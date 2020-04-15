Recent home sales in Boston and Cambridge (April 15)

For Sale
ALLSTON
11-13 Mansfield St. #7 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1900, 550 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 550-square-foot lot. $310,000
BACK BAY
183 Commonwealth Ave. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1900, 1,946 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,946-square-foot lot. $2,235,000
12 Gloucester St. #4 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1920, 1,732 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,732-square-foot lot. $1,800,000
11 Durham St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1920, 1,200 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,200-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
149 Beacon St. #4 Condo Row-End, built in 1900, 901 square feet, 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 901-square-foot lot. $1,075,000
BEACON HILL
61 Mount Vernon St. #G Condo Row-Middle, built in 1850, 831 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 831-square-foot lot. $830,000
32 Temple St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1930, 630 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths, on 630-square-foot lot. $640,000
22 Irving St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1899, 452 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bath, on 452-square-foot lot. $427,000
68 Phillips St. #2 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1899, 400 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 400-square-foot lot. $225,000
BOSTON DOWNTOWN
1 Dalton St. #4703 Condo. $3,950,000
1 Avery St. #27D Condo High-Rise, built in 2000, 2,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,036-square-foot lot. $2,200,000
429 Columbus Ave. #2 Condo Row-End, built in 1899, 1,893 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,640-square-foot lot. $1,974,000
1 Franklin St. #1004 Condo High-Rise, built in 2016, 1,498 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,775,000
110 Stuart St. #17A Condo High-Rise, built in 2009, 1,446 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,446-square-foot lot. $1,610,000
500 Atlantic Ave. #16C Condo High-Rise, built in 2006, 1,132 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths, on 1,132-square-foot lot. $1,340,000
54 Pleasant St. #16 Condo. $1,040,000
2 Avery St. #24A Condo High-Rise, built in 2000, 803 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths, on 803-square-foot lot. $1,000,000
54 Pleasant St. #18 Condo. $799,000
133 Seaport Blvd #821 Condo. $767,200
148 Warren Ave. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1899, 771 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 771-square-foot lot. $759,000
3531 Washington St. #222 Condo. $722,000
690 Commonwealth Ave. #601 Condo. $700,000
85 E India Row #36D Condo High-Rise, built in 1972, 749 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 749-square-foot lot. $665,000
65 E India Row #7A Condo High-Rise, built in 1970, 747 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 747-square-foot lot. $649,000
3531 Washington St. #207 Condo. $627,000
54 Pleasant St. #10 Condo. $504,000
BRIGHTON
93 Turner St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1920, 1,999 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,999-square-foot lot. $690,000
214 Market St. #209 Condo. $680,000
30 Lake Shore Court #1 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1963, 1,057 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,057-square-foot lot. $529,000
1673 Commonwealth Ave. #2 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1930, 290 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 290-square-foot lot. $265,000
CAMBRIDGE
8 Hubbard Park Road One-family Victorian, built in 1886, 5,561 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 15,389-square-foot lot. $7,850,000
44-46 Mount Vernon St. #3 Condo. $3,350,000
157 Chilton St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1915, 2,510 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,085-square-foot lot. $3,343,500
46 Mount Vernon St. #2 Condo. $2,635,000
6 Longfellow Road Two-family Old Style, built in 1930, 2,684 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,902-square-foot lot. $2,510,000
17 Holly Ave. One-family Victorian, built in 1873, 2,358 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 4,132-square-foot lot. $2,500,000
47 Mount Pleasant St. #47 Condo. $1,950,000
164 Elm St. N #1 Condo Town House, built in 1850, 1,565 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,620,000
297 Concord Ave. #1 Condo. $1,620,000
76 Normandy Ave. Two-family Old Style, built in 1902, 2,448 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,225-square-foot lot. $1,515,000
343 Western Ave. #1 Condo Family Flat, built in 1910, 1,318 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. $1,250,000
211 Green St. #2 Condo. $1,170,000
386 Windsor St. #2 Condo. $1,150,000
159 Hancock St. #15 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,100 square feet, 3 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. $1,005,100
55 Magazine St. #44 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 1,208 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths. $1,000,000
12 Chestnut St. #12 Condo Town House, built in 1989, 1,223 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $950,000
20 Mcternan St. #302 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1926, 1,087 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $950,000
280 River St. #2 Condo Town House, built in 2006, 1,039 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $940,000
1580 Massachusetts Ave. #7C Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1978, 1,068 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $899,000
262 Monsignor Obrien Hwy #705 Condo. $829,000
4 Canal Park #207 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1986, 1,019 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $765,000
129-205 Richdale Ave. #A11 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1988, 1,056 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $761,000
1 Aberdeen Way #113 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1960, 993 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $665,000
35 Granite St. #2 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1886, 497 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $565,000
55 Magazine St. #27 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1900, 485 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $537,000
CHARLESTOWN
197 8th St. #524 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1989, 1,162 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths. $1,049,000
47 Harvard St. #B303 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1986, 926 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $805,000
5-9 Franklin St. #3 Condo Semi Detachd, built in 2015, 935 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $780,000
57 Bartlett St. #5 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2001, 785 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. $615,000
45 1st Ave. #207 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2015, 500 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bath. $410,000
DORCHESTER
27 Salcombe St. #2 Condo Conventional, built in 2017, 1,881 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $1,075,000
50-52 Dorset St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 3,576 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $1,050,000
2-A Lorenzo St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 2,302 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,095-square-foot lot. $760,000
31 Bowman St. #3 Condo. $755,000
68 Sumner St. #68 Condo, built in 2005, 2,053 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,652-square-foot lot. $705,500
593 Park St. Three-family Conventional, built in 1890, 3,658 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,792-square-foot lot. $697,000
20 Spring Garden St. #1 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 1,036 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,036-square-foot lot. $585,000
48 Wilmington Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,530 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,173-square-foot lot. $585,000
29 Walton St. #3 Condo. $580,000
57 Fairmount St. #A Condo. $549,000
495-497 Ashmont St. #1 Condo. $542,000
77 Whitfield St. Three-family Decker, built in 1900, 3,108 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,079-square-foot lot. $530,000
83 Corbet St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,117 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 3,717-square-foot lot. $485,000
26 Elder St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 792 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 792-square-foot lot. $450,000
19 Ufford St. #25 Condo. $435,000
16-18 Tucker St.. $385,000
167 King St. #3 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1900, 985 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 985-square-foot lot. $380,000
19 Weyanoke St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1945, 1,075 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,332-square-foot lot. $350,000
135 Neponset Ave. #22 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1965, 732 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 732-square-foot lot. $294,000
296 Savin Hill Ave. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1905, 1,112 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,112-square-foot lot. $125,000
EAST BOSTON
88 Bremen St. Three-family Semi Detachd, built in 2010, 3,240 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 2,128-square-foot lot. $1,960,000
90 Bremen St. Three-family Semi Detachd, built in 2010, 3,240 square feet, 16 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 2,128-square-foot lot. $1,960,000
311 Meridian St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1900, 1,863 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 970-square-foot lot. $930,000
140 Saratoga St. Three-family Decker, built in 1900, 3,006 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,500-square-foot lot. $855,000
303 Sumner St. #3F Condo. $849,000
217 Paris St. #5 Condo. $780,000
67 Lubec St. #4 Condo. $670,000
161 Leyden St. #1A Condo. $660,000
42 Chelsea St. #2 Condo. $599,000
64-66 Gove St. #5 Condo. $580,000
64-66 Gove St. #6 Condo. $580,000
135-137 Princeton St. #2 Condo. $529,000
211 London St. #1 Condo. $490,000
156 Porter St. #147 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1910, 713 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 651-square-foot lot. $480,000
463 Sumner St. #1 Condo Decker, built in 1890, 765 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,415-square-foot lot. $477,500
217 Paris St. #1 Condo. $460,000
102 Trenton St. One-family Conventional, built in 1880, 1,261 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,625-square-foot lot. $425,000
71 Lubec St. #6 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1913, 610 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 610-square-foot lot. $405,000
396 Meridian St. #3 Condo Row-End, built in 1910, 747 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 747-square-foot lot. $100,000
FENWAY
103 Gainsborough St. #402 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1885, 522 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 522-square-foot lot. $590,000
87 Gainsborough St. #201 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1910, 612 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 612-square-foot lot. $590,000
35 Symphony Road #B Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1986, 614 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 614-square-foot lot. $550,000
75 Burbank St. #401 Condo Row-End, built in 1899, 425 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 425-square-foot lot. $495,000
HYDE PARK
1019 Hyde Park Ave. Two-family Conventional, built in 1800, 3,210 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,200-square-foot lot. $795,000
23-25 Raldne Road Two-family Duplex, built in 1960, 2,226 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 4,684-square-foot lot. $740,000
215 Dana Ave. Two-family Conventional, built in 1935, 2,093 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,495-square-foot lot. $605,000
1048 River St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1900, 3,028 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,760-square-foot lot. $535,000
22 Washington St. Place One-family Cape Cod, built in 1865, 1,460 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,488-square-foot lot. $515,000
966 Hyde Park Ave. #301 Condo. $455,000
54 Windham Road One-family Colonial, built in 1960, 1,764 square feet, 9 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,310-square-foot lot. $400,000
102 Sprague St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,041 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 8,400-square-foot lot. $372,500
JAMAICA PLAIN
109 Call St. #109 Condo. $1,125,000
196 Boylston St. #2 Condo. $900,000
196 Boylston St. #3 Condo. $851,000
181 Perkins St. #J502 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1976, 1,503 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,801-square-foot lot. $750,000
55 Bourne St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 1,646 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,750-square-foot lot. $690,000
76-78 Tower St. #3 Condo. $689,000
30 Mozart St. #1 Condo. $677,500
76-78 Tower St. #2 Condo. $669,000
196 Boylston St. #1 Condo. $632,500
7 Clive St. #4 Condo. $630,000
41 Montebello Road #1 Condo, built in 2009, 1,003 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,003-square-foot lot. $607,500
34 Slocum Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1962, 2,384 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 7,442-square-foot lot. $475,000
MATTAPAN
6 Hosmer St. Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 3,603 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 4,837-square-foot lot. $910,000
52-R River St. #3 Condo. $609,000
52-R River St. #6 Condo. $599,000
52-R River St. #7 Condo. $599,000
NORTH END
134-136 Fulton St. #4 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1899, 1,609 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,609-square-foot lot. $1,310,000
9-15 Battery St. #8 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1880, 854 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 854-square-foot lot. $760,000
8-10 Sheafe St. #4 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1937, 388 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 388-square-foot lot. $437,000
ROSLINDALE
33 Augustus Ave.. $1,025,000
29 Paine St.. $855,000
53 Montvale St. #1 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1900, 1,053 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,053-square-foot lot. $550,000
53 Montvale St. #3 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1900, 1,207 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,207-square-foot lot. $532,500
85 Cornell St. #85 Condo Duplex, built in 1985, 1,737 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,478-square-foot lot. $530,000
15 Haslet St. #3 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1920, 964 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 961-square-foot lot. $505,000
20 Tafthill Park #5 Condo. $487,000
11 Marion St. #E Condo Town House, built in 1987, 1,731 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,731-square-foot lot. $417,000
848 South St. #2 Condo. $400,000
699 Hyde Park Ave. #3 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1920, 743 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 743-square-foot lot. $355,000
ROXBURY
237 Eustis St. #3 Condo Decker, built in 1885, 1,426 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,426-square-foot lot. $470,000
SOUTH BOSTON
377 W 1st St. #5 Condo. $1,650,000
141 Dorchester Ave. #610 Condo High-Rise, built in 2006, 2,132 square feet, 4 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,132-square-foot lot. $1,610,000
377 W 1st St. #7 Condo. $1,475,000
456 W 4th St. #202 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1900, 1,450 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,450-square-foot lot. $1,330,000
510 Dorchester Ave. #5R Condo. $1,310,000
86 W 3rd St. Two-family Row-Middle, built in 1890, 1,641 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 950-square-foot lot. $1,258,000
397 K St. Three-family Semi Detachd, built in 1890, 2,240 square feet, 14 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,875-square-foot lot. $1,210,000
476 E 3rd St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1998, 2,178 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 2,178-square-foot lot. $1,205,000
362-364 Broadway #2 Condo. $1,080,000
14 W Broadway #504 Condo. $975,000
618 E 6th St. One-family Row-Middle, built in 1890, 2,040 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 2,375-square-foot lot. $969,000
319 A St. #211 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2016, 813 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. $902,500
304 Athens St. #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2008, 1,053 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,053-square-foot lot. $880,000
585 E 7th St. #4 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2015, 1,222 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $860,000
49 L St. #5 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2013, 1,126 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,126-square-foot lot. $847,000
49 L St. #6 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 2013, 1,047 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,047-square-foot lot. $825,000
141 Dorchester Ave. #406 Condo High-Rise, built in 2006, 1,089 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,089-square-foot lot. $810,000
809 E 4th St. #2 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1920, 914 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 914-square-foot lot. $699,000
536 E 8th St. #2 Condo. $660,000
475 E 5th St. #1 Condo. $648,702
40 Woodward St. #2 Condo Decker, built in 1890, 885 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 885-square-foot lot. $573,300
9 Douglas St. #2 Condo. $570,000
57 L St. #8 Condo. $288,700
621 E 1st St. #621 Condo. $250,000
21 Wormwood St. #310 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1900, 783 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 783-square-foot lot. $745,000
SOUTH END
26 Rutland Sq #3 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1875, 1,640 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,640-square-foot lot. $1,900,000
17 Bradford St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 1,180 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,180-square-foot lot. $1,375,000
12 Bradford St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 1,037 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 990-square-foot lot. $1,313,000
485-495 Harrison Ave. #208 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1914, 1,254 square feet, 2 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2 baths, on 1,254-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
1 Saint George St. #3A Condo Row-End, built in 2000, 1,126 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 1,126-square-foot lot. $1,049,000
46 E Springfield St. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1910, 552 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 552-square-foot lot. $515,000
WEST ROXBURY
16 Eagle St.. $1,310,000
24 Maxfield St. One-family Colonial, built in 1910, 2,633 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,500-square-foot lot. $1,225,000
31 Crehore Road One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,982 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $820,000
4855 Washington St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1920, 1,971 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $720,000
1543 Centre St. Two-family Two Family, built in 1974, 1,950 square feet, 12 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 5,834-square-foot lot. $685,000
178 Centre St. #402 Condo. $677,000
12 Woodbrier Road One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1929, 2,404 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,200-square-foot lot. $650,000
20 Powell St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,671 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,195-square-foot lot. $630,000
396 Beech St. #1 Condo. $549,000
845 Lagrange St. #4 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2009, 1,141 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,141-square-foot lot. $535,000
216 Perham St. #216 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1985, 1,429 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,710-square-foot lot. $522,000
295 Temple St. #28 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1985, 875 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 875-square-foot lot. $393,000
These listings are provided by The Warren Group. Send all comments to Customerservice@thewarrengroup.com.