Recent home sales in Boston and Cambridge (April 15)

ALLSTON

11-13 Mansfield St. #7 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1900, 550 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 550-square-foot lot. $310,000

BACK BAY

183 Commonwealth Ave. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 1,946 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,946-square-foot lot. $2,235,000

12 Gloucester St. #4 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1920, 1,732 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,732-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

11 Durham St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1920, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,200-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

149 Beacon St. #4 Condo Row-End, built in 1900, 901 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 901-square-foot lot. $1,075,000

BEACON HILL

61 Mount Vernon St. #G Condo Row-Middle, built in 1850, 831 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 831-square-foot lot. $830,000

32 Temple St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1930, 630 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths, on 630-square-foot lot. $640,000

22 Irving St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1899, 452 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 452-square-foot lot. $427,000

68 Phillips St. #2 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1899, 400 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 400-square-foot lot. $225,000

BOSTON DOWNTOWN

1 Dalton St. #4703 Condo. $3,950,000

1 Avery St. #27D Condo High-Rise, built in 2000, 2,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,036-square-foot lot. $2,200,000

429 Columbus Ave. #2 Condo Row-End, built in 1899, 1,893 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,640-square-foot lot. $1,974,000

1 Franklin St. #1004 Condo High-Rise, built in 2016, 1,498 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,775,000

110 Stuart St. #17A Condo High-Rise, built in 2009, 1,446 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,446-square-foot lot. $1,610,000

500 Atlantic Ave. #16C Condo High-Rise, built in 2006, 1,132 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths, on 1,132-square-foot lot. $1,340,000

54 Pleasant St. #16 Condo. $1,040,000

2 Avery St. #24A Condo High-Rise, built in 2000, 803 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths, on 803-square-foot lot. $1,000,000

54 Pleasant St. #18 Condo. $799,000

133 Seaport Blvd #821 Condo. $767,200

148 Warren Ave. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1899, 771 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 771-square-foot lot. $759,000

3531 Washington St. #222 Condo. $722,000

690 Commonwealth Ave. #601 Condo. $700,000

85 E India Row #36D Condo High-Rise, built in 1972, 749 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 749-square-foot lot. $665,000

65 E India Row #7A Condo High-Rise, built in 1970, 747 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 747-square-foot lot. $649,000

3531 Washington St. #207 Condo. $627,000

54 Pleasant St. #10 Condo. $504,000

BRIGHTON

93 Turner St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1920, 1,999 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,999-square-foot lot. $690,000

214 Market St. #209 Condo. $680,000

30 Lake Shore Court #1 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1963, 1,057 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,057-square-foot lot. $529,000

1673 Commonwealth Ave. #2 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1930, 290 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 290-square-foot lot. $265,000

CAMBRIDGE

8 Hubbard Park Road One-family Victorian, built in 1886, 5,561 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 15,389-square-foot lot. $7,850,000

44-46 Mount Vernon St. #3 Condo. $3,350,000

157 Chilton St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1915, 2,510 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,085-square-foot lot. $3,343,500

46 Mount Vernon St. #2 Condo. $2,635,000

6 Longfellow Road Two-family Old Style, built in 1930, 2,684 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,902-square-foot lot. $2,510,000

17 Holly Ave. One-family Victorian, built in 1873, 2,358 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 4,132-square-foot lot. $2,500,000

47 Mount Pleasant St. #47 Condo. $1,950,000

164 Elm St. N #1 Condo Town House, built in 1850, 1,565 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,620,000

297 Concord Ave. #1 Condo. $1,620,000

76 Normandy Ave. Two-family Old Style, built in 1902, 2,448 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,225-square-foot lot. $1,515,000

343 Western Ave. #1 Condo Family Flat, built in 1910, 1,318 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,250,000

211 Green St. #2 Condo. $1,170,000

386 Windsor St. #2 Condo. $1,150,000

159 Hancock St. #15 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,100 square feet, 3 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,005,100

55 Magazine St. #44 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,208 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $1,000,000

12 Chestnut St. #12 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,223 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $950,000

20 Mcternan St. #302 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1926, 1,087 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $950,000

280 River St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,039 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $940,000

1580 Massachusetts Ave. #7C Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,068 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $899,000

262 Monsignor Obrien Hwy #705 Condo. $829,000

4 Canal Park #207 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,019 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $765,000

129-205 Richdale Ave. #A11 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $761,000

1 Aberdeen Way #113 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 993 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $665,000

35 Granite St. #2 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1886, 497 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $565,000

55 Magazine St. #27 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 485 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $537,000

CHARLESTOWN

197 8th St. #524 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1989, 1,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $1,049,000

47 Harvard St. #B303 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1986, 926 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $805,000

5-9 Franklin St. #3 Condo Semi Detachd, built in 2015, 935 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $780,000

57 Bartlett St. #5 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2001, 785 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $615,000

45 1st Ave. #207 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2015, 500 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bath. $410,000

DORCHESTER

27 Salcombe St. #2 Condo Conventional, built in 2017, 1,881 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $1,075,000

50-52 Dorset St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 3,576 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

2-A Lorenzo St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,302 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,095-square-foot lot. $760,000

31 Bowman St. #3 Condo. $755,000

68 Sumner St. #68 Condo, built in 2005, 2,053 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,652-square-foot lot. $705,500

593 Park St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1890, 3,658 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,792-square-foot lot. $697,000

20 Spring Garden St. #1 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 1,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,036-square-foot lot. $585,000

48 Wilmington Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,530 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,173-square-foot lot. $585,000

29 Walton St. #3 Condo. $580,000

57 Fairmount St. #A Condo. $549,000

495-497 Ashmont St. #1 Condo. $542,000

77 Whitfield St. Three-family Decker, built in 1900, 3,108 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,079-square-foot lot. $530,000

83 Corbet St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,117 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,717-square-foot lot. $485,000

26 Elder St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 792 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 792-square-foot lot. $450,000

19 Ufford St. #25 Condo. $435,000

16-18 Tucker St.. $385,000

167 King St. #3 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1900, 985 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 985-square-foot lot. $380,000

19 Weyanoke St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,075 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,332-square-foot lot. $350,000

135 Neponset Ave. #22 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1965, 732 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 732-square-foot lot. $294,000

296 Savin Hill Ave. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 1,112 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,112-square-foot lot. $125,000

EAST BOSTON

88 Bremen St. Three-family Semi Detachd, built in 2010, 3,240 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 2,128-square-foot lot. $1,960,000

90 Bremen St. Three-family Semi Detachd, built in 2010, 3,240 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 2,128-square-foot lot. $1,960,000

311 Meridian St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1900, 1,863 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 970-square-foot lot. $930,000

140 Saratoga St. Three-family Decker, built in 1900, 3,006 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $855,000

303 Sumner St. #3F Condo. $849,000

217 Paris St. #5 Condo. $780,000

67 Lubec St. #4 Condo. $670,000

161 Leyden St. #1A Condo. $660,000

42 Chelsea St. #2 Condo. $599,000

64-66 Gove St. #5 Condo. $580,000

64-66 Gove St. #6 Condo. $580,000

135-137 Princeton St. #2 Condo. $529,000

211 London St. #1 Condo. $490,000

156 Porter St. #147 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1910, 713 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 651-square-foot lot. $480,000

463 Sumner St. #1 Condo Decker, built in 1890, 765 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,415-square-foot lot. $477,500

217 Paris St. #1 Condo. $460,000

102 Trenton St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,261 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,625-square-foot lot. $425,000

71 Lubec St. #6 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1913, 610 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 610-square-foot lot. $405,000

396 Meridian St. #3 Condo Row-End, built in 1910, 747 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 747-square-foot lot. $100,000

FENWAY

103 Gainsborough St. #402 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1885, 522 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 522-square-foot lot. $590,000

87 Gainsborough St. #201 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1910, 612 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 612-square-foot lot. $590,000

35 Symphony Road #B Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1986, 614 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 614-square-foot lot. $550,000

75 Burbank St. #401 Condo Row-End, built in 1899, 425 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 425-square-foot lot. $495,000

HYDE PARK

1019 Hyde Park Ave. Two-family Conventional, built in 1800, 3,210 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,200-square-foot lot. $795,000

23-25 Raldne Road Two-family Duplex, built in 1960, 2,226 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,684-square-foot lot. $740,000

215 Dana Ave. Two-family Conventional, built in 1935, 2,093 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,495-square-foot lot. $605,000

1048 River St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 3,028 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,760-square-foot lot. $535,000

22 Washington St. Place One-family Cape Cod, built in 1865, 1,460 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,488-square-foot lot. $515,000

966 Hyde Park Ave. #301 Condo. $455,000

54 Windham Road One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,764 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,310-square-foot lot. $400,000

102 Sprague St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,041 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,400-square-foot lot. $372,500

JAMAICA PLAIN

109 Call St. #109 Condo. $1,125,000

196 Boylston St. #2 Condo. $900,000

196 Boylston St. #3 Condo. $851,000

181 Perkins St. #J502 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1976, 1,503 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,801-square-foot lot. $750,000

55 Bourne St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,646 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,750-square-foot lot. $690,000

76-78 Tower St. #3 Condo. $689,000

30 Mozart St. #1 Condo. $677,500

76-78 Tower St. #2 Condo. $669,000

196 Boylston St. #1 Condo. $632,500

7 Clive St. #4 Condo. $630,000

41 Montebello Road #1 Condo, built in 2009, 1,003 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,003-square-foot lot. $607,500

34 Slocum Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1962, 2,384 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,442-square-foot lot. $475,000

MATTAPAN

6 Hosmer St. Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 3,603 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 4,837-square-foot lot. $910,000

52-R River St. #3 Condo. $609,000

52-R River St. #6 Condo. $599,000

52-R River St. #7 Condo. $599,000

NORTH END

134-136 Fulton St. #4 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1899, 1,609 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,609-square-foot lot. $1,310,000

9-15 Battery St. #8 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1880, 854 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 854-square-foot lot. $760,000

8-10 Sheafe St. #4 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1937, 388 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 388-square-foot lot. $437,000

ROSLINDALE

33 Augustus Ave.. $1,025,000

29 Paine St.. $855,000

53 Montvale St. #1 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1900, 1,053 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,053-square-foot lot. $550,000

53 Montvale St. #3 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1900, 1,207 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,207-square-foot lot. $532,500

85 Cornell St. #85 Condo Duplex, built in 1985, 1,737 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,478-square-foot lot. $530,000

15 Haslet St. #3 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1920, 964 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 961-square-foot lot. $505,000

20 Tafthill Park #5 Condo. $487,000

11 Marion St. #E Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,731 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,731-square-foot lot. $417,000

848 South St. #2 Condo. $400,000

699 Hyde Park Ave. #3 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1920, 743 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 743-square-foot lot. $355,000

ROXBURY

237 Eustis St. #3 Condo Decker, built in 1885, 1,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,426-square-foot lot. $470,000

SOUTH BOSTON

377 W 1st St. #5 Condo. $1,650,000

141 Dorchester Ave. #610 Condo High-Rise, built in 2006, 2,132 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,132-square-foot lot. $1,610,000

377 W 1st St. #7 Condo. $1,475,000

456 W 4th St. #202 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1900, 1,450 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,450-square-foot lot. $1,330,000

510 Dorchester Ave. #5R Condo. $1,310,000

86 W 3rd St. Two-family Row-Middle, built in 1890, 1,641 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 950-square-foot lot. $1,258,000

397 K St. Three-family Semi Detachd, built in 1890, 2,240 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,875-square-foot lot. $1,210,000

476 E 3rd St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1998, 2,178 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,178-square-foot lot. $1,205,000

362-364 Broadway #2 Condo. $1,080,000

14 W Broadway #504 Condo. $975,000

618 E 6th St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1890, 2,040 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 2,375-square-foot lot. $969,000

319 A St. #211 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2016, 813 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $902,500

304 Athens St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2008, 1,053 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,053-square-foot lot. $880,000

585 E 7th St. #4 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2015, 1,222 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $860,000

49 L St. #5 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2013, 1,126 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,126-square-foot lot. $847,000

49 L St. #6 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2013, 1,047 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,047-square-foot lot. $825,000

141 Dorchester Ave. #406 Condo High-Rise, built in 2006, 1,089 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,089-square-foot lot. $810,000

809 E 4th St. #2 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1920, 914 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 914-square-foot lot. $699,000

536 E 8th St. #2 Condo. $660,000

475 E 5th St. #1 Condo. $648,702

40 Woodward St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1890, 885 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 885-square-foot lot. $573,300

9 Douglas St. #2 Condo. $570,000

57 L St. #8 Condo. $288,700

621 E 1st St. #621 Condo. $250,000

21 Wormwood St. #310 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1900, 783 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 783-square-foot lot. $745,000

SOUTH END

26 Rutland Sq #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1875, 1,640 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,640-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

17 Bradford St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 1,180 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,180-square-foot lot. $1,375,000

12 Bradford St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 1,037 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 990-square-foot lot. $1,313,000

485-495 Harrison Ave. #208 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1914, 1,254 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,254-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

1 Saint George St. #3A Condo Row-End, built in 2000, 1,126 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,126-square-foot lot. $1,049,000

46 E Springfield St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1910, 552 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 552-square-foot lot. $515,000

WEST ROXBURY

16 Eagle St.. $1,310,000

24 Maxfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,633 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

31 Crehore Road One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,982 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $820,000

4855 Washington St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,971 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $720,000

1543 Centre St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1974, 1,950 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,834-square-foot lot. $685,000

178 Centre St. #402 Condo. $677,000

12 Woodbrier Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1929, 2,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $650,000

20 Powell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,671 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,195-square-foot lot. $630,000

396 Beech St. #1 Condo. $549,000

845 Lagrange St. #4 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2009, 1,141 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,141-square-foot lot. $535,000

216 Perham St. #216 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1985, 1,429 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,710-square-foot lot. $522,000

295 Temple St. #28 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1985, 875 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 875-square-foot lot. $393,000

