUATE

59 Sedgewick Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1980, 1,718 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 78,844-square-foot lot. $640,000

19 Standish Ave. One-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,775 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,650-square-foot lot. $525,000

7 Egypt Beach Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 2,542 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 22,600-square-foot lot. $510,000

78 Aberdeen Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 1,294 square feet, 7 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 20,130-square-foot lot. $460,000

47 Pennfield Road One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 2,206 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 22,700-square-foot lot. $393,856

SHARON

366 East St. One-family Colonial, built in 2017, 2,535 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 40,950-square-foot lot. $720,000

STOUGHTON

80 Rocky Knoll Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,510 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 86,684-square-foot lot. $450,000

11 Amherst Road One-family Colonial, built in 1948, 1,728 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $400,000

99 Lincoln St. One-family Old Style, built in 1900, 958 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,360-square-foot lot. $375,000

152 Erin Road #152 Condo Town House, built in 1972, 1,350 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $288,000

15-17 Morton Sq Two-family Conventional, built in 1940, 1,385 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,535-square-foot lot. $266,000

WALPOLE

246 Baker St.. $1,165,000

235 Gould St. One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,466 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 35,293-square-foot lot. $729,000

773 South St. One-family Colonial, built in 1670, 3,589 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 128,502-square-foot lot. $649,900

12 Delcor Drive #12 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2002, 1,849 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $551,900

11 Briarwood Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 2,160 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 30,002-square-foot lot. $550,000

417 Old Post Road One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,993 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 14,030-square-foot lot. $530,000

234 Elm St. One-family Ranch, built in 1937, 2,016 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 30,638-square-foot lot. $500,000

64 Highland St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,387 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 15,000-square-foot lot. $470,000

16 Merganser Way #16 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1992, 1,572 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $365,000

4 Nottingham Way One-family Ranch, built in 1939, 1,140 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,365-square-foot lot. $252,074

WEST BRIDGEWATER

28 Vital Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 1,091 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,148-square-foot lot. $351,800

WESTWOOD

339 Far Reach Road One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 4,156 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 46,970-square-foot lot. $1,472,500

225 Woodland Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1952, 2,013 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 24,693-square-foot lot. $705,000

120 University Ave. #2106 Condo. $664,975

120 University Ave. #2111 Condo. $523,335

120 University Ave. #2109 Condo. $496,120

120 University Ave. #2102 Condo. $496,070

120 University Ave. #2110 Condo. $495,035

120 University Ave. #2108 Condo. $494,831

120 University Ave. #2103 Condo. $476,080

WEYMOUTH

9 Cummings Ave. One-family Ranch, built in 1946, 1,296 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 8,978-square-foot lot. $421,000

44 Tamarack Trl One-family Ranch, built in 1963, 1,366 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,547-square-foot lot. $410,000

44 Wachusett Road One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,347 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,942-square-foot lot. $405,000

200 Burkhall St. #705 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,350 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $380,000

65 Whitman St. One-family Conventional, built in 1908, 1,520 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,200-square-foot lot. $336,200

9 Cara Drive #9 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,344 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $320,000

88 Neck St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,137 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 19,850-square-foot lot. $245,000

6 Tara Drive #1 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1965, 928 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $210,000

65 Webster St. #201 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1970, 395 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 baths. $124,000

573 Broad St. #230 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1985, 902 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 baths. $100,000

WHITMAN

484 Hogg Memorial Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,225 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 12,502-square-foot lot. $310,000

501 Auburn St. #204 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,298 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $265,000

These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send all comments to Customerservice@thewarrengroup.com. Subscribe to the Globe’s free real estate newsletter — our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design — at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @globehomes.